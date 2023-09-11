You are here

  • Home
  • Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia

Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia

The official map of the Kingdom with approved international borders released by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information. (SPA)
The official map of the Kingdom with approved international borders released by the General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/btqer

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia

Official map of Kingdom with approved international borders released by General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.
  • The official map is available in both Arabic and English in a number of digital formats and sizes on the authority’s website (http://www.geosa.gov.sa)
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information announced on Monday that it is the national authority responsible for producing the official map of the Kingdom with approved international borders.

It also said it is responsible for providing maps to all government agencies, the private sector, the academic sector, individuals, and the media, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The authority stressed that government agencies that participate or represent the Kingdom in international organizations, conferences, and forums related to geospatial data should provide organizers with the updated official maps of the Kingdom so that its international land and sea borders and islands are correctly indicated on them.

It called on official authorities not to publish any map of the Kingdom that differed to the official map on websites and other media and in books and pamphlets.

The official map is available in both Arabic and English in a number of digital formats and sizes on the authority’s website (http://www.geosa.gov.sa).

Topics: Saudi Arabia Map

Related

Saudi Arabia charts the first-ever coastal tourism map of Red Sea  
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia charts the first-ever coastal tourism map of Red Sea  
Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia unveils $207m geological mapping project to tap Arabian Shield region

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape
Updated 11 sec ago
NIRMAL NARAYANAN NIRMAL MENON

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape

Saudi Arabia, India sign 47 MoUs to bolster investment landscape
  • Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reviewed trade ties in a meeting on Monday
  • Global leaders announced multinational rail and ports deal linking Middle East and South Asia on Saturday
Updated 11 sec ago
NIRMAL NARAYANAN NIRMAL MENON

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and India have signed a bilateral agreement to bolster the investment climate in both countries, said a senior minister at an ongoing investment meet in New Delhi.

Speaking at the India-Saudi Investment Forum in New Delhi, Badr Al-Badr, the deputy minister of investor outreach at the Saudi Ministry of Investment, said: “The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia and Invest India have signed a bilateral agreement to strengthen mutual investment endeavors and have given the comfort zone to investors and traders to do more business.”

The deputy minister further revealed that both nations signed 47 memorandums of understanding, including agreements between private and public sector undertakings.

“Saudi Arabia and India are the right fit for each other. Your demand is our supply, and our demand is your supply as well,” said Al-Badr.

Al-Badr further urged Indian investors and businessmen to invest in the Kingdom.

“You know Saudi Arabia as a long-term global superpower in traditional energy. But you now know that we developed into something much more than that. Our dynamic transformations have been created under the framework of Vision 2030,” said the deputy minister.

He added: “Our Saudi companies are excellent potential partners for you because of their capabilities, capacities, scale, knowledge, financial strength and experience. You will discover that they are great business partners and solution providers.”

Improving trade ties

The deputy minister further said that trade ties between Saudi Arabia and India are growing at a robust rate, with the worth of Indian exports to Saudi Arabia hitting $10.7 billion in 2022, up 85 percent from $5.6 billion in 2018.

Saudi exports to India between 2018 and 2022 have grown by 114 percent. The deputy minister continued it reached $42 billion in 2022 compared to $26 billion in 2018.

“This export growth was achieved during a period of pandemic, energy shocks, geopolitical upheavals, food security challenges, high inflation, environmental challenges and supply chain issues. Despite the challenges, the economy of Saudi Arabia has grown and diversified over the six and half years,” added Al-Badr.

The Indian delegation echoed the sentiment, stating that it felt the time was right to develop the bilateral relationship into an alliance of strength and economic power.

“The time is right, and the time is now. Forever, we knew the strength and power of Saudi Arabia, and you knew what India stood for. So far, we were thinking with our minds, and now, we are thinking with our minds and hearts,” said Invest India CEO Nivruti Rai at the event.

In January, the Saudi Investment Ministry pumped in $1 billion in India’s UPL Ltd. that produces and markets agrochemicals and offers crop protection solutions. The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

According to industry reports, this large investment is expected to bring specialized agricultural chemicals production within the Kingdom.

The ISIF in New Delhi is seeking to explore investment opportunities across information and communications technology, entrepreneurship, chemicals, energy and advanced manufacturing sectors.

“Several Saudi Arabian companies have already invested in the Indian solar energy sector, and we look forward to collaborating with you in new areas like hydrogen energy,” said Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India.

Better business prospects

The investment prospects are also getting brighter thanks to ambitious economic policies essayed by both governments. For instance, Saudi Arabia has taken radical steps to improve the business environment through its Vision 2030 blueprint.

These initiatives, combined with governance and labor market reform, have made it easier to do business, increased the number of industrial facilities, and raised female participation in the labor force.

“Vision 2030 is hinged on three main pillars; a vibrant society, a thriving economy and an ambitious nation,” said Asaad Al-Jomoai, managing director of the global supply chain resilience initiative at the Saudi Investment Ministry, while addressing the forum.

The event is taking place on the sidelines of the official state visit to India by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

The crown prince also led the Saudi delegation for the G20 leaders’ summit this weekend to seek solutions to the world’s shared challenges.

The India-Saudi Investment Forum follows several events hosted by investment counterparts from countries such as Italy, Japan, Brazil and France.

The forum is part of initiatives designed to attract foreign direct investment to Saudi Arabia in line with its Vision 2030 and the National Investment Strategy, which seeks to unlock $3 trillion in investment opportunities.

Topics: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Modi G20 India-Saudi Investment Forum

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity

Arab League announces establishment of Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 160th session of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers of the Arab League has welcomed the decision in Cairo to establish a Council of Ministers for Cybersecurity.

The body will aim to document and develop cooperation between states and coordinate efforts between Arab countries in all aspects related to cybersecurity issues.

The decision was proposed by the Kingdom, and the council is set to have a general secretariat and an executive office based in Riyadh.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the decision was made in light of the growing cyber threat, which has targeted all sectors and become a threat to national stability and development goals.

The council will work on its main objectives to enhance Arab cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and achieve access to a safe and reliable cyberspace to enable countries and Arab people to prosper.

Ahmed Aboul Gheit, secretary-general of the Arab League, stressed the significance of bolstering cooperation in this area, according to the SPA.

He added that social stability and economic growth were impossible without societal and individual security.

Aboul Gheit thanked Saudi Arabia for its support of Arab efforts in this field, and for working to enhance joint action in the field of cybersecurity.

The council is tasked with addressing a number of issues, including the consideration of all cybersecurity concerns; the development of all security, economic, developmental, and legislative levels, and the taking of necessary recommendations and decisions in this regard; and the proposal of policies, standards, projects, and initiatives that aim to improve security in the Arab League member states.

Topics: Arab League

Related

Saudi Arabia surges toward global cybersecurity leadership
Corporate News
Saudi Arabia surges toward global cybersecurity leadership
Riyadh conference to advance cognitive cybersecurity and AI
Corporate News
Riyadh conference to advance cognitive cybersecurity and AI

Saudi ambassador to Iran presents credentials

Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi presents a copy of his credentials in Tehran.
Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi presents a copy of his credentials in Tehran.
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi ambassador to Iran presents credentials

Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi presents a copy of his credentials in Tehran.
  • Al-Anazi arrived in Tehran last week to start his mission after diplomatic relations between the Kingdom and Iran were reestablished
Updated 11 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new ambassador to Iran Abdullah bin Saud Al-Anazi has presented a copy of his credentials to Tehran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

This came during a reception at the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

Al-Anazi arrived in Tehran last week to start his mission after Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed in March to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies following years of tensions between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Related

New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran
Saudi Arabia
New Saudi ambassador to Iran arrives in Tehran
Saudi ambassador to UK meets British minister to discuss GCC free trade talks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi ambassador to UK meets British minister to discuss GCC free trade talks

Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion

Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion
Updated 11 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion

Foodex 2023 in Riyadh hosting European pavilion
  • ‘We are delighted to showcase Europe’s rich culinary heritage,’ says new EU ambassador
Updated 11 September 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Foodex Saudi, Saudi Arabia’s leading international food and beverage trade exhibition, is hosting a European pavilion during this year’s event at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center from Sept. 17-20.

The EU delegation office told Arab News on Monday: “The EU is thrilled to announce its participation in Foodex 2023, an exhibition that celebrates the art of food. Under the banner “More than Food,” the EU pavilion is set to captivate attendees with a remarkable array of culinary delights from across the bloc of 27 EU member states.”

Europe’s unique culinary traditions feature a huge variety of foods that reflect the continent’s diversity. The EU pavilion at the 10th Foodex Saudi exhibition aims to introduce visitors to high-quality produce from the continent.

The EU pavilion will showcase a selection of food and beverage that embodies Europe’s rich agricultural heritage.

“These products will highlight the EU’s unwavering commitment to quality, safety, authenticity and sustainability,” the delegation office said.

The Foodex exhibition provides an ideal opportunity to inform Saudi buyers, retailers and distributors, and inspire them to engage with the EU, while offering them a unique chance to explore the wide variety of European flavors, it added.

“We are delighted to be part of Foodex 2023, which will showcase Europe’s rich culinary heritage and commitment to quality, safety and sustainability. In 2022, GCC countries taken together were the EU’s fifth biggest export market for agri-food products,” said Christophe Farnaud, newly appointed EU ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

“The EU pavilion at the event will give Saudi buyers, retailers, and distributors a unique chance to experience in one place the excellence of EU food and beverage produce, and to explore how to translate this excellence into profitable business opportunities,” he added.

Beyond offering food and beverage from the continent, the EU pavilion will also underscore the the bloc’s commitment to supporting farmers and producers.

It will include interactive experiences, product tastings, workshops and live cooking demonstrations led by renowned European and Saudi chefs Pierluigi Saffioti and Ammar Al-Barakati.

The pair will cook both classic European recipes and innovative fusion dishes, combining EU ingredients with Saudi flavors.

Industry experts will guide visitors through informative sessions dedicated to olive oil, cereals, dairy and other European goods.

The pavilion will allow Saudi businesspeople to gain valuable insights into effectively marketing EU products to consumers in the Kingdom through networking opportunities with European delegates and industry leaders.

Topics: FOODEX Saudi

Related

Foodex Saudi: Top chefs compete to be the toque of the town
Saudi Arabia
Foodex Saudi: Top chefs compete to be the toque of the town
Foodex Saudi promotes Kingdom’s agriculture
Saudi Arabia
Foodex Saudi promotes Kingdom’s agriculture

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen
Updated 11 September 2023
Haifa Alshammari

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen

Common Ground exhibition showcases cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia, Yemen
  • The exhibition in Diriyah covers fashion, visual arts, architecture, design, culinary arts, and other areas
Updated 11 September 2023
Haifa Alshammari

The exhibition, Common Ground, launched by the Ministry of Culture, highlights the cultural heritage and shared traditions of Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen is also participating in the exhibition to showcase its ongoing projects in Yemen.

The exhibition in Diriyah covers fashion, visual arts, architecture, design, culinary arts, and other areas. Running until Sept. 20, it aims to promote cultural exchange and collaboration between the two countries.

Visitor Faisal Altaweel, owner of a real estate consulting company, said: “I felt that there is an amazing cultural dimension between Yemen and Saudi Arabia in terms of architecture, art, and the tools that are used in it in a very beautiful way.

“It is certain that the Yemeni people and the Saudi people are one people. We are all close, and I hope that we will be closer than before. I believe that an exhibition like this embodies the spirit of culture and unity that exists between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.”

Art forms such as poetry and music are explored along with the use of clay and architectural designs.

The exhibition also highlights examples of heritage and culture, including shared history and civilizations that once thrived on the Arabian Peninsula.

Hala Morali, a visitor and university professor from Tunisia, said: “I liked the show between nature and imagination. I felt immersed in the middle of the picture.

“I also liked the traditional items because they were similar to items in my Tunisian culture. This made me realize the common ground between Arab countries despite the distance between them.”

Moammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, culture, and tourism, recently visited the exhibition along with several Yemeni officials.

They were accompanied by Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jabir, general supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen.

The program is actively involved in revitalizing and safeguarding heritage, renovating historical structures, and enhancing the skills of the workforce in the cultural sector.

Additionally, the program implements various quality initiatives to support Yemen’s development and promote economic benefits in the country.

It has successfully conducted 229 development projects and initiatives in Yemen across the sectors of education, health, water, energy, transportation, agriculture, and fisheries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history
Saudi Arabia
UNESCO heritage session in Riyadh celebrates region’s history
Saudi actress Joud Alsufyani on her new show ‘Tahir’s House’ and her love of Korean culture 
Lifestyle
Saudi actress Joud Alsufyani on her new show ‘Tahir’s House’ and her love of Korean culture 

Latest updates

Survey and geospatial information authority releases official map of Saudi Arabia
Official map of Kingdom with approved international borders released by General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information.
Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official
Jordanian army chief receives US delegation, IOM official
Israel says Iranians setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on it
Israel says Iranians setting up airport in Lebanon for attacks on it
Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
Arab League chief welcomes admission of African Union to G20
Riyadh Air dismisses Chelsea sponsorship rumors
Riyadh Air dismisses Chelsea sponsorship rumors

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.