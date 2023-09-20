You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
UNGA78
UNGA78

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
(AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/y7ygr

Updated 26 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
  • Achieving Sustainable Development Goals a ‘national mission and humanitarian duty’: Iraqi PM
  • Pakistan’s caretaker PM calls for increased financing from wealthy nations to assist with poverty, food insecurity, debt
Updated 26 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Iraq and Pakistan have welcomed global leaders’ calls to accelerate efforts in implementing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, but urged developed economies to do more.

Addressing the SDG Summit, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, Pakistan’s caretaker prime minister called for increased financing from wealthy nations to assist with worsening poverty, food insecurity and debt distress.

“At the forthcoming COP28, Pakistan will seek climate justice, which includes our developed partners providing $100 billion in climate finance,” said Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar.

Declaring the international system “morally bankrupt,” he added that Pakistan would “press for the creation” of special drawing rights directly linked to SDG targets rather than those offered via the International Monetary Fund.

The IMF created SDRs as a supplementary international reserve asset that can be held only by the fund’s members to be exchanged for currency when needed.

While these traditional SDRs are based on a basket of five currencies — the British pound, the Chinese renminbi, the euro, the Japanese yen and the US dollar — developing countries have been angling for them to be linked directly to attainment of SDG targets.

Kakar was speaking in the wake of the SDG Summit submitting a political declaration to the UNGA that, if endorsed, would commit the international body to doubling down on efforts to reach the 17 SDGs, which include efforts to end hunger and poverty and address climate change.

Following Kakar on the stage, Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shiaa Al-Sudani welcomed the summit’s adoption of the political declaration, stressing that achieving the SDGs is a “national mission and a humanitarian duty.”

Al-Sudani said: “Despite the multifaceted challenges facing Iraq, we’re committed to implementing the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He added: “It’s important to work hard with all partners to enhance progress in implementation, and the Iraqi national government’s program has been consistent.

“Iraq deals with all SDGs on one level, and as a result of the nature of the critical situation it’s going through, implementing the sixth goal related to water is a priority in light of the severe drought that Iraq is witnessing and its repercussions.”

Topics: UNGA78 Iraq Pakistan

Related

Iraqi FM: Iran threat of violence unacceptable, calls for Kuwait meeting on waterways dispute video
Middle-East
Iraqi FM: Iran threat of violence unacceptable, calls for Kuwait meeting on waterways dispute
Special Pakistan’s caretaker PM joins global leaders at UN General Assembly opening video
Pakistan
Pakistan’s caretaker PM joins global leaders at UN General Assembly opening

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president

Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
  • Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigeria’s main opposition candidates in this year’s presidential election appealed a ruling that upheld President Bola Tinubu’s victory and asked the nation’s Supreme Court in separate applications to declare them the winner instead, according to documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
In the documents filed, both the Peoples Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, who came second in the election, and the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who finished third, said the appeals court which dismissed challenges against Tinubu’s election victory this month “erred in law” by not supporting their claims of illegality.
Three opposing candidates challenged February’s election of Tinubu who is attending this year’s United Nations General Assembly as a first-time president. Observers said though the conduct of the election was an improvement from previous ones, delays in uploading and announcing the results might have given room for ballot tampering.
In his appeal, Abubakar said Nigeria’s election commission did not follow the due process in announcing the winner and that Tinubu was not qualified to contest for president, citing allegations of dual citizenship and of a criminal indictment in the United States, all of which the Nigerian leader has denied.
His 42-page notice of appeal urged the Supreme Court to rule that declaring Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election is “unlawful, wrongful, unconstitutional, null and void and of no effect whatsoever … having not satisfied the (legal) requirements” to win. The court should either declare him the winner or direct the election commission to conduct a fresh vote, Abubakar requested.
Obi’s 50-page application similarly accused the appeals court of “miscarriage of justice” in dismissing all his arguments against Tinubu’s victory.
The date to hear the appeals is yet to be announced.
None of Nigeria’s presidential elections since its return to democracy in 1999 has ever been nullified.
Analysts said this year’s election is different given the adoption of the newly amended electoral law that introduced the use of technology to make the process more transparent.

Topics: Nigeria President Bola Tinubu

Related

Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win
World
Nigerian appeals court dismisses challenges against President Bola Tinubu’s election win
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta
World
Nigeria president suggests nine-month transition for Niger junta

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
Updated 19 min 57 sec ago
AP

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
  • The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb
Updated 19 min 57 sec ago
AP

ANNAPOLIS, Md.: Adnan Syed, speaking a year after he was released from prison when a judge vacated his conviction in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, emphasized his innocence again Tuesday, as he faces another stage in a long and complex legal odyssey in Maryland’s Supreme Court after a lower court reinstated his conviction in March.
Syed, who gave a presentation lasting more than an hour that was streamed online by news outlets, called on Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown to investigate what he alleged to be prosecutorial misconduct in his case, which was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”
“We have a tremendous amount of respect for Mr. Brown,” Syed said, as his mother and younger brother sat nearby on a couch in the family’s home. “He has a long history of standing up for Maryland families, and we’re just asking that he please stand up for our family as well.”
Jennifer Donelan, a spokeswoman for Brown, said the attorney general did not have the authority to investigate allegations of prosecutorial misconduct.
“We are prevented from commenting any further because, as you are aware, we are in the midst of ongoing litigation involving this case,” Donelan said in an email.
Syed spoke for more than an hour with journalists in his family’s home in Windsor Mill. Maryland’s Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in his appeal on Oct. 5.
The Supreme Court is considering whether a lower court violated the rights of Young Lee, whose sister Hae Min Lee was killed in 1999 when she was in high school with Syed in a Baltimore suburb.
The Lee family is appealing a judge’s decision to vacate Syed’s conviction, saying the family received insufficient notice about the vacatur hearing, which was scheduled on a Friday for the following Monday. Maryland’s intermediate appellate court largely affirmed their arguments, reinstated Syed’s conviction and called for a new vacatur hearing.
Attorneys for the Lee family declined to comment Tuesday.
Syed, 42, noted that the judge’s decision to quickly schedule the hearing could have been out of respect for his family, which had suffered during the two decades of his incarceration.
“They have no idea if it’s Monday, am I going to be alive on Tuesday,” Syed said. “Am I going to be alive on Wednesday? And for years this has hurt them so much that my mom would stay awake at night.”
Syed, whose presentation included 93 slides summarizing the many twists and turns his case has taken over more than two decades, pointed to multiple criticisms that have been raised about the case.
For example, he highlighted failures to bring to light testimony by an alibi witness who said she saw Syed in a library that could have changed the outcome of his trial. Syed alleged that prosecutors weren’t truthful in statements about the witness.
Syed also noted unreliable cellphone data used during his court case to corroborate his whereabouts on the day of the crime. The notice on the records specifically advised that the billing locations for incoming calls “would not be considered reliable information for location.”
Syed also stressed the failure by prosecutors to disclose alternative suspects to defense attorneys during his trial in what’s known as a Brady violation, which was cited by a Baltimore judge last year when she vacated his conviction.
While Syed has remained free since his release last year, he could potentially be sent back to prison — a point he noted on Tuesday.
“If that court makes a decision that I have to return to prison, I’m going to be there,” Syed said.
Syed, who was 17 at the time of Lee’s death, has been working as an associate for Georgetown University’s Prisons and Justice Initiative. After a mistrial, a jury convicted Syed in 2000.
Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, emphasized it again Tuesday.
“We’ve fought so hard for all these years to try to prove that I was innocent, but also to get justice for Hae and justice for her family,” Syed said.
 

Topics: Adnan Syed

Related

Maryland court reinstates murder conviction of Pakistani-American Adnan Syed, subject of ‘Serial’ podcast
Pakistan
Maryland court reinstates murder conviction of Pakistani-American Adnan Syed, subject of ‘Serial’ podcast
Adnan Syed, center right, leaves the courthouse after a hearing on Sept. 19, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP)
World
Adnan Syed hired by Georgetown’s prison reform initiative

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official
Updated 20 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official

Taliban have issued nearly 100 decrees restricting women: Ex-Afghan official
  • The way the Taliban are representing Islam is ‘very dangerous,’ says Asila Wardak
  • UAE minister: ‘We must continue to advocate for the rights of women and girls’
Updated 20 September 2023
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: The Taliban government in Afghanistan has issued more than 94 edicts and decrees restricting the daily lives of women, and this is affecting their mental health, a former Afghan official said at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

Speaking at a high-level event on global solidarity with Afghan women and girls, Asila Wardak, former director general of UN affairs in the Afghan Foreign Ministry, said the restrictions banned Afghan women and girls from education, going to the park, moving around freely, accessing health services and traveling.

These limitations are affecting their mental health, and are not inspired by Islam or Afghan culture, she added.

“The way that they (the Taliban) are representing Islam, it’s very dangerous for the region and then for the Islamic community also, because I’m sure there are lots of extremist people in different Islamic countries, and then they’ll copy what the Taliban is doing in Afghanistan,” she said.

“It’s adding to extremism in the world. It’s also a big threat to global security. It’s not only about Afghanistan.”

Habiba Sarabi, former Afghan minister for women’s affairs, echoed Wardak’s views and called upon Muslim-majority countries to show the world that the Taliban’s oppressive policies toward women and girls do not reflect the true values of Islam.

“The Taliban want to push us back hundreds of years in the name of Islam. Please show the world that what they’re doing doesn’t reflect the true values of Islam,” said Sarabi.

“It’s upon us to continue to exert public and private pressure from all possible sides to prevent the normalization of the Taliban gender apartheid, and to give Afghan women a seat at all levels, tables and international diplomatic fora where Afghanistan is being discussed.”

UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Al-Sayegh also highlighted that Taliban-imposed restrictions on women “have no basis in Islam or in culture,” adding: “I hope we continue to voice our condemnations, but also to take concrete steps on the ground to help the Afghan population.”

He said the UAE had offered Afghan girls educational scholarships, but they were stopped from taking advantage of those opportunities by the Taliban.

“We must also continue to advocate politically, and through diplomacy, for the rights of women and girls,” he added.

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Taliban Afghanistan Asila Wardak

Related

Biden urges world to ‘stand up’ to ‘naked aggression’
World
Biden urges world to ‘stand up’ to ‘naked aggression’
UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn
World
UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive

Fears of new war in the Caucasus as Azerbaijan launches offensive
  • 25 dead in attack on disputed Nagorno-Karabakh * Russia and Turkiye urge talks to end fighting
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Azerbaijan on Tuesday launched a new military offensive in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, raising fears of another war in the Caucasus.

Armenian separatists in the region said Azerbaijan was using artillery, combat aircraft and attack drones, and 25 people including some civilians had been killed and 80 wounded. They accused Azerbaijani forces of “trying to advance” into Karabakh. “Fighting continues along the entire line of contact,” they said.
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said it was using “high precision weapons on the front line and in depth.” Baku’s presidency said: “Localised anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.” It urged Karabakh separatists to lay down their arms and offered talks in the town of Yevlakh.
“Illegal Armenian armed forces must raise the white flag,” it said. “Otherwise, the anti-terrorist measures will continue until the end.”
Armenia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the offensive. “Azerbaijan unleashed another large-scale aggression against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh, aiming to complete its policy of ethnic cleansing,” it said, and Russian peacekeepers in the region should “take clear and unequivocal steps to stop Azerbaijan’s aggression.”

The former Soviet Caucasus rivals have been locked in a decades-long dispute over Karabakh, and foughttwo wars over the mountainous territory in the 1990s and in 2020.
Regional power brokers Russia and Turkiye, who oversee a fragile peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, had been informed about Azerbaijan’s military activities in Karabakh, Baku said.
Turkey called the operation “necessary” and urged “comprehensive negotiations” to end the fighting. “As a result of its rightful and legitimate concerns about the situation on the ground that it voiced repeatedly not being alleviated in nearly three years since the end of the Second Karabakh War, Azerbaijan was forced to take measures it deems necessary on its sovereign territory,” the Foreign Ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers patrolling the region called for an immediate ceasefire, and said they had organized civilian evacuations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia was concerned over the sharp escalation in Karabakh and was working to get the two countries to negotiate.

Protesters in Armenia’s capital Yerevan called on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to resign after he denounced calls for a “coup” over Azerbaijan’s offensive.
Hundreds of people gathered in Republic Square outside Pashinyan’s offices to protest against  his handling of the Karabakh crisis, shouting “Nikol traitor” and “Nikol resign.” Some tried to break through a police cordon.
Armenia’s opposition has accused Pashinyan of being weak on Karabakh, a breakaway region of Azerbaijanpopulated mainly by ethnic Armenians. “It’s impossible to have a leader who is losing our territories,” said one protester, Gevorg Gevorgyan, a military veteran.

Topics: Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan Armenia Nagorny Karabakh

Related

Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
World
Azerbaijan ready to allow ‘regular’ aid access to Nagorno-Karabakh
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis
World
Armenia and Azerbaijan clash at UN over plight of 120,000 people in Nagorno-Karabakh facing food crisis

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn
Updated 19 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn

UN Sustainable Development Goals in ‘peril,’ global leaders warn
  • ‘We are alarmed that progress on most of the SDGs is either moving much too slowly or has regressed’
  • The statement was part of a political declaration to be submitted to the UNGA
Updated 19 September 2023
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: Global leaders have warned that the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are in “peril,” as they issued calls for a political declaration to accelerate efforts on implementation.
Heads of state told the SDG Summit, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, that intervening years since Agenda 2030 was signed in 2015 had seen a regression.
“The 2030 Agenda remains our overarching roadmap for achieving sustainable development and overcoming the multiple crises we face,” read a statement from the collective.
“At the midpoint of the 2030 Agenda, we are alarmed that the progress on most of the SDGs is either moving much too slowly or has regressed below the 2015 baseline.
“Our world is currently facing numerous crises. Years of sustainable development gains are being reversed.
“Millions have fallen into poverty, hunger and malnutrition are becoming more prevalent, humanitarian needs are rising, and the impacts of climate change more pronounced.”
The statement was part of a political declaration to be submitted to the UNGA that, if endorsed, would commit the international body to doubling down on efforts to reach the 17 SDGs, which include efforts to end hunger and poverty and address climate change.
While COVID-19 was not alone in derailing focus, with the statement noting that the “world was already off track” in 2019, the group expressed concern over the pandemic’s long-term impacts.
Addressing the summit, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was encouraged by the political declaration, noting that beyond mere goals, the SDGs carry the hopes, dreams, rights and expectations of people worldwide.
“Yet today, only 15 percent of targets are on track, and many are going in reverse, so instead of leaving no one behind, we risk leaving the SDGs behind,” he added.
“With the world watching (eight years ago) — including 193 young people in the balcony holding blue lamps of hope — you made a solemn promise to build a world of health, progress, and opportunity for all; a promise to leave no one behind.”

Topics: UNGA78 UNGA Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Special The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News video
World
The downtrodden of the Arab world ‘will not be ignored,’ UNGA president tells Arab News
On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation
Saudi Arabia
On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Gulf FMs meet to discuss stronger cooperation

Latest updates

Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
Iraq, Pakistan welcome calls to accelerate implementation of UN SDGs
US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president
US ‘goodwill’ needed to revive 2015 nuclear deal: Iranian president
Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins
Barca, Man City and PSG start Champions League with wins
Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
Nigeria’s opposition appeals election verdict, asks court to sack president
Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case
Adnan Syed calls for investigation into prosecutorial misconduct on protracted legal case

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.