You are here

  • Home
  • US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin
Above, US Army Abrams tanks arrive at Mockava railway station in Lithuania for a NATO for military exercise on Sept. 5, 2020. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z4fcf

Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin
  • Washington had promised the tanks to Kyiv at the beginning of the year
Updated 14 sec ago
AFP

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: Ukraine will “soon” receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday in Germany.
Washington had promised the tanks to Kyiv at the beginning of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance pledged by the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“I’m... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Austin said at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine US Lloyd Austin

Related

US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
World
US speeds up Abrams tank delivery to Ukraine war zone
Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive
World
Allies move to bolster Ukrainian tank forces ahead of counteroffensive

India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh’s killing

India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh’s killing
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh’s killing

India expels senior Canadian diplomat in growing row over alleged Indian role in Sikh’s killing
  • Canada’s PM said on Monday ‘credible allegations’ linked India to murder of Sikh activist
  • Exiled Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in British Columbia on June 18
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: India dismissed allegations that its government was linked to the killing of a Sikh activist in Canada as “absurd” Tuesday, expelling a senior Canadian diplomat and accusing Canada of interfering in India’s internal affairs.

It came a day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described what he called credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an advocate of Sikh independence from India who was gunned down on June 18 outside a Sikh cultural center in Surrey, British Columbia, and Canada expelled a top Indian diplomat.

“Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty,” Trudeau told Parliament Mo

Topics: India Canada Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM

Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
  • Ukraine last month announced a ‘humanitarian corridor’ in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022
  • Move circumvents a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain
Updated 13 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

KYIV: A cargo vessel carrying grain has left the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Chornomorsk for the first time since a grain deal collapsed, a top government official said on Tuesday, in a test of Ukraine’s ability to unblock its seaports for grain export.
“The vessel RESILIENT AFRICA, carrying 3,000 tons of wheat, has left the port of Chornomorsk and is heading toward the Bosphorus,” Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on Facebook.
“This is the first of two vessels that entered Chornomorsk last week through a temporary corridor for civilian vessels established by the Ukrainian Navy.”
Kubrakov posted a photo of the ship on the open sea.
Ukraine last month announced a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to release ships trapped in its ports since Russia invaded the country in February 2022 and to circumvent a de facto blockade after Russia abandoned a deal to let Kyiv export grain.
The bulk carriers Resilient Africa and Aroyat arrived in Ukraine on Saturday and were due to depart after loading almost 20,000 metric tons of wheat for Africa and Asia.
Kubrakov said the second ship, Aroyat, is still moored in Chornomorsk and is being loaded with wheat for Egypt.
The loading is a test of Ukraine’s ability to reopen shipping lanes at a time when Russia is trying to re-impose its de facto blockade.
Moscow has launched frequent drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian grain export infrastructure.
Odesa’s three seaports, including Chornomorsk, shipped tens of millions of tons of grain during Russia’s invasion under a UN-brokered deal which collapsed when Moscow withdrew.
Five of several vessels that had been stuck in Odesa have so far left the port, using the temporary corridor which hugs the western Black Sea coast near Romania and Bulgaria.
The Black Sea grain deal was brokered by the UN and Turkiye in July 2022 to combat a global food crisis worsened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine and Russia are among the world’s top grain exporters.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine

Related

Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
World
Hungary signals national ban on Ukrainian grain imports beyond Sept. 15
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports
World
Poland says will extend ban on Ukraine grain imports

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended

US auto workers prepare for more strikes; Ford Canada talks extended
  • Talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers continue as US strike dragged on for a fourth day with little sign of progress toward a deal
Updated 46 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

DETROIT: The United Auto Workers union said it would announce on Friday more US plants to strike if no serious progress was made in talks with the Detroit Three automakers, as a Canadian union held off on an immediate walkout at Ford’s operations in Canada.
The UAW last week launched a strike against Ford, General Motors and Chrysler parent Stellantis, targeting one US assembly plant at each company.
“We’re not going to keep waiting around forever while they drag this out,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a video message late on Monday setting the new deadline after complaining about a lack of progress in recent talks. “We’re not messing around.”
Ford’s contract with Canadian union Unifor, which represents about 5,600 workers at three plants in Canada, expired at 11:59 p.m. EDT on Monday (0359 GMT on Tuesday).
The union said early on Tuesday that negotiations had been extended for 24 hours after it received a “substantive offer” from Ford.
“Unifor members should continue to maintain strike readiness,” it added.
Ford said in a statement it had agreed to continue negotiations beyond the contract deadline in hopes of reaching a tentative agreement.
The company has two engine plants in Canada that build V-8 motors for F-series and Super Duty pickups assembled in the United States. It also has an assembly plant in Ontario.
Any walkout by Canadian workers that shut down those engine plants could cripple US production of Ford’s most profitable vehicles, even if the UAW decides not to order walkouts at truck plants in Kentucky; Dearborn, Michigan; and Kansas City, Missouri.
“Ours is a small but highly consequential footprint for Ford operations in North America and this is our leverage, and we will use it,” Unifor National President Lana Payne said in a video message earlier on Monday.
Unifor has been seeking improved wages and pensions, as well as support in the transition to electric vehicles and additional investment commitments by Ford.
Once the Ford deal is completed, Unifor will turn to getting agreements with GM and Stellantis, whose deadlines were extended during the talks with Ford.
Talks between the UAW and the Detroit automakers continued on Monday as the US strike dragged on for a fourth day with little sign of progress toward a deal. Some 12,700 workers are striking at the three US plants.
The union and companies are at loggerheads over pay and benefits for workers. The three automakers have proposed 20 percent raises over the 4-1/2-year term of their proposed deals, though that is only half of what the UAW is demanding through 2027. The UAW at one point during the talks offered to lower its demand to 36 percent.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said it was premature to forecast the strike’s impact on the economy, which would depend on how long the action lasted and what was affected.
The strikes have halted production at plants in Michigan, Ohio and Missouri that produce the Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler and Chevrolet Colorado, alongside other popular models.
Ford on Friday furloughed 600 workers who are not on strike at the Michigan Bronco plant because of the impact of the work stoppage. GM said it expected to halt operations at its Kansas car plant early this week because of the strike at its nearby Missouri plant, affecting 2,000 workers.
Analysts expect plants that build more profitable pickup trucks like Ford’s F-150, GM’s Chevy Silverado and Stellantis’s Ram to be the next strike targets if the walkout continues.

Topics: US

Related

US auto workers strike against Detroit Three enters third day
World
US auto workers strike against Detroit Three enters third day
General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal
Business & Economy
General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer

Australia, scarred by bushfires, on high alert for dangerous summer
  • Heat records are being broken in the densely populated area around Sydney
  • Persistent heavy rain has also slowed the fire service’s ability to carry out controlled burns
Updated 19 September 2023
Reuters

SYDNEY: Four years since bushfires destroyed wide swathes of southeastern Australia, killing 33, the country is once again on high alert, bracing for what weather experts say will be the hottest, driest period since the so-called Black Summer.
Just into the Australian spring, which starts in September, heat records are being broken in the densely populated area around Sydney, with some regional schools closed due to bushfire risk a month before the official bushfire season begins.
Adding to the tension, unusually heavy rain since the fires of 2019 and 2020 has spurred vegetation growth, producing more foliage to burn in an El Nino weather system, typified by hot, dry weather, which was declared on Tuesday.
“Once we’ve actually dried out the landscape from the wet conditions it’s starting from, it could be that we end up with a landscape that’s very dry but now has a lot of fuel because we’ve had such good vegetation growth,” said Jason Evans, a professor at the Climate Change Research Center at the University of New South Wales.
“That would be perfect conditions for bushfires,” he said.
Australians watched with grim recognition as wildfires ripped through Europe and North America in the 2023 Northern summer. Now there is a sense that it is the Australians’ turn again, with global warming speeding up and exaggerating changes in weather patterns, according to climate scientists.
Of Australia’s 10 hottest years on record, eight were since 2010, meteorologists say.
The short amount of time since the last catastrophic bushfire season has contributed to delays in hazard reduction burns, where firefighters pre-emptively burn off areas to limit the spread of bushfires, because some volunteer firefighters quit due to trauma, says the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.
The persistent heavy rain has also slowed the fire service’s ability to carry out controlled burns. With dozens of bushfires already burning, the volunteer service said it had done just 24 percent of the hazard reduction it had planned.
“We’ve just had rain after rain after rain event so we’re quite behind,” Rural Fire Service Commissioner Bob Rogers told Reuters.
The heavy rains also mean that, despite the return of dry heat, the starting conditions are different to the fires of 2019 and 2020, which followed a lengthy drought, said Rogers.
While rich in fuel, at least it is not tinder dry like it was in the Black Summer.
Still, “we’re taking it very seriously,” he added. “While it may not be as bad as that, you don’t need a fire season to be as bad as that for it to destroy homes and indeed take lives.”

Topics: wildfire Australia

Related

Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
World
Raging wildfires trap 4,000 at Australian town’s waterfront
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires
World
More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief

Canada links India to slaying of Sikh exile, expels intel chief
  • Exiled Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed in British Columbia in June 2023
  • Relations between Canada and India over Nijjar’s killing have descended to a new low
Updated 19 September 2023
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada on Monday accused India's government of involvement in the killing of a Canadian Sikh leader near Vancouver last June, and expelled New Delhi's intelligence chief in Ottawa in retaliation.
The accusations, which India rejected as "absurd," sent already sour relations between Ottawa and New Delhi to a dramatic new low.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told an emergency session of the parliamentary opposition at mid-afternoon that his government had "credible allegations" linking Indian agents to the slaying of an exiled Sikh leader, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, in June in British Columbia.
"The involvement of any foreign government in the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty," Trudeau said.
He called "in the strongest possible terms" on the Indian government to cooperate in clearing up the matter.
Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the Trudeau government had taken immediate action.
"Today we have expelled a senior Indian diplomat from Canada," she said, without naming the official.
Joly said the expelled Indian is the head of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW), India's foreign intelligence agency, in Canada.
Nijjar, whom India had declared a wanted terrorist, was gunned down on June 18 in Surrey, a suburb of Vancouver that is home to a major Sikh community.
Canada has the largest population of Sikhs outside of Punjab, India.
Nijjar advocated for the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of parts of northern India and perhaps part of Pakistan.
New Delhi had accused Nijjar of carrying out terrorist attacks in India, a charge he denied.
India's foreign ministry on Tuesday rejected Canada's claims of involvement in his death.
"Allegations of Government of India's involvement in any act of violence in Canada are absurd and motivated," the ministry said in a statement, adding: "We are a democratic polity with a strong commitment to rule of law."
It said Trudeau -- who visited New Delhi this month for the G20 summit -- had already made similar allegations to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and that they had been "completely rejected".
Tensions between India and Canada have been simmering over the unsolved slaying, and Indian unhappiness over how Ottawa has handled right-wing Sikh separatists.
New Delhi accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of Sikh nationalists who seek a separate Sikh homeland in northern India.
A former adviser to Trudeau, Jocelyn Coulon, asserted that Canada's accusation would have "the effect of a bomb around the world."
India will join "the group of nations that assassinate political opponents" abroad, much as Saudi Arabia orchestrated the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018, said Coulon, who is now an independent researcher.
Tensions between the two nations flared during the G20 summit.
Modi expressed "strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada" during a meeting with Trudeau, according to an Indian government statement.
India has often complained about activities of the Sikh diaspora abroad, particularly in Canada, which New Delhi believes could revive a Sikh separatist movement.
The Indian state of Punjab, which is 58 percent Sikh and 39 percent Hindu, was rocked by a violent separatist movement in the 1980s and early 1990s, in which thousands died.
Canada also recently suspended negotiations for a free trade agreement with India.
Trudeau later told media that Canada would always defend "freedom of expression, freedom of conscience and freedom of peaceful protest" while acting against hatred.

Topics: India Canada Hardeep Singh Nijjar Sikh activist

Latest updates

US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin
US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin
Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  
Imaan Hammam fronts Max Mara’s Fall/Winter 2023 campaign  
Lebanese man arrested after posting TikTok with Israeli flag
Lebanese man arrested after posting TikTok with Israeli flag
Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Cargo vessel leaves Ukraine’s Chornomorsk after loading grain – deputy PM
Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia
Drug dealers, qat smugglers arrested in Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.