Saudi envoy holds talks in Ramallah with Palestinian PM and EU representative

RIYADH: Nayef Al-Sudairi, the Saudi non-resident ambassador to the State of Palestine, visited Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh at his office in Ramallah on Wednesday.
Shtayyeh warmly welcomed Al-Sudairi to Palestine and underlined his commitment to providing all necessary support for the envoy’s mission, which Shtayyeh said he expects to contribute significantly to the development of relations between the two sates, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The ambassador, who was on a two-day official visit to the West Bank that began on Tuesday, reaffirmed the unwavering support of the Kingdom for Palestine in international forums, and emphasized the strength of the relationship between the states and the potential for enhanced cooperation in a number of fields.
In a separate meeting, Al-Sudairi, who is also the Kingdom’s ambassador to Jordan, held talks with the EU’s representative in Palestine, Alexandre Stutzmann, to discuss the latest political developments relating to the Palestinian cause, along with other issues of common interest.
In addition, he held talks with Munib Al-Masri, the chairman of the board of directors of independent development organization Al-Quds Fund and Endowment, about ways to strengthen and develop relations.
The envoy, who was visiting the territory for the first time since he was appointed ambassador to Palestine in August, earlier presented his credentials to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.