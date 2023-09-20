Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed early Wednesday the positive results of discussions with a delegation from Sanaa regarding reaching a road map to support the peace process in Yemen, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The discussion was held from Sept. 14-18 in Riyadh between the Saudi communication and coordination team headed by Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber and a delegation from Sanaa headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam Felitah, with participation of an Omani delegation.

These discussions come as a continuation of the meetings that the Saudi team held with the head and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and in Sanaa in April, during which many ideas and options were reached to develop a road map agreed upon by all Yemeni parties, the statement added.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

The meeting welcomed the Kingdom’s hosting of a delegation from Sanaa with the aim of promoting dialogue among all Yemeni parties to reach a road map to end the Yemeni conflict through a Yemeni-led political process, and under the auspices of the United Nations.

It also discussed aspects of joint coordination on many regional and international issues, and the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of international peace and security.

The foreign ministry also commended the outcomes of the Sanaa delegation’s meeting with Saudi defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.