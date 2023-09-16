You are here

  • Home
  • Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria

Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria

Sheikh Nazir Ayyad leads the absent prayers for the victims of flooding in Libya and earthquake in Morocco at the Al-Azhar mosque, the Sunni Muslim world's premier Islamic institution, in Cairo, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP)
1 / 2
Sheikh Nazir Ayyad leads the absent prayers for the victims of flooding in Libya and earthquake in Morocco at the Al-Azhar mosque, the Sunni Muslim world's premier Islamic institution, in Cairo, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (AP)
Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria
2 / 2
An injured resident rests near a tent in the shade at the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh city on September 15, 2023, following a devastating earthquake. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y2pd6

Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria

Prayers for Morocco, Libya dead in quake-hit Syria
  • A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins
  • A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

IDLIB, Syria: More than 2,000 Syrians in the rebel-held Idlib region, devastated by an earthquake in February, held prayers on Friday for the victims of natural disasters in Morocco and Libya.
The February 6 quake, centered on neighboring Turkiye, killed nearly 6,000 people in mainly rebel-held northern and northwestern Syria where survivors are still piecing their lives back together.




In this aerial view, a mosque stands amid the destruction caused by flash floods after the Mediterranean storm "Daniel" hit Libya's eastern city of Derna, on September 13, 2023. (AFP)

“Today, perhaps we are the best placed to pray for our brothers for whom no one has prayed ... Our souls are one, our religion unites us,” said Mahmoud Al-Hubaish, the imam of Idlib’s largest mosque.
Among those taking part in the prayers was Mohamed Al-Bacha, who lost his wife and children in the quake as well as an arm.
“We prayed for our brothers in Libya and Morocco,” the 31-year-old told AFP. “I felt like I was praying for my wife and children.”




A girl stands near a relief tent in the mountain village of Tafeghaghte, southwest of Marrakesh city on September 15, 2023, following a devastating earthquake. (AFP)

A massive flash flood in eastern Libya triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday left more than 3,000 people dead, 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.
A week ago, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake — Morocco’s strongest ever — killed nearly 3,000 people and injured more than 5,600, according to official figures.
The mosque was packed full for Friday’s prayers, an AFP journalist reported.
“As Syrians, we have experienced what they have experienced,” said Abu Osama, a 45-year-old who fled to Idlib from the central province of Hama earlier in Syria’s more than decade-old civil war.
“The earthquake greatly affected us because we lost our loved ones in an earthquake similar to the one in Morocco,” he said.
“We felt their pain as we prayed.”
 

 

Topics: Morocco Libya Syria

Related

A girl washes dishes outside their tent at a camp for earthquake victims in Amizmiz on September 15, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Children traumatized by Morocco ‘nightmare’ quake
‘Worst enemy’: Morocco quake brings new hardships for farmers
Middle-East
‘Worst enemy’: Morocco quake brings new hardships for farmers

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini

Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
  • The 22-year-old Iranian Kurd died a few days after her arrest by religious police for not wearing the hijab
  • Acting to quell the unrest that followed, Iranian security forces killed 551 protesters and arrested more than 22,000, according to rights groups
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

PARIS: Iranians at home and abroad marked the first anniversary Saturday of the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini, with activists speaking of a renewed crackdown to prevent any resurgence of the protests which rocked major cities last year.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died a few days after her arrest by religious police for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women in force since shortly after the 1979 revolution. Her family says she died from a blow to the head but this is disputed by Iranian authorities.
Anger over her death rapidly expanded into weeks of taboo-breaking protests which saw women tearing off their mandatory headscarves in an open challenge to the Islamic republic’s system of government under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
But after several months, they lost momentum in the face of a crackdown that saw security forces kill 551 protesters, according to Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR), and arrest more than 22,000, according to Amnesty International.
Iranian authorities say dozens of security personnel were also killed in what they describe as “riots” incited by foreign governments and hostile media.
Seven men have been executed after being convicted in protest-related cases.
Campaigners say the authorities have renewed their crackdown in the runup to the anniversary, putting pressure on relatives of those killed in the protests in a bid to stop them speaking out.
New York-based Human Rights Watch said family members of at least 36 people killed or executed in the crackdown had been interrogated, arrested, prosecuted or sentenced to time in prison over the past month.
“Iranian authorities are trying to impose a chokehold on dissent to prevent public commemoration of Mahsa Jina Amini’s death in custody, which has become the symbol of the government’s systematic oppression of women, injustice and impunity,” said HRW’s senior Iran researcher, Tara Sepehri Far.
The two journalists who did the most to publicize the Amini case — Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi who respectively reported from her hospital and funeral — have been held in prison for almost a year. Another reporter, Nazila Maroufian who interviewed Amini’s father Amjad, has been arrested repeatedly.

Amjad Amini has told Persian media based outside Iran that he plans to hold a commemoration for his daughter in their hometown of Saqez in Kurdish-populated western Iran later Saturday.
Outlets, including Prague-based Radio Farda, said he was summoned by intelligence officials after his announcement. He was not arrested but one of Amini’s uncles, Safa Aeli, was detained in Saqez on September 5.
According to Kurdish-focused news outlet Hengaw, the government has sent additional security forces to Saqez and other towns in western Iran that could become flashpoints.
While some women are still seen walking in public without headscarves, particularly in wealthy, traditionally liberal areas of north Tehran, the conservative-dominated parliament is currently considering a draft law that would impose far stiffer penalties for non-compliance.
“The Islamic republic is doubling down on repression and reprisals against its citizens and seeking to introduce new and more draconian laws that severely restrict further the rights of women and girls,” said Sara Hossain, the chair of the UN fact-finding mission set up to investigate the crackdown.
Under the slogan “Say her name!,” Iranian emigres are expected to hold commemorative rallies, with large demonstrations expected in Paris and Toronto.
Amnesty International accused Iran’s authorities of committing a “litany of crimes under international law to eradicate any challenge to their iron grip on power” and lamented that not a single official had been even investigated over Mahsa Amini’s death or the crackdown.
“The anniversary offers a stark reminder for countries around the world of the need to initiate criminal investigations into the heinous crimes committed by the Iranian authorities under universal jurisdiction,” said Amnesty’s Middle East and North Africa deputy director, Diana Eltahawy.
 

Topics: Iran Mahsa Amini iran human rights Amnesty international

Related

Iran on alert ahead of Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary
Middle-East
Iran on alert ahead of Mahsa Amini’s death anniversary
US, UK, Canada issue new Iran sanctions ahead of anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death
Middle-East
US, UK, Canada issue new Iran sanctions ahead of anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Israeli military strikes Gaza after border violence

Palestinian demonstrators burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers along the Israel-Gaza border on September 15, 2023.
  • A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: The Israeli military said it launched an air strike on Gaza Friday, following violence at a border rally in which health officials said multiple Palestinians were wounded.
The strike was the first since early July, when Israel responded to rocket fire from Gaza launched after its deadliest Israeli raid in the occupied West Bank in years.
The army said it hit “a military post belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip.”
A military spokesman said the air strike hit an area where Palestinians had gathered earlier Friday, near the permanently closed Karni crossing.
A security source in the Palestinian territory told AFP that Israel “bombed a resistance observation post east of Gaza City,” requesting anonymity as he was not authorized to speak publicly to the media.
There were no immediate reports of injuries resulting from the air strike.
Earlier Friday, an AFP journalist at the protest saw Palestinians throwing rocks and explosives toward Israeli forces, across the frontier, and two demonstrators with gunshot wounds.
Plumes of black smoke filled the area after Palestinians set tires ablaze.
Twelve Gazans were wounded at various rallies along the border, the territory’s health ministry said.
The Israeli military said “several explosive devices and grenades” were hurled at soldiers, none of whom were hurt.
The air strike comes after an explosion killed at least five Gazans during a border rally on Wednesday.
A bomb which may have been a hand grenade detonated while being carried by a protester, a witness told AFP on condition of anonymity.
Islamist militant group Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007 and Israel has since imposed a crippling blockade.
There have been multiple wars fought between Gaza-based militants and Israel in recent years.
At least 34 Palestinians and one Israeli were killed in five days of cross-border exchanges in May.
 

 

Topics: Palestine Gaza Israel

Related

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary
Middle-East
Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary
Palestinian-Americans accuse Israel of bias at borders
Middle-East
Palestinian-Americans accuse Israel of bias at borders

World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva

World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva

World Bank to decide Monday on Oct 9-15 meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco – Georgieva
  • “The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster
Updated 3 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund and World Bank will decide on Monday whether to proceed with Oct. 9-15 annual meetings in earthquake-hit Morocco after completing a “thorough review” of the country’s ability to host the meetings, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said.
Georgieva also said in an exclusive interview that the IMF has reached a staff-level agreement with Morocco to provide a $1.3 billion loan to bolster the country’s resilience to climate-related disasters from the Fund’s new Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
Questions have swirled over whether the IMF and World Bank would still hold their annual meetings in Morocco’s tourist hub of Marrakech since a devastating, 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck in the High Atlas Mountains, killing more than 2,900 people.
Marrakech, 45 miles (72 km) from the quake’s epicenter, suffered some damage in its ancient Medina quarter, but Moroccan
officials have pressed
the IMF and World Bank to proceed with the gathering, which would bring some 10,000-15,000 to the city.
“The Moroccan authorities are fully committed to the meetings,” Georgieva said in her first public comments on the matter since the disaster.
In describing discussions with Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Georgieva expressed concern that the IMF and World Bank “don’t want to be a burden” to the country as it deals with recovery efforts.
But she said the prime minister told her that it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were not to take place in Marrakech. She added that she agreed to look for ways to simplify the meetings if they proceed in Marrakech, including possibly reducing their length and scaling back attendance.
“Stay tuned. By Monday, we will have made a decision in taking into account all factors. Obviously physical capacity, how the logistics are going to work,” Georgieva said, adding that security for participants was not a major concern.
Georgieva said the $1.3 billion RST loan for Morocco needed approval from the IMF’s Executive Board, but board consideration would likely take place in about two weeks, before the annual meetings start.
While the loan would not be directly related to the earthquake disaster, she said it would be aimed at building reslience to climate shocks, including drought, and help build the country’s overall financial capacity.
Morocco also has access to a
$5 billion flexible credit
line from the IMF, approved in April, that is aimed at strengthening the countries’ crisis prevention capabilities.

 

Topics: Morocco earthquake IMF

Related

Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Middle-East
Morocco wants IMF-World Bank meetings to proceed despite quake
Update IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms
Middle-East
IMF criticizes Lebanon for failure to adopt reforms

Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds

Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds

Two women fighters killed in Turkish drone strike: Syria Kurds
  • Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

BEIRUT: Two women fighters of a military council linked to the US-backed, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces were killed in a Turkish drone strike Friday, their command said.
Ankara routinely carries out drone strikes against targets in Kurdish-controlled areas of Syria and neighboring Iraq but has sharply expanded them in recent weeks.
“Two of our female comrades were martyred when their car was hit by a drone of the Turkish occupation force on the road leading to the village of Al-Hattabat, south of Manbij,” said a statement from the general command of the city’s military council.
A third woman fighter and a male fighter were wounded in the strike, it added.
Mainly Arab Manbij has been controlled by the SDF since 2016 when they liberated it from Daesh group jihadists.
The district comes under frequent bombardment from areas to the west controlled by Turkish troops and their Syrian proxies.
Clashes between pro-Turkish fighters and the SDF broke out in the area early this month after the Kurdish-led force retook a village in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor from armed Arab tribesmen. The fighting left at least 90 people dead.
“Following the recent attacks... by the mercenaries of the Turkish occupation, their failure to advance on any front and their heavy losses, the Turkish occupation has... resorted to cowardly and perfidious tactics aimed at sapping the will of our fighters,” the general command statement said.
Turkish drone strikes have killed 58 people in Syria so far this year, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Among them were 13 civilians and 42 fighters of the SDF and its allies.
The SDF was Washington’s main ally in its military campaign against IS in Syria, but it remains anathema to Turkiye because of its alleged links to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has waged a deadly insurgency in southeastern Turkiye for decades.
 

 

Topics: Syria Kurds Iraq Turkiye

Related

Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Middle-East
Kurds cautiously back Kemal Kilicdaroglu in Turkish election
Kurds send troops to quell unrest in east Syria
Middle-East
Kurds send troops to quell unrest in east Syria

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary

Two-state solution the only way to bring stability for Israelis and Palestinians, says UK’s foreign secretary
  • Cleverly: ‘It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard’
  • ‘Unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed’ in 2023, says minister
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: The two-state solution is the only way to bring about security, stability and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians, according to the UK’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.
The minister reiterated the importance of the “two-state solution” and “the need for democratic renewal” during a recent visit to the Occupied Palestinian Territories.
In a 50-second video that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office posted on X, Cleverly said: “It’s clear from my visit here to the Palestinian territories that Palestinians, particularly young Palestinians, need to have their voices heard.

 


“Since I’ve been here, I’ve had honest and insightful conversations with young Palestinians on the challenges that they face and also their aspirations. They are, of course, the future.”
He goes on to say that there have been “unacceptable levels of violence and bloodshed” in 2023.
Cleverly added: “I’ve seen firsthand the impacts, the positive impact of (the) UK’s support to Palestinian refugees … UK funding is helping to provide education for millions of children across the Middle East.”
Meanwhile, in another video that the foreign secretary shared on his X handle during a visit to Israel — in which there is an iron dome shown behind him — he said: “Its purpose is to destroy rockets that threaten Israel from groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
“This is state-of-the-art technology, and it protects regional security and stability.”
He said that the UK understands the threat posed by Iran.
He is heard saying in the 46-second video: “In a world that faces increased threats from hostile actors, Israel’s security is our security.
“And a strong Israel is vital to the security of the region, which is in everybody’s interest.”

 

Topics: UK James Cleverly Palestinian Israel two-state solution

Related

Iraq’s Fuad Hussein meets with British ministers Cleverly, Wallace during London meeting
Middle-East
Iraq’s Fuad Hussein meets with British ministers Cleverly, Wallace during London meeting
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel
Middle-East
UK foreign minister to warn of Iran threat on visit to Israel

Latest updates

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)
Two Russians, American reach space station
Two Russians, American reach space station

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.