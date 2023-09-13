Jada Pinkett Smith brings book tour to Dubai  

You are here

The actress will talk about her debut memoir, “Worthy.” (AFP)
DUBAI: US actor and talk show host Jada Pinkett Smith is bringing her book world tour to the UAE in November and has added a stop in Dubai to the agenda.  

The event will take place at the Coca-Cola Arena on Nov. 7. 

The actress, who is the wife of Hollywood star Will Smith, will talk about her debut memoir, “Worthy,” which will drop on October 17.  

The Dubai event will be her second stop in the country. Her first event will be held in Abu Dhabi on Nov. 6 and will consist of an intimate conversation inspired by her Emmy Award-winning show “Red Table Talk.” 

