You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
These discussions come as a continuation of the meetings that the Saudi team held with the head and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and in Sanaa in April. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4bx4z

Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation

Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia welcomed early Wednesday the positive results of discussions with a delegation from Sanaa regarding reaching a road map to support the peace process in Yemen, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The discussion was held from Sept. 14-18 in Riyadh between the Saudi communication and coordination team headed by Saudi ambassador to Yemen Mohammed Al Jaber and a delegation from Sanaa headed by Mohammed Abdulsalam Felitah, with participation of an Omani delegation.

These discussions come as a continuation of the meetings that the Saudi team held with the head and members of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council and in Sanaa in April, during which many ideas and options were reached to develop a road map agreed upon by all Yemeni parties, the statement added.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s minister of foreign affairs, held a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly.

The meeting welcomed the Kingdom’s hosting of a delegation from Sanaa with the aim of promoting dialogue among all Yemeni parties to reach a road map to end the Yemeni conflict through a Yemeni-led political process, and under the auspices of the United Nations.

It also discussed aspects of joint coordination on many regional and international issues, and the importance of supporting all efforts aimed at establishing the foundations of international peace and security.

The foreign ministry also commended the outcomes of the Sanaa delegation’s meeting with Saudi defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa

Saudi defense minister meets delegation from Sanaa
  • Prince Khalid reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Khalid bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense, met with a delegation from Sanaa who are in Riyadh to discuss Yemeni peace prospects.

During the meeting, the minister emphasized the Kingdom’s support for Yemen and reaffirmed its commitment to promoting dialogue among all parties to reach a comprehensive political solution under UN supervision.

“We look forward to the success of these critical discussions, hoping that Yemeni parties will unite to achieve sustainable development, political stability, and lasting security, enabling Yemen to integrate into the progress and development witnessed within the GCC,” the minister said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Related

KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief signs aid agreements to benefit people in Syria, Yemen

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  

On the sidelines of UNGA 78, Saudi FM meets counterparts, officials  
Updated 53 min 40 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with a number of senior officials in New York, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting with Blinken and Al Nahyan welcomed the Kingdom hosting a delegation from Sanaa in an attempt to seek out a roadmap for a lasting peace in Yemen.

Prince Faisal also met separately on Tuesday with Dutch, Finnish, and Pakistani foreign ministers; Hanke Gerdina Johannette, Elina Valtonen, and Jalil Abbas Jilani, respectively, and Saint Lucia PM Philip Pierre.

The meetings, held on the sidelines of the 78th UN General Assembly, discussed enhancing bilateral relations in various fields and consolidating bilateral and multilateral work, in addition to the latest international developments.

Prince Faisal also met with Ibrahim Thiaw, executive secretary of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

Topics: UNGA 78 Saudi Arabia Netherlands Finland Pakistan Saint Lucia UN

Related

Saudi FM takes part in joint Gulf-British ministerial meeting video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM takes part in joint Gulf-British ministerial meeting
Prince Faisal attended a ministerial-level meeting on efforts to revitalize the peace process in the Middle East in New York. video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi FM: Independent Palestinian state crucial for Middle East peace

System for selling, leasing real estate projects off-plan in Saudi Arabia approved in cabinet meeting

System for selling, leasing real estate projects off-plan in Saudi Arabia approved in cabinet meeting
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

System for selling, leasing real estate projects off-plan in Saudi Arabia approved in cabinet meeting

System for selling, leasing real estate projects off-plan in Saudi Arabia approved in cabinet meeting
  • Members praised Saudi Arabia’s recent positive credit rating from global financial institutions
  • Also discussed outcomes of G77 + China summit held in Cuba over the weekend
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM: A system for selling and leasing real estate projects off-plan in Saudi Arabia was approved during Tuesday’s cabinet session in NEOM chaired by King Salman, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cabinet also reviewed the Kingdom’s efforts to provide assistance to those affected by recent flooding in Libya, including food packages and shelter construction.

The cabinet members praised Saudi Arabia’s positive credit rating from global financial institutions and its economic diversification program. Standard & Poor’s recent rated the Kingdom A/A-1 with a stable outlook.

They also discussed the outcomes of the G77 + China summit held in Cuba over the weekend, which Saudi foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan attended on behalf of King Salman.

The council also praised the announcement of the establishment of a council of Arab cybersecurity ministers under the governance of the Arab League, which will have a general secretariat and executive office based in Riyadh.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi cabinet real estate

Related

Update Saudi cabinet praises visit of crown prince to India
Saudi Arabia
Saudi cabinet praises visit of crown prince to India
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security
Business & Economy
Saudi Cabinet OKs new system for agriculture fund to ensure food security

Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites

Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites
Updated 19 September 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites

Heritage Rangers’ visitor-guide team helping preserve AlUla’s rich past, historic sites
  • Trfan Al-Khamali, the rangers’ team leader, told Arab News: “Heritage Rangers is a team composed of specialists and experts in heritage and antiquities
Updated 19 September 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: A specially trained team of Heritage Rangers is playing its part in promoting and preserving AlUla’s historic sites.

The Royal Commission for AlUla’s crack group of visitor guides provides in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of the area.

Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

Trfan Al-Khamali, the rangers’ team leader, told Arab News: “Heritage Rangers is a team composed of specialists and experts in heritage and antiquities.

“Established by the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2018, our mission is to cater to archaeological sites and their visitors, who come from all corners of the world, including Saudi visitors.”

HIGHLIGHTS

• The Heritage Rangers team was established by the Royal Commission for AlUla in 2018.

• The commission had a five-year plan in place to train and upskill teams.

He noted that while some tourists were avid history buffs others had little knowledge about the conservation work that was taking place in the desert area’s natural and archaeological sites.

He said: “We provide instructions at the entrances and exits of these historical and archaeological sites, especially since they may be susceptible to deterioration.

Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

“Every conceivable effort must be made to preserve this human heritage, ensuring it remains a significant testament for future generations.”

He pointed out that the commission had a five-year plan in place to train and upskill teams to deal with the millions of tourists expected to visit AlUla over the coming years.

Trfan Al-Khamali, Heritage Rangers team leader

He described the Heritage Rangers as “heroes” in defending the cultural and historical heritage of the area.

“We take pride in this remarkable team and in contributing to the preservation of our past and rich history,” he added.

Every conceivable effort must be made to preserve this human heritage, ensuring it remains a significant testament for future generations.

Trfan Al-Khamali, Heritage Rangers team leader

The Heritage Rangers were also involved in raising awareness about AlUla among the local population.

David Vela, a former US national park service director, said the fundamental duty of any park ranger was to serve and protect.

Heritage rangers provide in-depth knowledge on the natural and cultural highlights of alula’s historical and archaeological sites. (Supplied)

“There is no question in my mind that the leadership team here on the ground is committed to doing that and assessing every opportunity to talk to people to explore new ideas to make that happen.

“Park rangers around the world have a consistent mission and message, and that is to protect their nations, their Kingdom, their world’s history, their heritage, but most important of all, the stories that they can save for posterity, but especially for younger generations yet to come,” he added.

 

Topics: Heroes of AlUla AlUla Saudi Arabia

Related

Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week photos
Saudi Arabia
Five designers receive AlUla Design Award during Paris Design Week
More than 300 archaeology experts and specialists from 39 countries participated in the three-day summit. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
AlUla World Archaeology Summit in Saudi Arabia establishes global award for excellence in the field

AI project to help visually impaired people wins top prize at the Saudi Graduate Support Initiative

AI project to help visually impaired people wins top prize at the Saudi Graduate Support Initiative
Updated 19 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

AI project to help visually impaired people wins top prize at the Saudi Graduate Support Initiative

AI project to help visually impaired people wins top prize at the Saudi Graduate Support Initiative
  • Second prize went to “Saqr,” a project that aims to more efficiently predict traffic accidents, and third spot to “SafeBag,” which uses smart technology to safeguard travelers’ luggage
  • The initiative aims to help students develop their creativity and ideas for new solutions that cater to the needs of society and the labor market, using the latest technology
Updated 19 September 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: “Your Eyes,” an initiative created by students from the University of Jeddah, was awarded the top prize for best project during the third session of the Graduate Support Initiative in Riyadh, organized by the Saudi Data Community.

It uses artificial intelligence technology to help visually impaired people navigate their environment and get around.

Second prize at the recent event went to “Saqr,” which means falcon, a project at King Abdulaziz University that aims to more efficiently predict traffic accidents, and third spot to “SafeBag,” a Taibah University project that uses smart technology to safeguard travelers’ luggage.

Abdulqader Al-Masabi, founder of the Saudi Data Community speaks during the awards ceremony to honor the winners for their achievements within the Graduate Support Initiative.‎ (Supplied)

The winners were chosen after representatives of each project presented their work to a specialist panel of judges.

“The Graduate Support Initiative‎ comes as an embodiment of Vision 2030 in achieving the interests of the Kingdom and the citizens, and to provide the opportunity for students to integrate all that they have learned during their years of study,” said Abdulqader Al-Masabi, founder of the SDC.

It aims to help them develop their creativity and ideas for new solutions that cater to the needs of society and the labor market, he added, using the latest technology.

“We launched this initiative to highlight the efforts and competence of graduate students and share their experience and projects that employ data science and artificial intelligence in digital products and solutions, and present them to the community and to supporting agencies,” said Al-Masabi.

The SDC was established in 2016 to empower beginners and established professionals in the field of data, and raise awareness of the critical role data plays in the prosperity of the digital economy, and in the achievement of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

 

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI)

Related

Special How a visually impaired talented Saudi realized her full potential photos
Saudi Arabia
How a visually impaired talented Saudi realized her full potential
Saudi graduates from UK universities honored in virtual awards ceremony
Saudi Arabia
Saudi graduates from UK universities honored in virtual awards ceremony

Latest updates

GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
GCC states, US welcome diplomatic engagement with Iran, seek regional de-escalation
Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
Striking Spain players arrive at training camp as dispute continues
Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
Saudi Arabia welcomes positive results in discussion with Sanaa delegation
Zelensky tells world to stand against Russia ‘genocide’
Zelensky tells world to stand against Russia ‘genocide’
Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president
Resolving Israeli-Palestinian conflict ‘key’ to Mideast security: Algerian president

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.