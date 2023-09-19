IMF, World Bank to proceed with annual meetings in Morocco in October

You are here

A resident cries amid ongoing search operations in the village of Imi N'Tala on September 17, 2023, following the powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake.
  • Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and Morocco on Monday announced the annual meetings of the two global institutions would proceed in October in Marrakech, despite a recent nearby earthquake that killed more than 2,900 people.
The meeting will take place from Oct. 9-15 in Marrakech, just 45 miles (72 km) from the site of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake on Sept. 8, with some changes to adapt content “to the circumstances,” World Bank President Ajay Banga, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and Morocco’s Economy Minister Nadia Fettah Alaoui said in a joint statement.
Senior IMF and World Bank officials made the decision, first reported by Reuters, at the direct request of the Moroccan authorities who had pressed the global institutions to proceed with the gathering which is expected to bring some 10,000-15,000 to the Moroccan tourist hub.
“As we look ahead to the meetings, it is of utmost importance that we conduct them in a way that does not hamper the relief efforts under way and that is respectful to the victims and the Moroccan people,” the three officials said.
“At this very difficult time, we believe that the Annual Meetings also provide an opportunity for the international community to stand by Morocco and its people, who have once again shown resilience in the face of tragedy. We also remain committed to ensuring the safety of all participants.”
Georgieva told Reuters on Friday that Morocco’s prime minister told her it would be “quite devastating” for Morocco’s hospitality sector if the meetings were moved to a different location.

 

Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

Six killed in attack on small airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan -sources

Six killed in attack on small airport in Iraq’s Kurdistan -sources
  • One security source said initial information suggested a Turkish drone was used in the attack against a suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) target
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

SULAIMANIYA, Iraq: Six people were killed on Monday in a drone strike on the small military airport of Arbid in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, a local official and a security source told Reuters.
Iraqi Kurdish security forces sealed off the area, according to two security sources.
Arbid is a small airport used for helicopters located 50 km (30 miles) to the east of the city of Sulaimaniya in the northeast of the country.
Two members of the Kurdish security forces were wounded in the attack and were rushed to a military hospital in Sulaimaniya under tight security, said the police source.
Police said the identities of the deceased were still unknown.
One security source said initial information suggested a Turkish drone was used in the attack against a suspected Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) target.
Turkiye regularly carries out air strikes on PKK militants in northern Iraq and has dozens of outposts in Iraqi territory. The PKK took up arms against the Turkish state in 1984.
Bafel Talabani, President of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), one of the dominant Kurdish parties in northern Iraq, confirmed the drone strike but said the six dead and wounded were members of the Iraqi Kurdish counter-terrorism force.
“We strongly condemn the terrorist attack on the Agricultural Airport of Arbid in Sulaimaniya, which resulted in the martyrdom and injury of six heroic Peshmerga ...,” he said in a statement.
Iraqi Kurdistan’s internal security forces, Asayish, said in a statement the counter-terrorism force was attacked and three members were killed during a training mission inside the “agricultural airport.”
Iraqi Kurdistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani condemned the drone attack and demanded the intervention of the federal government authorities to “prevent these attacks from recurring.”
Two Iraqi army intelligence officers said Baghdad will send a joint security team to Sulaimaniya to investigate the strike.

 

Iran's president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling

Iran's president denies sending drones and other weapons to Russia and decries US meddling
  • Raisi acknowledged that Iran and Russia have long had strong ties, including defense cooperation
NEW YORK: Iran’s president on Monday denied his country had sent drones to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine, even as the United States accuses Iran of not only providing the weapons but helping Russia build a plant to manufacture them.
“We are against the war in Ukraine,” President Ebrahim Raisi said as he met with media executives on the sidelines of the world’s premier global conference, the high-level leaders’ meeting at the UN General Assembly.
The Iranian leader spoke just hours after five Americans who had been held in Iranian custody arrived in Qatar, freed in a deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to unlock nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets.
Known as a hard-liner, Raisi seemingly sought to strike a diplomatic tone. He reiterated offers to mediate the Russia-Ukraine war despite being one of the Kremlin’s strongest backers. And he suggested that the just-concluded deal with the United States that led to the prisoner exchange and assets release could “help build trust” between the longtime foes.
Raisi acknowledged that Iran and Russia have long had strong ties, including defense cooperation. But he denied sending weapons to Moscow since the war began. “If they have a document that Iran gave weapons or drones to the Russians after the war,” he said, then they should produce it.
Iranian officials have made a series of contradictory comments about the drones. US and European officials say the sheer number of Iranian drones being used in the war in Ukraine shows that the flow of such weapons has not only continued but intensified after hostilities began.
Despite his remarks about trust, Raisi’s tone toward the United States wasn’t all conciliatory; he had harsh words at other moments.
Raisi said his country “sought good relations with all neighboring countries” in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
“We believe that if the Americans stop interfering in the countries of the Arabian Gulf and other regions in the world, and mind their own business … the situation of the countries and their relations will improve,” Raisi said.
The United Arab Emirates first sought to reengage diplomatically with Tehran after attacks on ships off their coasts that were attributed to Iran. Saudi Arabia, with Chinese mediation, reached a détente in March to re-establish diplomatic ties after years of tensions, including over the kingdom’s war on Yemen, Riyadh’s opposition to Syrian President Bashar Assad and fears over Iran’s nuclear program.
Raisi warned other countries in the region not to get too close with US ally Israel, saying: “The normalization of relations with the Zionist regime does not create security.”
As a prosecutor, Raisi took part in the 1988 mass executions that killed some 5,000 dissidents in Iran.
The Iranian leader was dismissive of Western criticism of his country’s treatment of women, its crackdown on dissent and its nuclear program, including over protests that began just over a year ago over the death in police custody last year of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s mandatory headscarf law.
He compared the protests in Iran to labor strikes and demonstrations by ethnic minorities in the United States and Western Europe. He noted that many people are killed each year in the US at the hands of police, and criticized the media for not focusing on those deaths as much as the treatment of demonstrators in his country. The deaths of Americans at the hands of police are widely covered in US media.
Raisi has sought, without evidence, to portray the popular nationwide demonstrations in Iran as a Western plot.
“The issue(s) of women, hijab, human rights and the nuclear issue,” he said, “are all pretexts by the Americans and Westerners to damage the Islamic republic as an independent country.”

 

Libya flood damage 'defies comprehension': UN official

Libya flood damage 'defies comprehension': UN official
  • Georgette Gagnon appeals to warring factions to unite and meet victims’ needs
  • ‘The UN has met with the Libyan leaders in all parts of the country,’ she tells Arab News
NEW YORK: The flood damage in eastern Libya “defies comprehension,” the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the country said in a press briefing on Monday, two days after visiting the disaster zone in Derna.

Georgette Gagnon’s visit to the coastal city followed a trip three months ago, with the damage that followed Storm Daniel leaving the area “barely recognizable.”

She called for a renewed international response to the crisis, which has affected up to 300,000 children, according to UNICEF.

“People have either left or are dead,” Gagnon said. Search and rescue operations are still ongoing, though the chance of finding bodies is “quite slim,” she added.

Given the nature and scope of the tragedy, the UN is “very concerned” with the health impact and potential spread of waterborne diseases, as water sources and sewer networks have been severely damaged.

Flooding has also shifted landmines and unexploded ordnance in eastern Libya, putting displaced people at risk of injury and death.

“One aspect, of course, that can’t be overstated is the psychological toll of the disaster, especially on children,” Gagnon said. “Psychosocial support is a priority in our response.”

Local partners were on the ground within hours, as were local communities and groups, she added.

The Libyan Red Crescent and LIBAID worked closely with the UN to distribute initial supplies.

The global response is “coming together” and is “well underway,” with the UN “trying to navigate the challenges of the damaged infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges,” Gagnon said.

Many countries have “stepped up” and are providing different kinds of international support, search and rescue teams, as well as mobilizing aid aircraft and ships.

That includes Saudi Arabia, which has sent three aircraft to Libya. Other Gulf states, including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, have also taken part in the disaster response.

When asked by Arab News about the financial demands required to address the crisis, Gagnon said: “We issued a flash appeal to international partners for $71.4 million to address the immediate impact of the crisis.”

When asked by Arab News if she had met with Libyan leaders, Gagnon replied: “The UN has met with the Libyan leaders in all parts of the country about what the situation is and how they can work with us, with other members of the international organizations, with Libyans, with each other, to address all the needs of the people affected.”

She also discussed concerns surrounding the fractured nature of Libyan politics, amid fears that regional rivalries could impede a successful nationwide response to the crisis.

“If there ever was a moment, it’s now — for all the Libyan institutions and authorities to come together to work with a unity of purpose and a unity of effort,” she said, adding that “there have been exchanges between (rival) authorities” in providing aid to flood victims.

Teams from nine UN agencies, including UNICEF, the World Food Programme and the World Health Organization, have been on the ground delivering aid and support to flood victims.

Gagnon met with members of the Derna community in Tripoli. Their message was “consistent with what I heard in Derna on Saturday,” she said.

They have asked that “Derna not be forgotten” and “look to the UN and international community to support them, and provide them with assistance.”

Gagnon added: “They expressed their wish that the tragedy brings the fractured country together and unites all Libyans. This is a message which I’m sure everyone can and should get behind.”

Arab, EU officials reiterate commitment to two-state solution

The #UNGA twitter hashtag for the UN General Assembly in the UN headquarters campus in New York, on July 14, 2023.
The #UNGA twitter hashtag for the UN General Assembly in the UN headquarters campus in New York, on July 14, 2023.
Arab, EU officials reiterate commitment to two-state solution

The #UNGA twitter hashtag for the UN General Assembly in the UN headquarters campus in New York, on July 14, 2023.
  • EU high representative for foreign affairs met with Saudi and Jordanian FMs, as well as Arab League chief
  • Josep Borrell: ‘It has been a long meeting, but we’ve left it happy and satisfied’
NEW YORK: Arab and EU officials reiterated that a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only viable path to peace, as they launched a series of working groups to inject “new energy” into the peace process.

Announcing the initiative at a press conference attended by Arab News on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, the EU’s high representative for foreign affairs and security policy said those who attended the meeting are concerned as the situation on the ground has “deteriorated.”

Josep Borrell added: “We had a very long meeting with foreign ministers from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and the secretary-general of the Arab League.”

He said: “It has been a long meeting, but we’ve left it happy and satisfied, and it was a very good meeting.

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. (AFP)

“One month from now in Brussels, we’ll launch three senior-level working groups looking at bilateral, lateral and regional approaches to finding a solution.”

With the Oslo Accords now 30 years old, Borrell acknowledged that the situation had not seen any improvement in the intervening years, with the number of Israeli settlements in the Occupied Territories only having increased since, and neither side showing readiness for a new round of negotiations.

In the absence of willingness from Israelis or Palestinians to engage, he said it is now important for a global coalition to show commitment to ending the conflict.

“The result of this meeting is the strong commitment of many people towards the two-state solution, because if everyone who said they supported the two-state solution was properly engaged, we would have that two-state solution already,” Borrell added.

“There isn’t another viable solution. There’s no alternative to it, so we’ll continue working towards it. I can’t say everything has been solved, but it’s a good starting point.”

 

EU foreign, security chief claimed some member states baffled by Tunisia migration pact

EU foreign, security chief claimed some member states baffled by Tunisia migration pact
  • The North African country had become one of the most popular routes for people smugglers working in Africa after Libya became too dangerous
LONDON: EU member states were left confused when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hurried into a migration pact with Tunisia, The Guardian revealed on Monday.

In a letter dated Sept. 7, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell noted that concerns about the pact were raised in July both verbally and in writing.

In a letter to Oliver Varhelyi, the European commissioner for neighboring countries, Borrell said: “As you know … in July, several member states expressed their incomprehension regarding the commission’s unilateral action on the conclusion of this (memorandum of understanding) and concerns about some of its contents.

“After the foreign affairs council meeting on July 20 some member states referred these concerns by written procedure to you,” he added.

The pact, signed in July with Tunisia by Von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte was aimed at stemming migration to Europe from Tunisia.

The North African country had become one of the most popular routes for people smugglers working in Africa after Libya became too dangerous.

The letter also revealed that foreign affairs ministers had observed that the correct steps to adopt the procedure had not been followed by the commission, and therefore the MoU could not be “considered a valid template for future agreements.”

Why Borrell wrote the letter two months after the deal was inked is unknown. However, it appears to have been an attempt to ensure that a similar deal was not repeated with other North African nations without proper consultation with member states.

In the letter, Borrell said: “The participation in the negotiation and the signing ceremony of a limited number of EU heads of government does not make up for the institutional balance between the council and the commission.”

The letter was written shortly before Sunday’s visit by Von der Leyen and Meloni to Lampedusa, a small island off the coast of Sicily that the Italian PM said was struggling with migrants from Tunisia.

The deal was aimed at combating criminal gangs running smuggling operations and strengthening border controls and search and rescue operations.

