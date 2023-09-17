Japan grants $3m aid to Yemen to help repair Aden’s roads

DUBAI: Japan has granted $3 million in aid to Yemen to help repair damage to Aden’s roads.

Marino Ishibashi, charge d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Yemen, and Muhammad Usman Akram, representative and director of the UN Office for Project Services’ operational hub in Amman, met in Saudi Arabia to discuss “The Project for the Rehabilitation of Aden’s Intra-Urban Roads.”

The scheme aims to repair roads which have been damaged by conflict and natural occurrences such as floods and torrential rains.

The project will also contribute to the improvement of routes leading to the port of the city, which Japan supported through a grant in 2022.

The move contributes to the efforts of the government of Yemen to enhance the functions of Aden.

Both governments are committed to working closely with the UN to bring peace and stability to Yemen.

• This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan