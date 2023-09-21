‘Urgent’ need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president

LONDON: There is an “urgent” need for the international community to strengthen efforts to stabilize the Sahel region of Africa, the president of Comoros said on Wednesday.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Azali Assoumani added that if unrest and terror are not contained, they have the potential to spread further afield on the African continent.
“Of course, first and foremost, it’s up to Africans to implement the social and economic development plan to better combat poverty and youth unemployment, especially to make sure young people don’t become hostages to all types of extremism,” he said.
“However, it’s the duty of the international community to support Africa in this, because our efforts need to be pooled if we’re to stand a chance of being effective.”
Assoumani praised the recent integration of the African Union into the G20, calling it a victory for both sides.
He said the decision “gives (Africa) hope, especially at a time when synergy of actions is needed to get our countries out of socioeconomic stalemate.”
Like many other global leaders at this year’s event, Assoumani called for “in-depth reform” of the UN system, saying the AU should have a permanent seat at the Security Council.
He also voiced concern over how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting food security in the poorest parts of the world, especially Africa.
“Despite the fact we have immense arable lands, despite the fact we have qualified and competent labor aplenty, food insecurity continues to impact millions of people,” he said.
“Climate change and the numerous conflicts on the continent compound this situation, as does the Russia-Ukraine situation, which brought in its wake disruption of supplies of grain and fertilizer and an unprecedented inflation.”
Assoumani called on Africa’s partners and the international community to support development and the implementation of “far-reaching” reforms on the continent to help it overcome the challenges it faces.
