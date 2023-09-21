You are here

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation

Special Exploring the historical significance of medical translation
The LPT hosted a virtual event during which experts touched on the historical contributions of early Arab scholars in the field of medical and scientific translation. (LPT)
Updated 40 sec ago
Nada Hameed
Exploring the historical significance of medical translation

Exploring the historical significance of medical translation
  • Meeting opened with an insightful retrospective on Arab endeavors, especially during the Umayyad era, in translating medical and scientific texts
  • Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq: Such meetings serve as a means to … encourage emerging translators to engage in this specific field
Updated 40 sec ago
Nada Hameed
JEDDAH: The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission recently hosted a virtual event titled “Medical Translation Professions” during which experts touched on the historical contributions of early Arab scholars in the field of medical and scientific translation.

The meeting opened with an insightful retrospective on Arab endeavors, especially during the Umayyad era, in translating medical and scientific texts.

Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq, an assistant professor specializing in Arabic literature at Taibah University, spoke to Arab News about the significance of the event.

“Such meetings serve as a means to … encourage emerging translators to engage in this specific field,” she said.

The event, she added, also acknowledged “the vital role played by ancient Arab scholars in the realm of medical translation and science,” their efforts ultimately impacting the global dissemination of medical knowledge.

The meeting covered topics including Arabization, or the direct adoption of foreign terms without modification during the translation process; objective and neutral language in science; and the importance of a standardized and universally understood language, particularly within medical teams where individuals from diverse linguistic backgrounds may collaborate, ensuring seamless communication between medical professionals and patients and ultimately facilitating optimal healthcare delivery.

It also saw a discussion on the essential skills required for a medical translator, as well as pandemic protocols relevant to various geographical areas and worldwide contexts.

Al-Ateeq expressed her gratitude to the commission for organizing the gathering, which came as part of an ongoing series of open meetings aimed at promoting continuous engagement with the literary, translation, and publishing communities in the Kingdom.

Topics: Literature Publishing and Translation Commission (LPT) Umayyad era Aisha bint Salem Al-Ateeq Taibah University

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News
KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York

KSrelief holds talks with UK on aid in New York
  • Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to provide support for people in need across the world, including Africa
Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, adviser at the royal court and supervisor-general of Saudi Arabia’s aid agency KSrelief, held talks with the UK’s Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell on Wednesday.

During the meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, the two officials discussed relief and humanitarian issues, and the results of the Saudi Arabia-UK Strategic Aid Dialogue.

Mitchell praised Saudi Arabia’s efforts, through KSrelief, to provide support for people in need across the world, including Africa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSrelief)

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf

Saudi nurse honored for helping road crash victims in Al-Jawf
  • Al-Ruwaili provided first aid and assistance to the victims of a crash on the side of the road
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi nurse Hanan bint Khashm Al-Ruwaili was honored by Faisal bin Abdulaziz, governor of Al Jawf on Thursday after she helped road crash victims at the scene.

Al-Ruwaili provided first aid to the crash victims at the side of the road until the Saudi Red Crescent arrived.

The moment was captured and shared on TikTok and the social media platform X.

Bin Abdulaziz praised Al-Ruwaili for her dedication to her duty and thanked her for her efforts in helping the victims.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Nurse

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait ministers discuss social welfare issues
  • The ministers met on the sidelines of the ministerial committees of the GCC in Muscat
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, Saudi Arabia’s minister of human resources, met recently with Kuwait’s Minister of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs Sheikh Firas Saud Al-Sabah, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The ministers met on the sidelines of the ministerial committees of the GCC in Muscat, the SPA reported on Thursday.

They discussed ways to improve ties between the two ministries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Ahmad bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan

Saudi Arabia border guards seize 274kg qat in Jazan
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

JAZAN: Saudi Arabia’s border guards in Jazan thwarted an attempt to smuggle 274 kg of qat into the Kingdom on Wednesday.

The narcotics were confiscated and handed over to the authorities.

Qat leaves are chewed for their stimulant effects, which are less intense than those caused by cocaine or methamphetamine.

The Saudi government has urged anyone with information related to suspected smuggling operations or customs violations to call the confidential hotline 1910, the international number 00 966 114208417, or email [email protected].

Reports notifying the authorities of suspected cases of drug smuggling are treated with strict confidentiality. Financial rewards are offered for tips leading to arrests.

Topics: qat Jazan Saudi Arabia

Fox News exclusive: Saudi Crown Prince on US ties, Iran and peace with Israel

Fox News exclusive: Saudi Crown Prince on US ties, Iran and peace with Israel
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News
Fox News exclusive: Saudi Crown Prince on US ties, Iran and peace with Israel

Fox News exclusive: Saudi Crown Prince on US ties, Iran and peace with Israel
  • "If Iran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, the Kingdom would be required to do the same"
  • Crown Prince says "every day we get closer" to Kingdom normalizing relations with Israel
Updated 21 September 2023
Arab News

NEOM: The strategic partnership between Saudi Arabia and the US is important and beneficial to both, a normalization deal with Israel is growing closer and if Iran obtains a nuclear weapon the Kingdom must too, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said on Wednesday.

“We have a lot of security and military ties that are strengthening the position of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, and strengthening the position of America globally,” he told Bret Baier of US TV network Fox News in an interview recorded at NEOM.

While ties with the US were complicated, he had a good relationship with US President Joe Biden, the crown prince said.

“The agenda between Saudi Arabia and America, today, is really interesting and we have a really amazing relationship with President Biden,” the crown prince said.

“He is sharp, he is really well focused and well prepared, and that is what I see,” he added.

During the interview, the crown prince also said Saudi Arabia had achieved the fastest growth in gross domestic product among the Group of 20 countries for two consecutive years.

Prince Mohammed also said “every day we get closer” toward the Kingdom normalizing relations with Israel. 

“For us, the Palestinian issue is very important. We need to solve that part,” the crown prince said when asked what it would take to get a normalization agreement.

He continued: “We got to see where we go. We hope that will reach a place, that it will ease the life of the Palestinians, gets Israel as a player in the Middle East.”

When asked by Baier if negotiations between the Kingdom and Israel had been suspended, the crown prince said: “No, that is not true.”

If the Biden administration brokered an agreement between Saudi Arabia and Israel, he said it would be the largest agreement since the end of the Cold War.

On the subject of Iran’s nuclear program, the crown prince said the Kingdom was concerned about any country obtaining a nuclear weapon, because the world could not tolerate “another Hiroshima.”

He said: “That’s a bad move, if you use it, you got to have a big fight with the rest of the world. There is no point in possessing nuclear weapons because they cannot be used.” Nevertheless, if Iran were to acquire a nuclear weapon, the Kingdom would require to do the same, the crown prince said.

However, the relationship with Tehran was progressing well and he hoped it would continue to do so for the benefit of the security and stability of the region.

One of the pillars of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 reform agenda is to turn the Kingdom into a global tourism destination. The crown prince said investments into the sector had increased its contribution to Saudi GDP from 3 percent to 7 percent.

He rejected a link between OPEC cutting cut oil production and helping Russia wage war in Ukraine. “We just watch supply, demand, if there is shortage of supply our role in OPEC+ is to fill that shortage. If there is oversupply our role of OPEC+ is to measure that for the stability of the market,” he said.

The crown prince was asked about Saudi links to the 9/11 attacks on the US and reports of governmental support for the terrorists, 15 of whom were Saudi citizens. He rejected that claim, and pointed out that Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden planned and executed attacks against Saudi Arabia in the 1990s. He was an enemy of both countries, the crown prince said.

On accusations of Saudi Arabia “sportswashing” its image around the world, the crown prince said: “If sportswashing is going to increase GDP by 1 percent, then I will continue to do sportswashing, I aim for another 1.5 percent, call it whatever you want we are going to get that.”

When asked about the merger between the Saudi Public Investment Fund-backed LIV Golf League and the PGA Tour, the prince added: “That’s a game changer for the golf industry, you will have a focus in developing the game and that’s good for the players and the fans who love golf.”

Topics: crown prince Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

