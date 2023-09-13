You are here

Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say

Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say
The 18th consultative meeting of the leaders of the GCC & the Gulf summit with the central Asian countries C5, in Jeddah. (File)
Updated 25 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say

Arab Gulf and Central Asian states continue to pursue economic integration, experts say
  • They were taking part in a discussion about the growing ties between the two regions, which was organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute
  • In July, Saudi Arabia hosted the first collective meeting of Gulf nations and five key Central Asian countries, with the aim of boosting trade and economic corporation
Updated 25 sec ago
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: A recent wave of extensive economic cooperation between Arab Gulf states and Central Asian republics has the potential to boost economies in both of the oil-rich regions and open up new horizons of cooperation and economic ties.
This was the view of experts during a discussion on Wednesday, organized by the Washington-based Middle East Institute, titled “Gulf States, Central Asia, and the South Caucasus: Is an unprecedented push for economic integration underway?”
In July, Saudi Arabia hosted a summit that marked the first collective meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council member states (the Kingdom, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait and Oman) and the C5 group of Central Asian nations (Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan), with the aim of boosting trade and economic corporation between the regions.
Akbota Zholdasbekova, an associate professor of international relations at L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University in Kazakhstan, said Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the way among Gulf states in terms of investment in energy-rich Central Asia, as part of their efforts to diversify investment portfolios and open up new markets for exports.
She said Central Asian countries benefit from such investments because they help spur economic growth and create new avenues for bilateral trade and investment. Saudi Arabia and the UAE have already invested hundreds of millions of dollars in energy companies in Kazakhstan and other countries in the region, she added.
In June, Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan agreed to establish a framework for cooperation in the energy sector, as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to advance its global energy partnerships. The deal envisions collaboration in the fields of petroleum, gas, refining, petrochemicals, electricity and renewable energy.
Mohammed Al-Sulami, the head of Rasanah, the International Institute for Iranian Studies in Riyadh, highlighted the similarities between the two regional blocs, and said that as Gulf states pursue economic opportunities they have rediscovered the potential of Central Asian states as valuable partners with shared values and objectives.
Gulf nations are also interested in investing in the agriculture, supply-chain projects and skilled labor that Central Asian markets are well-placed to provide, he added.
Al-Sulami also pointed out that Gulf nations are not taking sides in the war between Russia and Ukraine, which is having negative effects on the global economy and regional trade, despite US and European pressure to do so.
“The policy in the Gulf states today is that we want to be a bridge … without the burden of having to take sides,” he added.
Fariz Ismailzade, from ADA University in Baku, said that Azerbaijan has traditionally looked toward Europe for trade and bilateral ties but there is now a broader belief in the country that the Gulf region is more valuable and so Azerbaijan should look “in our neighborhood” for better options for economic growth and development.
Noting that trade between Azerbaijan and Gulf states had increased by a factor of between five and 10 in the past five years, he added: “The larger point is that Azerbaijan is looking at the Gulf region as a strategic partner because it is a source of valuable investment, tourism and economic growth.”
Ismailzade also pointed out that Azerbaijan has signed two large contracts with ACWA and Masdar, energy companies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, respectively, that have invested heavily in Azerbaijan.
“As a result, Azerbaijan will be able to export clean and renewable energy to Europe, which would spur economic growth in the country,” he added.

Topics: Arab Gulf Central Asian republics ECONOMIES Cooperation gulf states

Germany’s Baerbock talks ‘consular cases’ with Iran

Germany’s Baerbock talks ‘consular cases’ with Iran
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Germany's Baerbock talks 'consular cases' with Iran

Germany’s Baerbock talks ‘consular cases’ with Iran
  • Campaigners have been pleading for Germany to help Jamshid Sharmahd, a German citizen of Iranian descent, who has been sentenced to death by Tehran
  • Family says that Tehran-born Sharmahd, 68, was kidnapped by Iranian security services in the UAE, spirited over the border into Oman and then taken to Iran for trial
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday discussed “consular cases” in a phone call with her Iranian counterpart, her ministry said.
Baerbock and Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian “discussed their different stances on a range of issues,” the ministry wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“There was a particular focus on German consular cases” in the conversation, which was “open, clear and straightforward,” it said.
Campaigners have been pleading for Germany to help Jamshid Sharmahd, a German citizen of Iranian descent, who has been sentenced to death by Tehran.
Sharmahd was abducted in late July 2020 by the Iranian authorities and sentenced earlier this year to be hanged for “corruption on earth.”
Iran’s Supreme Court in April confirmed the death penalty.
Activists regard him as one of more than a dozen foreign passport holders held by Iran as hostages in a bid to extract concessions from the West.
His family says that Tehran-born Sharmahd, 68, a software developer who emigrated to Germany in the 1980s but then moved to live in the United States, was kidnapped by Iranian security services in the United Arab Emirates in July 2020, spirited over the border into Oman and then taken to Iran for trial.
His daughter has met US officials in Washington seeking their help to pressure Iran to spare her father from death row.
She has also brought charges in Germany against eight Iranian officials for “crimes against humanity.”
Baerbock is currently on a trip to the United States and on Tuesday visited Austin, Texas. She is due in Washington and New York later in the week.

Topics: Germany Iran Annalena Baerbock Hossein Amir-Abdollahian Jamshid Sharmahd

Experts discuss humanitarian crisis caused by conflict in Sudan and how best to address it

Experts discuss humanitarian crisis caused by conflict in Sudan and how best to address it
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

Experts discuss humanitarian crisis caused by conflict in Sudan and how best to address it

Experts discuss humanitarian crisis caused by conflict in Sudan and how best to address it
  • The panel discussion was organized by National Centre for Social Research, a social research agency in the UK, and Shabaka, which specializes in diasporas and the needs of migrants
  • More than 3m people have been displaced by a conflict that began in April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and rival military faction the Rapid Support Forces
Updated 13 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The effects of the humanitarian crisis caused by conflict in Sudan, its effects on the wider region, and what is needed to address it were the main focal points of a panel discussion on Wednesday organized by National Centre for Social Research, an independent social research agency in the UK, and Shabaka, a consulting and research organization that specializes in diasporas and the humanitarian needs of migrants.

The participants considered the current situation in the country, the regional response to the conflict and the displacement it has caused, and what can be done by the international community, local groups, and the diaspora.

Bashair Ahmed, the CEO of Shabaka, said shortage of money, a lack of protection, sexual and gender-based violence, the sheer size of the displaced population, and climate change are among the factors that have dashed hopes of a quick recovery.

Sudan has been plunged into crisis by a conflict that broke out in April between the Sudanese Armed Forces and rival military faction the Rapid Support Forces. More than 3 million people have been displaced, internally and to neighboring countries, creating a humanitarian crisis that has put “unsustainable” pressure on international aid organizations and the nations hosting the refugees.

Faith Kasina, a spokesperson and communications officer with the UN Refugee Agency, said a stronger regional response and the creation of safe corridors for the delivery of humanitarian aid are vital to the efforts to help a country being battered by a war that has left at least 1,136 people dead and 12,000 injured.

“There needs to be humanitarian corridors, pragmatism, ending hostilities, localization, more to be done in the neighboring countries, protection across the borders,” she said.

“People in Sudan are lacking access to basic services, shelters, education, access to justice, monitoring. The rates of SGBV (sexual and gender-based violence) are increasing and there is little being done to take accountability and implement changes and actions.”

Participants in the discussions also stressed the need for increased funding, globally, to help address the growing demand for humanitarian aid.

Ahmed, the Shabaka CEO, said aid budgets are stretched thin, adding: “There are so many problems around the world, it’s overwhelming.” But she noted that many countries have shown “great solidarity” by taking in refugees, despite the lack of resources and accommodation.

She said a variety of factors have contributed to the shortfalls in funding for humanitarian aid budgets, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and rising inflation in many countries that is making humanitarian operations increasingly expensive and difficult to sustain.

Kasina suggested that despite the challenges, policymakers can take a number of steps to improve the conditions under which humanitarian aid operations are deployed. She highlighted the importance of improved coordination between international and regional organizations, for example, along with greater attention and support for local and domestic organizations, and the empowerment of regional civil society groups.

Sherine El-Taraboulsi, director of NatCen International, the global arm of the National Centre for Social Research, said there was a strong link between the effects of foreign policies and humanitarian work. She urged organizations to work more closely with diaspora workers to address aid gaps, and stressed the importance of listening to locals, the role of civil society, and advocacy.

The panelists also discussed the role of regional organizations such as the African Union. Ahmed noted that such organizations have a presence at the front lines of the conflict in Sudan, along with the experience and knowledge required to help resolve it, and called for them to be included in the response to the crisis.

Topics: Sudan National Centre for Social Research Shabaka

Lebanese Army denies land border agreement with Israel, says Blue Line disputes remain

Lebanese Army denies land border agreement with Israel, says Blue Line disputes remain
Updated 13 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese Army denies land border agreement with Israel, says Blue Line disputes remain

Lebanese Army denies land border agreement with Israel, says Blue Line disputes remain
  • After a meeting of military officers from both countries on Tuesday, rumors circulated that Israel had agreed to cede 13 disputed points along the southern border to Lebanon
  • Lebanon’s army command said ‘13 points that Lebanon had reservations about on the Blue Line’ were discussed during the meeting ‘but an agreement had not been reached’
Updated 13 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Armed Forces on Wednesday refuted rumors that Israel had agreed to cede the 13 disputed points along the land border with Lebanon in the latter’s favor.
The rumors had suggested the Israeli consent was “part of the process to clarify the borders in exchange for the removal of a Hezbollah tent that was erected in June on the Kfar Chouba hills, located on the Lebanese side occupied by Israel.”
It came after a tripartite meeting on Tuesday in Ras Al-Naqoura, on the border, chaired by the head of mission and force commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon, Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro. The participants included Lebanese army officers led by Brig. Gen. Mounir Shehadeh, who is the Lebanese government’s coordinator with UNIFIL, and a delegation of Israeli officers.
On Wednesday, Lebanon’s army command said its representatives at the meeting “discussed the 13 points that Lebanon had reservations about on the Blue Line, considering them violations, but an agreement had not been reached. It was decided to maintain contacts and meetings under the auspices of the United Nations.”
The Blue Line, also known as the “withdrawal line,” is a border demarcation between Lebanon and Israel set by the UN in June 2000 to help determine whether Israeli forces had fully withdrawn from Lebanese territory, but it is not considered an international border.
Andrea Tenenti, the official spokesperson for UNIFIL, said: “The discussions taking place in the tripartite meetings are confidential and the media reports issued on Wednesday contain speculation that does not accurately reflect the discussions that took place on Tuesday.
“Such reports based on unconfirmed rumors have the potential to jeopardize the progress achieved so far in reducing tensions and advancing discussions on unresolved matters along the Blue Line.
“The intention is to continue with the discussions under the auspices of UNIFIL, with the ultimate objective of addressing all issues along the Blue Line.”
The UN recognizes the borders between Lebanon and Palestine, which were demarcated in 1923 and approved by the League of Nations. The Armistice Agreement of 1949, which formally ended the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, was based on these borders. It obliges Israel to respect Lebanon’s internationally recognized boundaries, stipulating that the Armistice Demarcation Line should follow the international boundary between Lebanon and Palestine.
Retired Lebanese Army Maj. Gen. Abdul Rahman Chehaitli told Arab News he was surprised that the issue of land border demarcation had been discussed during the meeting in Ras Al-Naqoura.
“The borders have already been drawn and recognized,” he said. “The dispute revolves around 13 points on the Blue Line, which is not a border line.”
Amos Hochstein, the US special envoy and coordinator for international energy affairs, previously led indirect negotiations between Lebanon and Israel that concluded last year with the agreed demarcation of maritime borders between the two countries.
He visited Lebanon at the end of August this year and held meetings with Lebanese officials, during which he was briefed on the start of the process of exploring Lebanese waters for potentially commercial quantities of gas.
Reports indicated that during the meetings Hochstein presented “American ideas related to land border demarcation to discuss with Lebanon, following his success in demarcating maritime borders.”
Lebanese authorities oppose the use of the term “demarcation” for its land borders, on the grounds that they are already defined. They say the focus should be on “clarifying” the borders and addressing disputed points, and on the need to prevent Israeli violations of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was intended to resolve the 2006 Lebanon War between Hezbollah and Israel.
Chehaitli, the retired Lebanese army officer, said: “The approval of Lebanon and Israel regarding the US message on maritime border demarcation did not align with the level of agreement in form. What happened cannot be viewed merely as measures to facilitate economic benefits; Lebanon’s maritime borders are not demarcated, unlike its land borders.
“Lebanon should not engage in discussions about demarcating its land borders. Such actions would be in violation of the Constitution, as Article 2 states that no part of Lebanese territory may be ceded.”
Lebanon’s caretaker foreign minister, Abdallah Bou Habib, said on July 11: “Resolving issues on the southern border does not imply normalization. There are 13 disputed points along the Blue Line with Israel, with agreement on seven and six remaining points in dispute.”
The disputed points along the 120-kilometer Blue Line stretch from Shebaa Farms in the southeast to the town of Al-Naqoura in the southwest.

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese army Israel border

Cease-fire in Ain Al-Hilweh falls through despite Fatah-Hamas agreement

Cease-fire in Ain Al-Hilweh falls through despite Fatah-Hamas agreement
Updated 13 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Cease-fire in Ain Al-Hilweh falls through despite Fatah-Hamas agreement

Cease-fire in Ain Al-Hilweh falls through despite Fatah-Hamas agreement
  • Clashes intensified in the Hattin and Ras Al-Ahmar neighborhoods within the camp on Wednesday
  • The death toll has reached 10
Updated 13 September 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Palestinian leaders have failed in a bid to establish a cease-fire in Ain Al-Hilweh refugee camp in southern Lebanon.
Clashes intensified in the Hattin and Ras Al-Ahmar neighborhoods within the camp on Wednesday. Militants from the Fatah movement and various extremist groups utilized a number of types of rocket-propelled grenade, as well as light and medium weapons.
Since last Wednesday, there have been five attempts to establish a cease-fire, each lasting only a few hours before militants resumed the violence, resulting in significant destruction in the area.
The death toll has reached 10, which includes one Lebanese killed by stray bullets while in front of his shop in the southern town of Ghazieh. The number of wounded has risen to 110, encompassing both Lebanese and Palestinians, including members of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
Representatives from Fatah, Hamas (representing the extremist groups) and the Lebanese security services, under the leadership of Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun, met with Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday. During the meeting, they discussed the agreement reached at the Palestinian Embassy on Tuesday regarding a cease-fire and the handing over of wanted persons suspected of assassinating Fatah leader Mohammed Al-Armoushi.
Attendees at the meeting included Azzam Al-Ahmad, a member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and the Central Committee of the Fatah Movement, as well as Moussa Abu Marzouk, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau.
The agreement stipulated “ending media campaigns between the two parties; emphasizing the commitment of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee to establish a cease-fire, along with the understanding reached during the meeting with the leaders of the Lebanese security services at the General Directorate of Lebanese General Security; implementing the decision of the Palestinian Joint Action Committee to hand over wanted individuals accused of assassinating Al-Armoushi and his companions to the Lebanese judiciary; assigning the Joint Security Force to carry out its designated duties; and facilitating the swift return of displaced individuals to their homes and vacating schools as quickly as possible.”
 

Topics: Lebanon Palestinian Ain Al-Hilweh camp Ceasefire clashes

Israel strikes on Syria kill two soldiers: state media

Israel strikes on Syria kill two soldiers: state media
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

Israel strikes on Syria kill two soldiers: state media

Israel strikes on Syria kill two soldiers: state media
  • The aggression led to the death of two soldiers, and wounded six others
Updated 13 September 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: Israeli air strikes on Wednesday killed two Syrian soldiers and wounded six others on Syria’s west coast, state media said, quoting a military source.
“At exactly 17:22 this afternoon, the Israeli enemy carried out strikes... from the direction of the Mediterranean Sea targeting some of our air defense sites in Tartus,” the official news agency SANA quoted the source as saying.
“The aggression led to the death of two soldiers, and wounded six others,” it added.

Topics: Syria israeli air strikes Tartus

