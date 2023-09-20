Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight

You are here

The death toll from Tuesday’s Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk has risen to eight people, authorities said, after Ukrainian rescuers found another two bodies in the rubble. (AFP/File)
  • Kupyansk is less than 10 kilometers from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region
  • Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile
KYIV: The death toll from Tuesday’s Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kupyansk has risen to eight people, authorities said, after Ukrainian rescuers found another two bodies in the rubble.
Kupyansk is less than 10 kilometers (6 miles) from the frontline in Ukraine’s north-eastern Kharkiv region, where Moscow has made some gains in recent months.
“Unfortunately, the bodies of two more dead civilian men were found,” Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram Wednesday.
That brought the death toll in Tuesday’s strike to eight people, he said: “Six men and two women, including two volunteers who were evacuating people.”
Russian forces struck the city with a Grom missile, he said, posting a photo of what appeared to be a burnt-out car.
Ukraine in August called on people living near Kupyansk to evacuate as Russian forces made advances in the area.
Moscow captured swathes of the Kharkiv region early in their invasion in February 2022, but Ukrainian troops have since pushed back.

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years

Sikh separatism sinks Canada-India ties to lowest point in years
  • Two countries are swapping allegations, expelling each other's diplomats over killing of a Sikh separatist leader
  • New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on its relations with Ottawa
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: Canada-India relations have sunk to their lowest point in years as the two countries are swapping accusations and expelling each other's diplomats over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. Experts said it remains to be seen if it will create a lasting rift between the two U.S. allies, but it's nonetheless an awkward situation for western countries seeking woo New Delhi as a counterweight to China and win his cooperation on the Ukraine war.

Five years ago, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau captured headlines in India for enthusiastically embracing the country's culture during a weeklong trip with his family. He donned a series of colorful, glittering traditional Indian suits, visited monuments and even received Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s signature bear hug — a sign that their relationship was on the up.

Those days seemed gone for good when Trudeau said Monday that his government is investigating “credible allegations” that India may have been tied to the killing of a Canadian Sikh independence activist in British Columbia in June. India rejected that as “absurd” Tuesday and accused Canadian diplomats of interfering in “internal matters.”

New Delhi’s anxieties about Sikh separatist groups in Canada have long been a strain on the relationship, but the two have maintained strong defense and trade ties, and share strategic interests over China’s global ambitions.

Signs of a diplomatic rift emerged at the G20 Summit hosted by India earlier this month.

Trudeau skipped the official dinner hosted for the G20 leaders and local media reports said he was dealt a snub when he got a quick “pull aside” meeting with Modi, instead of a sit-down bilateral meeting.

Modi raised concerns that Canada's government was soft on Sikh separatists, according to an Indian statement released at the time. Trudeau's trip ended with even more awkwardness when his plane broke down, forcing him to stay in New Delhi for some 36 hours longer than planned.

On Monday, Trudeau revealed a likely reason for the chill, saying he confronted the Indian prime minister at the summit with Canada's suspicions about an assassination.

Canada has yet to provide evidence of Indian involvement in the slaying of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen in Surrey, British Columbia.

India, though, has accused Canada for years of giving free rein to Sikh separatists, including Nijjar who was a leader in what remains of a once-strong movement to create an independent Sikh homeland, known as Khalistan.

While the active insurgency ended decades ago, the Modi government has warned that Sikh separatists were trying to stage a comeback and pressed countries like Canada, where Sikhs make up more than 2% of the population, to do more in stopping them.

In June, India summoned Canada's highest diplomat to complain about a parade float seen in a small Canadian town that commemorated the assassination of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at the height of the Sikh insurgency. In late 2020, it did the same to complain after Trudeau made sympathetic comments about protests by farmers from Punjab, where Sikhs are a majority.

The issue never dominated ties between the two countries, but some experts say that could change.

“While both don’t want a rupture in relations, they’re going to have trouble finding offramps after events of the last few days,” said Michael Kugelman, director of the Wilson Center’s South Asia Institute.

The tensions likely sparked Canada to recently halt talks with India on a new trade deal, a sign that “their relationship isn’t as resilient and foolproof as many would like it to be,” added Kugelman. The two countries are relatively minor trading partners, but proponents had argued that a trade deal could boost jobs and GDP for both.

The unsavory allegations could also hurt Modi's growing soft power in the west, Kugelman said, but values and morals don’t necessarily drive foreign relations.

“We’re not going to see the Western democracies try to remove India from their strategic calculus, especially in terms of countering China. The strategic convergences are too strong,” he added.

So far, allies like the United Kingdom and the United States have expressed concern about the killing, but have stopped short of commenting on India’s alleged role.

On Tuesday, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Canada’s allegations were “concerning,” and that Canberra was monitoring developments and had raised the issue with India.

Some Indian experts said Modi’s confrontational response to the allegations reflects a pattern of hyping separatist threats to consolidate its Hindu nationalist base.

“It is unprecedented, but not entirely unexpected, because of the way this government has held its foreign policy hostage to domestic politics,” said Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in India.

Modi has sought to cast India as a rising global power, adept at juggling ties with developing countries and Russia on one hand, and the West on the other.

Singh said the incident will “put India under pressure and it will have to devote a lot of energy to contain that fallout.”

A number of Indian news sites and TV channels ran headlines like: “India trashes Canada’s big charge” or referred to India’s “savage reply” to Canada. Social media users criticized Trudeau for not taking India’s separatism concerns seriously.

Some Indian commentators have also been skeptical over the allegations, saying Trudeau didn’t offer hard evidence and suggested he was trying to appeal to Sikh constituencies for political points.

But to many other Indians, especially students, Canada is more relevant as an attractive destination overseas. In 2022, the country had nearly 300,000 Indians students pursuing higher education.

Prabhjit Singh, a 21-year-old student in New Delhi, said he hoped the strained ties don’t affect the dreams and careers of young Indians like him. “Many people from India go to Canada for study and work — I also want to go there for a better future. I hope peace prevails between the two countries,” he said.

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition

Power grid pact with Saudi Arabia to accelerate India’s energy transition
  • MoU on energy cooperation signed during Saudi crown prince’s visit Sept. 10
  • India’s power minister says grid interconnection will decrease costs of energy
Updated 16 min 41 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: The linking of Saudi Arabia’s and India’s electricity grids will help accelerate the latter’s energy transition, New Delhi’s power minister told Arab News after the signing of a “game changer” agreement on electrical network interconnection.

Saudi Arabia and India signed a memorandum of understanding on energy cooperation when Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was in New Delhi for the G20 Summit and state visit from Sept. 9 to 11.

The deal, signed by Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman and India’s Power and Renewable Energy Minister R. K. Singh, focuses on cooperation in efficiency, renewables, green hydrogen and green ammonia, and grid interconnection between the two countries.

Under the pact, subsea cables from the western coast of Saudi Arabia will be connected with the eastern coast of the Indian subcontinent, linking the grids of the Middle East and South Asia — and in the future also Southeast Asia, as India is already in talks with nations including Singapore and Thailand to establish similar connections both underwater and on land.

The plan is to enable the flow of renewable energy between the regions, reducing dependence on costly storage facilities.

“The advantage will be that renewable energy will be available round the clock because they are in different time zones, so the sun always shines in different time zones,” Singh told Arab News in a recent interview.

“It is a game changer. The cost of electricity will come down for the entire region, for the entire Middle East, for our subcontinent, and also for Southeast Asia. And that’s the future. We are transitioning to a non-fossil future. This will enhance, accelerate the transition.”

It would also increase energy security, which has been one of the main global concerns since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, when the flow of oil and natural gas got upended by lower supplies from Russia — their main producer — and the international sanctions slapped on Moscow as a consequence of the war.

In European countries, the situation has led to an unprecedented energy crisis. Many other regions across the world also experienced soaring energy prices that have fueled inflation and hit consumers hard.

According to Singh, grid interconnection would prevent such scenarios in the future.

“Nothing like what happened about the energy crisis in Europe will happen again. This will replace the gas pipeline with the electricity pipeline,” he said.

“People in different time zones will be able to say that ‘OK, I want renewable energy from Saudi Arabia between this time and this time, or I want renewable energy from India between this time and this time.’ The prices will be quoted on the exchange people will be able to buy. That is a different world.”

Saudi Arabia and India are making a shift from fossil fuels, and both aim to have 50 percent of installed renewable energy by 2030.

Last week’s agreement covers cooperation in developing solutions that would help reach those targets and, Singh said, is part of growing strategic bonds between the two countries.

“This agreement is a huge agreement. It’s an overarching agreement covering the entire gamut of energy,” Singh said.

“It covers renewable energy, which is the future.”

Topics: energy India Saudi Arabia

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder
  • Fallout has prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India
  • Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was killed near Vancouver in June
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada, the latest salvo in a diplomatic row over allegations New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded India treat with “utmost seriousness” the bombshell revelation of its probe into the murder.
The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any the suggestion it played a role in the June killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “absurd.”
Without explicitly referring to the row, India’s foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.”
“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said.
“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”
Nijjar was shot dead by two masked assailants outside the Sikh temple he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver.
An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
He had denied those charges, according to the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a nonprofit organization that says it defends the interests of Canadian Sikhs.
The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.
Relations between Canada and India have been strained in recent months since the assassination of the Sikh leader and the demonstrations that followed in Canada.
Trudeau, who met with Modi on the sidelines of this month’s G20 in New Delhi, said Tuesday that he expected India to properly consider the allegations over Nijjar’s killing.
“India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate.”
The United States has joined Canada in calling for India to reveal what it knows about the slaying.
“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
“We remain in regular contact with our Canadian partners. It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees

UN urges Afghanistan’s Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees
  • More than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people
  • Nearly 50 percent of the violations consisted of ‘torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment’
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

ISLAMABAD: The United Nations said Wednesday it has documented more than 1,600 cases of human rights violations committed by authorities in Afghanistan during arrests and detentions of people, and urged the Taliban government to stop torture and protect the rights of detainees.
Nearly 50 percent of the violations consisted of “torture and other cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment,” the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said.
The report by the mission’s Human Rights Service covered 19 months – from January 2022 until the end of July 2023 – with cases documented across 29 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces. It said 11 percent of the cases involved women.
It said the torture aimed at extracting confessions and other information included beatings, suffocation, suspension from the ceiling and electric shocks. Cases that were not considered sufficiently credible and reliable were not included in the report, it said.
The Taliban have promised a more moderate rule than during their previous period in power in the 1990s. But they have imposed harsh measures since seizing Afghanistan in mid-August 2021 as US and NATO forces were pulling out from the country after two decades of war.
“The personal accounts of beatings, electric shocks, water torture, and numerous other forms of cruel and degrading treatment, along with threats made against individuals and their families, are harrowing,” UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said in a statement issued with the report.
“This report suggests that torture is also used as a tool – in lieu of effective investigations. I urge all concerned de facto authorities to put in place concrete measures to halt these abuses and hold perpetrators accountable,” he said.
The UN mission, or UNAMA, uses the term “de facto authorities” for the Taliban government.
Its report acknowledges some steps taken by government agencies to monitor places of detention and investigate allegations of abuse.
“Although there have been some encouraging signs in terms of leadership directives as well as an openness among many de facto officials to engage constructively with UNAMA, and allow visits to prisons, these documented cases highlight the need for urgent, accelerated action by all,” Roza Otunbayeva, the UN secretary-general’s special representative for Afghanistan and head of the mission, said in a statement.
The report said of the torture and other degrading treatment that 259 instances involved physical suffering and 207 involved mental suffering.
UNAMA said it believes that ill-treatment of individuals in custody is widely underreported and that the figures in the report represent only a snapshot of violations of people in detention across Afghanistan.
It said a pervasive climate of surveillance, harassment and intimidation, threats to people not to speak about their experiences in detention, and the need for prisoners to provide guarantees by family members and other third parties to be released from custody hamper the willingness of many people to speak freely to the UN mission.
The report said 44 percent of the interviewees were civilians with no particular affiliation, 21 percent were former government or security personnel, 16 percent were members of civic organizations or human rights groups, 9 percent were members of armed groups and 8 percent were journalists and media workers. The remainder were “family members of persons of interest.”
In a response that was included in the report, the Taliban-led Foreign Ministry said government agencies have taken steps to improve the human rights situation of detainees, and that Islamic law, or Shariah, prohibits torture. It also questioned some of the report’s data. The Ministry of Interior said it has identified only 21 cases of human rights violations.

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada

What to know about the Sikh movement at the center of the tensions between India and Canada
  • India’s Sikh independence movement in 1970s and 1980s was suppressed by government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed
  • In 1984, Indian forces stormed Golden Temple in Amritsar to flush out separatists who had taken refuge there, killing around 400 people
Updated 20 September 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Tensions between Canada and India have reached new heights with dueling diplomatic expulsions and an allegation of Indian government involvement in the killing of a Sikh activist on Canadian soil. 

The row centers around the Sikh independence, or Khalistan, movement. India has repeatedly accused Canada of supporting the movement, which is banned in India but has support among the Sikh diaspora. 

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Parliament described what he called credible allegations that India was connected to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June. The Indian government denied any hand in Nijjar’s killing while also saying Canada was trying to shift the focus from Khalistan activists there. 

Here are some details about the issue: 

WHAT IS THE KHALISTAN MOVEMENT? 

India’s Sikh independence movement eventually became a bloody armed insurgency that shook India in the 1970s and 1980s. It was centered in northern Punjab state, where Sikhs are the majority, though they make up about 1.7 percent of India’s population. 

The insurgency lasted more than a decade and was suppressed by an Indian government crackdown in which thousands of people were killed, including prominent Sikh leaders. 

Hundreds of Sikh youths were also killed during police operations, many in detention or during staged gunfights, according to rights groups. 

In 1984, Indian forces stormed the Golden Temple, Sikhism’s holiest shrine, in Amritsar to flush out separatists who had taken refuge there. The operation killed around 400 people, according to official figures, but Sikh groups say thousands were killed. 

The dead included Sikh militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, whom the Indian government accused of leading the armed insurgency. 

On Oct. 31, 1984, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who ordered the raid on the temple, was assassinated by two of her bodyguards, who were Sikh. 

Her death triggered a series of anti-Sikh riots, in which Hindu mobs went from house to house across northern India, particularly New Delhi, pulling Sikhs from their homes, hacking many to death and burning others alive. 

IS THE MOVEMENT STILL ACTIVE? 

There is no active insurgency in Punjab today, but the Khalistan movement still has some supporters in the state, as well as in the sizable Sikh diaspora beyond India. The Indian government has warned repeatedly over the years that Sikh separatists were trying to make a comeback. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has also intensified the pursuit of Sikh separatists and arrested dozens of leaders from various outfits that are linked to the movement. 

When farmers camped out on the edges of New Delhi to protest controversial agriculture laws in 2020, Modi’s government initially tried to discredit Sikh participants by calling them “Khalistanis.” Under pressure, Modi government later withdrew the laws. 

Earlier this year, Indian police arrested a separatist leader who had revived calls for Khalistan and stirred fears of violence in Punjab. Amritpal Singh, a 30-year-old preacher, had captured national attention through his fiery speeches. He said he drew inspiration from Bhindranwale. 

HOW STRONG IS THE MOVEMENT OUTSIDE INDIA? 

India has been asking countries like Canada, Australia and the UK to take legal action against Sikh activists, and Modi has personally raised the issue with the nations’ prime ministers. India has particularly raised these concerns with Canada, where Sikhs make up nearly 2 percent of the country’s population. 

Earlier this year, Sikh protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the country’s high commission in London and smashed the building’s window in a show of anger against the move to arrest Amritpal Singh. Protesters also smashed windows at the Indian consulate In San Francisco and skirmished with embassy workers. 

India’s foreign ministry denounced the incidents and summoned the UK’s deputy high commissioner in New Delhi to protest what it called the breach of security at the embassy in London. 

The Indian government also accused Khalistan supporters in Canada of vandalizing Hindu temples with “anti-India” graffiti and of attacking the offices of the Indian High Commission in Ottawa during a protest in March. 

Last year, Paramjit Singh Panjwar, a Sikh militant leader and head of the Khalistan Commando Force, was shot dead in Pakistan. 

