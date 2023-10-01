PIF-owned real estate firm ROSHN launches sales for SEDRA Phase 3  

RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer ROSHN has announced expanding its footprint in the Kingdom with the launch of sales for the third phase of its flagship development, SEDRA, located in Riyadh.

The Public Investment Fund-owned company has introduced 3,438 new residences and a wide range of amenities within this 20 million sq. meter residential project.

Prospective residents of SEDRA Phase 3 will be able to choose from a wide array of floor plans and facades, the Saudi Press Agency reported. These options encompass single or multi-family configurations, three- and four-bedroom townhouses, duplexes, and spacious four- and five-bedroom villas.

With the introduction of the project, ROSHN Group is poised to meet the surging demand for modern, sustainable living spaces in the Kingdom.

David Grover, CEO of ROSHN Group, emphasized the significance of launching the sales of the new offering, underscoring the company’s commitment to enhancing living standards in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

The new development is equipped with advanced insulation, solar-powered water heaters, and energy-efficient air-conditioning systems, all contributing to substantial energy and water conservation.

Furthermore, the project boasts that 12 percent of its total area is dedicated to open and green spaces, enabling residents to enjoy the natural beauty of the community, including a wadi and acacia forest.

Located in the northern part of Riyadh, SEDRA offers easy access via Kaden Road, with nearby metro stations F2 and A7, along with key landmarks such as the SAR railway station, Princess Nourah University, Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud University, and King Khalid International Airport.

The development also provides direct access to ROSHN Front’s shopping, leisure, and business areas, delivering an integrated “live, work, play” lifestyle.

SEDRA is planned in eight phases, with a scope of adding over 30,000 residential units to Riyadh’s housing stock. Each phase will incorporate elements of nature and local heritage into its design, reflecting a blend of tradition and modernity.

This development aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, aiming to elevate living standards across the Kingdom.

By 2030, ROSHN’s ambitious plans include the development of over 400,000 homes, along with the establishment of 1,000 kindergartens and schools, and over 700 mosques.

In a recent move, ROSHN launched MARAFY, a mixed-use development in northern Jeddah, featuring the Kingdom’s first canal project linked to the Red Sea. It encompasses more than 300 sq. km of waterfront promenade, covering a total area exceeding 2 million sq. meters.