Arab Media Excellence Award to dedicate next session to coverage of natural disasters
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News
  Decision taken in light of recent natural disasters in Libya, Morocco
  Award was launched by the Arab League to advance regional media landscape
Arab News
LONDON: The Arab Media Excellence Award Committee will dedicate its next session to “Crisis, Disaster, and Risk Media” in light of the recent natural disasters that have hit several Arab countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Members of the Arab League’s journalistic initiative, now in its eighth session, gathered for a two-day meeting earlier this week to discuss upgrading and developing the details of the award.

Chief of the Arab Media Excellence Award Committee Hamad Al-Badri said that one of the goals of the award is to encourage and motivate the media and journalists in their work to “serve the Arab community.”

The committee will hold two more meetings to finalize the details, and the winning works will be selected according to specific standards.

The General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Information Ministers launched the Arab Media Excellence Award in 2015 in celebration of Arab Media Day, which falls annually on April 21.

The award is given to media organizations and individuals in a variety of categories, including audiovisual, press, and online media, for producing media reports that promote Arab solidarity. A different theme for the award is chosen by the committee each year.

Since it was first awarded in 2016, the Arab Media Excellence Award has been well-received by many Arab media organizations and professionals, who expressed their hope that this award would contribute to the advancement of Arab media.

Google's Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT

Google’s Bard AI adds fact-checking, other features in bid to gain ground on rival ChatGPT
  The tech giant said Bard can also now import and analyze users' personal data from other Google apps when responding to queries
  Google said it is gearing up for a monumental technological shift as it approaches its silver anniversary on Sept. 27
LONDON: Google said on Tuesday that its generative artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, is now capable of fact-checking its answers and analyzing users’ personal data when preparing responses.

It marks an expansion of Bard’s limited functionality, which previously lacked the ability to understand and execute prompts, according to a Bloomberg report.

Google parent company Alphabet is locked in a battle for supremacy with Microsoft-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, one of the fastest-growing consumer applications in the world and one of the top 30 websites in the world in terms of visitor numbers.

In comparison, Google’s Bard has lagged behind. In August, its website received 183 million visits, just 13 percent of ChatGPT’s total, according to website analytics firm Similarweb.

As it seeks to gain ground in the fast-moving AI space, Google has now rolled out Bard Extensions, which enables users to import personal data from other Google products. For instance, they can ask Bard to search their files on Google Drive and Docs and answer questions about their personal content, or to provide a summary of the contents of their Gmail inbox.

The company said Bard can also now retrieve real-time information from Maps, YouTube, Hotels, and Flights, and users can upload images using Google Lens, get Google Search images in response, and modify Bard’s responses in all supported languages to be more professional or more casual as required.

For now, Bard users can only pull such information from Google’s own apps but the company said it is working with external businesses to connect their services.

As Google approaches its 25th anniversary on Sept. 27, it said it is preparing for another large-scale technological shift.

In a message ahead of the silver anniversary celebrations, Sundar Pichai, the chief executive of Alphabet, wrote that the company’s mission is to “organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful.”

He added: “With AI, we can do things that matter on an even bigger scale. It’s a fundamental rewiring of technology and an incredible accelerant of human ingenuity.”

In the past few months, Google has implemented AI technologies across its portfolio, including popular services such as Gmail, YouTube and the Android operating system, which powers devices that compete with Apple’s iPhone.

Pichai said that 15 of these products are used by more than half a billion individuals and businesses, and six by more than 2 billion users. AI is being used to localize products and reach more consumers through regionally relevant content, he added.

In July, Google launched its latest generative AI experiment, Bard in Arabic, which allows Arabic speakers to harness their creative potential and boost productivity. The company also recently announced a Cloud setup in Doha which will be part of a global network in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

 

With Reuters

Lawyers demand release of Iranian journalists who reported Masha Amini's death

Lawyers demand release of Iranian journalists who reported Masha Amini’s death
  Reporters who broke news of Iranian woman's death held for almost 1 year
  Detained pair's lawyers have initiated legal requests for their immediate release
LONDON: Lawyers representing journalists Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are calling for the release of the two reporters who initially broke the story on Iranian woman Masha Amini’s death.

According to Iran International, the legal team submitted a request to authorities for the immediate release of the journalists after a year of what they described as “temporary detention.”

Both writers were the first to report on the death of Amini on Sept. 16, last year. The 22-year-old was arrested for allegedly not wearing a hijab in accordance with government laws and died in police custody.

Niloufar and Hamedi, journalists from the reformist Iranian dailies Shargh and Ham-Mihan, have since been imprisoned under the accusation of espionage and have been formally charged with colluding against national security for hostile states.

In an interview with Shargh newspaper, Hamedi’s attorney, Partu Borhanpur, said that two months had elapsed since her trial and the court had yet to issue its ruling, keeping her unjustly in interim imprisonment.

Approximately 100 journalists, a significant number of who are women, have reportedly faced arrests linked to their coverage of protests.

While most have been granted release on bail, some have been rearrested on accusations of “spreading propaganda against the ruling system” and “colluding and acting against national security.”

Iranian authorities are on high alert as the country experiences sporadic protests on the anniversary of Amini’s death.

X to start charging users 'small fee' 

X to start charging users ‘small fee’ 
  Elon Musk revealed that X will introduce small monthly payment to combat 'vast armies of bots'
LONDON: Social media platform X will begin charging people to use the site in an attempt to reduce the presence of fake accounts on the platform, Elon Musk suggested on Monday.

In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk said the company was “moving to a small monthly payment” for the use of the X system.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of bots,” he explained.

Details of the so-called “small fee” have yet to be disclosed, and it is still unknown whether the “subscription” would provide any special features to users.

X already offers a premium subscription with a monthly fee of $8 per month for web users, or $11 per month for iOS and Android users.

Subscribers to the premium service receive a verification tick, the ability to write longer posts, the ability to edit existing posts, and priority placement in search results.

In his meeting with Netanyahu, Musk also discussed the criticism he has faced for his management of X.

The world’s richest man has been under intense public scrutiny for letting hate speech and disinformation thrive on X since he bought the company for $44 billion in 2022.

While new platforms such as Meta’s recently launched Threads, Bluesky, and Mastodon have emerged to compete with X, it has remained popular with 550 million monthly users in September.

Musk’s acquisition of the platform is part of his long-term plan to transform X into an “everything app” — a one-stop shop for video calls, payments, and more.

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical

MBC Group to premiere first Arabic musical
  'Sukkar' set to screen in MENA cinemas from Oct. 12
LONDON: MBC Group has announced the upcoming release of “Sukkar,” the first Arabic-language musical production.

Set to premiere in cinemas throughout the Middle East and North Africa region on Oct. 12, the film will be distributed by Empire Entertainment.

Created by Kuwaiti playwright and lyricist, Heba Mashari Hamada, the musical tells the story of Sukkar and her friends who live in an orphanage and dream of a better life in the face of cruel treatment from orphanage boss, Ratiba.

Inspired by American author Jean Webster’s epistolary novel “Daddy-Long-Legs,” the production stars Hala Turk in the role of Sukkar, alongside an ensemble of emerging artists from Gulf Cooperation Council countries and other states in the Middle East.

The cast also includes prominent Egyptian actors Magda Zaki, Reham Al-Shanawany, and Mohammed Tharwat.

“Sukkar” features original songs and music by Hamada, Ehab Abdel Wahed, Ahmed Tarek Yehia, and Joy Music Productions, while Egyptian singer Ahmed Saad also lends his voice to the movie.

Israel's Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X

Israel’s Netanyahu urges Musk to balance free speech, fighting hate on X
  Netanyahu's request to X follows a spree of controversy over antisemitic content on the platform
  Tesla employees criticized Musk's meeting with Israeli PM over the government judicial reforms
LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urged Elon Musk to strike a balance between protecting free expression and fighting hate speech at a meeting on Monday after weeks of controversy over antisemitic content on Musk’s social media platform X.
Earlier this month, Musk attacked the Anti-Defamation League, accusing the nonprofit that works to fight antisemitism of primarily causing a 60 percent decrease in US ad revenue at X, without providing evidence.
Musk bought the platform, then known as Twitter, in October.
Musk previously joined a conversation on X with the hashtag #BantheADL, engaging with users who expressed white supremacist views, and asked followers whether he should poll the platform about banning the ADL.
“I hope you find within the confines of the First Amendment, the ability to not only stop antisemitism ... but any collective hatred of a people,” Netanyahu said during the meeting that was broadcast live on X from Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California.
“I know you’re committed to that ... but I encourage and urge you to find a balance,” Netanyahu said.
Musk responded by saying he was against antisemitism and against anything that “promotes hate and conflict,” repeating his previous statements that X would not promote hate speech.
Musk has said X should be a platform for people to post diverse viewpoints, but the company will limit the distribution of certain posts that may violate its policies, calling the approach “freedom of speech, not reach.”
The billionaire, who also runs Tesla and SpaceX, noted that he received more pushback from Tesla employees about the meeting with Netanyahu than “anything else I’ve ever done.”
Netanyahu and his nationalist-religious coalition are trying to limit some of the Israeli Supreme Court’s powers, arguing it is necessary to prevent political overreach by unelected judges.
Opponents say the changes could encourage corruption and abuses of power by removing effective oversight, and the issue has split Israeli society and raised concerns over Israel’s democratic health.
About 200 people protesting the judicial overhaul gathered outside Tesla’s California factory, where the event was held.
Musk and Netanyahu also discussed how to harness the benefits of the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, while limiting the risks to society, a concern Musk and others in the tech industry have raised in recent months.
“We stand today at a juncture for all humanity, where we have to choose between a blessing and a curse,” Netanyahu said, adding that AI could advance medicine but lead to risks like disrupting democracy.
Israel is considered a world-leader in AI, thanks to burgeoning computing and robotics industries that draw on talent developed in the technologically advanced conscript military.
Foreign investment in Israeli tech startups has plunged in the last year, partly due to a global slowdown and exacerbated by investor fears that the push to trim the Supreme Court’s powers would remove a key check and balance.
With foreign flows down sharply, the shekel has weakened by more than 8 percent versus the dollar this year.

