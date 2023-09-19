US Abrams tanks to enter Ukraine ‘soon’: Defense chief Lloyd Austin

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany: Ukraine will “soon” receive M1 Abrams tanks from the United States, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Tuesday in Germany.
Washington had promised the tanks to Kyiv at the beginning of the year, part of more than $43 billion in security assistance pledged by the United States since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
“I’m... pleased to announce that the M1 Abrams tanks that the United States had previously committed to will be entering Ukraine soon,” Austin said at the opening of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.
