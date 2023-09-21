You are here

'Urgent' need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president

Comoros president Azali Assoumani addressing the UN General Assembly General Debate on Wednesday. (Screenshot/UNTV)
Comoros president Azali Assoumani addressing the UN General Assembly General Debate on Wednesday. (Screenshot/UNTV)
Updated 13 sec ago
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
‘Urgent’ need for world to help stabilize Sahel region: Comoros president
  • Addressing UN General Assembly, Azali Assoumani praises African Union’s integration into G20
  • He calls for ‘in-depth reform’ of UN system, saying AU should have permanent seat at Security Council
DANIEL FOUNTAIN
LONDON: There is an “urgent” need for the international community to strengthen efforts to stabilize the Sahel region of Africa, the president of Comoros said on Wednesday.
Addressing the UN General Assembly, Azali Assoumani added that if unrest and terror are not contained, they have the potential to spread further afield on the African continent.
“Of course, first and foremost, it’s up to Africans to implement the social and economic development plan to better combat poverty and youth unemployment, especially to make sure young people don’t become hostages to all types of extremism,” he said.
“However, it’s the duty of the international community to support Africa in this, because our efforts need to be pooled if we’re to stand a chance of being effective.”
Assoumani praised the recent integration of the African Union into the G20, calling it a victory for both sides.
He said the decision “gives (Africa) hope, especially at a time when synergy of actions is needed to get our countries out of socioeconomic stalemate.”
Like many other global leaders at this year’s event, Assoumani called for “in-depth reform” of the UN system, saying the AU should have a permanent seat at the Security Council.
He also voiced concern over how the Russia-Ukraine conflict is impacting food security in the poorest parts of the world, especially Africa.
“Despite the fact we have immense arable lands, despite the fact we have qualified and competent labor aplenty, food insecurity continues to impact millions of people,” he said.
“Climate change and the numerous conflicts on the continent compound this situation, as does the Russia-Ukraine situation, which brought in its wake disruption of supplies of grain and fertilizer and an unprecedented inflation.”
Assoumani called on Africa’s partners and the international community to support development and the implementation of “far-reaching” reforms on the continent to help it overcome the challenges it faces.

Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general

Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general
Updated 21 September 2023
Alex Whiteman
Tackling climate emergency presents economic opportunity: COP28 director general
  • Majid Al-Suwaidi: UAE has migrated over 70% of its economy away from oil and gas sector
  • ‘I think the Middle East has shown real leadership on this issue,’ he tells summit attended by Arab News
Alex Whiteman

NEW YORK: The UAE’s COP28 representative on Wednesday urged global leaders to reimagine their engagement with the climate emergency, saying it represents an opportunity for financial advancement.

Addressing the inaugural Middle East Global Summit in New York, attended by Arab News, COP28 Director General Majid Al-Suwaidi said looking at energy reform as an investment opportunity would unlock support.

“We in the UAE were sat in a conference room wondering where we would find $1-$2 trillion, and then someone reoriented the question.

“They said, ‘Guys, you realize that this is a $2-$4 trillion investment opportunity.’ Since then, that’s the way we’ve been looking at it. And we think this is the way the rest of the world needs to be looking at it.”

In order to not exceed 1.5 degrees of global warming, Al-Suwaidi said 43 percent of greenhouse gas emissions need to be cut from energy use.  

With this equating to 22 gigatons, he noted that there is no way but to act in partnership with the private sector, a view shared by the secretary of the UN intergovernmental panel on climate change.

Abdalah Mokssit told attendees: “Climate change isn’t only a matter for government, but a matter for all stakeholders, public and private. Every actor matters if we want to stay on track with the Paris framework.”

Given the UAE’s links to the fossil fuel sector, Al-Suwaidi said he frequently faces questions over the country’s engagement in addressing the climate emergency.

He noted that the country has migrated more than 70 percent of its economy away from the oil and gas sector, and that it has banned the flaring of oil production since 1978.

“I think the Middle East has shown real leadership on this issue, with us having banned flaring in the 1970s and Egypt having recently hosted COP,” he said.

“We’re not just talking but taking action. What we need now is everyone coming together, as success can only be found through a diversity of approaches.

“We’re now asking what global institutions are doing. What’s the IMF (International Monetary Fund) doing? What’s the World Bank doing?”

Al-Suwaidi urged global leaders to find a way to ensure that smaller economies are able to either transition or leapfrog to decarbonized economies, saying the UAE wants to “change the narrative.”

Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official

Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official
Updated 20 September 2023
ANAN TELLO
Half of humanity live in countries prioritizing debt servicing over healthcare: UN official
  • The UN chief called for “reforms to the global financial architecture” to address the problems of financing for sustainable development, a systemic solution welcomed by member states
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: Half of humanity — about 3.3 billion people — live in countries that spend more on debt servicing than on health, education, or social protection, said Dennis Francis, president of the 78th UN General Assembly, on Wednesday.   

Francis emphasized that “the current financial architecture has fallen short in mobilizing the stable, long-term, and equitable financing required to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”   

This came during the UN High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development in New York, which discussed practical solutions to tackle the financing gap between developed and developing nations as some 40 percent of developing countries suffer from severe debt issues.  

Owing to this financing divide between the Global South and the Global North, developing nations have been victims of what UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres described as a “debt trap” hindering development.   

“Developing countries face borrowing costs up to eight times higher than developed countries — a debt trap,” he said, adding that “over 40 percent of people living in extreme poverty are in countries with severe debt challenges.”  

Recognizing the need for urgent action, Guterres said that “a two-track world of haves and have-nots is already driving a crisis in global trust.”  

The UN chief called for “reforms to the global financial architecture” to address the problems of financing for sustainable development, a systemic solution welcomed by member states.  

“The algorithm of the past no longer works in today’s world,” said European Council President Charles Michel in agreement.   

He added: “Financial institutions were created 80 years ago, and 80 years ago many of today’s UN members were not yet independent. The world has changed and the challenges have changed, so our institutions must also change or be left behind in the dust of history.”  

Citing the avalanche of debt-related challenges developing countries have been facing, Mohammed Al-Jasser, head of the Islamic Development Bank, referred in his keynote speech to mounting fiscal space difficulties, with poverty, debt stress, environmental challenges, and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic all requiring financing.   

Al-Jasser explained that “multilateral development institutions, including mine, have been struggling to provide financing,” which, despite being critical for alleviating the pressures member states have been facing, is not sufficient.   

“We need something a lot more sustainable by the world community,” he said. “I think (that) first multilateralism has to be really restored as the guiding principle of all of our operations because if we act singularly, we are not going to have the punching power necessary to make significant changes in the circumstances of these countries.”   

The chief of the Islamic Development Bank pointed out that debt servicing in some African countries is about 5.5 percent of their gross domestic product, while only 3.7 percent is spent on education.   

“After COVID, more than 1.5 million children had no education for two years because they had no connections,” he added.   

Al-Jasser called for the mobilization of more resources, “particularly more concessional because 29 of the 57 member states are least developed countries and cannot afford a lot of the financing available.”  

The UN High-level Dialogue on Financing for Development, held this year under the theme “Financing the SDGs for a world where no one is left behind,” brought together world leaders, heads of international financial institutions, and multilateral development banks to discuss action to achieve the SDGs.

UN should support Bosnia and Herzegovina to maintain peace in Western Balkans, says leader

Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljko Komsic addresses the 78th session of the UNGA, Wednesday, Sept. 20.
  • Zeljko Komsic: Neighbors cannot divide his country ‘among themselves without entering into mutual conflict’
  • Migration of highly educated, skilled workers in search of better opportunities abroad causing ‘brain drain’
Arab News

LONDON: The UN should support Bosnia and Herzegovina and its institutions to help maintain peace in the Western Balkans, Zeljko Komsic, the chairman of the country’s tripartite presidency, said on Wednesday.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, he said: “If the United Nations wishes to preserve peace in the Western Balkans, then it should support those who have not violated democratic and civilization norms, who have not committed genocide, who are not part of joint criminal enterprises, did not destroy people’s lives because of their ethnicity, did not destroy other people’s temples or shrines, and did not advocate revenge.”

Komsic warned that Bosnia and Herzegovina’s neighbors cannot divide the country “among themselves without entering into mutual conflict.”

He added that “there are many, both in the East and the West, who believe that their barely hidden support for those who want to completely control, and ultimately divide, Bosnia and Herzegovina will bring stability to the Western Balkans.”

But he said any attempt to divide the country will not bring stability or progress to the region.

“We will certainly not allow the division and disappearance of our 1,000-year-old state at any cost, no matter what anyone thinks about it,” Komsic said.

He also highlighted the problem his nation faces with regard to the number of people who migrate to other countries in search of better lives.

“In my country, there is a significant outflow of population going to larger and more-developed countries, mostly to countries we view as Western democratic countries,” he said.

This “brain drain” of educated professionals, such as doctors, engineers and scientists who leave in search of better opportunities, affects a number of smaller countries, he added.

“The current form of migration management has reached such a stage where large and powerful countries, for their own benefit, carry out a certain type of selection of migrants in such a way as to select the best and most educated among them … ushering them to larger countries where their knowledge and abilities are exploited exclusively for the benefit of these larger systems,” said Komsic.

This means “the potentials and capacities of smaller countries from which the migrants come are being weakened” as they lose “their best-quality personnel” and the “investments made in creating these highly qualified profiles.”

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder

India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder
Updated 20 September 2023
AFP
India warns on Canada travel after row over Sikh murder
  • India’s foreign ministry says concerned for citizens due to ‘politically-condoned hate crimes’
  • Development comes amid escalating tensions between Canada, India over Sikh separatist’s killing
AFP

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday warned its citizens against visiting parts of Canada amid a diplomatic row sparked by Canada’s bombshell accusation that New Delhi was involved in the killing of a Sikh separatist near Vancouver.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has demanded that India treat with “utmost seriousness” its allegations about the murder.

The fallout prompted tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions and a forceful denial from India, which said any suggestion it played a role in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar was “absurd.”

Without explicitly referring to the dispute, India’s foreign ministry said it was concerned for the safety of its citizens in Canada because of “politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence.”

“Threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda,” a ministry statement said.

“Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid traveling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents.”

The advisory did not name specific cities or locations for Indians to avoid.

In Ottawa, Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc dismissed the Indian warning.

“Canada is a safe country,” he told reporters.

Nijjar was shot by two masked assailants outside the Sikh temple he presided over in Surrey, an outer suburb of Vancouver.

An activist for the creation of a Sikh state known as Khalistan, Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

He had denied those charges, according to the World Sikh Organization of Canada, a nonprofit organization that says it defends the interests of Canadian Sikhs.

The Indian government accuses Ottawa of turning a blind eye to the activities of radical Sikh nationalists who advocate the creation of an independent Sikh state to be carved out of northern India.

Relations between Canada and India have been strained in recent months since the assassination of the Sikh leader and the demonstrations that followed in Canada.

Trudeau, who met with Modi on the sidelines of this month’s G20 in New Delhi, said Tuesday that his government did not rush to judgment in the case and had worked closely with its intelligence agencies.

“India needs to take this matter with the utmost seriousness,” he said. “We are doing that, we are not looking to provoke or escalate.”

The United States has joined Canada in calling for India to reveal what it knows about the slaying.

“We are deeply concerned about the allegations referenced by Prime Minister Trudeau,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

“It is critical that Canada’s investigation proceed, and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

A representative of the World Sikh Organization of Canada, Mukhbir Singh, said his countrymen may have been “shocked” by Trudeau’s assertion “but it was no surprise to the Sikh community.”

“For decades, India has targeted Sikhs in Canada with espionage, disinformation and now murder,” he alleged.

Balraj Singh Nijjar, son of the slain leader, said: “It was just a matter of time for when the truth would come out.”

He added, referring to government authorities: “Hopefully, you can take this a step further and get specific individuals.”

The head of Canada’s New Democratic Party, Jagmeet Singh, an ally of Trudeau, called for the inclusion of India in a probe launched in September of alleged interference in Canadian affairs by other countries, especially China.

“In my experience, as a Sikh Canadian, there have always been suspicions that India was interfering in the democratic rights of Canadians. Yesterday’s announcement confirms that these suspicions are valid,” Singh said.

There were signs of a brewing crisis before Trudeau revealed the probe into Nijjar’s death on Monday.

Modi expressed “strong concerns about continuing anti-India activities of extremist elements in Canada” during his meeting with Trudeau at the G20.

Canada had also suspended negotiations for a free-trade agreement with India, and last week its trade minister canceled a trip to the country planned for October.

The affair could complicate US government overtures to India, which have seen both countries steadily upgrade their relations over recent years.

Washington views New Delhi as a key ally in countering Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

Welsh govt to oppose UK 'anti-boycott bill'

Welsh govt to oppose UK ‘anti-boycott bill’
Updated 20 September 2023
Arab News
Welsh govt to oppose UK ‘anti-boycott bill’
  • Proposed legislation seen as targeting supporters of boycotting Israel
  • Palestine Solidarity Campaign calls Welsh decision ‘principled,’ says opposition to bill growing
Arab News

LONDON: The Welsh government has joined Scotland’s in opposing proposed legislation in Westminster called the Economic Activity of Public Bodies (Overseas Matters) Bill, described by opponents as the “anti-boycott bill.”

The proposed legislation has been criticized as an attack on free speech, especially on those who wish to boycott Israel over its oppression of the Palestinians. It has also been described as undermining the power of devolved UK authorities. 

Welsh Minister for Finance and Local Government Rebecca Evans told the Senedd (parliament): “I cannot recommend consent is given whilst questions remain as to the compatibility of this bill with convention rights and international law. 

“In addition, I note that there has been widespread criticism of this bill from amongst the legal and academic community, in relation to the way it has been drafted and how it is intended to operate in practice. I share those concerns.”

Earlier this month, the Trades Union Congress, which represents the majority of trade unions in England and Wales, passed a motion opposing the bill during its annual meeting. 

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, said in a statement: “This principled decision by the Welsh government is the latest blow to this pernicious bill. The Welsh government has rightly identified the incompatibility of the ‘anti-boycott bill’ with conventions of rights and international law.

“This decision will add further weight to the growing opposition to this bill — in the UK Parliament, Scottish government, across civil society and amongst the general public. 

“We urge all of those who recognise the threat the anti-boycott bill poses to democratic freedoms to ramp up the pressure on MPs to ensure it is defeated when it goes back to Parliament for its next reading.” 

