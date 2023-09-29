You are here

Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season

Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
The Riyadh club have won the Saudi league six times along with half a dozen national cups. (Al-Shabab)
Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season

Saudi football club Shabab to host Roma during Riyadh Season
  • The club is set to mark the their diamond jubilee with a match against the Giallorossi
RIYADH: One of Saudi Arabia’s oldest football club is set to mark the their diamond jubilee with a match against Roma, one of Italy’s iconic clubs.

The Saudi club was founded in Riyadh in 1947 and their name, Shabab, means youth in Arabic.

Playing on the club’s youthful name and its long history, Saudi entertainment chief Turki Alalshikh wrote on X that the “Old man of clubs” will mark its diamond jubilee by facing the Giallorossi during Riyadh Season, a key fixture on the Saudi entertainment calendar.

Alalshikh did not mention when the match will take place, nor did Shabab.

The Riyadh club have won the Saudi league six times along with half a dozen national cups.

Roma, who have made a slow start to their Serie A campaign this season with only six points from 5 games, have won the league three times and  league competitions 11 times.

The next Supercoppa Italiana will be played in Saudi Arabia on Jan. 4, 2024, with the final on Jan. 8 and will see champions Inter attempt to defend the cup from Napoli, Lazio and Fiorentina. Super cup games have been hosted in the Kingdom since 2018, except for two years due to Covid restrictions.

Topics: Al-Shabab Football Club AS Roma

Al-Hilal to play home games at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh 

Al-Hilal to play home games at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh 
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Hilal to play home games at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh 

Al-Hilal to play home games at Boulevard Hall in Riyadh 
  • The project has a capacity of 26,000 seats and is expected to be handed to the club in January
Updated 29 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal have found a new home for their matches this season with the under-construction Boulevard Hall in Riyadh.

Entertainment authority chief Turki Al-Sheikh said during a live on Instagram that they have reached a SAR40 million a year agreement with Al-Hilal president Fahd bin Nafel with a grace period of the first 6 months.

Al-Sheikh thanked Prince AlWaleed bin Talal, a long standing backer of Al-Hilal and founder of the Kingdom Holding Company, for contributing SAR25 million, thus renaming the stadium the Kingdom Arena.

The project has a capacity of 26,000 seats and is expected to be handed to the club in January.

Bin Nafel said the new filed will meet all requirements of the Saudi Pro League, FIFA and, AFC.

Al-Hilal will play the first match in the new stadium in January for the Riyadh Season Cup.

Per the agreement, Al-Sheikh said the Kingdom Arena will host entertainment events off season.

Bin Nafel said the club is working on packages for foreign tourist where they come and spend two days in Riyadh and visit entertainment hubs in addition to attending the games.

The new facility holds 20 VIP cabins and a sky lounge with a capacity of 360 persons.

Topics: Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby

Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby
Updated 28 September 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby

Al-Shabab goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu ready to face nemesis Neymar in Riyadh derby
  • South Korean No. 1 has conceded 3 penalties for his country taken by Al-Hilal’s Brazilian star
  • Kim Seung-gyu: I hope he doesn’t get a penalty this time, but I will do my best to save it even if it won’t be easy as he is one of the best in the world
Updated 28 September 2023
John Duerden

RIYADH: Kim Seung-gyu is ready to face Neymar again. The Al-Shabab goalkeeper is looking forward to the Riyadh derby against Al-Hilal on Friday more than most players would be.

It is a chance for the team to continue their recent good form after a poor start to the season as well as an opportunity for the 32-year-old shot stopper to cross swords once more with the Brazilian star who has yet to score in Saudi Arabia since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain in August.

The South Korean No. 1, who has made more than 70 appearances for the Asian giants, faced the South American twice in 2022, first in a Seoul friendly and then in the Round of 16 clash against Brazil at the World Cup.

Neymar scored three penalties against Kim in those two matches — which the five-time world champions won with a combined score of 9-1 — sending him the wrong way each time.

Kim told Arab News: “I didn’t think I would play against him again so soon. I am excited to face him and am ready.

“I hope he doesn’t get a penalty this time, but I will do my best to save it even if it won’t be easy as he is one of the best in the world. Keeping a clean sheet is a priority for me as we want to win the game.”

That was not looking likely a few weeks ago as the six-time champions started the season poorly. Just two points were taken from the first five games, the low point a 4-0 loss at Al-Nassr, but Al-Shabab have won the last three, two in the league and one in the King’s Cup.

Three goals from the last two games from Belgian international and new signing Yannick Carrasco is one reason why the team are heading in the right direction after the slow start and Moroccan captain Romain Saiss has added some stability at the back.

Kim said: “There were some internal changes inside the club that needed to be done.

“We didn’t bring that many players in during the summer and as everyone knows, most of the other teams brought in a lot of players and filled their foreign quota of eight players and we didn’t have that when the season kicked off.

“We then brought in some very good players just before the window closed and we are on the right track. We had a slow start, but we are moving now and let’s see what happens later in the season. We are all feeling confident,” he added.

Kim moved to Riyadh in 2022, coming to Saudi Arabia from the Japanese J1 League where he starred for Vissel Kobe and Kashiwa Reysol. The glovesman who also won the 2012 Asian Champions League with South Korea’s Ulsan Horangi, has witnessed enough in his time in the country to see the changes.

“The standard of play is definitely improving all around the league and now I am playing against players that I only saw on TV before. As a goalkeeper it can be tough, but I am learning a lot and enjoying it.

“The league is getting better and better and that is good for all of us, and we have to keep working hard,” Kim said.

And that goes for the domestic goalkeepers too. There have been concerns expressed that there are few teams among the 18 in the top tier that give minutes to Saudi shot stoppers. At times, it has been left to Al-Nassr’s Nawaf Al-Aqidi and Abdulquddus Atiah at Al-Wehda to fly the flag.

New national team coach Roberto Mancini would surely love to have more Saudi Arabian goalkeepers in action in the league. It has been suggested that the country could follow the example of South Korea where only homegrown No. 1s are allowed between the sticks in the K League. Kim, however, does not think that is the correct path to go down.

“There are more positives for the Saudi Arabian goalkeepers themselves as well as the country. When I was in Japan, there were a lot of foreign goalkeepers and many people raised this same question, but as a professional player, you can’t take a spot in the starting line-up for granted, you must fight for it. You have to challenge your team-mates and then the chance comes, and this is how you develop as a player and then show what you can do on the pitch.

“I think this is a positive, Saudi Arabian goalkeepers have to come and fight for their places, and they will be better players,” he added.

Kim noted that the influx of world-class talent into the league had helped him to improve his game. He also pointed out that when he now reported for international duty, his South Korean team-mates were much more curious about what was going on in Saudi Arabia.

He said: “There are a lot of questions now when we meet up. They ask me about the big players coming in and they want to know what the league is like and what has changed. It is not just the players, but everyone is now much more interested.”

And they will be watching to see if Kim can get the better of Neymar on Friday.

Topics: Roshn Saudi League (RSL) Al-Shabab Al-Hilal Kim Seung-gyu Neymar

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn

Saudi King’s Cup round-of-16 football matches drawn
  • Last edition’s winners Al-Hilal will face Al-Hazem in Riyadh
  • Round will be played in a single match, with losing teams eliminated from the tournament
Updated 28 September 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The matches for the Saudi King’s Cup round of 16 were drawn on Wednesday night and will be played on Oct. 30 and 31, 2023.
The last edition’s winners Al-Hilal will face Al-Hazem in Riyadh, while Al-Nassr will play Al-Ettifaq at Alawal Park in Riyadh.
Al-Ittihad will play Al-Fayha at Al-Majma’ah, while Al-Ahli will host Abha.
The 16th round will be played in a single match, with losing teams eliminated from the tournament.
In the other matches, Al-Khaleej will host Damac, and Al-Shabab will be a guest at Al-Fateh.
Clubs Al-Najma and Al-Faisaly from the “Yellow League” will face each other in the city of Unaizah, while Al-Taawon will host Al-Wehda.
Earlier this week, Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal booked their spots in the round of 16 with away victories over lower-tier opposition.

Topics: Saudi King’s Cup Al-Hilal Riyadh Al-Nassr

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club
Updated 28 September 2023
AP
Follow

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club

Former Man United player Jesse Lingard training with Saudi Arabian club
  • The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the kingdom
  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues
Updated 28 September 2023
AP

MANCHESTER: Former Manchester United player Jesse Lingard could be the next Premier League star to join the Saudi Arabian league.
The England international, who is a free agent, is training with Saudi club Al-Ettifaq after leaving Nottingham Forest at the end of the last season.
Al-Ettifaq is coached by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard and signed England midfielder Jordan Henderson in the offseason.
“I’ve watched him for many years so I’m aware of the talent,” Gerrard told Al Arabiya’s sports program FilMarma. “Jesse is out of a club at the moment, he is not contracted, so he’s free to train with anyone else. So he’s coming to use our facilities, he’s coming to train with our players, to maintain his fitness.
“Jesse knows there’s an opportunity for him to try to convince us to come to the club.”
The Saudi league has embarked on a spectacular spending spree this year by luring some of soccer’s biggest stars to the oil-rich kingdom.
Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, Karim Benzema and Sadio Mane have made the move from Europe’s biggest leagues, and a slew of other top players have followed suit.
The 30-year-old Lingard graduated from United’s academy and left the club in 2022. He signed a one-year contract with Forest and has been a free agent since that deal expired.
Lingard has also trained with West Ham this season. He had a successful loan spell at the London club in 2021.

Topics: Saudi Arabia football Saudi football

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News
Follow

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16

Al-Nassr cruise, Al-Hilal stumble into King’s Cup round of 16
  • Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Al-Nassr comprehensively overcome Ohod 5-1
Updated 26 September 2023
Arab News

Riyadh rivals Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal safely booked their spots in the round of 16 of the King’s Cup after away victories over lower-tier opposition on Monday night.

But while Al-Nassr cruised to a comfortable 5-1 win over Ohod, Al-Hilal struggled to overcome Al-Jabalain 1-0.

Al-Nassr, playing without the rested Cristiano Ronaldo, took the lead on 15 minutes through a penalty by Sadio Mane, but the home team responded with a fine chipped equalizer from Konrad Michalak deep into first-half stoppage time.

Second-half strikes from Seko Fofana (62 minutes), Talisca (75), Ayman Yahya (81) and Sami Al-Najei (86) saw the Yellows safely through to the next round.

In contrast, Al-Hilal could only manage a solitary goal from Reuben Neves on 64 minutes as they labored to beat stubborn first-division outfit Al-Jabalain.

Elsewhere on Monday night, there was shock as Saudi Pro League team Al-Raed were beaten by first-division Al-Najmah 2-1, while Damac progressed after a 2-1 victory over Al-Qaisumah.

Topics: Al Nassr Al Hilal

