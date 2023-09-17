You are here

Japan grants $3m aid to Yemen to help repair Aden's roads

Japan grants $3m aid to Yemen to help repair Aden’s roads
Marino Ishibashi, Charge d’Affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Yemen, and Mr. Muhammad Usman Akram, Representative and Director for the United Nations Office for Project Services Operational Hub. (Supplied)
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News Japan

Japan grants $3m aid to Yemen to help repair Aden’s roads

Japan grants $3m aid to Yemen to help repair Aden’s roads
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japan has granted $3 million in aid to Yemen to help repair damage to Aden’s roads.

Marino Ishibashi, charge d’affaires ad interim of the Embassy of Japan in Yemen, and Muhammad Usman Akram, representative and director of the UN Office for Project Services’ operational hub in Amman, met in Saudi Arabia to discuss “The Project for the Rehabilitation of Aden’s Intra-Urban Roads.”

The scheme aims to repair roads which have been damaged by conflict and natural occurrences such as floods and torrential rains.

The project will also contribute to the improvement of routes leading to the port of the city, which Japan supported through a grant in 2022.

The move contributes to the efforts of the government of Yemen to enhance the functions of Aden.

Both governments are committed to working closely with the UN to bring peace and stability to Yemen.

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt

Woman, 21, dies after building collapses in Egypt
  • The woman had been standing on the balcony of her home when the structure opposite collapsed on the building it was facing
  • Rescue forces and ambulances quickly arrived and the woman’s body was recovered from the rubble
Updated 24 min 19 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: A 21-year-old woman died when an empty five-story building collapsed in the early hours of Sunday in the Omraniya neighborhood in Giza Governorate, south of Cairo.

The woman had been standing on the balcony of her home when the structure opposite collapsed on the building it was facing.

Rescue forces and ambulances quickly arrived and the woman’s body was recovered from the rubble.

Authorities disconnected gas, water, and electricity services at the collapsed building and neighboring structures.

A team from the Public Prosecution in Giza arrived at the scene to investigate and speak to eyewitnesses.

A number of buildings have collapsed in Egypt in recent times.

A four-story apartment building collapsed in Cairo’s Hadayek El-Kobba neighborhood on Sept. 6.

Some 13 people, including at least seven from a single family, had died in the same area in similar circumstances on July 17.

And at least three people were killed in June when a 14-story apartment building collapsed in Alexandria.

Fire engulfs an 18-story tower block in Sudan's capital as rival forces battle for the 6th month

Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
AP

Fire engulfs an 18-story tower block in Sudan’s capital as rival forces battle for the 6th month

Grab from UGC video posted on the X platform reportedly shows a raging fire inside the Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower.
  • Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower caught fire Sunday during clashes between Sudanese army, RSF
  • Online footage of the blaze showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the burnt-out glass-paneled tower
Updated 39 min 41 sec ago
AP

CAIRO: An 18-story building in the center of Sudan’s capital was engulfed in flames Sunday as fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary force enters its sixth month.
The Greater Nile Petroleum Oil Company Tower, situated in the center of Khartoum, caught fire early Sunday during clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, according to Sudanese media.
It’s unclear how the fire started or if anyone was killed.
Online footage of the blaze showed clouds of dark smoke rising from the burnt-out glass-paneled tower, one of the tallest buildings in the Sudanese capital.


Sudan has been rocked by violence since mid-April, when tensions between the country’s military, led by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, burst into open fighting.
The conflict has reduced Khartoum to an urban warzone. In the Greater Khartoum area, RSF troops have commandeered civilian homes and turned them into operational bases, while the military has responded by bombing the residential areas, rights groups and activists say.
In the western Darfur region, the conflict has morphed into ethnic violence, with the RSF and allied Arab militias attacking ethnic African groups, according to rights groups and the United Nations.
The conflict has killed more than 4,000 people, according to August figures from the United Nations. However, the real toll is almost certainly much higher, doctors and activists say.
Last month, Amnesty International said both warring parties have committed extensive war crimes, including deliberate killings of civilians and sexual assault.

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom

Hot air balloon flights boost Luxor tourism boom
Updated 17 September 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Hot air balloon flights over some of Egypt’s most famous attractions are fuelling a tourism boom in and around Luxor, according to officials.

On Sunday, 32 hot air balloons carrying 720 tourists of various nationalities flew above Luxor Governorate.

Tourists can enjoy the magic of green natural scenes, mountains, and ancient Pharaonic temples from above the governorate, located in southern Egypt.

Hot air balloon flights over Luxor are a popular attraction as tourists enjoy the panoramic view of ancient Egyptian temples, the river Nile, and green agricultural fields.

Ahmed Aboud, a representative of the Federation of Hot Air Balloon Companies in Luxor, said that the trips are one of the most important programs for tourists keen visit the monuments and archaeological destinations of the ancient city.

Aboud said that balloonists enjoy viewing Luxor’s temples, the Ramesseum Temple, the Colossi of Memnon, the Nile, and agricultural crops from above the western mainland.

A comprehensive examination of each balloon is carried out prior to each flight, said Aboud, with pofessional safety and personal security procedures for tourists top priorities.

He said that Luxor Governorate had taken full safety measures and it cooperates with all concerned parties, paying attention to maintaining the security of flight participants.

There is full compliance with the rules set by civil aviation authorities and the balloons land at the designated airport west of the city.

The remarkable adventure of riding a hot air balloon begins after dawn.

Tourists are brought from hotels and boats where they are staying, and small boats across the Nile are used to transfer tourists to the western mainland.

Buses then transport the tourists to the hot air balloon airport after breakfast is served. The flights are popular, attracting visits from international celebrities.

In the winter, the demand for trips increases, and tourists flock to enjoy the magic of warm winter weather in the morning over the sites.

Former Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Ati Al-Obeidi passes away at 84

Former Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Ati Al-Obeidi passes away at 84
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

Former Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Ati Al-Obeidi passes away at 84

Former Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Ati Al-Obeidi passes away at 84
  • He was one of the primary negotiators in Libya's historic decision to denounce and abandon its nuclear weapons program
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

The former Prime Minister of Libya, Abdel Ati bin Ibrahim Al-Obeidi, a prominent figure in the nation’s political history, passed away on Saturday at the age of 84, as confirmed by his family in a statement.

Al-Obeidi’s career spanned several decades and included a pivotal role in Libya’s diplomatic history. He served under the leadership of Muammar Gaddafi and held various high-ranking positions within the Libyan government.

During his tenure, Al-Obeidi served as Prime Minister from 1977 to 1979 and later as General Secretary of the General People’s Congress from 1979 to 1981. One of his most significant contributions was his involvement as one of the primary negotiators in Libya’s historic decision to denounce and abandon its nuclear weapons program.

During the Libya 2011 conflict between Gaddafi loyalists and anti-Gaddafi rebels, Al-Obeidi was appointed as foreign minister following the defection of Moussa Koussa. Just a week after Koussa’s defection, on April 3, 2011, Al-Obeidi flew to Greece to present a peace proposal to his Greek counterpart, Dimitrios Droutsas.

On August 31, 2011, Al-Obeidi was detained by rebel forces west of Tripoli. In a subsequent legal proceeding in June 2013, he was found not guilty of a charge of mismanagement.

EU to give continued humanitarian aid to flood-hit Libya

EU to give continued humanitarian aid to flood-hit Libya
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

EU to give continued humanitarian aid to flood-hit Libya

EU to give continued humanitarian aid to flood-hit Libya
  • Focus ‘on rescue operations, search, recovery of bodies’: EU MENA region spokesman
  • UK plans to deploy emergency medical team to conduct rapid assessments in affected areas
Updated 17 September 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The EU is to continue providing humanitarian aid and support to flood-stricken Libya through its civil defense mechanism.

Luis Miguel, the EU’s spokesman in the Middle East and North Africa region, told the Libyan News Agency that more help would be on the way and “offers made by European countries to participate in relief efforts will be coordinated.”

He noted that the focus would be “on rescue operations, search, and recovery of bodies,” and “providing aid to those affected,” adding that “the scale of the disaster in the city of Derna is very large.”

The UK has ramped up its life-saving support too, allocating increased funding and deploying an emergency medical team.

In a statement, the British government said the additional support would be in addition to an initial package worth up to £1 million ($1.24 million), which will be used for vital provisions including emergency shelter items, portable solar lanterns, and water filters.

Led by health and sanitation experts from the British medical aid charity UK-MED, the team will conduct rapid medical assessments in affected areas and coordinate with local authorities, international organizations, and other partners on the ground to focus in on Libya’s most urgent health needs.

The UK has increased its financial support for Libya and earthquake-hit Morocco, allocating around £10 million, the statement added.

British minister for the MENA region, South Asia, and the UN, Tariq Ahmad, said: “We will increase UK funding to the crisis response and deliver crucial life-saving provisions, including shelter, water filters, and medical assessments.”

German envoy to Libya, Michael Unmacht, said: “The German International Cooperation Foundation began distributing emergency aid on Friday in the cities of Shahat and Al-Bayda.”

He added that the aid included, “baby food, tents, electric generators, and blankets.”

In a post on X, the French ambassador to Libya, Mostafa Mihraje, said he had met with the Libyan Armed Forces’ chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Abdul Razzaq Al-Nadhouri, to discuss the setting up of a French field hospital in Derna.

