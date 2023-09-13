You are here

How Libya's chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
How Libya’s chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding
This grab from a video published on the Facebook account of the Libyan Red Crescent on September 11, 2023, shows members of their team assisting drivers whose cars are engulfed in floods in al-Bayda town in eastern Libya. (AFP)
How Libya’s chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding
General view of flood water covering the area as a powerful storm and heavy rainfall hit Al-Mukhaili, Libya September 11, 2023, in this handout picture. (REUTERS)
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

How Libya's chaos left its people vulnerable to deadly flooding

A boy pulls a suitcase past debris in a flash-flood damaged area in Derna, eastern Libya, on September 11, 2023. (AFP)
  • Videos of the aftermath show water gushing through the port city’s remaining tower blocks and overturned cars, and later, bodies lined up on sidewalks covered with blankets, collected for burial
Updated 13 September 2023
AP

LONDON: A storm that has killed thousands of people and left thousands more missing in Libya is the latest blow to a country that has been gutted by years of chaos and division.
The floods are the most fatal environmental disaster in the country’s modern history. Years of war and lack of a central government have left it with crumbling infrastructure that was vulnerable to the intense rains. Libya is currently the only country yet to develop a climate strategy, according to the United Nations.
The north African country has been divided between rival administrations and beset by militia conflict since NATO-backed Arab Spring uprising toppled autocratic ruler Muammar Qaddafi in 2011.
The city of Derna in the country’s east saw the most destruction, as large swaths of riverside buildings vanished, washed away after two dams burst.
Videos of the aftermath show water gushing through the port city’s remaining tower blocks and overturned cars, and later, bodies lined up on sidewalks covered with blankets, collected for burial. Residents say the only indication of danger was the loud sound of the dams cracking, with no warning system or evacuation plan.
Here’s a look at why the storm was so destructive and what obstacles stand in the way of getting aid to those who need it most:
TWO GOVERNMENTS, TWO PRIME MINISTERS
Since 2014. Libya has been split between two rival governments, each backed by international patrons and numerous armed militias on the ground.
In Tripoli, Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah heads Libya’s internationally recognized government. In Benghazi, the rival prime minister, Ossama Hamad, heads the eastern administration, which is backed by powerful military commander Khalifa Hiftar.
Both governments and the eastern commander have separately pledged to help the rescue efforts in the flood-affected areas, but they have no record of successful cooperation.
Rival parliaments have for years failed to unify despite international pressure, including planned elections in 2021 that were never held.
As recent as 2020, the two sides were in an all-out war. Haftar’s forces besieged Tripoli in a year-long failed military campaign to try to capture the capital, killing thousands. Then in 2022, former eastern leader Fathi Basagah tried to seat his government in Tripoli before clashes between rival militias forced him to withdraw.
The support of regional and world powers has further entrenched the divisions. Haftar’s forces are backed by Egypt, Russia, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, while the west Libya administration is backed by Turkiye, Qatar and Italy.
The UAE, Egypt and Turkiye are all helping rescue efforts on the ground. But as of Tuesday, rescue operations were struggling to reach Derna.
Claudia Gazzini, a senior Libya analyst at International Crisis Group, says the problem is partially logistical with many of the roads entering the port city having been severed by the storm. But political strife also plays a role.
“International efforts to send rescue teams have to go through the Tripoli-based government,” said Gazzini. That means permissions to allow aid inside the most affected areas have to be approved by rival authorities.
She was skeptical the Benghazi government could manage the problem alone, she said.
GROWING UNREST AND DISCONTENT
The flooding follows a long line of problems born from the country’s lawlessness.
Last month, protests broke out across Libya after news broke of a secret meeting between the Libyan and Israeli foreign ministers. The demonstrations turned into a movement calling for Debibah to resign.
Earlier in August, sporadic fighting broke out between two rival militia forces in the capital, killing at least 45 people, a reminder of the influence rogue armed groups wield across Libya.
Libya has become a major transit point for Middle Eastern and African migrants fleeing conflict and poverty to seek a better life in Europe. Militias and human traffickers have benefited from the instability in Libya, smuggling migrants across borders from six nations, including Egypt, Algeria and Sudan.
Meanwhile, Libya’s rich oil reserves have done little to help its population. The production of crude oil, Libya’s most valued export, has at times slowed to a trickle due to blockades and security threats to companies. Allocation of oil revenues has become a key point of disagreement.
TALE OF A NEGLECTED CITY
Much of Derna was constructed when Libya was under Italian occupation in the first half of the 20th century. It became famous for its scenic white beachfront houses and palm gardens.
But in the aftermath of Qaddafi’s ouster in 2011, it disintegrated into a hub for extremist groups, was bombarded by Egyptian airstrikes and later besieged by forces loyal to Hiftar. The city was taken by Hiftar’s forces in 2019.
Like other cities in the east of the country, it has not seen much rebuilding or investment since the revolution. Most of its modern infrastructure was constructed during the Qaddafi era, including the toppled Wadi Derna dam, built by a Yugoslav company in the mid 1970s.
According to Jalel Harchaoui, an associate fellow specializing in Libya at the London-based Royal United Services Institute for Defense and Security Studies, Hiftar views the city and its population with suspicion, and has been reluctant to allow it too much independence. Last year, for instance, a massive reconstruction plan for the city was led by outsiders from Benghazi and elsewhere, not natives of Derna.
“Tragically, this mistrust might prove calamitous during the upcoming post-disaster period,” Harchaoui said.
 

 

Topics: Libya flooding

Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
AP

Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans

Iran identifies 5 prisoners it wants from US in swap for Iranian-Americans
  • Biden administration issued blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money
  • Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing
Updated 19 min 7 sec ago
AP

DUBAI: Iran on Tuesday identified the five prisoners it hopes to see freed in the United States in exchange for five Iranian-Americans now held in Tehran and billions in assets once held by South Korea.
The acknowledgment by the Iranian mission to the United Nations in New York comes as the Biden administration has issued a blanket waiver for international banks to transfer $6 billion in frozen Iranian money from South Korea to Qatar without fear of US sanctions.
The moves by both Tehran and Washington appear to signal the prisoner swap is progressing as the money once held in South Korean won is converted into euros and moved to Qatar, where Iran will be able to use it for humanitarian purposes.
In a statement to The Associated Press, Ali Karimi Magham, a spokesman for the Iranian mission, confirmed the list of prisoners that Tehran wants released.
The five sought by the Iranians are:
— Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi, an Iranian charged in 2021 with allegedly failing to register as a foreign agent on Iran’s behalf while lobbying US officials on issues like nuclear policy;
— Mehrdad Ansari, an Iranian sentenced to 63 months in prison in 2021 for obtaining equipment that could be used in missiles, electronic warfare, nuclear weapons and other military gear;
— Amin Hasanzadeh, an Iranian and permanent resident of the United States whom prosecutors charged in 2019 with allegedly stealing engineering plans from his employer to send to Iran;
— Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, an Iranian charged in 2021 over allegedly unlawfully exporting laboratory equipment to Iran; and
— Kambiz Attar Kashani, an Iranian-American sentenced in February to 30 months in prison for purchasing “sophisticated, top-tier US electronic equipment and software” through front companies in the United Arab Emirates.
The US State Department declined to comment, citing “the sensitivity of this ongoing process.”
The news website Al-Monitor, relying on a statement from the Iranian mission, first reported the Iranians’ identities on Monday.
On the US side, Washington seeks the release of Siamak Namazi, who was detained in Iran in 2015 and later sentenced to 10 years in prison on internationally criticized spying charges; Emad Sharghi, a venture capitalist sentenced to 10 years; and Morad Tahbaz, a British-American conservationist of Iranian descent who was arrested in 2018 and also received a 10-year sentence.
The fourth and fifth prisoners were not identified. All five are under house arrest at a hotel in Tehran.
US Republicans have criticized the possibility of an exchange, which is under discussion amid heightened tensions between Iran and the West over its nuclear program, as well as a series of ship seizures and attacks attributed to Tehran.
The Pentagon is considering a plan to put US troops on board commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz, through which 20 percent of all oil shipments pass moving out of the Arabian Gulf.
A major deployment of US sailors and Marines, alongside F-35s, F-16s and other military aircraft, is also underway in the region. Meanwhile, Iran supplies Russia with the bomb-carrying drones Moscow uses to target sites during its war in Ukraine.

Topics: Iran-US tensions Iran United States of America (USA)

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister
Updated 32 min 55 sec ago
AFP

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister

Iraq moves against Iranian Kurdish groups: Minister
  • Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past
Updated 32 min 55 sec ago
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq has begun taking Iranian Kurdish opposition groups away from the country’s border with Iran, its chief diplomat said on Tuesday, after Iran warned that its neighbor must take action.
“The necessary measures have been taken to remove these groups from the border areas, and they have been settled in distant camps in the center of Kurdistan,” an autonomous northern region of Iraq, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told a press conference.
A year ago, Tehran launched several deadly missile and drone strikes on Iraq’s Kurdistan region.
The strikes came just after protests began in Iran over the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, 22, an Iranian Kurd arrested for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic’s strict dress code.
Tehran accused the Kurdish groups in Iraq of fomenting the protests.
Iraq’s autonomous Kurdistan region hosts camps and rear bases operated by several Iranian Kurdish factions, which Iran has accused of serving Western or Israeli interests in the past.
In March, the two countries signed a “security” agreement covering their common border.
Tehran last month said that, under the deal, Iraq should disarm the groups before September 19, remove them from their bases and transfer them to camps.
“The September 19 deadline will under no circumstances be extended,” and Iran will “assume its responsibility” if Iraq does not comply, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said at the time.
Without raising the question of disarmament, Hussein said his country had “begun implementing the agreement” and that he would bring this message to Tehran during a visit on Wednesday.
“We expect from the Iranian side that they do not turn to violence against Kurdistan or against the sovereignty of Iraq,” he emphasised.
Hussein said negotiations with Iran would focus on how “to stop these opposition groups from crossing the border and using weapons against the Iranian government.”
They would also address the importance of “avoiding threats of violence, and threats of bombing certain areas of Iraqi Kurdistan.”
Until now, the regional government of Iraqi Kurdistan has not spoken publicly about implementation of these measures, even though several meetings between officials of the Kurdistan region and Iran have taken place.
 

 

Topics: Kurds Iraq

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire

18 Iraq police get jail terms over Sweden embassy fire
  • The desecration of the Qur'an, which happened repeatedly in Sweden and Denmark this summer, sparked tensions between the Scandinavian countries and Muslim nations in the Middle East
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court gave 18 police officers jail sentences of up to three years Tuesday for failing to stop protesters storming and torching Sweden’s embassy in Baghdad, security officials said.
Supporters of the powerful Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada Sadr set the Swedish embassy in Baghdad alight on the night of July 20, after a Stockholm-based Iraqi refugee desecrated the Qur'an in Stockholm.
The internal security forces court in Baghdad on Tuesday found 18 police officers guilty of failing to carry out their duties by allowing the protesters to attack the embassy, said a copy of the verdict seen by AFP.
Eight police received three-year jail terms, seven got two years and three months and three others were sentenced to 18 months in prison according to the text authenticated by an interior ministry official who attended the hearing.
Some of the police involved in the case were permanently disbarred from the force, according to the verdict.
The officers, who included members of the diplomatic protection forces, can appeal the ruling.
The desecration of the Qur'an, which happened repeatedly in Sweden and Denmark this summer, sparked tensions between the Scandinavian countries and Muslim nations in the Middle East.
Iraq retaliated against Stockholm for permitting protests in which the Qur'an was desecrated by announcing the expulsion of the Sweden’s ambassador.
Swedish authorities had allowed the demonstrations on free-speech grounds, but said giving their permission did not signal any approval of the action taken in the protests.
 

 

Topics: Iraq Swedish embassy in Iraq

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures

Tunisian judge issues international arrest warrants for prominent political figures
  • All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added
Updated 13 September 2023
Reuters

TUNIS: A Tunisian judge issued international arrest warrants for 12 prominent political figures, including a former prime minister and a former presidential chief of staff, charging them with forming a terrorist alliance and conspiring against the state, the state news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a court spokesperson.
In addition to former Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and former Chief of Staff Nadia Akacha, the 12 included Moadh Ghannouchi, the son of Ennahda Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi.
All 12 persons are abroad now, the spokesperson added.

 

 

Topics: Tunisia

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression

UK trade unions back boycotts of Israel over Palestinian oppression
  • TUC motion calls for opposition to government ‘anti-boycott’ bill
Updated 12 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Trade unions in the UK have passed a motion in support of boycotting Israel, condemning its oppression of the Palestinian people. 

The motion, which was proposed by the National Education Union at the Trades Union Congress in Liverpool, called for political opposition to the upcoming Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, which, if passed in Parliament, would make it harder to boycott Israel.

It also called for support for a coalition of more than 70 groups called Right to Boycott, which includes Friends of the Earth, Greenpeace, Liberty, the Quakers, the Methodist Church, the Muslim Association of Britain, and Na’amod: British Jews Against Occupation.

The motion stated that the bill “would undermine ethical investment and procurement by public bodies by restricting the consideration of human and workers’ rights, international law and environmental concerns, linked to the behavior of a foreign state.”

It added: “It damages freedom of speech, local democracy, devolution, and pension scheme members’ rights.”

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a statement: “We welcome the passing of this important motion which confirms the enduring support of the British trade union movement for the Palestinian struggle for liberation, and its opposition to the government’s attempts to repress the BDS movement. 

“The motion importantly rejects any attempt to delegitimize the Palestinian call for Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions against Israel and companies supporting its oppression and support for that call here in the UK. 

“We urge the Labour Party leadership to pay heed to this overwhelming vote by a body representing millions of British workers, including thousands of Labour Party members.”

The Labour Party said it would oppose the government’s bill but has called suggestions the BDS campaign is solely motivated by opposition to Israeli oppression of Palestinians “problematic.”

Topics: UK Palestinians Israel

