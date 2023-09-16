You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces
Tatiana Burchik, center, mother of Ukrainian soldier Vadym “Gagarin” Belov says her last goodbyes to her son near his coffin at a cemetery in Polonne, Khmelnytskyi region on Sept. 13, 2023. (AP)
  • Ukraine’s General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control
  • Kyiv has been pushing back against Moscow’s forces since June
MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday that its forces had not been pushed out of Andriivka, a village near the key frontline town of Bakhmut, a day after Ukraine said it had “liberated” the site and inflicted heavy losses on enemy troops.
Andriivka is around 14 kilometers (nine miles) south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where Kyiv has been pushing back against Moscow’s forces since June.
Ukraine’s General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control.
But in its daily bulletin, Russia’s defense ministry said that “in the Donetsk sector, the enemy... continues to carry out assaults... trying in vain to dislodge Russian troops in the localities of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.”
The statement adds to the confusion surrounding the situation on the ground in the village, which had just a few dozen residents before Russia’s offensive.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar backtracked on an announcement earlier in the day that Kyiv had retaken Andriivka after troops on the ground said fighting was ongoing.
On Ukrainian television on Friday, a spokesman for a brigade fighting in the area said the village was “completely destroyed,” adding that “Andriivka no longer exists.”
Bakhmut, the nearby city that was once home to around 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces in May following one of the longest and bloodiest battles of Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian forces, however, almost immediately began pushing back around the northern and southern flanks of the city and have been posting incremental gains.

LONDON: The biggest and longest-running halal food festival in the world returns to the UK capital, London, and is to be held on Sept. 23-24, organizers have announced.

Now in its eighth year, the World Halal Food Festival will be held at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Formerly known as the London Halal Food Festival, this year’s celebration of halal cuisine will welcome thousands of halal foodies from across the globe to enjoy international halal food and shopping stalls across the weekend.

“Discover culinary secrets from world-renowned celebrity chefs in live cookery demonstrations at the Tariq Halal Cookery Theatre, live performances by talented artists and captivating acts at the main stage and don’t miss out on the fiery and often hilarious Halal Eat-Off competitions,” Algebra Festivals announced in a statement.

“There’s something for everyone with an expanded Kids Zone, Dessert Zone, VIP Lounge and so much more, this family day out is set to be one for the ages,” it said.

The World Halal Festival announced that British chef and author Nadiya Hussain will be at the Tariq Halal Cookery Theatre for a live cookery demonstration on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Hussain’s new book, “Nadiya’s Simple Spices,” was released on Thursday along with her new series of the same name on BBC Two.

“Hosted by Cooking With the Stars’ Shelina Permalloo, watch even more live cookery demos from Ali Rehman, celebrated international food blogger, Omar Foster, runner-up in this year’s MasterChef competition, and the award-winning hit music producer Naughty Boy will be bringing his infamous ‘Naughty Boy Kitchen’ to the World Halal Food Festival for the first time ever,” Algebra Festivals said.

The World Halal Food Festival is an inclusive event that caters to everyone — “for those who only eat halal and for those who eat only great food.”

Organized and managed by Algebra Festivals, the team are responsible for the largest and most notable Muslim consumer events in the world, including the London Muslim Shopping Festival at ExCel London and the London Eid Festival at Westfield London, attracting hundreds of thousands of guests throughout the year.

The World Halal Food Festival also announced the London Metropolitan Police as their community partner, Western Union and the British Islamic Trade Association as co-partners and Tariq Halal Meats as their official title sponsor.

Waleed Jahangir, managing director at Algebra Festivals, said: “We’re excited to be returning to the iconic London Stadium, right in the heart of the community for the world’s biggest halal food event of the year.

“The World Halal Food Festival is an opportunity for members of all communities to come and experience the flavours of the world all under one roof with family and friends.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “We are delighted to welcome back this incredible food festival for its third year at London Stadium. Our venue is an ideal fit for this event, which brings together the food, music and culture of the Muslim community for all to enjoy in the heart of East London.”

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan
Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan
  • The International Assistance Mission has operated in Afghanistan since 1966
  • Its website describes the organization as based on Christian values
KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have detained 18 staff members of a Swiss-registered NGO, including a foreigner, the group said Saturday.
The International Assistance Mission (IAM) said the staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.
“At this time, we have no information about the nature of allegations against our staff and are, therefore, unable to comment or speculate about this ongoing situation,” the group said in a statement issued Saturday.
“However, should any charges be lodged against our organization or any individual staff member, we will independently review any evidence presented.”
Spokesmen for the Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment.
IAM has operated in Afghanistan since 1966, when it started specializing in eye care but has since branched out into other areas of health and education.
Its website describes the organization as based on Christian values, but says it does not provide aid according to political or religious belief.
“We value and respect local customs and cultures,” the group said in its statement.
An unknown number of foreigners – including several Westerners – have been detained by the Taliban authorities since the group’s return to power in August 2021.
The Taliban rulers have imposed sweeping restrictions on the population they say are in line with their strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law – including barring women from working for NGOs and the United Nations.
Teenage girls and women are also banned from schools and universities, as well as excluded from many other formers of public social life.

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in 'uncommon' spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
Australia swelters in 'uncommon' spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
  • Australia’s weather bureau said the ‘early period of heat’ in many parts of the country was ‘very uncommon during September’
SYDNEY: Large parts of Australia were in the grips of “uncommon” spring heat on Saturday, the nation’s weather forecaster said, forecasting that record temperatures could be set on Sunday.
In Sydney, capital of Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, temperatures hit 34.2 degrees Celsius (93.5 degrees Fahrenheit) at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport – more than 12 degrees above the September mean, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.
The heat burst came after the forecaster said this week that indicators of an El Nino weather event had strengthened and it would likely develop between September and November, bringing hotter, drier conditions to Australia.
The weather bureau said the “early period of heat” in many parts of the country was “very uncommon during September.”
“These temperatures will intensify from Sunday through Tuesday,” it said on Facebook, with temperatures 8 to 16 C (46.4 to 60.8 F) above average.
“Record September daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected from Sunday through Thursday across inland areas of South Australia, New South Wales and northeast Victoria.”
El Nino can prompt extreme weather events from wildfires to cyclones and prolonged drought, with Australian authorities already warning of heightened bushfire risks this summer.
A thick smoke haze blanketed Sydney for several days this week as firefighters carried out hazard reduction burns to prepare for the looming bushfire season.
At Bondi beach, Sydney resident Bella Callaghan was concerned about how hot it could get in coming months.
“We need extra strong sunscreen,” she said.
Another local, Danielle Vangou, was worried about runners in the Sydney marathon, set to take place on Sunday.
“I’ll be thinking about them tomorrow while I’ll probably be here swimming, but it’s gonna be tough for sure for them, so hopefully they have a bit of reprieve.”
Australia’s last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the catastrophic 2019-2020 “Black Summer” of bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkiye and killed 33 people.

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’

France's president says ambassador to Niger 'literally held hostage'
France's president says ambassador to Niger 'literally held hostage'

France’s president says ambassador to Niger ‘literally held hostage’
  • Niger’s military leaders told the French envoy to leave the country after they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26
  • France has refused the ultimatum, saying it did not recognize the legitimacy of the military power grab
SEMUR-EN-AUXOIS, Francee: President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that France’s envoy to Niger is living like a hostage in the French embassy and accused military rulers of blocking food deliveries to the mission.

The ambassador is living off “military rations,” Macron told reporters in the French town of Semur-en-Auxois.
“As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic staff who are literally being held hostage in the French embassy,” he said.
“They are preventing food deliveries,” he said, in an apparent reference to Niger’s new military rulers. “He is eating military rations.”
Niger’s military leaders told French ambassador Sylvain Itte he had to leave the country after they overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.
But a 48-hour ultimatum for him to leave, issued in August, passed with him still in place as the French government refused to comply, or to recognize the military regime as legitimate.
The coup has been condemned by France and most of Niger’s neighbors.
Macron said the envoy “cannot go out, he is persona non grata and he is being refused food.”
Asked whether France would consider bringing him home, Macron said: “I will do whatever we agree with President Bazoum because he is the legitimate authority and I speak with him every day.”
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna later said the ambassador “is working” and would stay at his post for as long as Paris wished.
“He is very useful for us with his contacts and those of his team,” Colonna told LCI television, adding the ambassador still had a small team with him.
France keeps about 1,500 soldiers in Niger, and said earlier this month that any redeployment could only be negotiated with Bazoum.
The country’s new leaders have torn up military cooperation agreements with France and asked the troops to leave quickly.
Macron has for weeks rejected the call to remove the French ambassador, a stance backed by the EU which has described the demand as “a provocation.”
Like France, the EU “does not recognize” the authorities that seized power in Niger, said EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Nabila Massrali last month.
The impoverished Sahel region south of the Sahara has suffered what Macron has called an “epidemic” of coups in recent years, with military regimes replacing elected governments in Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea as well as Niger.
 

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya

UK-based Arab, Muslim organizations call for urgent appeals to aid victims of disasters in Morocco, Libya
LONDON: The London-based Arab British Chamber of Commerce has launched an emergency appeal for aid for Morocco and Libya after an earthquake and floods respectively hit the North African countries over recent days.

The chamber said in a statement: “The world has watched in shock as two devastating natural disasters struck the kingdom of Morocco and the state of Libya in recent days, leaving thousands of their people dead, injured and missing.

“Entire cities in both countries have been destroyed with thousands of families left homeless and traumatized.

“Local emergency services assisted by friendly nations around the world are presently engaged in rescue operations to save lives and provide urgent relief.”

Morocco’s strongest-ever earthquake, registering a magnitude of 6.8, struck at 11:11 p.m. local time last Friday, some 70 km south of Marrakech, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake and killing nearly 3,000 people and wounding more than 5,600, according to official figures.

This had left “many remote rural villages devastated, making rescue operations difficult,” the chamber added.

In eastern Libya, a massive flash flood triggered by Storm Daniel on Sunday killed more than 3,000 people, left more than 10,000 missing and entire neighborhoods in ruins.

The chamber said: “Libya is just starting to count the cost of the weekend’s flooding, whose force, without parallel, led to the bursting of two dams in the eastern city of Derna.

“The Arab British Chamber of Commerce extends its deepest heartfelt sympathies to the Libyan and Moroccan people, to all the families who have lost loved ones, and to all who have been affected by these unprecedented disasters.

“The people of Morocco and Libya remain uppermost in all our thoughts as they struggle to recover from these unimaginable disasters, and we will stand in solidarity with them as they embark on the long process of rebuilding their communities.”

Appeals have begun to enable individuals to make donations to the disaster relief efforts.

For those wishing to help Morocco’s earthquake victims, a special emergency fund has been opened by the Moroccan central bank. For donations to help the Libyan disaster relief, the chamber has advised people to contact the Red Cross and Red Crescent via its Libya floods appeal.

Meanwhile, international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal has urgently called upon individuals, businesses, and organizations worldwide to come together in support of the victims of the earthquake in Morocco and the floods in Libya.

“Countless homes and buildings lie in ruins, and already vulnerable communities have been left with virtually nothing,” it said in a statement.

In response to this “dire situation,” Penny Appeal said it was “committed to making a difference in the lives of those in need, and has immediately mobilized its resources and is collaborating with our partners on the ground.”

It added: “Our resolute teams are working tirelessly to provide essential aid to the communities affected by this tragic earthquake.”

The Muslim charity, one of the largest in the world, said it was focusing on “reaching those most in need, and every effort is being made to save as many lives as possible, recognizing the immense damage this disaster has caused.”

Ridwana Wallace-Laher, CEO of Penny Appeal, said: “The road to recovery will be long and challenging, and the people of Morocco need your help now more than ever.

“Your generous donations will enable us to provide vital food, clean water, medical supplies, and shelter to those who have lost everything. Together, we can make a meaningful impact and help rebuild the lives of those affected by this tragedy.”

The charity said the devastation caused in Libya “is becoming more tragic every minute with lifeless bodies being found in the sea, in the valleys and under buildings,” calling on the public to help them “deliver essential medical aid to people in desperate need.”

