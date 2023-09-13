Saudi military industries sector participates at DSEI in London

LONDON: Saudi Arabia is taking part in the Defense and Security Equipment International conference in London, from September 12 to 15, with the support of the General Authority for Military Industries and strategic partners from the public and private sectors.
The Kingdom’s pavilion at DSEI was opened on Tuesday by Saudi Ambassador to the United Kingdom Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan, and officials and investors in the military industry sector.
Prince Khalid toured the pavilion, which hosts the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabian Military Industries, and Saudi Chemical Company Holding.
The pavilion showcases the accelerated progress and investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s military industries sector.
GAMI Governor Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Al-Ohali, who heads the Saudi delegation to DSEI, underlined the Kingdom’s strategic participation in the exhibition aims to engage with the sector’s global leaders and showcases the attractive investment environment in Saudi Arabia, opening new possibilities for cooperation with pioneering international companies and building partnerships between local and international military industry firms.
RIYADH: In an effort to boost trade and investment ties with France, the Dubai International Chamber has inaugurated a new representative office in Paris.
The launch comes shortly after opening the chamber’s new office in Italy, strengthening its European presence. The organization currently has 24 international representative offices across five continents.
According to a press statement, the opening is part of the Dubai Global Strategy, which aims to bring new business, investment and talent to the Emirates while allowing Dubai-based firms to expand into international markets.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will register “incredible” economic growth in the next four years, with its financial wealth growing by a compound annual rate of 4.3 percent to hit $1.3 trillion in 2027, according to global management firm Boston Consulting Group.
A report released on Wednesday further disclosed that real assets in the Kingdom are expected to hit SR3.6 trillion ($960 billion) in 2027, up from SR2.7 trillion in 2022.
The report further revealed that currency and deposits represented the largest asset class in Saudi Arabia, making up 48 percent of total personal wealth in 2022.
Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said the Kingdom’s fiscal prospects are solid in the near term, with risks broadly balanced, driven by Vision 2030, which has been diversifying the economy since its launch in 2016.
“Saudi Arabia’s trajectory signals incredible growth and potential despite global market challenges. We anticipate steady growth in the coming years, and a continued focus on diversification will be key to maintaining this growth trajectory,” said Natalia Gerashchenko, managing director and senior partner at BCG, in a statement.
On the other hand, bonds are forecast to register the fastest growth of 7.4 percent between 2022 and 2027.
The BCG study also noted that life insurance and pensions are slated to become the third-largest asset class by 2027.
“The diversification of assets and increasing interest in life insurance and pensions reflect a shift toward long-term planning and financial stability,” added Gerashchenko.
The report found that the Kingdom represents 14.5 percent of the financial wealth in the Middle East and North Africa region, with approximately 21 percent or $100 million originating from ultra-high net worth individuals.
“Saudi Arabia’s success in attracting and retaining high net worth individuals is a testament to its growing economic prowess in the region. UHNW individuals contribute to economic growth and bring increased resources and expertise,” said Dmitry Angarov, managing director and partner at BCG.
On the flip side, the liabilities in the Kingdom are anticipated to grow from $200 billion in 2022 to $400 billion in 2027.
“This balanced growth highlights the Saudi Arabian economy’s calculated risk-taking abilities, potentially fueling further growth in the coming years,” stated the report.
According to the IMF, the Kingdom has sufficient precautionary reserves, and the peg of the exchange rate to the US dollar is serving the Saudi economy well.
RIYADH: Despite less favorable operating conditions, banks in the Gulf Cooperation Council region are expected to maintain their resilience thanks to ongoing economic diversification efforts, according to a report by S&P Global.
The credit rating agency believes the combination of higher interest rates and production cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is expected to restrain near-term growth prospects for the major GCC economies.
Nevertheless, non-oil growth is anticipated to help the region’s economies, such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE, in maintaining their growth trajectory.
“Despite a slight deterioration in asset quality indicators and an increase in the cost of risk, we expect GCC banks will report stronger profitability in 2023. This is because of higher net interest margins and generally lower-cost business models,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Zeina Nasreddine.
The financial company further pointed out that the anticipated increase in interest rates is projected to soften the total lending growth of Saudi banks to about 10 percent in 2023, down from the 14 percent recorded a year earlier.
According to the report, the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 program will give banks a higher return on assets compared to other GCC peers.
S&P Global anticipates that Saudi banks will attain an ROA of 2.2 percent in 2023, surpassing the GCC average of 1.8 percent.
“Saudi banks’ asset quality metrics will remain better than the peer average, due to a high exposure to government-backed mortgage lending,” it added.
UAE banks are poised to reap the benefits of robust non-oil GDP growth, which will help offset the negative effect of higher interest rates on credit expansion.
The rating agency projects that UAE banks’ credit growth will reach 7 percent in 2023, an increase from the 5 percent recorded in 2022.
Furthermore, S&P Global noted that the rise in interest rates is expected to curtail credit growth for Kuwaiti banks to about 3 percent, down from nearly 8 percent in 2022.
On the other hand, Qatari banks, unlike their GCC peers, will continue to experience a sharper decline in credit growth.
This is due to the timely completion of the country’s major infrastructure projects, which served as a significant driver of credit demand through contractors, in preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
As per the report, banks in Qatar are also anticipated to experience weakened asset quality metrics due to sluggish demand in the rental real estate market.
LONDON: Saudi Arabia’s debt capital market is set to be redeveloped in a bid to help the Kingdom’s business acquire funding, the chairman of the Capital Markets Authority has confirmed.
Speaking at the EFG Hermes Saudi Forum in London, Mohammed El-Kuwaiz insisted that any changes to the Saudi financial system need to occur gradually to ensure economic stability, but said the aim was to make the Kingdom as competitive on the global stage as possible.
Reflecting on reforms already undertaken, El-Kuwaiz singled out recent changes to the Zakat laws in the asset management industry, which he argued had made the sector more attractive to foreign investors.
The senior financial figure also spoke of his aspirations for the Saudi Stock Exchange, stating that there are around 140 firms at various stages of the initial public offering process.
Speaking about the Kingdom’s debt market plans, El-Kuwaiz said: “We are currently in the process of completely reviewing all of our offerings, securities regulations, to make sure that it is geared toward businesses who want to finance through the debt capital market, including regulations for securitization, which have been recently passed and put in the books.
“I think we have a lot on board that we are currently working on. I would say most of it requires a delicate balance.”
El-Kuwaiz talked up Saudi Arabia’s plans under the Vision 2030 initiative to grow its financial sector, and ultimately see the Kingdom as one of the top 15 economies in the world.
He said the CMA has helped ensure the asset management industry is “globally competitive,” but made clear that moving too fast with reforms could cause problems.
“We, on the one hand, need to drive a lot of change in order to achieve the aspiration and goals that the country needs from the country’s capital market,” he said, adding: “But at the same time, stability of regulations is quite important, because if you change things quite rapidly, there’s a lead time and lag time that’s required for people to understand the regulations, and comfortable with the regulations.”
When it came to the country's burgeoning stock market, El-Kuwaiz expressed confidence that it would continue to grow and build on its record-breaking performance in 2022, which witnessed more than 50 listings.
“If we project going forward, we actually still have a decent pipeline coming up, and it’s very much a reflection of having the stability, (as) having things as they are continuously attracts businesses,” he said, adding that there are 19 businesses approved to list by the CMA, with around another 50 having applied.
“The last horizon is we periodically query the financial advisor network for the number of mandates they've signed, which gives us a further indication of the pipeline we expect, and that number is close to 70 signed mandates,” he added.
His optimism was echoed by Mohammed Al-Rumaih, CEO of the Saudi Exchange.
In his interview during the forum, he said: “What's beautiful, and what is even more impressive than the IPOs we did in the last year – 51 – was they represented a beautiful mosaic of companies from different industries in different sizes. And with every new IPO with a high number of subscriptions increases confidence in the Saudi market.”
The interviews were conducted on the opening morning of the two-day forum held under the theme of “Looking for Sustainable Growth.”
More than 375 participants were set to attend the event, with representatives from around 50 Saudi companies, as well as delegates from the Public Investment Fund.