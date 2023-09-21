You are here

  What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures

What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures

What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures
What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures

What We Are Reading Today: Business Adventures
Author: John Brooks

This business classic written by longtime New Yorker contributor John Brooks is an insightful and engaging look into corporate and financial life in America, says a review published on goodreads.com. 

Stories about Wall Street are infused with drama and adventure and reveal the machinations and volatile nature of the world of finance. 

Brooks’ insightful reportage is so full of critical detail that whether he is looking at the astounding market crash of 1962 or the bold attempt by American bankers to save the British pound, one gets the sense that history really does repeat itself.

Italian PM urges UN to wage ‘war without mercy’ on migrant trafficking

Italian PM urges UN to wage ‘war without mercy’ on migrant trafficking
Italian PM urges UN to wage ‘war without mercy’ on migrant trafficking

Italian PM urges UN to wage ‘war without mercy’ on migrant trafficking
  Meloni said Italy is ready to lead efforts against the 'slave traders of the third millennium'
NEW YORK: Italy’s prime minister has urged the UN to launch a “global war without mercy” against migrant smugglers, after a surge of arrivals on the island of Lampedusa.

Addressing the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said that Italy, which next year heads the Group of Seven wealthy democracies, was ready to lead efforts against the “slave traders of the third millennium.”

“Can an organization like this which reaffirms in its founding document the faith in the dignity and worth of human beings turn a blind eye to this tragedy?” she asked.

“I believe it is the duty of this organization to reject any hypocritical approach to this issue and wage a global war without mercy against the traffickers of human beings,” she said.

“To do so we need to work together at every level. Italy plans to be on the frontline on this issue.”

Meloni, who heads the post-fascist Brothers of Italy party, took office in part on pledges to crack down on migration.

Some 8,500 people landed on Italy’s southern island of Lampedusa from 199 boats between Monday and Wednesday last week, according to the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

The group is largely made up of people from sub-Saharan Africa who have gone to Tunisia, which is suffering from economic tumult and where President Kais Saied has railed against dark-skinned people.

Meloni put the blame on human traffickers, calling them a “mafia” who earn as much as drug smugglers, but said Italy would also work to address root causes and help African nations “grow and prosper.”

“Africa is not a poor continent. To the contrary, it is rich with strategic resources,” she said.

Her remarks came as German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier visited Sicily, calling for a fair distribution of migrants who arrive in Europe.

Steinmeier, who is being accompanied by Italian President Sergio Mattarella during the two-day visit, said both Germany and Italy were “at their limits.”

“We need a fair distribution in Europe and stronger controls and surveillance at our external borders,” he told Italy’s Corriere della Sera daily in an interview ahead of his trip.

The focus of the trip was the awarding of a joint prize by the two presidents aimed at enhancing bilateral ties, but will also include a private visit to a migrant charity.

Germany is also dealing with “heavy immigration,” Steinmeier said, calling for “humane and sustainable European solutions.”

“We have to make every effort to make the loads sustainable and lower the number of arrivals,” he added.

What We Are Reading Today: 'Sea Mammals'

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’
What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’

What We Are Reading Today: ‘Sea Mammals’
Author: Annalisa Berta

From the gregarious sea otter and playful dolphins to the sociable narwhal and iconic polar bear, sea mammals are a large, diverse, and increasingly precious group. 
In this book, Annalisa Berta, a leading expert on sea mammals and their evolution, presents an engaging and richly illustrated introduction to past and present species of these remarkable creatures, from the blue whale and the northern fur seal to the extinct giant sperm whale, aquatic sloth, and walking sea cow. 
The book features more than 50 individual species profiles, themed chapters, stunning photographs, and specially commissioned paleo-illustrations of extinct species.

Govts urged to meet obligations under Women, Peace and Security agenda

Govts urged to meet obligations under Women, Peace and Security agenda
Govts urged to meet obligations under Women, Peace and Security agenda

Govts urged to meet obligations under Women, Peace and Security agenda
  • Some 614m women, girls living in conflict-related contexts, up 50% since 2017
  • ‘We need women’s voices in decision-making processes,’ Emirati official tells summit attended by Arab News
NEW YORK: Governments must up their efforts to meet their obligations under the Women, Peace and Security agenda, as conflict-linked deaths hit a 28-year high, a delegation of foreign ministers and UN representatives said on Thursday.
Addressing a summit titled “Advancing the Sustainability and Adaptability of the WPS Agenda,” held during the 78th session of the UN General Assembly and attended by Arab News, the US secretary of state said the participation of a diverse collective of women is imperative to addressing global violence.
“When peacekeeping agreements include the thoughts of women, research shows a higher likelihood of them being both agreed to and to their enduring. This is something I see every day in my work and know it’s very real,” said Antony Blinken.
“It’s imperative women are used to strengthen security and end conflict, and through the WPS Focal Points Network we must build partnerships and share information or we’ll reinvent the wheel time and time again.”
The session was held in the lead-up to the 23rd anniversary of the first UN resolution of the WPS agenda, resolution 1325. But in recent years there have been seeming reversals in the successes initially hoped for.
Not only have conflict-related deaths hit a 28-year high, but 614 million women and girls are now living in conflict-related contexts, representing a 50 percent increase on 2017, and leading speakers to call for a new “path to peace.”
Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Namibia’s minister of international relations and cooperation, said the formation of the WPS Focal Points Network in 2016 — of which the country is a founding member — had revealed the lack of progress surrounding the agenda.
Rebeca Grynspan, secretary-general of the UN Conference on Trade and Development, echoed Blinken’s call for the increased participation of women in peacebuilding and peace-sustaining efforts, as she highlighted some of the themes of a pending annual WPS report.
“Our report underlines the urgent need for ambitious and measurable targets for women’s direct participation on delegations and negotiations, as we call for governments to nominate and appoint women as mediators, and accept their expertise as normal,” she said.
“Towards this, the report will call for governments to earmark a minimum of 15 percent of their mediation funds to support women’s participation, and to report in real time that participation.”
Grynspan’s call for minimum funding levels comes amid an international decrease in funding for women-led foundations, a factor she called to be reversed with a UN pledge to raise $300 million for women’s organizations in crisis situations over the next three years.
“We must ensure national action plans on WPS are budgeted, because we as women aren’t a vulnerable group, but a group who have been violated. That’s a different concept,” she added.
Both the US and the UAE have been very vocal in their own domestic efforts to see the WPS agenda normalized as part of everyday life, with Blinken noting America having become the first country to introduce a WPS Act, entrenching its commitment to the agenda.
Ahood Al-Zaabi, director of the UN department at the UAE Foreign Ministry, said her country has prioritized legal and policy reform in line with its WPS obligations.
Describing the UAE’s efforts as focused on the “long-term,” she pointed to its global outreach program for training mediators, with some 500 candidates already trained across Africa, Asia and the Middle East.
“We need women’s voices in decision-making processes,” she said. “This must take into consideration an inclusive approach with all segments of society, which is particularly relevant in the security sectors.”
Commenting on the dearth of women leading in peace talks, Sima Sami Bahous, executive director of UN Women, said: “Let us be unwavering in our unambiguous rejection of our reality. We continue to see all-male delegations.
“Even in UNGA, women leadership is celebrated as the exception rather than seen as the norm.”

Morocco sets aside nearly $12 bn for quake recovery

Morocco sets aside nearly $12 bn for quake recovery
Morocco sets aside nearly $12 bn for quake recovery

Morocco sets aside nearly $12 bn for quake recovery
  Fund to be used for reconstruction in places affected by the September 8 earthquake
RABAT: Quake-hit Morocco’s government announced on Wednesday a budget of more than $11 billion for reconstruction, rehousing and socio-economic development of areas hit by the deadly disaster.
The 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Al-Haouz province south of Marrakech on September 8, killing nearly 3,000 people and injuring thousands more.
The government said in a statement it was setting aside 120 billion dirhams ($11.7 billion) to help 4.2 million inhabitants affected by the quake over a period of five years.
The funds would be used to “rehouse affected people, reconstruct homes and restore infrastructure,” said the statement published at the end of a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI.
The earthquake razed thousands of homes in central Morocco, including the High Atlas mountain range, forcing families to sleep out in the open with winter around the corner.

 


 

