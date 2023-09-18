You are here

Five Israelis to go on trial for alleged Cyprus rape of Briton

An aerial picture shows a view of Nissi Beach, in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa, one of the Mediterranean island's top tourist destinations, on July 17, 2022. (AFP)
An aerial picture shows a view of Nissi Beach, in the Cypriot resort town of Ayia Napa, one of the Mediterranean island's top tourist destinations, on July 17, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

  • In another case in Ayia Napa four years ago, 12 Israelis were arrested after a teenage British girl reported that she had been attacked
NICOSIA: Five Israeli tourists will stand trial next month for allegedly gang-raping a young Briton in the popular Cyprus holiday resort of Ayia Napa, a court ruled on Monday.
The five men, aged between 19 and 20, will appear before a criminal court on Oct. 5, the Famagusta district court decided.
Police said the defendants face charges of rape, sexual coercion, forced sexual intercourse, sexual harassment, abduction and indecent assault against a woman.

On Tuesday, the court will rule whether to grant a prosecution request that the five remain in police custody until the trial date, or whether they are released on conditional bail, police said.

The five have been in custody since Sept. 4 after a 20-year-old British tourist told police she had been gang-raped the previous day in a hotel room. On Tuesday, the court will rule whether to grant a prosecution request that the five remain in police custody until the trial date, or whether they are released on conditional bail, police said.
In another case in Ayia Napa four years ago, 12 Israelis were arrested after a teenage British girl reported that she had been attacked.
The Israelis were released after she retracted her statement but also said police had pressured her into doing so. The 19-year-old girl was convicted in 2020 for causing public mischief and given a four-month suspended jail term.
In 2022, the Supreme Court quashed her conviction on appeal after defense lawyers argued there had been a miscarriage of justice.
Police later said they would examine whether mistakes had been made in the investigation. UK-based Justice Abroad, which successfully appealed the conviction, has taken on the new case after the woman’s family requested their help.
Official tourism figures for August show Israelis were the second largest group of visitors to Cyprus, accounting for 14.9 percent, behind Britain at 35.9 percent.

 

Topics: Cyprus Israel

Ethiopia conflict at a ‘national scale’: UN experts

Ethiopia conflict at a ‘national scale’: UN experts
  • The Tigray conflict, which erupted in November 2020, pitted Ethiopia’s government forces — backed by Eritrea’s army and forces from the neighboring region of Amhara — against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front
GENEVA: Serious violations are still being committed in Ethiopia despite a peace deal in the north, UN rights experts said Monday, warning the conflict was spreading across the country and putting regional stability at risk.
“Atrocities, war crimes and crimes against humanity are still being committed in the country,” the UN-backed investigators said in a statement.
Last November, a peace deal between Ethiopia’s federal government and rebels in the Tigray region ostensibly ended a brutal two-year conflict.
“While the signing of the agreement may have mostly silenced the guns, it has not resolved the conflict in the north of the country, in particular in Tigray,” said Mohamed Chande Othman, head of the UN-backed Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia.
“Nor has it brought about any comprehensive peace,” he told reporters in Geneva, presenting the commission’s latest report. “The situation in Ethiopia remains extremely grave.”

• The report warned that ‘hostilities in Ethiopia are now at a national scale, with significant violations increasing particularly in Amhara region, but also ongoing in Oromia and elsewhere.’

• ’The risk to the state as well as regional stability and the enjoyment of human rights in East Africa cannot be overstated,’ the report said.

• A member of the commission said ‘there were indicators for the possibility of future atrocity crimes,’ with the tensions appearing to be ‘between two ethnic groups.’

Beyond Tigray, the report warned that “hostilities in Ethiopia are now at a national scale, with significant violations increasing particularly in Amhara region, but also ongoing in Oromia and elsewhere.”
“The risk to the state as well as regional stability and the enjoyment of human rights in East Africa cannot be overstated.”
Radhika Coomaraswamy, a member of the commission, told reporters there were “indicators for the possibility of future atrocity crimes,” with the tensions appearing to be “between two ethnic groups ... What is needed is a comprehensive peace agreement involving all Ethiopians.”
A mosaic of more than 80 ethno-linguistic communities, Ethiopia has long struggled with territorial conflicts inside its borders.
The Tigray conflict, which erupted in November 2020, pitted Ethiopia’s government forces — backed by Eritrea’s army and forces from the neighboring region of Amhara — against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front.
It was marked by mass atrocities by all sides, but there were hopes the violations would cease after the signing of last year’s peace deal.
Yet the report said that Eritrean troops and Amhara militia members were continuing to commit grave violations in Tigray, “including the systematic rape and sexual violence of women and girls.”
The sexual violence is “truly horrific,” Coomaraswamy said.
She said that she had personally interviewed many of the victims and heard accounts of “gang rapes” and “cruelty of the worst kind.”
“The worst of this was perpetrated by Eritrean forces in Tigray,” she said.
The commission, which is due to present its report to the UN Human Rights Council later this week, uncovered ongoing patterns by government forces of arrest, detention and torture of civilians in Oromia.
It also pointed to “an alarming pattern of increased securitization of the state,” including by imposing states of emergency, accompanied by serious violations.
It said it was already receiving credible reports of violations against Amhara civilians since the announcement of a state of emergency last month.
They included the mass arbitrary detention of civilians and at least one drone strike carried out by the state, it added.
Last week, Ethiopia’s human rights body accused government forces of carrying out extra-judicial killings in the region.
The commission, whose mandate is due to expire next month, said it had drafted a confidential list of alleged perpetrators of the worst violations, with an eye to future prosecution.
In the meantime, “the importance of ongoing and robust independent monitoring and investigations cannot be overstated,” Othman said, stressing that “one of the primary drivers of the conflict is impunity.”
He dismissed the Ethiopian government’s assertion that it is addressing that problem.
“When we observe current transitional justice initiatives in Ethiopia, it is hard not to be struck by evidence of quasi-compliance,” he said.
He said the government was deliberately attempting to evade international scrutiny through the creation of domestic mechanisms and instrumentalization of others.
“For the hundreds of thousands of victims of atrocities across Ethiopia, this cannot and should not be allowed to continue.”

 

Topics: Ethiopia

Italy passes tougher measures to deter migrant arrivals 

Italy passes tougher measures to deter migrant arrivals 
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Italy passes tougher measures to deter migrant arrivals 

Italy passes tougher measures to deter migrant arrivals 
  • Move came after almost 10,000 migrants reached southern Italian island of Lampedusa last week
  • New measures lengthen time of detainment, ensure repatriation of people with no legal right to stay 
ROME: The Italian government, struggling with a surge in arriving migrants, on Monday passed measures to lengthen the time they can be detained and ensure more people who have no legal right to stay are repatriated, government officials said. 

The move came after almost 10,000 migrants reached the southern Italian island of Lampedusa last week, dealing a blow to the credibility of right-wing Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who won office last year vowing to curb illegal immigration. 

Meloni said at the start of a cabinet meeting on the situation that migrants awaiting repatriation should be detained for an initial six months, extendable to up to 18, up from three months now. 

“That will be all the time needed not only to make the necessary assessments, but also to proceed with the repatriation of those who do not qualify for international protection,” Meloni said in her introductory speech. 

Government sources said the cabinet approved that measure shortly afterwards, as well as the creation of more detention centers in remote areas. Meloni said Italy needed to increase the capacity of such facilities as they had been weakened by “years of immigrationist policies.” 

Under Italian law, migrants facing repatriation can be held if they cannot be immediately expelled. Officials say a majority of migrants head to Italy for economic reasons and are therefore not eligible for asylum. 

Past efforts to hold migrants have largely failed, with those detained repeatedly breaking out of centers and often heading straight to wealthier northern European countries. 

Meloni visited Lampedusa on Sunday with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who promised a 10-point EU action plan, but the measures resembled previous initiatives that have failed to make much impact. 

An agreement struck in July between the EU and Tunisia, from where many of the migrants set sail, has yet to take effect. 

Almost 130,000 migrants have arrived in Italy so far this year, according to government data, nearly double the figure for the same period of 2022. The migrants have come from countries including Guinea, Ivory Coast, Tunisia, Egypt, Burkina Faso, Bangladesh and Pakistan. 

The government’s latest move to stem the migrant flow was condemned by the opposition and rights groups. 

The Italian Coalition for Civil Rights and Liberties (CILD) described the detention centers as “black holes” where serious violations of fundamental rights take place, adding that they are expensive and inefficient. 

In April, the Italian parliament approved measures to create new migrant centers for people waiting to hear the outcome of asylum applications, as well as more detention facilities for those facing expulsion. 

As part of the package, it set aside around 20 million euros ($21.3 million) to fund it over a two-year period. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) 

Topics: Italy Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni migrants

Climate change impeding fight against AIDS, TB and malaria 

Climate change impeding fight against AIDS, TB and malaria 
Updated 18 September 2023
Reuters

Climate change impeding fight against AIDS, TB and malaria 

Climate change impeding fight against AIDS, TB and malaria 
  • Malaria spreading to highland parts of Africa previously too cold for mosquito carrying the disease-causing parasite
  • Extreme weather events are overwhelming health services, causing upsurges in infection and interrupting treatment
LONDON: Climate change and conflict are hitting efforts to tackle three of the world’s deadliest infectious diseases, the head of the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria has warned. 

International initiatives to fight the diseases have largely recovered after being badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Fund’s 2023 results report released on Monday. 

But the increasing challenges of climate change and conflict mean the world is likely to miss the target of putting an end to AIDS, TB and malaria by 2030 without “extraordinary steps”, said Peter Sands, executive director of the Global Fund. 

For example, malaria is spreading to highland parts of Africa that were previously too cold for the mosquito carrying the disease-causing parasite. 

Extreme weather events like floods are overwhelming health services, displacing communities, causing upsurges in infection and interrupting treatment in many different places, the report said. In countries including Sudan, Ukraine, Afghanistan and Myanmar, simply reaching vulnerable communities has also been immensely challenging due to insecurity, it added. 

There are positives, Sands said. For example, in 2022, 6.7 million people were treated for TB in the countries where the Global Fund invests, 1.4 million more people than in the previous year. The Fund also helped provide 24.5 million people with antiretroviral therapy for HIV, and distributed 220 million mosquito nets. 

Sands added that innovative prevention and diagnostic tools also provided hope. 

This week, there is a high-level meeting on TB at the UN General Assembly, and advocates hope for more of a focus on the disease. 

The Global Fund has faced criticism from some TB experts for not allocating more of its budget to the disease, as it is the biggest killer of the three diseases the fund focuses on. 

“There’s no doubt that the world needs to devote more resources toward fighting TB... but it is not as simple as comparing annual deaths from each disease,” said Sands. For example, he said, many countries with the highest burden of TB are middle-income countries that have more capacity to fund health services domestically. 
 

Topics: HIV Aids climate change Malaria

UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres

UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres
Updated 18 September 2023
Arab News

UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres

UN Sustainable Development Goals need ‘global rescue plan’: Guterres
  • Just ‘15% of targets on track’ despite ‘solemn promise,’ secretary-general tells UNGA delegates
  • UNGA president: ‘We can’t relent in our resolve and determination to do our outpost to rescue the SDGs’
NEW YORK: The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals need a “global rescue plan,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned at the opening of the High Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

“Eight years ago, member states gathered in this hall to adopt the Sustainable Development Goals,” he said.

“You made a solemn promise, a promise to build a world of health, progress and opportunity for all, a promise to leave no one behind, and a promise to pay for it.”

However, progress made on the SDGs has been inadequate, Guterres added. “The SDGs aren’t just a list of goals,” he said. “They carry the hopes, dreams, aspirations and expectations of people everywhere, and they provide the surest path to living up to our obligations under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, now in its 75th year. 

“Yet today, only 15 percent of the targets are on track. Many are going in reverse. Instead of leaving no one behind, we risk leaving the SDGs behind.”

Guterres said that “at the halfway point to the SDG deadline (of 2030), the eyes of the world are on you once again,” but that he believes the UNGA can turn the stagnation into progress by focusing on a number of key areas, starting with funding.

“I’m deeply encouraged by the detailed and wide-ranging political declaration under discussion here today, especially (the) commitment to improving developing countries’ access to the fuel required for SDG progress: finance,” he added.

“This includes your clear support for an SDG stimulus of at least $500 billion a year, as well as an effective debt-relief mechanism that supports payment suspensions, longer lending terms and lower rates. 

“It includes your call to re-capitalize and change the business model of multilateral development banks so they can massively leverage private finance at affordable rates to benefit developing countries. 

“And it includes your endorsement of reforming today’s outdated, dysfunctional and unfair international financial architecture. This can be a game-changer in accelerating SDG progress.”

Guterres encouraged nations to take action on hunger and the transition to renewable energy, which “isn’t happening fast enough.” 
He also emphasized the importance of digitization and education, saying: “Too many children and young people are victims of poor-quality education.”

Support and protection for people in and out of work are also of paramount importance, while he concluded by saying: “The war on nature must stop. We must end the triple planetary crisis of climate change, pollution and biodiversity loss.”

UNGA President Dennis Francis told delegates: “The 17 SDGs serve as a beacon of hope and a roadmap for common action to create a more equitable, just and sustainable world. 
“Now, at the midway point, it’s essential that we take stock of our progress and assess the remaining challenges that confront us.” 

He added: “A combination of factors — including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, impacts of climate change and the war in Ukraine — have presented a series of complex and intersecting crises. 
“And while this has dramatically altered the trajectory of the entire world, it is — as is too often the case — those in the most precarious circumstances, and those who are already the most vulnerable, who suffer the most.”

Francis echoed the call by Guterres for action on areas such as hunger and finance, calling for “bold and transformative” actions.

“While there have been setbacks, we can’t relent in our resolve and determination to do our outpost to rescue the SDGs, as we’ve been challenged by the secretary-general,” Francis said. “The fact that we’re lagging in our promise can’t be the death-knell of our blueprint.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Qatar’s prime minister, told delegates: “We share one goal — addressing the most urgent challenges in the world: armed conflicts, food security crises and climate change.

“Needless to say, commitment to peaceful settlement of differences and respectful dialogue are best to safeguard the development gains worldwide.”

He added: “The state of Qatar is committed to the alignment of its national development plans with the SDG principles.”

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Antonio Guterres UN Sustainable Development Goals

Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
Updated 18 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

Global coordinated action required to solve climate change, inequality: Ex-UK PM

Former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit in New York on Monday. (UN Web TV)
  • Gordon Brown: ‘Unless we act now, we won’t achieve anything that we want to achieve by 2030’
  • Sustainable Development Summit marks halfway point in implementation of UN’s SDGs
LONDON: Global problems such as climate change, pandemics and inequality cannot be solved without coordinated international action, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown said on Monday during the Sustainable Development Summit in New York.

The event at the UN headquarters marks the halfway point in the implementation of the organization’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Brown, who is the UN special envoy for global education, said the world needs to agree on “burden sharing,” and countries who are more able should take more responsibility.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo said a major obstacle to achieving the SDGs is the view that for one person to be wealthy, another has to be poor.

“That’s the major obstacle. We saw it, for instance, at the time of COVID, when those who have the capacity to produce a vaccine suddenly decided that it was better to act domestically for themselves than to act for the global community,” he added.

“But this, for me, is the issue that we need to confront. Is it possible that we can create a situation whereby we accept that it’s possible for all of us 8 billion people on this planet to be able to live on this planet and make use of its resources in such a way that we can all be comfortable?”

He said: “There’s really no advantage if we continue the way it has been going before, whereby for you to be rich, I have to be poor. That matter is a matter that all of us have to come to grips with.”

Brown said the key to achieving the SDGs is acting now. “We’ve got droughts, we’ve got floods, we’ve got storms, we’ve got illiteracy, we’ve got disease, we’ve got squalor. Unless we act now, then we won’t achieve anything that we want to achieve by 2030,” he added.

Stefan Schweinfest, director of the UN Statistics Division, announced a new partnership with Google’s Data Commons to make authoritative UN data more findable, accessible and usable for everyone.

The Director of the United Nations Statistics Division Stefan Schweinfest announces a new partnership with Google’s Data Commons on Monday. (UN Web TV)

“In response to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ call for data-driven transformation of the United Nations, we’re modernizing UN data over the next two years to bring data together from across the entire UN system into a new, user-friendly public interface with advanced search functionality,” Schweinfest said.

“Together, we’ve built the first stage of that: the UN Data Commons for the SDGs. This new interface allows for seamless exploration of SDG data sets, the global SDG report, and analytics facilitating informed data-driven decisions for SDG acceleration.”

Agnes Kalibata, president of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, drew attention to the huge flash flood that swept thousands to their deaths in Libya last week.

The President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa Agnes Kalibata speaks at the Sustainable Development Summit on Monday. (UN Web TV)

“We need a global policy to fix climate change. We also need countries to come through on adaptation,” she said.

“The biggest challenge of all times for the African continent that we need to find solutions to is something we have no ability to find a solution to — it’s called climate change.

“That’s causing droughts and droughts and droughts and floods. And you’re seeing that across the African continent.

“And I don’t know whether Africa alone can do anything about that until we all, as the world, decide to do something.”

Topics: UNGA78 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

