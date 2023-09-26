You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day

Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day

Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
1 / 5
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople. (ANJ)
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
2 / 5
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople. (ANJ)
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
3 / 5
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople. (ANJ)
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
4 / 5
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople. (ANJ)
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
5 / 5
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople. (ANJ)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jun37

Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day

Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
  • Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi and Digital Minister KONO Taro attended the event
  • The event started with the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Japan performed by a Japanese singer
Updated 46 sec ago
Arab News Japan
Follow

TOKYO: Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to Japan Nayef Al-Fahadi hosted a reception on Tuesday on Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.
The event at the Okura Hotel in Tokyo was attended by around 300 dignitaries, including Japanese government officials, members of parliament, academics, diplomats, Arab and Muslim community members, and Saudi students and businesspeople.
Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry NISHIMURA Yasutoshi and Digital Minister KONO Taro attended the event. Other attendees included military attaches from various embassies, including the Chinese Embassy.
The event started with the national anthems of Saudi Arabia and Japan performed by a Japanese singer. Videos and photos showing Saudi Arabia’s developments, tourism and natural beauty were displayed and Saudi dates were served to the guests along with Arabic snacks.
In his opening remarks, Ambassador Al-Fahadi spoke of the dreams of the Kingdom and the achievements it has made.
“I will not tell you about my country’s glorious past, nor about the miracle of its founding, nor about the struggle of construction,” he said. “Rather, I would like to talk to you about its present, about a great vision where we accomplished over the course of years what we thought would take decades. My country today stands at the forefront of political, economic and tourism destinations, with its limitless vision, ambition and determination leading to what we see today.”
Al-Fahadi said that yesterday’s dreams had been turned into reality and the prestige of the country could be seen by the prestigious summits it hosts, foreign investment in the country and its appeal as a tourist destination. He concluded by thanking the guests for helping to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day.
TSUJI Kiyoto, Japan’s Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, offered congratulatory remarks.
“It is my great pleasure and honor to congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on its 93rd National Day,” he said. “Saudi Arabia has been a reliable partner for Japan for many years. Currently, cooperation between the two countries is rapidly progressing beyond energy security to a wide range of fields, including decarbonization, advanced technology, entertainment, space, tourism, culture and sports.”
Tsuji noted the great success of Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio’s official visit to Saudi Arabia in July this year and his meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The two leaders agreed to continue accelerating cooperation between the two countries under the Japan-Saudi Vision 2030.
“Japan places great importance on its expanding strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia,” Tsuji added. “We believe that further strengthening of cooperation between the two countries, including both political and economic aspects, will not only serve the interests of both countries, but will also greatly contribute to the peace and prosperity of the entire Middle East, the Indo-Pacific and other regions.”
Tsuji praised Ambassador Al-Fahadi for earning a degree in Japan and his profound knowledge of the country, referring to him as “a bridge between the two countries.”
“Finally, I would like to conclude my remarks by praying for the further prosperity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the good health of His Majesty King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the happiness of the people of Saudi Arabia,” Tsuji said. “Shukran Jazilan.”

Topics: 93rd Saudi National Day Japan Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi Japanese anime film ‘The Journey’ to premiere in Hollywood
Lifestyle
Saudi Japanese anime film ‘The Journey’ to premiere in Hollywood
NEOM attracting interest from Japanese investors, tourists
Business & Economy
NEOM attracting interest from Japanese investors, tourists

Global development must be equitable: Indian FM

Global development must be equitable: Indian FM
Updated 26 September 2023
Follow

Global development must be equitable: Indian FM

Global development must be equitable: Indian FM
  • Days when ‘a few nations set the agenda … are over,’ Subrahmanyam Jaishankar says
  • Minister praises India’s progress on technology, social reform
Updated 26 September 2023
Lucas Chapman

NEW YORK: Global development must be equitable and resist hegemony, India’s external affairs minister said on Tuesday.

“The days when a few nations set the agenda and expect others to fall in line are over,” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said.

The politician also condemned what he described as unequal contributions to global development, including the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines and “an evasion of historical responsibilities” regarding climate action.

India, he said, was part of several emerging alliances and economic blocs, including the I2U2 group, which also includes Israel, the US and the UAE.

The country sought to maintain its old relationships and create new ones, Jaishankar said, something that was evident in the expansion of the strategic security dialogue between Australia, India, Japan and the US — known as the Quad — and the economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“At India’s initiative, the African Union was admitted as a permanent member of the G20,” he said.

“This significant step in reform should inspire the United Nations — a much older organization — to also make the Security Council contemporary.”

India has been a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 16 years. It is also part of the G4 Alliance, which calls for the reform of the council and the accession to it of Brazil, Germany, India and Japan as permanent members.

“Recently we hosted the creation of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,” he said.

“The forging of the Global Biofuels Alliance was another notable development. This willingness to work in an open-minded manner on specific domains is now a defining characteristic of the emerging multipolar order.”

Earlier this month, seven countries and the EU signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the creation of the IMEC corridor during the G20 Summit in New Delhi.

The corridor will include two separate paths: an eastern section that will connect India to western Asia and the Middle East, and a northern section that will link west Asia and the Middle East to Europe.

The corridor, which is expected to bring major economic developments to India, will also pass through the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel.

Jaishankar also praised India’s development in the fields of technology, infrastructure and social reform, referencing the country’s first moon landing last month and a bill that will reserve one-third of Indian parliamentary seats for women.

India, which is the world’s most populous country and has the fifth-largest economy, is also the largest contributor to meeting sustainable development goal targets, according to Jaishankar.

Topics: UNGA78 India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

Related

Special Global North must start listening to messages from Global South, former Slovenian president Danilo Turk tells Arab News at UNGA
World
Global North must start listening to messages from Global South, former Slovenian president Danilo Turk tells Arab News at UNGA
UAE FM meets UN secretary-general on sidelines of UNGA
Middle-East
UAE FM meets UN secretary-general on sidelines of UNGA

Saudi Arabia praises contribution of Filipinos to Kingdom’s development

Saudi Arabia praises contribution of Filipinos to Kingdom’s development
Updated 26 September 2023
Ellie Aben
Follow

Saudi Arabia praises contribution of Filipinos to Kingdom’s development

Saudi Arabia praises contribution of Filipinos to Kingdom’s development
  • Workers from the country began to arrive in the Kingdom in the early 1970s
  • President is expected to visit KSA in October
Updated 26 September 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Saudi ambassador to the Philippines has praised the contribution of Filipinos to the development of the Kingdom during celebrations in Manila to mark the Kingdom’s National Day.

Workers from the Philippines began to arrive in Saudi Arabia in the early 1970s. Most of them were engineers who helped build highways across the Kingdom.

Today, more than 800,000 of them live in Saudi Arabia, making it the preferred destination for overseas Filipino workers.

“The Kingdom appreciates the contributions of overseas Filipino workers in various areas, which have played a crucial role in the Kingdom’s advancement,” Ambassador Hisham Al-Qahtani said during a ceremony commemorating the 93rd Saudi National Day on Monday evening.

“We greatly value the mutual support and collaboration between our countries, as seen through our active participation in regional and international forums, enhancing economic cooperation and fostering a strong partnership.”

Saudi Arabia and the Philippines will mark the 54th anniversary of bilateral ties next month, and Al-Qahtani extended his best wishes to the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos is expected to visit Saudi Arabia in October to attend the first Association of Southeast Asian Nations and Gulf Cooperation Council Summit, which will be held in Riyadh.

“His visit will further strengthen the strong, friendly, and vibrant relations that happily exist between our two countries and peoples,” said Philippine Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Antonio Morales, who represented Secretary Enrique Manalo during the National Day event.

“I am confident that our countries can continue working together and build upon our strong bilateral ties with a shared vision of inclusive progress and sustainable growth.”

Saudi Arabia has been seen in the Philippines as “the epitome of a nation with a vision for the future,” Morales said.

“The whole world now sees Saudi Arabia as a model of bridging the past and the future where heritage and history are intertwined with urbanism, cultural shifts, and international competitiveness. The Kingdom’s foresight towards a thriving economy and a vibrant society will open up opportunities for a brighter tomorrow.”

Topics: The Philippines Saudi Arabia Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)

Related

Saudi Arabia remains top choice for new overseas Filipino workers video
World
Saudi Arabia remains top choice for new overseas Filipino workers
Special Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 
World
Manila eyes mass hiring program for Filipino workers in Saudi Arabia 

Indonesians celebrate closer ties with Kingdom at Saudi National Day ceremony

Saudi Ambassador Faisal Abdullah Amodi and top Indonesian leaders inaugurate Saudi National Day celebrations in Jakarta.
Saudi Ambassador Faisal Abdullah Amodi and top Indonesian leaders inaugurate Saudi National Day celebrations in Jakarta.
Updated 26 September 2023
&
Follow

Indonesians celebrate closer ties with Kingdom at Saudi National Day ceremony

Saudi Ambassador Faisal Abdullah Amodi and top Indonesian leaders inaugurate Saudi National Day celebrations in Jakarta.
  • Relations expected to reach ‘strategic level’ when Indonesia’s president visits Riyadh in October
  • Top Indonesian leadership took part in Saudi National Day celebrations in Jakarta
Updated 26 September 2023
Natalia Laskowska & Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesians welcomed increasing interactions with Saudi Arabia as they took part in celebrations to commemorate the Kingdom’s 93rd National Day in Jakarta on Monday.

Indonesia, the largest Muslim-majority nation and a country of 270 million people, has been a staunch supporter of Saudi Arabia and its leadership. A Lowy Institute survey showed in 2021 that of all world leaders, Indonesians held the most confidence in Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi-Indonesian ties span centuries, but have only recently gained momentum, when King Salman arrived in Indonesia in 2017. The trip was historic as the first by a Saudi monarch since King Faisal bin Abdulaziz visited Jakarta in 1970.

In the past six years, high-level bilateral exchanges have been on the rise on the political level and in business, especially after Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman took part in the G20 leaders’ summit in Bali, when Indonesia held the group’s rotating presidency in 2022.

Both countries expect to boost their ties even more when President Joko Widodo visits Riyadh next month.

The upcoming trip was announced by Saudi Ambassador Faisal Abdullah Amodi and Indonesian Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil Qoumas during a ceremony held in Jakarta as part of events hosted by the Kingdom around the world to mark its National Day.

The Indonesian president’s visit “is expected to contribute effectively to the relations between the two countries reaching a strategic level,” Amodi told the audience, which included Indonesian Vice President Ma’ruf Amin, the former president and leader of the ruling party, Megawati Sukarnoputri, the former vice president, Jusuf Kalla, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Pandjaitan, and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

As Widodo is scheduled to meet the crown prince, Indonesia hopes the trip will “open up an even more strategic cooperation between Indonesia and Saudi Arabia,” Quomas said.

“Brotherhood between our countries will be even stronger in the coming years.”

The National Day ceremony, which featured traditional Saudi sword dancing, a display of the Kingdom’s megaprojects under Vision 2030 and a performance by the Saudi School in Jakarta, has already brought Saudis and Indonesian closer together.

“Both countries are highly respectful of one another, and I think that’s why all these top officials like Megawati, Jusuf Kalla, Prabowo and Ma’ruf Amin were all here,” Fay Kadaroesman, vice president of Women’s International Club Jakarta, told Arab News. “I can tell that relations are very close, and it’s really good.”

For Subhan Cholid, head of the Indonesian Hajj Organization Committee, the ceremony was an opportunity to meet Saudis and forge new friendships.

“With this event we were able to meet, talk, and chat,” he said. “We could meet and celebrate together, be a part of a shared National Day celebrations.”

And the sentiment was mutual.

Jameel Saeed Kabbarah, vice chairman of the board of directors of the Cooperative Maritime Business Association, who arrived in Indonesia from Jeddah for a family vacation, was for the first time celebrating National Day outside the Kingdom.

“It’s good to see different people. The world is very small nowadays,” he said. “I’m very proud to be part of this crowd and celebrate this great occasion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: Saudi National Day 2023 Indonesia

Related

Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia, Singapore strengthen economic ties with business forum
Indonesia’s alms agency hopes to increase collaboration with KSrelief  
World
Indonesia’s alms agency hopes to increase collaboration with KSrelief  

Polish minister must tone down criticism of migration film, court says

Polish minister must tone down criticism of migration film, court says
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

Polish minister must tone down criticism of migration film, court says

Polish minister must tone down criticism of migration film, court says
  • The black-and-white film shows a family from Syria and a woman from Afghanistan thrown backwards and forward across the border by brutal guards indifferent to their suffering
  • The movie drew a furious response from conservatives in Poland even before its release in Polish cinemas on Friday
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters

WARSAW: Poland’s justice minister must not compare film director Agnieszka Holland or her work to authoritarian regimes, a Warsaw court said on Tuesday, after the minister likened Holland’s film depicting the Belarus border migrant crisis to Nazi propaganda.
With migration a key issue ahead of Oct. 15 elections, the ruling nationalists Law and Justice (PiS) have pushed Holland’s award-winning film ‘Green Border’ to center stage in the campaign, condemning its portrayal of the treatment of migrants at the border and accusing Holland of insulting people who were protecting their country.
Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro compared the film to Nazi German propaganda, spurring Holland to demand an apology and threatening court action in the absence of one.
In his post on social media network X, Ziobro said: “In the Third Reich, the Germans produced propaganda films showing Poles as bandits and murderers. Today they have Agnieszka Holland for that.”
The black-and-white film shows a family from Syria and a woman from Afghanistan thrown backwards and forward across the border by brutal guards indifferent to their suffering, as activists struggled to try to bring them to safety.
After the court’s ruling on Tuesday, Holland’s lawyers Sylwia Gregorczyk-Abram and Michal Wawrykiewicz wrote on X: “As Agnieszka Holland’s representatives, we would like to inform you that the District Court in Warsaw has issued an order prohibiting Zbigniew Ziobro from speaking about Ms. Holland and her works, comparing them to criminal authoritarian regimes.”
The movie drew a furious response from conservatives in Poland even before its release in Polish cinemas on Friday.
Holland hit back at the criticism in an interview with private broadcaster TVN24 on Monday, labelling the government “a disgrace to Poland” and their actions against her work “unprecedented.”
Deputy Justice Minister Sebastian Kaleta said Holland and her legal team were in effect blocking Ziobro’s right to free speech.
“Minister Ziobro and every citizen has a right to present their views and opinions,” he told Reuters. “Ms Holland wants to refuse him this right.”
Migrants, largely from North African and the Middle East, started flocking to the border in 2021 after Belarus, a Russian ally, opened travel agencies in the Middle East offering an unofficial route into Europe, a move Brussels said was designed to create a crisis. Poland has refused to let them cross.

Topics: Poland syrian migrants Agnieszka Holland film director

Related

Update Pope urges Europe against treating migrants as invaders
World
Pope urges Europe against treating migrants as invaders
Cyprus calls on EU to rethink Syrian safe zones for repatriating Syrian migrants
World
Cyprus calls on EU to rethink Syrian safe zones for repatriating Syrian migrants

Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in UK court

Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in UK court
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters
Follow

Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in UK court

Bulgarians accused of being Russian spies appear in UK court
  • They did not enter a plea at this stage and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at London’s Old Bailey court on Oct. 13
  • Prosecutor Kathryn Selby told Westminster Magistrates’ Court the defendants were accused of being part of an organized network
Updated 26 September 2023
Reuters

LONDON: Five Bulgarian nationals accused of being part of a Russian spying network in Britain, tasked with carrying out surveillance and obtaining information about targets, appeared by videolink in a London court on Tuesday.
The three men and two women are accused of conspiring “to collect information intended to be directly or indirectly useful to an enemy for a purpose prejudicial to the safety and interest of the state” between Aug. 30, 2020 and Feb. 8, 2023.
Orlin Roussev, 45, Bizer Dzhambazov, 41, Katrin Ivanova, 31, Ivan Stoyanov, 31, and Vanya Gaberova, 29, all Bulgarian nationals who lived in London and Norfolk, were arrested by counterterrorism police in February this year.
They did not enter a plea at this stage and were remanded in custody until their next appearance at London’s Old Bailey court on Oct. 13.
Roussev, Dzhambazov, and Ivanova had already been charged with identity document offenses and are due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday over those allegations.
Describing the charges, prosecutor Kathryn Selby told Westminster Magistrates’ Court the defendants were accused of being part of an organized network which had carried out surveillance and hostile action on behalf of Russia against specific targets, including for potential abductions.
Selby said Roussev’s home was the group’s alleged operating hub in Britain, and said the network had been given tasking by a person known as Jan Marsalek.
Marsalek, the former chief operating officer for collapsed payments company Wirecard, is wanted by German police over alleged fraud and his whereabouts are currently unknown.
He has not been charged with any crime in Britain but was named as an alleged co-conspirator in the charges against the five Bulgarians. The office of Marsalek’s lawyer declined to comment. Britain has been seeking to take tougher action on external security threats and potential spies, and in July passed a national security law, aiming at overhauling its means of deterring espionage and foreign interference with new tools and criminal provisions.
At the time, the government labelled Russia as “the most acute threat” to its security.
There has been no response from the Russian embassy in London to the news of the accusations.
Last November, Britain’s domestic spy chief said more than 400 suspected Russian spies had been expelled from Europe, striking the “most significant strategic blow” against Moscow in recent history.

Topics: UK court Bulgarians Russia spying

Related

UK parliament researcher arrested for China spying: Report
World
UK parliament researcher arrested for China spying: Report
Arrest warrants issued in Lebanon for two Russians suspected of spying for Israel
Middle-East
Arrest warrants issued in Lebanon for two Russians suspected of spying for Israel

Latest updates

Friend or foe? AI in spotlight at Arab Media Forum
Friend or foe? AI in spotlight at Arab Media Forum
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
Saudi Embassy in Tokyo celebrates Kingdom’s 93rd National Day
Saudi program provides MRI training for Yemen radiologists
Saudi program provides MRI training for Yemen radiologists
UAE President and Dutch PM discuss bilateral ties
UAE President and Dutch PM discuss bilateral ties
Saudi Arabia granted China’s Approved Destination Status
Saudi Arabia granted China’s Approved Destination Status

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.