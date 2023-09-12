Saudi king, crown prince express condolences after Libya floods death toll passes 2,000

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent separate cables of condolence to the head of Libya’s Presidential Council Mohammed Al-Menfi on Tuesday after floods devastated the country.
More than 2,000 people were killed and at least 10,000 were missing in Libya in floods caused by a huge Mediterranean storm that burst dams, swept away buildings and wiped out as much as a quarter of the eastern coastal city of Derna.
The king and crown prince conveyed their condolences to the relatives of the deceased and the people of Libya, Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday. They also prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.
RIYADH: Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasil, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to the UN, on Saturday met Dennis Francis, the president of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, to discuss the session’s objectives of “peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability,” the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Francis spoke of the Global Water Organization in Riyadh as not only a monument to Saudi Arabia’s strategic vision, but also the Kingdom’s forward-thinking commitment to addressing serious global water issues.
He added that it also showed the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting sustainability, while attempting to guarantee the well-being of communities around the world.
Water demand is expected to rise significantly by 2050, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, and the Global Water Organization aims to bridge the knowledge gap between developed countries and those facing water-related challenges.
Countries joining the organization have the opportunity to shape global water policies, obtain project financing, and share best practices.
Al-Wasil spoke of his gratitude for the meeting with Francis, during which both leaders reaffirmed support for the General Assembly’s objectives.
Leading heritage experts gather in Saudi Arabia for inaugural AlUla World Archaeology Summit
Event meant to provide an environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange
The Kingdom is also playing host to the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee
DHAHRAN: Saudi Arabia is home to a wealth of archeological treasures stretching from the Neolithic era to the early 20th century.
There is perhaps no better place in the region, therefore, to host a gathering of the world’s foremost minds in heritage and antiquity.
From Sept. 13 to 15, the Kingdom will stage the inaugural AlUla World Archaeology Summit in the eponymous ancient oasis city. Organized by the Royal Commission for AlUla, the summit will take place in AlUla’s Maraya Concert Hall.
It comes as the Saudi government implements policies designed to make it easier for foreign and local archeologists to access and examine the cultural heritage sites abundant in the country’s northwest.
The summit will feature 60 speakers of various professional backgrounds and specialties — from cultural heritage and archeology to media and entrepreneurship — from all around the world.
Abdulrahman Alsuhaibani, the RCU’s executive director of archeology, conservation, and collections, told Arab News: “The AlUla World Archaeology Summit will foster an environment of cross-disciplinary collaboration and knowledge exchange.
“Inspired by humanity’s shared past, we will focus on innovative solutions that can have a long-lasting impact on the world. We’re excited to host the inaugural summit in AlUla, where the world came to meet and where we will meet again.”
The RCU was founded by royal decree in 2017 and tasked with preserving and developing AlUla in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda.
Alsuhaibani said the AlUla event had been classified as a summit rather than a mere conference because of the breadth of expertise delegates would be bringing to the table.
“This is not a scientific conference where we discuss scientific problems related to the field of archeology.
“This is a summit that intends to enable all archeologists and those from other domains related to the field of archeology, like museums and anthropology — all the domains related to archeology — to come together and collaborate,” he added.
The summit will provide “a platform and stage” for discussing developments in the field — not just relating to Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, but to the wider world.
“This summit is also to enable the discussion of the challenges that we are facing in the world through archeology and other similar domains,” Alsuhaibani said.
One of the main topics due to be debated was identity and how archeology could shape or reshape perceptions of it. The main program for the invite-only event will focus on the four themes of identity, resilience, ruinscapes, and accessibility.
While the event will not be open to the public, the key themes and subjects covered will be made available along with video highlights shortly after its conclusion.
One important discussion planned for the summit will consider how archeology could be used to confront global issues.
It will also highlight how archaeological discoveries in Saudi Arabia could do more than just enhance understanding of local identity and history but also improve knowledge and appreciation of a shared common humanity.
AlUla is a fitting location to host such a discussion. Past and recent discoveries across the rich archaeological site in Saudi Arabia’s western Madinah province show it was a crossroads for various ancient cultures and a principal global trade route connecting the East and West.
In ancient times, AlUla was a market city and part of the incense trade route — an intricate network of roads for trading precious stones, silk, pearls, spices, and other luxury goods that connected the Mediterranean region with India through Egypt, the Levant, and, of course, modern-day Saudi Arabia.
In August, astronomy enthusiast Majed Al-Zahoufi explained the intimate link between the historical sites of AlUla and the cosmos. For millennia, there was a strong bond between early civilizations and the stars, vital for navigating long journeys, which continues to influence the region to the present day.
In addition to the abundance of physical evidence pointing to the existence of a vibrant ancient civilization in AlUla, stories shared by guides reveal how the vast desert region’s starry canopy played an instrumental role in guiding travelers and commercial caravans through the vast barren landscape.
All the evidence points to the region being an important trade route through the ages.
Discoveries made in AlUla and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia over recent decades have proven crucial to humanity’s common archeological understanding. Now AlUla will again play an important role in broadening understanding through the upcoming summit.
Robert Bewley, director of the Aerial Archaeology in Jordan and Oman projects, and a delegate at the upcoming event, told Arab News: “By having a summit, you are bringing together all the people who have worked over the last two or three decades and particularly the last five years.
“The reason it is important is that archeologists can only make their interpretation based on the evidence they’ve got. They always knew that there was a huge amount of archeological history in Saudi Arabia, but it was difficult to get access to it.
“For me, this summit is opening a door that has been closed for too long.”
Alsuhaiban noted how AlUla had rapidly become one of the largest hubs for archeological activities in the world, and pointed out that there were currently 14 field projects taking place in AlUla.
From October to December this year, more than 150 archeologists from around the globe are scheduled to carry out field work in the region.
On where to place the Arabian Peninsula in the history of the world, Bewley highlighted its “connectivity” as a crossroads of civilizations.
“If you turn the Mediterranean on its head and instead of looking north and south and seeing the Mediterranean as East and West, you can see that there has been a massive amount of trade and movement among peoples, from Africa to India and then up through the Arabian Peninsula,” he said.
Consequently, modern societies spread across Europe, Africa, and Asia are more connected by blood and by culture than they might otherwise believe or even realize — a point the AlUla summit hoped to convey.
“Ancient history and culture transcend our current national borders. That’s why this summit is so important because I am sure we will be able to have these conversations,” Bewley added.
The AlUla World Archaeology Summit will also reflect the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reforms, which seek to expand the Kingdom’s non-oil sectors and industries, including academic research, the sciences, conservation, and heritage tourism.
The summit will also overlap with Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, the first time the Kingdom has staged the event. It got underway in the capital Riyadh on Sept. 10 and will conclude on Sept. 25.
The twin events show the country is fast emerging as a prominent hub for high-level talks and cultural events in the region and beyond.
Balancing passion and perseverance, Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Enani serves a creative fusion of flavors wherever he goes
Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s Abdulrahman Enani may have humble beginnings as a dishwasher but his work ethic and creativity have seen him work at top restaurants and privately for clients in the US, the UAE and the Kingdom.
Enani told Arab News during a recent interview: “It is important to be a humble student with discipline, dedication, and understand the why behind your culinary pursuits. These principles have become the bedrock of my success.”
He has a passion for pop-up dinners and his first in San Francisco was memorable because of the presence of the head chef of a Michelin-starred restaurant. “This event marked a significant milestone as I have crafted and executed a menu that impressed seasoned chefs, demonstrating my culinary prowess.”
Enani is the chef behind Jeddah’s renowned taco truck “Caliente,” which he said is “a testament to my adaptability and innovation. Born during the COVID-19 pandemic, the idea was inspired by the American comedy-drama movie ‘Chef.’”
The truck not only served as a source of income but also as a platform to educate the community about food, flavors and ingredients, setting it apart from other food trucks in the region.
“My specialization in Latin and Asian cuisines, influenced by my family and mentors, has shaped my cooking style,” he said.
The contrasts between the two cuisines inspires him: “I appreciate the finesse in Japanese cuisine and the authenticity in Latin cuisines, I believe that their juxtaposition creates a perfect balance in the world of food, offering a genuinely elegant dining experience.”
Enani was featured in the American reality TV cooking competition “Top Chef.” He has sharpened his culinary skills in South America and also taken cooking courses in California.
I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine.
Abdulrahman Enani, Saudi chef
Enani’s love for food is deeply rooted in his family, particularly his mother. “Her curiosity for ingredients, creativity, and the way she tastes food at all stages have significantly influenced my cooking style. Additionally, working with Michelin-starred chefs in San Francisco instilled in me the importance of taste, cleanliness, organization and forward-thinking.”
He believes that a well-trained cook can create magic for consumers: “Knowledge represents the database of information, flavors and techniques, while feelings encompass creativity, love and confidence. Balancing these elements allows a chef to create exceptional dishes that resonate with diners.”
Enani also draws inspiration from top chefs including Denmark’s Rene Redzepi, Roy Choi who is the creator of the Korean-Mexican taco truck Kogi, and the late Anthony Bourdain. These culinary legends have left a lasting impact on Enani’s journey.
His secret in the kitchen is simple: “Cooking with love and respect for ingredients.”
For example, he said that “seasonal radishes from a local farmer are served with flavored butter, showcasing the respect for the ingredients’ natural beauty.”
Enani is determined to pass on his knowledge and holds regular cooking classes and workshops. To promote sustainable cooking, he has worked with institutions including King Abdullah University for Science and Technology.
He also works for clients in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the US: “As a private chef, you get the chance to make someone’s occasion even more memorable. Food plays a big role in private events and I loved contributing and sharing my passion and creativity, and of course most of all that smile I seek to see on people’s faces after they try my dishes.”
Enani is currently a consulting chef at Infuse Advisory, where a new culinary concept for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture is being produced.
“I’m truly enjoying the opportunity to explore and immerse myself in the fascinating world of Saudi cuisine,” he added.
To young chefs, particularly those starting in entry-level positions, Enani has simple advice: “Always be humble, as learning is a lifelong journey in the culinary world.”
Saudi farmers use electric fences to safeguard against baboon threat
Farmers have reported increased agricultural production and protection from animal threats since installing the fences
MAKKAH: Saudi farmers are increasingly turning to electric fences to protect their farms from animals, particularly baboons.
The idea was initially launched to protect livestock, with Saudi farmers visiting New Zealand to determine the effectiveness of electric fences in protecting agricultural lands and livestock pens.
After a successful experiment using solar-powered electric fences at the third King Abdulaziz Camel Festival, the technology was expanded to protect farms from baboons.
More than 400 sites now have electric fences, which use pulsed electric shocks to deter animals from approaching the farms.
Farmers have reported increased agricultural production and protection from animal threats since installing the fences.
The technology is being used to protect deer pens, livestock, and agricultural crops, as well as to ensure the safety of residents and visitors to tourist areas.
The electric fences meet international standards and safety regulations and have proven to be an effective solution for farmers in Saudi Arabia.
Nayef Al-Ajmi of the Arabian Talents Co., which specializes in building electric fences, referred to an unfortunate incident that took place several weeks ago in the Al-Shifa area in Taif, in which monkeys kidnapped a child.
Had an electric fence been used as a barrier between Al-Sarat and Tihama, it would have prevented the monkeys from climbing to places where tourists and visitors were gathered.
Mohammed Al-Sufyani, a farmer in Al-Shifa who installed an electric fence to protect his property, said that baboons constitute a major threat, as they attack in groups, destroying crops and disrupting the work of farmers.
Installing the fences will protect farms, resulting in increased production and efficiency.