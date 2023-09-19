You are here

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 
People receiving wages of over SR20,000 increased 139 percent over the last five years. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 

Average wages in Saudi private sector surge by 45% in 5 years 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s private sector has seen a 45 percent increase in average wages over the past five years, driven by the growth and economic reforms initiated under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programs according to a report from the National Labor Observatory.

The data reveals that average wage in the private sector surged from SR6,600 ($1,759) in 2018 to SR9,600 in 2023. 

This growth is also attributed to the government support provided to the private sector during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the competitiveness and efficiency of the Saudi labor market. 

According to the report, people receiving wages of over SR20,000 increased 139 percent over the last five years. 

It rose from 84,700 people in 2018 to 202,700 in 2023 thanks to improved skills related to the labor market and the quality of jobs, efficient work environment, and high demand for specialized jobs. 

The report also showed an increase in people receiving wages of over SR40,000 in the last five years by 172 percent.  

It rose from 16,000 people in 2018 to 44,000 in 2023. 

This surge is due to the increase in people’s leadership, the high demand for competencies in significant projects and the market need for specialized jobs. 

According to NLO’s labor market benchmarking report released last November, the Kingdom ranked first in the labor force growth rate, outperforming the G20 countries between 2012 and 2021. 

Reporting on this research, the Saudi Press Agency said the labor benchmarking study was based on the international indicators issued by the International Labor Organization and the central labor indicators for the Kingdom. 

The study also included the annual growth of the labor force, their participation in the market, employment and unemployment rates. 

Launched in 2019, the NLO and the Saudi Labor Market were established to boost Saudization and regulate the labor market.  

Saudization, officially known as the Saudi nationalization scheme or Nitaqat, is considered a crucial step toward economic success.   

The NLO provides a set of services and products specialized in the labor market based on comprehensive and accurate data that enables anticipating the future of the labor market, evaluating policies and measuring their impact. 

NEOM's ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction

NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction

NEOM’s ENOWA adopts helicopter-aided method for construction
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s water and electricity subsidiary ENOWA has started using helicopters for the installation of high-voltage transmission line towers.

According to a press release, this method has been adopted as a part of the project’s mandate to build a 100 percent renewable-based energy system.

In this procedure, individual parts are airlifted to the base of the transmission tower in the NEOM mountains, where they are assembled, thus avoiding the use of carbon-intensive trucks, cranes and other heavy equipment. 

“Building the power grid transmission towers in the mountains of NEOM is an opportunity for ENOWA to set a standard for using this world-class method of construction, helping to offset environmental impact and preserve the integrity of the natural environment,” said Thorsten Schwarz, ENOWA’s executive director of Power System Engineering. 

The press release further noted that this project is led by Jumanah Al-Murdhi, an engineer from Saudi Arabia, in a move in keeping with ENOWA’s drive to nurture and champion talent from across the Kingdom.

“In addition to allowing us to build NEOM’s infrastructure in harmony with nature, helicopter-aided construction will also be important for projects where the speed of delivery is a critical factor,” said Al-Murdhi. 

She added: “It will minimize the time taken to deliver transmission towers, as well as the manpower and additional work that we normally require when building transmission towers using cranes.” 

ENOWA delivered the project in partnership with Saudi Electricity Co., Al Sharif Group Holdings, Helicopter Express, Inc., and Al Rushaid Group.

Oman's jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 

Oman’s jewelry exports record 104.2% growth, reaching $120m 
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oman’s jewelry exports more than doubled last year compared to 2021 as the sector pulled in 46.42 million rials ($120.57 million).

The figure represents a 104 percent growth on the previous 12 months, according to official data.

The National Center for Statistics and Information revealed that the re-export reached approximately 33.367 million rials by the end of 2022, a substantial increase from the 8.254 million rials reported at the close of 2021.

Oman’s gem business include a range of items including natural and artificial pearl products, precious and semi-precious stones, and products crafted from these materials.

Remarkably, this surge in export value occurred despite a decrease in overall weight, declining from 278 tons in 2021 to 131 tons in 2022.

The jewelry sector in the country has capitalized on its advantageous geographic position, situated in proximity to significant markets in the Middle East and Asia, according to a report in the Oman Observer in May.

This positioning has established Oman as a central hub for this trade in the region, attracting international buyers and sellers.

The growing middle class in neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar has played a pivotal role in propelling the country’s jewelry industry toward growth.

This upward trajectory is fueled by the rising demand for luxury items within the region, including high-end gems and other premium goods.

The worldwide demand for such artifacts is also increasing, according to Mohammed Ebrahim, exhibition director of Informa Markets — the company responsible for organizing the region’s largest consumer jewelry exhibition in Bahrain, in November.

Speaking to Arab News earlier this month, he said: “As we look to the future, the global market size was valued at $340.69 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate by 5.23 percent (CAGR 2023-2026).”

According to a report published in June by the market research and consulting firm 6Wresearch, technological progress, exemplified by innovations like 3D printing, is poised to bring about a profound transformation within the industry.

Banks' 'net zero' pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 

Banks’ ‘net zero’ pledges must align with temperature limits: US Treasury 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

NEW YORK: The US Treasury on Tuesday released new principles for “net-zero” financing commitments from banks and asset managers on Tuesday, saying they should align with goals to limit the global average temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius and be backed by credible metrics and targets. 

The document, released as world leaders, celebrities and business moguls converged on Manhattan to focus attention on the climate crisis during the US General Assembly week, also prescribed that financial institutions should bring their clients’ and portfolio investments into line with temperature limits.  

The Treasury also announced that several philanthropic groups have pledged $340 million to help develop research, data and technical resources intended to help financial institutions develop and execute “robust, voluntary net-zero commitments.” 

The funding will also support work to facilitate the transition planning efforts of non-financial sectors of the economy, the Treasury said. 

Groups included in these commitments include the Bezos Earth Fund, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Climate Arc, ClimateWorks, Hewlett Foundation, and Sequoia Climate Foundation. 

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said her goal for the new principles is to “affirm the importance of credible net-zero commitments and to encourage financial institutions that make them to take consistent approaches to implementation.” 

She said in excerpts of remarks to be delivered later on Tuesday that there would be $3 trillion in global investment opportunities associated with the transition to net-zero each year between now and 2050. 

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070

Closing bell: Saudi main index rebounds to close at 11,070
Updated 19 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Rebounding after two days of decline, Saudi stocks closed higher on Tuesday with the benchmark index climbing 34.73 points or 0.31 percent.

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index closed at 11,070.77 with a total trading turnover recorded at SR5.86 billion ($1.56 billion) as 117 of the stocks advanced, while 94 declined.

Nomu, the Kingdom’s parallel market, edged up by 119.67 points to 22,409.39 and the MSCI Tadawul Index also went up by 0.52 percent to close at 1,426.45.

Thimar Development Holding Co. emerged as the best-performing stock on the main market, as its share price soared by 9.92 percent to SR28.25.

The share price of Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. hit a 52-week high of SR54.40. The company closed the day’s trading at SR54, up 7.09 percent compared to the opening value.

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. performed poorly with its share price retreating by 6.25 percent to SR0.15.

The best-performing stock on Nomu was Molan Steel Co with its share price soaring by 8.72 percent to SR5.11.

On the announcements front, Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority on Monday said that it has approved the request from Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. to increase its capital from SR638.52 million to SR798.15 million by issuing 15.96 million ordinary shares.

According to a statement issued by the regulator, the capital hike is aimed at merging Alinma Tokio Marine Co. with Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co.

The deal will also see the transfer of all the assets of Alinma Tokio Marine Co. and liabilities to Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co. through a share swap.

Meanwhile, Professional Medical Expertise Co., listed on the Kingdom’s parallel market said that it has renewed and raised its existing credit facility with Banque Saudi Fransi.

According to a Tadawul statement, both parties agreed to renew the SR40 million credit facilities of 2022 and signed a deal to increase the contract by SR10 million, thus bringing the overall credit facility to SR50 million.

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 

Kenya extends oil supply agreement with three Gulf companies 
Updated 19 September 2023
REUTERS 

NAIROBI: Kenya has extended an oil supply deal with three Gulf-based companies, which is designed to manage demand for dollars, the energy regulator said on Tuesday. 

The East African nation entered the deal with Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Emirates National Oil Co. in March, switching from an open tender system in which local companies bid to import oil every month. 

“There was an extension up to December 2024 so this is basically arising out of negotiations that have been happening to drive down the freight and the premium (costs),” said Daniel Kiptoo, the head of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority. 

The deal had helped lower the cost of transporting oil to Kenya and the premium it pays to suppliers, he said, defending the deal. 

It also comes with 180-day credit terms, allowing the country to build up dollars for the purchase over time, rather than requiring about $500 million every month to pay for imports. 

Currency traders have, however, been skeptical of its effectiveness, saying it amounts to postponing demand. 

“It is still not lost on us that it is a stop-gap measure, whichever way you look at it,” said a senior foreign exchange trader at a commercial bank. 

The Kenyan shilling has remained under sustained pressure from the dollar, although the rate of depreciation has slowed in recent months, defying an April prediction by President William Ruto that it would strengthen significantly. 

The oil import agreement, in which the government acts as the guarantor, has also been partly blamed by government critics for contributing to a surge in retail prices of petrol. 

A liter of petrol is selling for 211 shillings ($1.43), up from 160 shillings when Ruto took over a year ago. The government doubled the tax on fuel in July. 

Government officials and ruling party legislators have defended the president from the criticism, saying the country was at the mercy of international oil prices, which have gone up in recent months. 

The opposition has rejected the argument. 

 

