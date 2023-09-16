You are here

US woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan

US woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities have arrested at least 18 staff of an international NGO, including an American woman, accusing them of carrying out Christian missionary work, the country's leaders said Saturday. (AP/File)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

US woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan

US woman among 18 NGO staff detained in Afghanistan
  • The International Assistance Mission (IAM) confirmed its staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province
  • Security and intelligence forces had been observing the group for some time
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have arrested at least 18 staff of an international NGO, including an American woman, accusing them of carrying out Christian missionary work, the country’s leaders said Saturday.
The International Assistance Mission (IAM) confirmed its staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.
Security and intelligence forces had been observing the group for some time, Abdul Wahid Hamas Ghori, a government spokesman for the province, told AFP.
“Documents and audios were obtained that showed they were inviting people to join Christianity,” he said, without providing further details.
He said 21 people were arrested, including an American woman.
IAM said in a statement earlier that 18 people, including a “foreigner,” were being held and that it had no information about the nature of the allegations.
The American woman and two Afghan staff were the first to be detained on September 3, followed by 15 more Afghan employees on Wednesday.
“Should any charges be lodged against our organization or any individual staff member, we will independently review any evidence presented,” it added.
IAM’s website says the organization is founded on Christian values, but that it does not provide aid according to political or religious belief.
“We value and respect local customs and cultures,” the Swiss-registered group said in a statement on Saturday.
IAM has operated in Afghanistan since 1966 — through previous royal, communist and Taliban governments — when it specialized in eye care, later branching out into other areas of health and education.
In 2010, 10 IAM medics, including eight foreigners, were shot dead in an attack in remote northern Afghanistan.
At the time, competing theories emerged over the motive for the attack, with police saying it was likely a robbery.
However, two militant groups claimed responsibility, including Taliban leaders who said the medics were Christian missionaries and accused them of working as military spies.
Dozens of foreigners — including several Westerners — have been detained by the Taliban authorities since the group’s return to power in August 2021.
The Taliban rulers have imposed sweeping restrictions on the population they say are in line with their strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law — including barring women from working for NGOs and the United Nations.
Teenage girls and women are also banned from schools and universities, and excluded from many other formers of public social life.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women NGOs International Assistance Mission

Updated 9 sec ago

Man arrested after climbing into Royal Mews near Buckingham Palace

Man arrested after climbing into Royal Mews near Buckingham Palace
Updated 9 sec ago
LONDON: A man has been arrested for trespassing after police were alerted to a person climbing into the Royal Mews close to Buckingham Palace, London’s Metropolitan Police said Saturday.
At 1:25 am (0025 GMT) on Saturday morning, “officers at Buckingham Palace responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews,” Met Police said.
“A 25-year-old man was detained by officers outside the stables in the Royal Mews,” it said, adding that “At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the palace gardens.”
He was arrested for “trespassing on a protected site” and taken into custody at a London police station.
The Royal Mews, housing carriages and stables as well as modern cars, organizes the road travel arrangements for King Charles III and members of the royal family.
Intrusions have taken place before at royal premises, including Buckingham Palace.
One of the most famous security breaches was in 1982, when Michael Fagan managed to get into the bedroom of Queen Elizabeth II and spent 10 minutes talking to her before she could raise the alarm.
The unemployed decorator had had a few drinks and climbed up a drainpipe to enter the late queen’s London residence.
He wandered into her bedroom and reportedly sat on the end of the bed for a chat with the perturbed monarch before a palace staffer lured him away with the promise of a shot of whisky.

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces
Updated 26 min 51 sec ago
AFP

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces

Russia denies losing front-line village to Ukraine forces
  • Ukraine’s General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control
  • Kyiv has been pushing back against Moscow’s forces since June
Updated 26 min 51 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Saturday that its forces had not been pushed out of Andriivka, a village near the key frontline town of Bakhmut, a day after Ukraine said it had “liberated” the site and inflicted heavy losses on enemy troops.
Andriivka is around 14 kilometers (nine miles) south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, where Kyiv has been pushing back against Moscow’s forces since June.
Ukraine’s General Staff said Friday that the village was back under Ukrainian control.
But in its daily bulletin, Russia’s defense ministry said that “in the Donetsk sector, the enemy... continues to carry out assaults... trying in vain to dislodge Russian troops in the localities of Andriivka and Klishchiivka.”
The statement adds to the confusion surrounding the situation on the ground in the village, which had just a few dozen residents before Russia’s offensive.
On Thursday, Ukraine’s deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar backtracked on an announcement earlier in the day that Kyiv had retaken Andriivka after troops on the ground said fighting was ongoing.
On Ukrainian television on Friday, a spokesman for a brigade fighting in the area said the village was “completely destroyed,” adding that “Andriivka no longer exists.”
Bakhmut, the nearby city that was once home to around 70,000 people, was captured by Russian forces in May following one of the longest and bloodiest battles of Russia’s invasion.
Ukrainian forces, however, almost immediately began pushing back around the northern and southern flanks of the city and have been posting incremental gains.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Andriivka Bakhmut

World Halal Food Festival returns to London for eighth year

World Halal Food Festival returns to London for eighth year
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

World Halal Food Festival returns to London for eighth year

World Halal Food Festival returns to London for eighth year
Updated 16 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The biggest and longest-running halal food festival in the world returns to the UK capital, London, and is to be held on Sept. 23-24, organizers have announced.

Now in its eighth year, the World Halal Food Festival will be held at the London Stadium in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Formerly known as the London Halal Food Festival, this year’s celebration of halal cuisine will welcome thousands of halal foodies from across the globe to enjoy international halal food and shopping stalls across the weekend.

“Discover culinary secrets from world-renowned celebrity chefs in live cookery demonstrations at the Tariq Halal Cookery Theatre, live performances by talented artists and captivating acts at the main stage and don’t miss out on the fiery and often hilarious Halal Eat-Off competitions,” Algebra Festivals announced in a statement.

“There’s something for everyone with an expanded Kids Zone, Dessert Zone, VIP Lounge and so much more, this family day out is set to be one for the ages,” it said.

The World Halal Festival announced that British chef and author Nadiya Hussain will be at the Tariq Halal Cookery Theatre for a live cookery demonstration on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. local time.

Hussain’s new book, “Nadiya’s Simple Spices,” was released on Thursday along with her new series of the same name on BBC Two.

“Hosted by Cooking With the Stars’ Shelina Permalloo, watch even more live cookery demos from Ali Rehman, celebrated international food blogger, Omar Foster, runner-up in this year’s MasterChef competition, and the award-winning hit music producer Naughty Boy will be bringing his infamous ‘Naughty Boy Kitchen’ to the World Halal Food Festival for the first time ever,” Algebra Festivals said.

The World Halal Food Festival is an inclusive event that caters to everyone — “for those who only eat halal and for those who eat only great food.”

Organized and managed by Algebra Festivals, the team are responsible for the largest and most notable Muslim consumer events in the world, including the London Muslim Shopping Festival at ExCel London and the London Eid Festival at Westfield London, attracting hundreds of thousands of guests throughout the year.

The World Halal Food Festival also announced the London Metropolitan Police as their community partner, Western Union and the British Islamic Trade Association as co-partners and Tariq Halal Meats as their official title sponsor.

Waleed Jahangir, managing director at Algebra Festivals, said: “We’re excited to be returning to the iconic London Stadium, right in the heart of the community for the world’s biggest halal food event of the year.

“The World Halal Food Festival is an opportunity for members of all communities to come and experience the flavours of the world all under one roof with family and friends.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “We are delighted to welcome back this incredible food festival for its third year at London Stadium. Our venue is an ideal fit for this event, which brings together the food, music and culture of the Muslim community for all to enjoy in the heart of East London.”

Topics: London Halal Food Festival

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan

Swiss NGO says 18 staff members detained in Afghanistan
  • The International Assistance Mission has operated in Afghanistan since 1966
  • Its website describes the organization as based on Christian values
Updated 16 September 2023
AFP

KABUL: Afghanistan’s Taliban authorities have detained 18 staff members of a Swiss-registered NGO, including a foreigner, the group said Saturday.
The International Assistance Mission (IAM) said the staffers were picked up from its office in Ghor province, central Afghanistan, and taken to the capital Kabul.
“At this time, we have no information about the nature of allegations against our staff and are, therefore, unable to comment or speculate about this ongoing situation,” the group said in a statement issued Saturday.
“However, should any charges be lodged against our organization or any individual staff member, we will independently review any evidence presented.”
Spokesmen for the Taliban authorities were not immediately available for comment.
IAM has operated in Afghanistan since 1966, when it started specializing in eye care but has since branched out into other areas of health and education.
Its website describes the organization as based on Christian values, but says it does not provide aid according to political or religious belief.
“We value and respect local customs and cultures,” the group said in its statement.
An unknown number of foreigners – including several Westerners – have been detained by the Taliban authorities since the group’s return to power in August 2021.
The Taliban rulers have imposed sweeping restrictions on the population they say are in line with their strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law – including barring women from working for NGOs and the United Nations.
Teenage girls and women are also banned from schools and universities, as well as excluded from many other formers of public social life.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

Australia swelters in 'uncommon' spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

Australia swelters in 'uncommon' spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event

Australia swelters in ‘uncommon’ spring heat ahead of likely El Nino event
  • Australia’s weather bureau said the ‘early period of heat’ in many parts of the country was ‘very uncommon during September’
Updated 16 September 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Large parts of Australia were in the grips of “uncommon” spring heat on Saturday, the nation’s weather forecaster said, forecasting that record temperatures could be set on Sunday.
In Sydney, capital of Australia’s most populous state New South Wales, temperatures hit 34.2 degrees Celsius (93.5 degrees Fahrenheit) at Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport – more than 12 degrees above the September mean, according to Bureau of Meteorology data.
The heat burst came after the forecaster said this week that indicators of an El Nino weather event had strengthened and it would likely develop between September and November, bringing hotter, drier conditions to Australia.
The weather bureau said the “early period of heat” in many parts of the country was “very uncommon during September.”
“These temperatures will intensify from Sunday through Tuesday,” it said on Facebook, with temperatures 8 to 16 C (46.4 to 60.8 F) above average.
“Record September daytime and nighttime temperatures are expected from Sunday through Thursday across inland areas of South Australia, New South Wales and northeast Victoria.”
El Nino can prompt extreme weather events from wildfires to cyclones and prolonged drought, with Australian authorities already warning of heightened bushfire risks this summer.
A thick smoke haze blanketed Sydney for several days this week as firefighters carried out hazard reduction burns to prepare for the looming bushfire season.
At Bondi beach, Sydney resident Bella Callaghan was concerned about how hot it could get in coming months.
“We need extra strong sunscreen,” she said.
Another local, Danielle Vangou, was worried about runners in the Sydney marathon, set to take place on Sunday.
“I’ll be thinking about them tomorrow while I’ll probably be here swimming, but it’s gonna be tough for sure for them, so hopefully they have a bit of reprieve.”
Australia’s last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the catastrophic 2019-2020 “Black Summer” of bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkiye and killed 33 people.

Topics: Australia

