Riyadh Air dismisses Chelsea sponsorship rumors

The reports claimed that the meeting revolved around a potential multi-year sponsorship agreement that would encompass both the men's and women’s teams. Reuters
Updated 26 sec ago
Reina Takla

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Air on Monday quashed rumors about the airline’s possible front-of-shirt sponsorship deal with Chelsea Football Club.
Media reports have been doing the rounds stating that the English professional football club hosted a delegation from the recently-launched Riyadh Air at Stamford Bridge during a match against Nottingham Forest.
The reports claimed that the meeting revolved around a potential multi-year sponsorship agreement that would encompass both the men’s and women’s teams.
Denying the reports, Riyadh Air — owned entirely by the Public Investment Fund — reaffirmed its commitment to its existing partnerships. However, the airline spokesman declined to comment on the rumors.
Talking to Arab News, a senior spokesperson for the company said: “Riyadh Air is proud to be the recently announced official sponsor of Atletico de Madrid, one of Europe’s leading clubs through our multi-year agreement. Regarding any other queries, we do not comment on speculation or rumors.”
Nonetheless, Riyadh Air emphasized its readiness to explore strong sponsorships that align with its broader objectives. This statement underlined the airline’s strategic approach to sponsorships that can bolster the Kingdom’s position in various domains.

Saudi, Indian banks sign MoU to bolster trade

Saudi, Indian banks sign MoU to bolster trade
Updated 42 min 59 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to boost the export of products and services, Saudi Arabia and India signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed between the Saudi Export-Import Bank and the Export Import Bank of India to bolster the fast-growing economic ties between the two countries.

Specific areas earmarked for collaboration under the MoU include the export of products and services, exchange of information and expertise, and support for joint projects.

The MoU was signed by Saad Al-Khalb, CEO of the Saudi Exim Bank, and David Senat, general manager of the Export Import Bank of India.

The partnership also aims to explore entrepreneurial opportunities, extend lines of credit, and issue guarantees.   

The signing ceremony took place in New Delhi during the Saudi-Indian Business Forum, a high-profile gathering held concurrently with the ongoing G20 summit.

The forum saw extensive bilateral dialogues involving companies and financial institutions from both countries. It focused on highlighting investment partnerships across multiple sectors, thereby presenting new opportunities for the private sector.

Al-Khalb described the MoU as a part of the Saudi Exim Bank’s sustained efforts to build bridges with global markets.

He explained that this MoU not only cements but also extends the longstanding strategic and commercial relationship between Saudi Arabia and India.

Al-Khalb also pointed out that the avenues for commercial and investment ties between the two nations would continue to grow in various fields.

The Saudi Exim Bank is committed to widening its network of international relationships, Al-Khalb added.

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  

Closing bell: TASI rises 81 points to 11,235.14, books trading turnover of $1.7bn  
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,235.14 points on Monday, gaining 81.09 points or 0.73 percent.  

MSCI Tadawul 30 Index edged up 12.18 points or 0.84 percent to finish at 1,453.72.  

However, the parallel market Nomu fell 287.23 points or 1.26 percent to conclude at 22,556.88.    

The main index posted a trading value of SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion), with 157 stocks advancing and 60 declining. On the other hand, Nomu reported a trade volume of SR43 million.  

Al Yamamah Steel Industries Co. was the top performer on TASI as its share price surged 10 percent to SR26.95. Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. also jumped 7.58 percent to SR44.  

Al Hassan Ghazi Ibrahim Shaker Co. was also among the top performers, climbing 7 percent to SR26. Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and Saudi Ceramic Co. increased 6.67 and 6.64 percent to SR0.16 and SR29.70, respectively.  

Conversely, Etihad Atheeb Telecommunication Co. recorded the most significant dip, declining 9.95 percent to SR144.80.   

Sumou Real Estate Co. and Arabian Pipes Co. also experienced setbacks, with their shares dropping to SR48.50 and SR99, reflecting declines of 5.09 and 4.26 percent, respectively. Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. and Alandalus Property Co. also reported significant losses.   

Nomu’s top performer was Munawla Cargo Co., which saw a 30 percent jump to SR143. Arabian Plastic Industrial Co. and Molan Steel Co. also recorded notable gains, with their shares closing at SR47 and SR4.56, marking an increase of 17.5 and 9.09 percent, respectively. Advance International Co. for Communication and Information Technology and Obeikan Glass Co. also fared well.     

In Nomu, Paper Home Co. was the worst performer, declining by 23.14 percent to SR186. Other underperformers included Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co. and Mayar Holding Co., whose share prices dropped 12.72 percent and 8.89 percent to SR340.20 and SR121, respectively.  

Jahez International Co. for Information System Technology and National Building and Marketing Co. declined during the day to settle at SR440 and SR230, respectively. 

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq

Saudi Venture Capital invests $4.99m in VentureSouq
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Early-stage fintech startups in Saudi Arabia are set to receive a boost as Saudi Venture Capital has announced its intention to invest up to SR18.75 million ($4.99 million) in a dedicated fund managed by VentureSouq, according to a press statement. 

This move comes as part of SVC’s Investment in Funds Program which aims to support the development of the venture capital ecosystem in Saudi Arabia for all sectors and stages, according to Nabeel Koshak, CEO and board member at SVC. 

“This investment also comes to foster the growth witnessed recently by the fintech sector, which made it at the forefront of the venture capital scene in Saudi Arabia in 2022 in terms of the number of deals and value of investment,” he explained. 

Koshak added: “This growth is driven by the launch of many governmental initiatives that stimulate the fintech sector, such as the ‘Saudi Fintech’ initiative launched by the Saudi Central Bank in partnership with the Capital Market Authority.” 

He went on to mention that the Kingdom’s fintech strategy is a new pillar within the Saudi Vision 2030 Financial Sector Development Program, aiming to support the Kingdom in being among the leading countries in the field of fintech. 

On behalf of VSQ, Maan Eshgi, general partner, said: “Fintech continues to be one of the largest, most dynamic and most consequential spheres of innovation in the world. It serves the application of new technologies, including web3, AI, and quantum computing.” 

He added: “From a magnitude of impact standpoint, we see Saudi Arabia leading the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region in fintech. We are honored and thrilled with the continued trust of SVC, who has been a partner with VSQ for many years.” 

In March, Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan said that Saudi Arabia’s financial and digital sectors are flourishing as the Kingdom pushes ahead with its Vision 2030 economic diversification strategy.  

Speaking at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh at the time, Al-Jadaan said Saudi Arabia has already achieved remarkable results as it seeks to establish a sustainable future away from its dependency on oil. 

At the time, the minister also stated that the Kingdom is in the transitional phase to the new financial reality, as the percentage of electronic payments in the retail sector reached 57 percent of total transactions, and about 40,000 workers have been trained in the financial sector.   

“Our experience and effective implementation of macro potential measures contribute to the resilience of the financial system against shocks. We see this clearly in the Saudi market,” he said at the time. 

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 

Saudi national funds inject $3.7bn in financing to boost local economy 
Updated 34 min 51 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In an effort to bolster the local economy, Saudi Arabia’s National Development Fund, along with its affiliated financial institutions, has provided substantial financing totaling SR14.1 billion ($3.7 billion) in the first half of 2023. 

With a focus on achieving economic and cultural prosperity, the NDF and its affiliated entities have made noteworthy contributions across various sectors. Disbursed support reached SR10.3 billion, while guarantees exceeded SR5.6 billion, as reported in the NDF’s semi-annual release, cited by the Saudi Press Agency. 

The Saudi Industrial Development Fund, in particular, allocated approximately SR1.6 billion to 104 industrial entities during the first half of the year. Notably, nearly SR1.1 billion was directed toward key large-scale industrial firms. 

In tandem with these industrial advancements, the Tourism Development Fund played a role by disbursing SR133 million in financing. Furthermore, it offered support valued at nearly SR34 million and extended guarantees totalling SR52 million to 40 tourism-based establishments in the initial half of this year.

The Cultural Development Fund has taken proactive steps to energize the cultural landscape, issuing guarantees for over 30 cultural establishments valued at over SR30 million in the first half of 2023. 

For the development of national human capital, the Human Resources Development Fund has channelled a staggering SR4.6 billion into a suite of programs that span training, empowerment, and career guidance.  

During the first half of this year, the fund has facilitated the employment of almost 199,000 Saudi men and women in the private sector.  

Additionally, the HRDF’s reach extends to a diverse array of 79,000 establishments across various regions of the Kingdom, enriching multiple vital sectors through its support programs. 

Continuing the trend of impactful economic support, the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank has also made significant contributions in the first half of 2023. The bank has extended guarantees worth SR5.2 billion through its Kafalah program.  

The bank also invested SR172 million through the Saudi Venture Capital Investment Co. and disbursed SR215 million in financing via its own specialized SME programs. 

Furthermore, the Social Development Bank stands as a cornerstone of social financing in the Kingdom. In the first half of 2023 alone, the SDB disbursed financial support exceeding SR3.8 billion to more than 70,000 individuals.  

Moreover, the bank extended financing valued at over SR2.6 billion to 5,400 small and emerging establishments.  

Cementing its role in addressing housing affordability, the Real Estate Development Fund supported over 31,000 beneficiaries by formalizing their financial contracts for housing ownership, offering a range of tailored financial and housing solutions.  

With more than SR5.5 billion disbursed in subsidized loans, the REDF’s initiative aligns seamlessly with the broader objectives of the Housing Program under Vision 2030. 

Further fortifying the farming sector, the Agricultural Development Fund dispensed financing totaling SR2.9 billion to nearly 6,000 individuals and 63 establishments in the first half of 2023. 

The ADF also extended financial guarantees amounting to approximately SR316 million. 

Furthering the Kingdom’s non-oil export agenda, the Saudi Export-Import Bank orchestrated financing exceeding SR2.8 billion for Saudi non-oil exports in the first half of 2023. Concurrently, the bank also issued credit insurance documents covering exports worth approximately SR4.25 billion. 

Continuing its mission to foster sustainable economic growth in developing nations and strengthen international relations, the Saudi Fund for Development has been notably active in the first half of 2023. 

The fund disbursed development project loans exceeding SR2.6 billion across seven countries. 

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO

Saudi football boom shows no area is off limits for investors: EFG Hermes KSA CEO
Updated 11 September 2023
Owen Bennett

LONDON: International investors only need to look at the rise of the Saudi football league to see the opportunities available for them in the Kingdom, according to a top executive of financial services company EFG Hermes.

Speaking to Arab News at the firm’s Saudi Forum in London, Saud Altassan insisted that venture capitalists should be looking at every sector in the Kingdom as the Vision 2030 initiative continues to deliver reforms — with the Saudi Pro League the most eye-catching.

Altassan  — the CEO of the company’s Saudi division — credited the plan as delivering a “complete overhaul” of the Kingdom’s economy, making it easier for firms like his to attract investors.

The executive also told Arab News that EFG Hermes was looking to expand its operations in the Kingdom, including moving department heads to the Saudi capital.

Reflecting on the increased attention paid to Saudi Arabia thanks to several high-profile football transfers — including Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema – Altassan said: “Maybe a few years ago, nobody would have thought the Saudi football league would be that relevant. Now, it’s extremely relevant. 

“But I would think the same for other markets. Maybe some things may not be interesting now, but I assure you there are a lot of plans to actually enhance it that are being worked on behind the scenes, and so I wouldn’t overlook any market or sector in Saudi Arabia.”

The two-day forum is being held under the theme “Looking for Sustainable Growth,” with more than 375 participants.

There will also be representatives from around 50 Saudi companies, as well as delegates from the Saudi Capital Market Authority and the Public Investment Fund. 

Altassan believes that the Vision 2030 initiative — which seeks to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from a reliance on oil revenues — has transformed the marketability of Saudi Arabia when it comes to speaking to investors.

“It is literally a complete overhaul, and I think from a regulatory standpoint they’re trying to remove all kinds of hurdles and trying to entice investors,” he said, adding that the Saudi leadership have carried out a “full diagnostics” on what changes the economy needed.

He added: “But I think maybe the most impressive change that I’ve seen since then is the change in the mentality of Saudi individuals. 

“Saudis now are more ambitious than they’ve ever been and full of optimism, and I think everything that you see in Saudi Arabia, including the performance of the stock market since the announcement of Vision 2030 in 2016, is a reflection of that.”

Altassan was keen to stress that every area of the Saudi economy was primed for investment and growth, with Vision 2030 representing “one of the most ambitious transformations for any economy.”

He added: “I wouldn't limit the way I think about what kind of potential changes need to happen, because I think everything that needs to happen is being discussed right now and is in the process of being changed. 

“And so again, I would say we’re just at the beginning. So hopefully, there's a lot more to look forward to.”

Asked about his own company’s plans for expansion in Saudi Arabia, he said EFG Hermes had “huge ambitions” in the Kingdom as it is the firm’s “priority market” in the region.

“We’re expanding the team. We already have a sizeable team that a lot of people aren't aware of, but we are building out this team. We’re moving to a much bigger office, we’re moving some of their heads of some of the key divisions, including research to be based in Saudi ... they are based in Egypt right now, we're actually moving them to Saudi Arabia,” Altassan said.

