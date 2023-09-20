India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

You are here

Hardeep Singh Nijjar was gunned down in his vehicle while leaving the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara Sahib temple parking lot, above, in Surrey, British Columbia last June. (The Canadian Press via AP)
NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row over allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with “utmost seriousness” the bombshell revelation of its probe into the murder.
The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any the suggestion it played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “absurd.”
Without explicitly referring to the row, India’s foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.”
“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said.
“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”
Nijjar was shot dead by two masked assailants outside the Sikh temple he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver.
An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
He had denied those charges, according to the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a nonprofit organization that says it defends the interests of Canadian Sikhs.
The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.
Relations between Canada and India have been strained in recent months since the assassination of the Sikh leader and the demonstrations that followed in Canada.
Trudeau, who met with Modi on the sidelines of this month’s G20 in New Delhi, said Tuesday that he expected India to properly consider the allegations over Nijjar’s killing.
“India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate.”
The United States has joined Canada in calling for India to reveal what it knows about the slaying.
“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees
ISLAMABAD: The United Nations said Wednesday it has documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people, and urged the Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees.
Nearly 50 percent of the violations consisted of “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.
The report by the mission’s Human Rights Service covered 19 months – from January 2022 until the end of July 2023 – with cases documented across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. It said 11 percent of the cases involved women.
It said the torture aimed at extracting confessions and other information included beatings, suffocation, suspension from the ceiling and electric shocks. Cases that were not considered sufficiently credible and reliable were not included in the report, it said.
The Taliban have promised a more moderate rule than during their previous period in power in the 1990s. But they have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out from the country after two decades of war.
“The personal accounts of beatings, electric shocks, water torture, and numerous other forms of cruel and degrading treatment, along with threats made against individuals and their families, are harrowing,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement issued with the report.
“This report suggests that torture is also used as a tool – in lieu of effective investigations. I urge all concerned de facto authorities to put in place concrete measures to halt these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.
The UN mission, or UNAMA, uses the term “de facto authorities” for the Taliban government.
Its report acknowledges some steps taken by government agencies to monitor places of detention and investigate allegations of abuse.
“Although there have been some encouraging signs in terms of leadership directives as well as an openness among many de facto officials to engage constructively with UNAMA, and allow visits to prisons, these documented cases highlight the need for urgent, accelerated action by all,” Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of the mission, said in a statement.
The report said of the torture and other degrading treatment that 259 instances involved physical suffering and 207 involved mental suffering.
UNAMA said it believes that ill-treatment of individuals in custody is widely underreported and that the figures in the report represent only a snapshot of violations of people in detention across Afghanistan.
It said a pervasive climate of surveillance, harassment and intimidation, threats to people not to speak about their experiences in detention, and the need for prisoners to provide guarantees by family members and other third parties to be released from custody hamper the willingness of many people to speak freely to the UN mission.
The report said 44 percent of the interviewees were civilians with no particular affiliation, 21 percent were former government or security personnel, 16 percent were members of civic organizations or human rights groups, 9 percent were members of armed groups and 8 percent were journalists and media workers. The remainder were “family members of persons of interest.”
In a response that was included in the report, the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry said government agencies have taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees, and that Islamic law, or Shariah, prohibits torture. It also questioned some of the report’s data. The Ministry of Interior said it has identified only 21 cases of human rights violations.

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada
NEW DELHI: Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. 

The row centers around the Sikh independence, or Khalistan, movement. India has repeatedly accused Canada of supporting the movement, which is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora. 

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament described what he called credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The Indian government denied any hand in Nijjar’s killing while also saying Canada was trying to shift the focus from Khalistan activists there. 

Here are some details about the issue: 

WHAT IS THE KHALISTAN MOVEMENT? 

India’s Sikh independence movement eventually became a bloody armed insurgency that shook India in the 1970s and 1980s. It was centered in northern Punjab state, where Sikhs are the majority, though they make up about 1.7 percent of India’s population. 

The insurgency lasted more than a decade and was suppressed by an Indian government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed, including prominent Sikh leaders. 

Hundreds of Sikh youths were also killed during police operations, many in detention or during staged gunfights, according to rights groups. 

In 1984, Indian forces stormed the Golden Temple, Sikhism’s holiest shrine, in Amritsar to flush out separatists who had taken refuge there. The operation killed around 400 people, according to official figures, but Sikh groups say thousands were killed. 

The dead included Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, whom the Indian government accused of leading the armed insurgency. 

On Oct. 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who ordered the raid on the temple, was assassinated by two of her bodyguards, who were Sikh. 

Her death triggered a series of anti-Sikh riots, in which Hindu mobs went from house to house across northern India, particularly New Delhi, pulling Sikhs from their homes, hacking many to death and burning others alive. 

IS THE MOVEMENT STILL ACTIVE? 

There is no active insurgency in Punjab today, but the Khalistan movement still has some supporters in the state, as well as in the sizable Sikh diaspora beyond India. The Indian government has warned repeatedly over the years that Sikh separatists were trying to make a comeback. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has also intensified the pursuit of Sikh separatists and arrested dozens of leaders from various outfits that are linked to the movement. 

When farmers camped out on the edges of New Delhi to protest controversial agriculture laws in 2020, Modi’s government initially tried to discredit Sikh participants by calling them “Khalistanis.” Under pressure, Modi government later withdrew the laws. 

Earlier this year, Indian police arrested a separatist leader who had revived calls for Khalistan and stirred fears of violence in Punjab. Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old preacher, had captured national attention through his fiery speeches. He said he drew inspiration from Bhindranwale. 

HOW STRONG IS THE MOVEMENT OUTSIDE INDIA? 

India has been asking countries like Canada, Australia and the UK to take legal action against Sikh activists, and Modi has personally raised the issue with the nations’ prime ministers. India has particularly raised these concerns with Canada, where Sikhs make up nearly 2 percent of the country’s population. 

Earlier this year, Sikh protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest Amritpal Singh. Protesters also smashed windows at the Indian consulate In San Francisco and skirmished with embassy workers. 

India’s foreign ministry denounced the incidents and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London. 

The Indian government also accused Khalistan supporters in Canada of vandalizing Hindu temples with “anti-India” graffiti and of attacking the offices of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa during a protest in March. 

Last year, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a Sikh militant leader and head of the Khalistan Commando Force, was shot dead in Pakistan. 

Canada and United States worked closely on possible India link to Sikh leader’s assassination

Canada and United States worked closely on possible India link to Sikh leader’s assassination
OTTAWA: Canada worked “very closely” with the United States on intelligence that Indian agents had been potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh leader in British Columbia earlier this year, a senior Canadian government source said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi’s agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in June.

“We’ve been working with the US very closely, including on the public disclosure yesterday,” the source said. The evidence in Canada’s possession would be shared “in due course,” said the official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the information.

Trudeau on Tuesday told reporters that the case had far-reaching consequences in international law, and urged the Indian government to take the matter seriously and help Canada fully investigate the matter.

India quickly dismissed Trudeau’s assertion as absurd, and said it was expelling a Canadian diplomat, a tit-for-tat move after Canada expelled India’s top intelligence figure on Monday.

The dispute deals a fresh blow to diplomatic ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.

“I would expect that normal discussions between the two governments will be difficult while this issue is being resolved,” said Roland Paris, Trudeau’s former foreign policy adviser and a professor of international affairs at the University of Ottawa.

US authorities, earlier on Tuesday, said they supported Canada’s investigation.

“We have been in close contact with our Canadian colleagues about this. We’re quite concerned about the allegations. We think it’s important there is a full and open investigation, and we would urge the Indian Government to cooperate with that investigation,” a senior State Department official said.

Now some, including Canada’s Conservative opposition leader, Pierre Poilievre, are urging Trudeau to show the evidence that the government has in hand.

Jesse Singh, founder and chairman of the community group, Sikhs of America, told an event hosted by Washington’s Hudson Institute think tank that Trudeau has failed to provide any proof.

“It’s just something that he said is a ‘credible allegation,’ with no proof at all. And I think we’ll have to wait to see if there is any proof there and then I think further decisions can be taken,” Singh added.

The spat has already thrown cold water on trade talks, which have been paused, and Canada last week called off a major trade mission scheduled for October.

A second Canadian source familiar with the situation said that both the pause in the trade talks and the delay of the trade mission were due to the concerns surrounding the murder of the Canadian.

New Delhi, which has urged Ottawa to act against anti-Indian elements, has long been unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada.

Nijjar supported creating a Sikh homeland in the form of an independent, so-called state of Khalistan in India’s northern state of Punjab, the birthplace of the Sikh religion, which borders Pakistan. India designated him as a “terrorist” in 2020.

Awkward meeting looms for US’s Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu

Awkward meeting looms for US’s Joe Biden and Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu
UNITED NATIONS, United States: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meets US President Joe Biden on Wednesday for the first time since being re-elected, in what promises to be a tense encounter between the two leaders.
Concerned by Netanyahu’s controversial judicial reforms, Biden has withheld an invite to the White House and the pair will instead meet on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly of New York.
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that one focus of the talks would be the “shared democratic values between the United States and Israel.”
Those values have looked anything but shared recently, with Democrat Biden describing Netanyahu’s hard-right government as “one of the most extremist” in Israeli history.
Relations between Netanyahu and the Biden administration have been rocky ever since the Israeli leader made his political comeback at the head of a coalition of hard-right and ultra-Orthodox parties in December.
Biden has strongly criticized Netanyahu’s bid to reform the judiciary, which opponents describe as a threat to democracy in Israel and a step toward authoritarianism.
Israeli artists and intellectuals including writer David Grossman recently wrote an open letter urging Biden not to meet Netanyahu – an issue for the Democratic president, who needs the liberal establishment onside ahead of elections next year.
In a seeming snub to Netanyahu, Biden in July hosted the Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, a political moderate, in the Oval Office.
There was even a squabble earlier this year after Netanyahu said he had been invited to the White House – but the White House then said merely that the pair would meet “in the United States.”
Ties have been further strained by the Israeli government’s expansion of Jewish settlements in occupied Palestinian territories.
But despite the tensions between Biden and Netanyahu, there has been no real sign of the United States loosening long-term support for the Jewish state, its key ally in the Middle East.
The White House’s Sullivan hinted as much, saying that Netanyahu and Biden would discuss a “vision for a more stable and prosperous and integrated region.”
The leaders would also “compare notes on effectively countering and deterring Iran,” another key topic for a US administration keen to counter Tehran’s regional presence and nuclear ambitions.
Netanyahu met tech tycoon Elon Musk on Monday, urging him to fight anti-Semitism on his X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

Azerbaijan says Karabakh military action continues after US calls for halt

Azerbaijan says Karabakh military action continues after US calls for halt
Azerbaijan said on Wednesday its military operation in Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh continued successfully after the US called on it to halt hostilities and Moscow urged both sides to stop the bloodshed in the disputed region.
After months of rising tensions in the Armenian-controlled Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, Azerbaijan this week sent troops backed by artillery strikes into the region in an attempt to bring the breakaway region to heel.
The military measures “continue successfully,” with weaponry and military equipment destroyed, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said in a statement on the Telegram messaging platform.
The mountainous Karabakh is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but part of it is run by separatist Armenian authorities who say it is their ancestral homeland.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held calls with both Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, urging Azerbaijan to “immediately cease military actions” and de-escalate the situation.
In a readout of the call, the US Department of State said that Aliyev “expressed readiness” to stop hostilities and hold a meeting with representatives of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Blinken told Pashinyan in their call that Armenia has Washington’s full support.
Russian news agencies cited Azeri’s presidential administration as saying Aliyev told Blinken that Azerbaijan will stop its operation only after Armenian fighters lay down their weapons and surrender.
Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, called “for an immediate end to the fighting” after the European Union, France and Germany condemned Azerbaijan’s military action.
Armenia took control of large swathes of territory in a war that unfolded as the Soviet Union collapsed. Azerbaijan took most of it back in a six-week conflict in 2020, ended by a Russian-brokered truce.
It was not clear whether Azerbaijan’s actions would trigger a full-scale conflict dragging in Armenia, but the fighting in Karabakh could alter the geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus.
RUSSIA AND THE SOUTH CAUCASUS
Russia — distracted by its own war in Ukraine — is seeking to preserve its influence in the region, crisscrossed with oil and gas pipelines, in the face of greater activity from Turkiye, which backs Azerbaijan.
Karabakh separatist authorities said 27 people had been killed, including two civilians, and more than 200 injured due to the military action on Tuesday. Residents of some villages had been evacuated, they said.
Moscow called early on Wednesday on both sides to stop the bloodshed and hostilities and return to the implementation of the 2020 cease-fire agreement.
“We urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform.
Relations between Russia and Armenia — traditional allies — have frayed badly since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and further deteriorated in recent months over what Armenia says is Moscow’s failure to fully uphold the 2020 cease-fire deal.
Armenia, which had been holding periodic peace talks with Azerbaijan, including questions about Karabakh’s future, condemned Baku’s “full-scale aggression” against the people of Karabakh and accused Azerbaijan of shelling towns and villages.
Azerbaijan said its intention was to “disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, (and) neutralize their military infrastructure.”

