Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi hosted a reception on Tuesday on Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople.
Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi and Digital Minister KONO Taro attended the event. Other attendees included military attaches from various embassies, including the Chinese Embassy.
The event started with the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Japan performed by a Japanese singer. Videos and photos showing Saudi Arabia’s developments, tourism and natural beauty were displayed and Saudi dates were served to the guests along with Arabic snacks.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Al-Fahadi spoke of the dreams of the Kingdom and the achievements it has made.
“I will not tell you about my country’s glorious past, nor about the miracle of its founding, nor about the struggle of construction,” he said. “Rather, I would like to talk to you about its present, about a great vision where we accomplished over the course of years what we thought would take decades. My country today stands at the forefront of political, economic and tourism destinations, with its limitless vision, ambition and determination leading to what we see today.”
Al-Fahadi said that yesterday’s dreams had been turned into reality and the prestige of the country could be seen by the prestigious summits it hosts, foreign investment in the country and its appeal as a tourist destination. He concluded by thanking the guests for helping to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.
TSUJI Kiyoto, Japan’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, offered congratulatory remarks.
“It is my great pleasure and honor to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 93rd National Day,” he said. “Saudi Arabia has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years. Currently, cooperation between the two countries is rapidly progressing beyond energy security to a wide range of fields, including decarbonization, advanced technology, entertainment, space, tourism, culture and sports.”
Tsuji noted the great success of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio’s official visit to Saudi Arabia in July this year and his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders agreed to continue accelerating cooperation between the two countries under the Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.
“Japan places great importance on its expanding strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia,” Tsuji added. “We believe that further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, including both political and economic aspects, will not only serve the interests of both countries, but will also greatly contribute to the peace and prosperity of the entire Middle East, the Indo-Pacific and other regions.”
Tsuji praised Ambassador Al-Fahadi for earning a degree in Japan and his profound knowledge of the country, referring to him as “a bridge between the two countries.”
“Finally, I would like to conclude my remarks by praying for the further prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the good health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the happiness of the people of Saudi Arabia,” Tsuji said. “Shukran Jazilan.”
