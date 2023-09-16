You are here

  • Home
  • Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
Australian authorities are already warning of heightened bushfire risks this summer. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zhuu6

Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
  • Australia’s weather bureau said the ‘early period of heat’ in many parts of the country was ‘very uncommon during September’
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

SYDNEY: Large parts of Australia were in the grips of “uncommon” spring heat on Saturday, the nation’s weather forecaster said, forecasting that record temperatures could be set on Sunday.
In Sydney, capital of Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, temperatures hit 34.2 degrees Celsius (93.5 degrees Fahrenheit) at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport – more than 12 degrees above the September mean, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.
The heat burst came after the forecaster said this week that indicators of an El Nino weather event had strengthened and it would likely develop between September and November, bringing hotter, drier conditions to Australia.
The weather bureau said the “early period of heat” in many parts of the country was “very uncommon during September.”
“These temperatures will intensify from Sunday through Tuesday,” it said on Facebook, with temperatures 8 to 16 C (46.4 to 60.8 F) above average.
“Record September daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected from Sunday through Thursday across inland areas of South Australia, New South Wales and northeast Victoria.”
El Nino can prompt extreme weather events from wildfires to cyclones and prolonged drought, with Australian authorities already warning of heightened bushfire risks this summer.
A thick smoke haze blanketed Sydney for several days this week as firefighters carried out hazard reduction burns to prepare for the looming bushfire season.
At Bondi beach, Sydney resident Bella Callaghan was concerned about how hot it could get in coming months.
“We need extra strong sunscreen,” she said.
Another local, Danielle Vangou, was worried about runners in the Sydney marathon, set to take place on Sunday.
“I’ll be thinking about them tomorrow while I’ll probably be here swimming, but it’s gonna be tough for sure for them, so hopefully they have a bit of reprieve.”
Australia’s last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the catastrophic 2019-2020 “Black Summer” of bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkiye and killed 33 people.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australia’s weather bureau hacked
World
Australia’s weather bureau hacked
Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau
World
Australia had hottest month on record in January, heatwave to continue -weather bureau

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
  • Niger’s military leaders told the French envoy to leave the country after they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26
  • France has refused the ultimatum, saying it did not recognize the legitimacy of the military power grab
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

SEMUR-EN-AUXOIS, Francee: President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France’s envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy and accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission.

The ambassador is living off “military rations,” Macron told reporters in the French town of Semur-en-Auxois.
“As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy,” he said.
“They are preventing food deliveries,” he said, in an apparent reference to Niger’s new military rulers. “He is eating military rations.”
Niger’s military leaders told French ambassador Sylvain Itte he had to leave the country after they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
But a 48-hour ultimatum for him to leave, issued in August, passed with him still in place as the French government refused to comply, or to recognize the military regime as legitimate.
The coup has been condemned by France and most of Niger’s neighbors.
Macron said the envoy “cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food.”
Asked whether France would consider bringing him home, Macron said: “I will do whatever we agree with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day.”
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna later said the ambassador “is working” and would stay at his post for as long as Paris wished.
“He is very useful for us with his contacts and those of his team,” Colonna told LCI television, adding the ambassador still had a small team with him.
France keeps about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, and said earlier this month that any redeployment could only be negotiated with Bazoum.
The country’s new leaders have torn up military cooperation agreements with France and asked the troops to leave quickly.
Macron has for weeks rejected the call to remove the French ambassador, a stance backed by the EU which has described the demand as “a provocation.”
Like France, the EU “does not recognize” the authorities that seized power in Niger, said EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali last month.
The impoverished Sahel region south of the Sahara has suffered what Macron has called an “epidemic” of coups in recent years, with military regimes replacing elected governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea as well as Niger.
 

Topics: Niger Coup Emmanuel Macron Sylvain Itte Catherine Colonna Mohamed Bazoum

Related

Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to ‘intervention’
World
Niger military accuses France of deploying forces with eye to ‘intervention’
France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde
World
France in talks with Niger officials over troops withdrawal — Le Monde

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The London-based Arab British Chamber of Commerce has launched an emergency appeal for aid for Morocco and Libya after an earthquake and floods respectively hit the North African countries over recent days.

The chamber said in a statement: “The world has watched in shock as two devastating natural disasters struck the kingdom of Morocco and the state of Libya in recent days, leaving thousands of their people dead, injured and missing.

“Entire cities in both countries have been destroyed with thousands of families left homeless and traumatized.

“Local emergency services assisted by friendly nations around the world are presently engaged in rescue operations to save lives and provide urgent relief.”

Morocco’s strongest-ever earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, struck at 11:11 p.m. local time last Friday, some 70 km south of Marrakech, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and killing nearly 3,000 people and wounding more than 5,600, according to official figures.

This had left “many remote rural villages devastated, making rescue operations difficult,” the chamber added.

In eastern Libya, a massive flash flood triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday killed more than 3,000 people, left more than 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.

The chamber said: “Libya is just starting to count the cost of the weekend’s flooding, whose force, without parallel, led to the bursting of two dams in the eastern city of Derna.

“The Arab British Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest heartfelt sympathies to the Libyan and Moroccan people, to all the families who have lost loved ones, and to all who have been affected by these unprecedented disasters.

“The people of Morocco and Libya remain uppermost in all our thoughts as they struggle to recover from these unimaginable disasters, and we will stand in solidarity with them as they embark on the long process of rebuilding their communities.”

Appeals have begun to enable individuals to make donations to the disaster relief efforts.

For those wishing to help Morocco’s earthquake victims, a special emergency fund has been opened by the Moroccan central bank. For donations to help the Libyan disaster relief, the chamber has advised people to contact the Red Cross and Red Crescent via its Libya floods appeal.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal has urgently called upon individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide to come together in support of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

“Countless homes and buildings lie in ruins, and already vulnerable communities have been left with virtually nothing,” it said in a statement.

In response to this “dire situation,” Penny Appeal said it was “committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need, and has immediately mobilized its resources and is collaborating with our partners on the ground.”

It added: “Our resolute teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid to the communities affected by this tragic earthquake.”

The Muslim charity, one of the largest in the world, said it was focusing on “reaching those most in need, and every effort is being made to save as many lives as possible, recognizing the immense damage this disaster has caused.”

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “The road to recovery will be long and challenging, and the people of Morocco need your help now more than ever.

“Your generous donations will enable us to provide vital food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter to those who have lost everything. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

The charity said the devastation caused in Libya “is becoming more tragic every minute with lifeless bodies being found in the sea, in the valleys and under buildings,” calling on the public to help them “deliver essential medical aid to people in desperate need.”

Topics: United Kingdom Arab British Chamber of Commerce Penny Appeal Morocco earthquake Libya flooding Britain Morocco Libya

Related

UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’
Middle-East
UN says quake-hit Morocco could demand assistance ‘today or tomorrow’

Kim Jong Un meets Russia defense minister in Vladivostok

Kim Jong Un meets Russia defense minister in Vladivostok
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AFP

Kim Jong Un meets Russia defense minister in Vladivostok

Kim Jong Un meets Russia defense minister in Vladivostok
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s rare trip out of his isolated country has fanned fears among Western countries
Updated 2 min 23 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Vladivostok on Saturday where he was met by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, according to state news agency TASS.

Kim’s rare trip out of his isolated country – his first official visit abroad since the COVID-19 pandemic began – has fanned fears among Western countries that Moscow and Pyongyang will strike an arms deal in defiance of sanctions.

Moscow is believed to be interested in buying North Korean ammunition to continue fighting in Ukraine, while Pyongyang wants Russia’s help to develop its missile program.

The Kremlin has said no agreement has or will be inked.

But Kim’s extended tour of Russia’s far eastern region, which began Tuesday, has leaned heavily martial, including his military-dominated entourage, symbolic exchange of rifles with President Vladimir Putin and tour of a fighter jet factory in engineering hub Komsomolsk-on-Amur.

After meeting Kim on Wednesday at the Vostochny cosmodrome roughly 8,000 kilometers from Moscow, Putin talked up the prospect of greater cooperation with North Korea and said there were “possibilities” for military ties.

He also told Russian television that Kim’s visit would include a stop at the port of Vladivostok to oversee a display of Russian warships.

Upon arriving in the large coastal city close to the Chinese and Russian borders, Kim was greeted by Shoigu and an honor guard, TASS reported.

In addition to observing Russia’s Pacific Fleet, Kim is expected to visit the Far Eastern Federal University and marine biology laboratories at the Russian Academy of Sciences, according to the itinerary Putin described.

Colleges in Russia’s Far East have historically accepted North Korean students.

Kim is visiting Russia as Putin seeks to bolster alliances with other world leaders ostracized by Western countries.

The longtime allies are both under a raft of international sanctions, Moscow for the Ukraine conflict and Pyongyang for its nuclear tests.

Kim and Putin’s gifting each other rifles at the spaceport summit on Wednesday further fueled speculation that an arms export deal could be on the table, despite Western warnings.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday however, that no agreements had been signed during Kim’s ongoing trip, and “there was no plan to sign any.”

While meeting Kim, Putin accepted an invitation to visit North Korea, according to the Kremlin, and he reportedly offered to send a North Korean to space, which would be a first.

Moscow also mentioned the possibility of helping North Korea to manufacture satellites, a prospect that has alarmed Washington.

The cooperation announced during Kim’s Russia is “quite troubling and would potentially be in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reports following the leaders’ summit.

North Korean satellites, he noted, have been used to develop Pyongyang’s ballistic missiles.

Pyongyang recently failed twice in its bid to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

Topics: Kim Jong Un Russia

Related

Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
World
Belarus leader suggests joining Russia’s move to boost N. Korea ties
Update Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’
World
Kim promises Putin North Korea’s full support for Russia’s ‘sacred fight’

France agrees to work with Italy on stemming migrant crisis

France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters
AFP

France agrees to work with Italy on stemming migrant crisis

France's President Emmanuel Macron. (AFP file photo)
  • Meloni helped the EU to strike a deal with Tunisia in July to stem migration flows in return for funding, but it has not yet been implemented
Updated 15 September 2023
Reuters AFP

LAMPERISA: France has agreed to work with Italy to get EU support to stem a migrant crisis that has overwhelmed the Italian island of Lampedusa.
The island, situated in the Mediterranean between Tunisia, Malta and the larger Italian island of Sicily, has become a first port of call for many migrants seeking to enter the EU.
Around 7,000 have landed there this week, more than the island’s permanent population, overwhelming its ability to respond.
French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters: “I want to say very sincerely to all our Italian friends that I believe it is the responsibility of the European Union, the entire European Union, to stand by Italy.”
His interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, tweeted that he had spoken to his Italian counterpart, adding: “We agreed to work together within the European Union in the coming hours to strongly reinforce the prevention of immigrant departures and the fight against people traffickers.”
The arrivals are a political problem for Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government, which has pledged to control immigration.
Nearly 126,000 have been reported so far this year, almost double the figure by the same date in 2022.
Other right-wing politicians have picked up on the issue, with Marion Marechal, niece of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, visiting Lampedusa on Friday.
Meloni helped the EU to strike a deal with Tunisia in July to stem migration flows in return for funding, but it has not yet been implemented.
Meloni, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgiaand the Netherlands’ Mark Rutte hailed the deal as a way to fight “networks of smugglers and traffickers.”
The EU ombudsman has demanded that Brussels explain how it will ensure that its pact with Tunisia to curb migration will not breach human rights standards.
The ombudsman, Emily O’Reilly, is an independent overseer employed to handle complaints about the work of EU institutions and agencies and to investigate alleged administrative failures.
“Where fundamental rights are not respected, there cannot be good administration,” she said.
International human rights organizations and some MEPs have criticized Brussels for forming an anti-migration partnership with President Kais Saied’s regime.


In recent months hundreds of migrants arrested in Tunisia have allegedly been dropped off in the desert near the Libya border and left to fend for themselves.
Against this backdrop, O’Reilly said von der Leyen’s European Commission has some explaining to do.
“Did the Commission carry out a human rights impact assessment of the MoU before its conclusion and consider possible measures to mitigate risks of human rights violations,” the ombudsman asked, in a letter to von der Leyen.
“If yes, could the Commission make this impact assessment public, along with the mitigating measures? If not, please set out the rationale for this.”
O’Reilly noted that she had raised these concerns when Brussels signed a similar pact with Turkiye, and warned the EU regulations stipulate that any funding provided to partner countries must not be spent in ways that breach migrants’ human rights.
“How does the Commission plan to ensure that actions undertaken by Tunisia under the Migration and mobility pillar of the MoU and financed using EU funds will comply with the applicable human rights standards?” she asked.
Earlier this week, the European Commission was forced to defend the Tunisian migration pact in parliament, where it has come under fire from MEPs from the left and the Greens.
“This is an investment in our shared prosperity, stability, and in the future generations,” commissioner Oliver Varhelyi told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
He said it reinforced cooperation that has already seen the Tunisian coast guard intercept nearly 24,000 boats headed for Europe this year, compared with some 9,000 last year.
But the row flared up again on Thursday when Tunisia barred entry to a fact-finding delegation from the European Parliament, following a non-binding resolution condemning the government’s “authoritarian drift.”

 

Topics: migrants France Europe

Related

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
World
French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest
World
Migrants on Italian island clash with police in housing protest

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture

French couple jailed in UK for smuggling migrants inside furniture
  • Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively
  • The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK
Updated 15 September 2023
AFP

LONDON: A UK court jailed a French couple Friday for smuggling Vietnamese migrants including children into the country inside specially adapted sofas, the interior ministry said.
Hove Crown Court in southern England sentenced Junior Toussaint and Andrene Paul, both from near Paris, to four years and six months, and five years and five months respectively, the ministry said.
The pair, who had worked together as delivery drivers in France, pleaded guilty to assisting unlawful migration to the UK.
Traveling from Dieppe in northern France to Newhaven Port on the southern English coast in April earlier this year, they used furniture to hide a Vietnamese woman and three children in the back of a hire van.
Officers from the UK’s Border Force became suspicious when they searched the van and saw movement from inside the adapted sofas, which were buried underneath a mattress and other furniture.
Two migrants were hidden inside the sofa while others were hidden among other fixtures including a chest of drawers.
The defendants told officials they had no knowledge of the migrants’ presence in their van and had been driving it to help with furniture removal in London.
But fingerprint checks carried out by Border Force later proved Toussaint’s involvement in the smuggling attempt, according to the interior ministry.
Paul, who had also initially denied her involvement, was found to have made a series of suspicious visits to the UK earlier in the year, it added.
The ministry said she pleaded guilty when video evidence of her previous activity was shown in court.
“Criminals are going to increasingly extreme lengths to smuggle people across the UK border for profit due to our efforts to clamp down on them,” Chris Foster, of the ministry’s criminal and financial investigations section, said.
“This sentence today reflects the severity of their crimes,” he added in a statement.

Topics: UK French court migrants smuggling vietnamese

Related

Dread builds in Vietnam over fate of missing UK migrants
World
Dread builds in Vietnam over fate of missing UK migrants
Offbeat
Would-be UK migrants found in truck of coffins

Latest updates

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
Riyadh police arrests three for promoting narcotic cannabis substance and amphetamine
France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Clampdown and grief as Iranians remember Mahsa Amini
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh
Saudi authorities brief UNESCO World Heritage Committee on bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.