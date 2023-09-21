You are here

  • Home
  • India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women

India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women

India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women
India's Parliament on Sept. 20, 2023 took a major step toward reserving 33% of the seats in its powerful lower house and in state legislatures for women to ensure more equal representation. (AP Photo/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5n88z

Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women

India’s lower house votes to reserve third of seats for women
  • A total of 454 lawmakers voted for the bill, with only two against
  • Only 104 of India’s 788 MPs were women after the last national election, a little over 13 percent
Updated 21 September 2023
AFP
Follow

NEW DELHI: India’s lower house of parliament passed a bill Wednesday that would more than double the number of women lawmakers in its ranks, following several failed attempts to enact the measure stretching back decades.

The proposed law would reserve one-third of seats in India’s lower house and state assemblies for women once it takes effect, which could take until at least the end of the decade.
It would not take effect before national elections next year but will be a further fillip to the already commanding position of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party ahead of that poll.
A total of 454 lawmakers voted for the bill, with only two against.
“The proposal has been passed with more than a two-thirds majority of the members present in the house,” said Om Birla, the speaker of parliament.
Modi, calling himself “delighted” on X, formerly Twitter, thanked lawmakers who voted across party lines and said it would “further boost” women’s empowerment.
When Indira Gandhi took office to lead India in 1966 as prime minister, she became the world’s second woman head of government in a parliamentary democracy, following Sri Lanka’s Sirimavo Bandaranaike six years earlier.




In this file photo, Indian women stand in a queue to cast their votes in Rajnandgaon, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh. (AP)

Two women have served in India’s ceremonial presidency and others have been chief ministers, party leaders and powerbrokers in the decades since, but that has not equated to broader political representation.
Just 104 of India’s 788 MPs were women after the last national election, according to government figures — a little over 13 percent.
Those figures reflect a broader under-representation of women in Indian public life. Just under a third of working-age Indian women were in the formal labor force last year, according to government data.
Six earlier attempts to pass the bill stalled in the decades since it was first introduced in 1996, with sometimes vehement resistance from lawmakers.
Mulayam Singh Yadav, at the time the chief minister of India’s most populous state, suggested in 2010 that the bill should not be passed because it would compel men to wolf-whistle at their female colleagues in parliament.
The bill proposes a constitutional amendment to enshrine a one-third quota reserved for women, requiring a two-thirds majority in both houses of parliament to succeed.
Its passage through the upper house is expected to be smooth thanks to broad political support for the measure.

The quota would take effect only once India redraws its electoral boundaries after the mammoth undertaking of a census for its 1.4 billion people — the last one due in 2021 was postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s a complicated process,” Jagdeep S. Chhokar, cofounder of the civil society group Association for Democratic Reforms, told AFP.
“Those exercises will take at least two, three years, if not more,” he added. “Therefore it can be implemented only around 2026-27, which is a long time in Indian politics.”
Sonia Gandhi of the opposition Congress party told parliament her colleagues supported the bill but called for revisions to allow it to take effect sooner.
“Immediate implementation of the bill is not only necessary but also possible,” she said.
“Any delay in implementing it will be injustice to women.”
Several Asian countries have laws mandating a minimum number of women lawmakers in national parliament, including India’s neighbors Nepal and Bangladesh.
Just four Asian nations — Malaysia, Japan, Sri Lanka and the Maldives — have a lower proportion of women MPs than India, according to World Bank data from last year.
Modi’s Hindu-nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), widely expected to win next year’s election and deliver him a third term in office, already enjoys strong support among women.
An exit poll conducted by news outlet India Today after the last election in 2019 found 46 percent of Indian women voted for the BJP and its coalition allies, against 44 percent of men.
 

Topics: India Indian Parliament India women's rights

Related

Special Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers
World
Indian women set sights on new military roles as court opens top ranks to female soldiers
Eat with your family, ask for your rights, rural Indian women told
Offbeat
Eat with your family, ask for your rights, rural Indian women told

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens

India suspends visa services for Canadian citizens
  • On Monday, Trudeau said there were “credible allegations” of Indian involvement in slaying of Sikh leader
  • India has expelled a senior Canadian diplomat and is accusing Canada of interfering in its internal affairs
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters

NEW DELHI: India has suspended visa services for Canadian citizens from Thursday, visa consultancy service provider BLS International said on its website, citing a notice from the Indian mission.

Canada said on Monday that it was “actively pursuing credible allegations” linking Indian government agents to the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in British Columbia in June.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder.

BLS International said that the notice from the Indian mission cited “operational reasons” for suspension of visa services “till further notice.”

On Tuesday India expelled one of Canada’s top diplomats, ramping up a confrontation between the two countries.

Canada has yet to provide any evidence of Indian involvement, but if true it would mark a major shift for India, whose security and intelligence branches have long been significant players in South Asia, and are suspected in a number of killings in Pakistan. But arranging the killing of a Canadian citizen in Canada, home to nearly 2 million people of Indian descent, would be unprecedented.

India, though, has accused Canada for years of giving free rein to Sikh separatists, including Nijjar.

Topics: India Canada Khalistan movement Sikh activist

Mauritania’s achieving UN sustainable development goals: President

Mauritania’s achieving UN sustainable development goals: President
Updated 21 September 2023
ALI YOUNES
Follow

Mauritania’s achieving UN sustainable development goals: President

Mauritania’s achieving UN sustainable development goals: President
Updated 21 September 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Mauritania has made significant progress in meeting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, and ensuring the nation develops a resilient economy, President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani said at the UN on Wednesday.

Speaking during the General Debate of the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly, he said: “Our world is going through overlapping crises such as poverty, high inflation and violence. However, our fate is intertwined, therefore we should accelerate sustainable development goals by 2030.”

The SDGs are 17 inter-linked objectives that cover poverty, education, healthcare, economic growth, gender equality, peace and justice. 

Ghazouani said Mauritania has made the implementation of the UN’s SDGs the main goal of its developmental efforts.

“We remain hopeful that depending on our collective capacity and multilateralism we can find (an) effective mechanism for funding sustainable development,” he added.

He said that despite regional and international crises, his government was close to meeting key SDG indicators including universal healthcare for citizens, and improving agricultural production.

He said his government was “working on strengthening the rule of law and social cohesion and good governance, human rights and equality. 

“We are fighting against all contemporary forms of slavery,” he said.

Speaking on the impact of climate change, Ghazouani called on the world’s industrialized nations to honor their commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions and the pledges they made during the Paris Summit that took place earlier this year.

He said that the upcoming international climate change conference in the UAE, or COP28, was a “great source of hope” for all nations.

On the political front, the Mauritanian leader said his country continues to support the Palestinian people and their right to have a free and independent state.

“I would like reaffirm the right of the Palestinian people to have their own independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital according to the relevant resolutions of the United Nations,” he said.

He said his country supports all solutions that will preserve the peace, stability and territorial integrity of fellow Arab nations, including the embattled countries of Syria, Yemen and Libya.

He also called for an end to all hostilities in Sudan, and for the parties to reach a political solution to the current civil war that broke out this year between the government and its former ally the Rapid Support Forces.

He added that his country supports the UN’s efforts to find a lasting solution to the conflict in the neighboring Western Sahara region between Morocco, which claims sovereignty over the vast territory, and the Polisario Front which seeks to establish an independent nation.

Topics: Mauritania UN 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Related

Syrian refugee crisis ‘threatening Lebanon’s very existence,’ Mikati tells UN
Middle-East
Syrian refugee crisis ‘threatening Lebanon’s very existence,’ Mikati tells UN
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Manaslu in Nepal video
Pakistan
Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Mount Manaslu in Nepal

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Follow

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two

Russian strikes cities from east to west Ukraine, starting fires and killing at least two
  • Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

KYIV: Air alerts sounded again and again in Kyiv and residents headed to shelters early Thursday morning, as a massive Russian attack on at least six cities across Ukraine killed at least two people, started fires and wounded at least 21.
In the southern city of Kherson, near the front lines, two people were killed dead and at least five injured after a strike hit a residential building, said regional Governor Oleksand Prokudin.
Seven people were injured in Kyiv, including a 9-year-old girl, reported Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, and some residential and commercial buildings were damaged.
At least six strikes hit the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv, damaging civilian infrastructure damaged, said regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov. The city’s mayor added that two people had been sent to hospitals.
Seven were injured and at least one person was rescued from under rubble in Cherkasy, in central Ukraine, according to Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
An industrial zone was hit in western region of Lviv, damaging buildings were damaged and starting a fire, but no information on casualties was immediately available, Klymenko added.
Regional Governor Vitalii Koval reported strikes in the city of Rivne in the northwest region of the same name, without immediately providing details.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

Related

Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
World
Ukraine’s president urges world powers to strip Russia of its veto power at UN Security Council
Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight
World
Death toll in Russian strike on Kupyansk rises to eight

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 
Updated 21 September 2023
AP
Follow

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 

Swiss parliament approves ban on full-face coverings like Muslim burqas, sets fine for violators 
  • National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house
  • Move follows nationwide referendum two years ago in which Swiss voters narrowly approved forbidding niqabs
Updated 21 September 2023
AP

GENEVA: The lower house of Switzerland’s parliament voted Wednesday to give final legislative passage to a ban on face coverings, such as the burqas worn by some Muslim women. 

The National Council voted 151-29 for the legislation, which was already approved by the upper house. It was pushed through by the right-wing, populist Swiss People’s Party, easily overcoming reticence expressed by centrists and the Greens. 

The move follows a nationwide referendum two years ago in which Swiss voters narrowly approved forbidding niqabs, which leave slits for the eyes, and burqas as well as ski masks and bandannas that are worn by some protesters. 

With the lower house vote, parliament cemented the ban into federal law and set a fine of up to 1,000 francs (about $1,100) for violators. 

The measure prohibits covering the nose, mouth and eyes in both public spaces and private buildings accessible to the public, though it does allow for some exceptions. 

Few women in Switzerland wear full face coverings like burqas.

Two Swiss cantons — southern Ticino and northern St. Gallen — already have similar laws. The national legislation will put Switzerland in line with countries such as Belgium and France that have enacted similar measures. 
 

Topics: anti-burqa law Swiss parliament

US says India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader’s killing in Canada 

US says India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader’s killing in Canada 
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

US says India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader’s killing in Canada 

US says India should cooperate in probe of Sikh leader’s killing in Canada 
  • Canada says domestic intelligence agencies pursuing allegations India was behind shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia
  • India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder
Updated 21 September 2023
Reuters

The White House is “deeply concerned” about allegations that Indian agents were potentially involved in the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada and encourages India to cooperate in any investigation, national security spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday. 

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Monday that domestic intelligence agencies were actively pursuing credible allegations tying New Delhi’s agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, 45, in British Columbia in June. 

“We are deeply concerned” Kirby said of the allegations. 

He added, “We encourage India to fully cooperate.” 

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has categorically rejected Canada’s suspicions that Indian agents had links to the murder. 

The dispute deals a fresh blow to diplomatic ties that have been fraying for years, with New Delhi unhappy over Sikh separatist activity in Canada. 

Kirby said that news reports that the US rejected or brushed off Canada’s allegations are untrue. 

“There’s been some press speculation out there ... that the United States rebuffed Canada in terms of talking about their investigation, and I just want to stress that those reports are just flatly false, untrue,” Kirby said. 

The Washington Post reported on Tuesday that weeks before Trudeau’s allegations against India, Canada had asked its closest allies, including the US, to publicly condemn the Sikh separatist leader’s killing, but the requests were turned down. 

The killing of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was raised privately by several senior officials of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing nations in the weeks before this month’s Group of 20 summit in New Delhi, the Washington Post had reported. The Five Eyes alliance of intelligence sharing includes Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US and Canada. 

The Canadian foreign ministry also said that claims that “Canada asked allies to publicly condemn the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, and were subsequently rebuffed, are false.” 

Topics: US India Canada

Latest updates

Mawani, SIRC ink deal to improve environmental sustainability  
Mawani, SIRC ink deal to improve environmental sustainability  
NEOM attracting interest from Japanese investors, tourists
NEOM attracting interest from Japanese investors, tourists
Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai
Alfa Semedo adapting to managerial changes as he recalls hectic 12 months at Al-Tai
Fed keeps rates unchanged and signals optimism about a potential ‘soft landing’
Fed keeps rates unchanged and signals optimism about a potential ‘soft landing’
Oil Updates — crude falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook
Oil Updates — crude falls as US rate hike expectations offset tight supply outlook

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.