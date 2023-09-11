RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air on Monday quashed rumors about the airline’s possible front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club.
Media reports have been doing the rounds stating that the English professional football club hosted a delegation from the recently-launched Riyadh Air at Stamford Bridge during a match against Nottingham Forest.
The reports claimed that the meeting revolved around a potential multi-year sponsorship agreement that would encompass both the men’s and women’s teams.
Denying the reports, Riyadh Air — owned entirely by the Public Investment Fund — reaffirmed its commitment to its existing partnerships. However, the airline spokesman declined to comment on the rumors.
Talking to Arab News, a senior spokesperson for the company said: “Riyadh Air is proud to be the recently announced official sponsor of Atletico de Madrid, one of Europe’s leading clubs through our multi-year agreement. Regarding any other queries, we do not comment on speculation or rumors.”
Nonetheless, Riyadh Air emphasized its readiness to explore strong sponsorships that align with its broader objectives. This statement underlined the airline’s strategic approach to sponsorships that can bolster the Kingdom’s position in various domains.
Riyadh Air dismisses Chelsea sponsorship rumors
https://arab.news/wtcdu
Riyadh Air dismisses Chelsea sponsorship rumors
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air on Monday quashed rumors about the airline’s possible front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club.