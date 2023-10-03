You are here

  Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory

Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory

Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk scores their first goal during the Premier League match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Monday. (Reuters)
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory

Chelsea stun Fulham with quickfire double in morale-boosting 2-0 victory
  • Mauricio Pochettino: The performance was very good, I’m so happy for the players and in the end we got what we deserved
  • The win lifts Chelsea to mid-table and eases the pressure on beleaguered new manager Pochettino, whose team had failed to score in their previous three Premier League games
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
LONDON: Goal-shy Chelsea finally found their cutting edge on Monday, striking twice in 82 seconds to earn a morale-boosting 2-0 win against Fulham as Mykhailo Mudryk finally got off the mark.

Mauricio Pochettino’s injury-ravaged team traveled to the home of their near-neighbors just two points above the relegation zone and with only five goals to their name.

Wasted early opportunities hinted at familiar failings but Ukrainian winger Mudryk scored his first goal in a Chelsea shirt in the 18th minute and Armando Broja doubled the lead in the blink of an eye.

The win lifts Chelsea to mid-table and eases the pressure on beleaguered new manager Pochettino, whose team had failed to score in their previous three Premier League games.

The former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain boss had pleaded for ruthlessness in front of goal and his nerves were settled by his team’s quickfire first-half double.

“It’s important for us to build our confidence and trust in ourselves,” Pochettino told Sky Sports.

“The performance was very good, I’m so happy for the players and in the end we got what we deserved.”

Chelsea started brightly at Craven Cottage but failed to take advantage.

Albania forward Broja, making his first start since November 2022, blazed over from an offside position shortly after kick-off and the lively Mudryk also wasted a chance.

But the visitors got their reward in the 18th minute when a long ball from the back found Levi Colwill on the left.

Colwill passed to Mudryk, who controlled the ball on his chest before producing a composed finish for his first goal for the club since his big-money move from Shakhtar Donetsk in January.

Chelsea doubled their lead when Broja capitalized on a defensive mistake from Fulham center-half Tim Ream, who gifted the ball to new signing Cole Palmer.

The ex-Manchester City man played the ball forward only for Ream to kick it against Broja and watch in horror as it rebounded into the net.

Chelsea, playing with zest, could have extended their lead further but Enzo Fernandez’s strike flew narrowly wide.

The home side failed to muster a single shot on target in the first half, though Raul Jimenez went close with a header from Andreas Pereira’s outswinging corner as half-time approached.

Mudryk did not appear for the second half, replaced by defender Ian Maatsen.

Fulham looked more threatening after the break and manager Marco Silva threw on forward Alex Iwobi and Carlos Vinicius within the first 10 minutes.

Vinicius headed over before a heart-in-mouth moment for Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who was able to reclaim the ball after his goal kick was intercepted by Pereira.

Chelsea went agonizingly close to extending their lead when Maatsen thundered a strike against the left upright, with Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno saving smartly from Fernandez’s follow-up.

Fulham had a wonderful chance to pull a goal back when Tom Cairney found fellow substitute Sasa Lukic in the six-yard box but he could only blast straight at Sanchez.

Chelsea held on relatively comfortably to climb to 11th place, above Fulham on goal difference.

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
  • Liverpool and England legend wants major silverware with Al-Ettifaq
  • Education is critical for lifelong success, Gerrard tells fans during appearance at Riyadh Book Fair
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard believes that the key to success in life is continuous learning — as he described his own journey in football from player to coach.

The coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia made the remarks on Monday at the Riyadh Book Fair, where he attended a seminar titled “Sports and Cultural Exchange” — in front of adoring football fans.

Gerrard said that reading has always been an integral part of his life, at airports waiting for flights, and during rest periods at football camps.

He said football was not just a sport but also a form of cultural exchange.

“Saudi Arabia has been of interest to me since the football explosion, and I received a warm welcome from Saudi fans, making me feel special. I am grateful for that. After experiencing wearing the Saudi thobe, I designed another one for myself because I liked it and found it very comfortable. Sports are evolving in the Kingdom, and I wanted to be a part of this development. My presence in this league will bring me experience and benefit.”

He said he committed himself to further education to make the transition to management. “After retirement, I had the desire to continue in the field of football, specifically in coaching, and I read many books related to coaches. It is in my nature, and ever since I was in Liverpool, I loved challenges and taking first place, and this motivates me to give my all here.”

“The difference between being a coach and a former player is that coaching comes with a lot of pressure because you are leading a whole team. It was better for me to gradually progress in the field, starting as a player, then a team manager, and finally, a technical coach.”

He ended his speech by talking about the most beautiful strike in his football career. “The best goal I scored in my career was against Milan in the Champions League final in 2005.”

At the end of the seminar, Gerrard graciously stopped to interact with the fans and posed for photographs — which made it a memorable day for many at Riyadh’s iconic cultural event.

Fiorentina beat Cagliari 3-0 to move level with third-place Napoli in Serie A

Fiorentina beat Cagliari 3-0 to move level with third-place Napoli in Serie A
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
Fiorentina beat Cagliari 3-0 to move level with third-place Napoli in Serie A

Fiorentina beat Cagliari 3-0 to move level with third-place Napoli in Serie A
  • Nicolas Gonzalez netted his sixth goal of the season to set Fiorentina on the way to victory
  • Monza halted a four-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at in-form Sassuolo
Updated 03 October 2023
AP

MILAN: Fiorentina moved level with third-place Napoli in Serie A with a 3-0 win over bottom club Cagliari on Monday.

Nicolas Gonzalez netted his sixth goal of the season to set Fiorentina on the way to victory and see it join the defending champion and Juventus. They’re four points behind Serie A leaders AC Milan and Inter Milan.

It all got even bleaker for Cagliari and manager Claudio Ranieri even at this early stage of the season. The Sardinian team have just two points from their opening seven matches back in the top flight.

Fiorentina, who have lost just one match, got off to the perfect start as they took the lead with barely two minutes on the clock.

Cagliari goalkeeper Boris Radunovic misjudged Nikola Milenkovic’s free kick and could only flap at the ball, allowing Gonzalez to slot it into an empty net.

Fiorentina were dominating but needed another bit of fortune to double their lead in the 21st minute. Some great play from Michael Kayode saw the Fiorentina right back weave his way into the area and his cross was turned into the back of the net by Cagliari defender Alberto Dossena.

Cagliari improved in the second half and almost got back into the match but Andrea Petagna hit the crossbar, although he was probably offside in any case.

M’Bala Nzola extended Fiorentina’s lead in stoppage time when he raced onto a long ball from Rolando Mandragora and dinked it over Radunovic.

PAPU’S BACK

Monza halted a four-match winless run with a 1-0 victory at in-form Sassuolo.

Lorenzo Colombo scored a delightful solo goal in the 66th minute to give Monza their second win of the season. The young forward could have had another late on but it was ruled out for offside.

The match also saw the return of Papu Gomez to Italian soccer. The former Atalanta star joined Monza last week on a free transfer after ending his contract with Sevilla.

Sassuolo had beaten Juventus and Inter Milan in their past two matches.

Monza moved level on points with Sassuolo and Torino.

Torino drew 0-0 at home to Hellas Verona to remain a point above their opponent.

Verona started the season with two victories but have not won since and have failed to score in their past four matches.

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden
Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group

Ronaldo and Talisca give Al-Nassr control of AFC Champions League group
  • A 3-1 win leaves the Saudi team top of Group E with 6 points from 2 matches
Updated 03 October 2023
John Duerden

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal in the Asian Champions League on Monday, inspiring Al-Nassr to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Istiklol to make it two wins out of two in Group E.

It was looking bleak for the Riyadh giants at the end of the first half when Senin Sebai put the Tajikistan side ahead. Then, midway through the second half, Ronaldo intervened to score for the seventh successive game, and soon after Anderson Talisca added two more to put Al-Nassr in control of the group.

The game ended comfortably but it was a rocky road beforehand. Despite having more than 80 percent possession and nine attempts on target to the visitors’ one, Al-Nassr found themselves a goal down at the break.

It was hard to comprehend as the hosts had overwhelmed their opposition from the start, but failed to register.

With the Central Asians sitting deep and happy to defend, it did not take long for the frustration to build. Ronaldo was in the thick of the action but he was just unable to get on the end of several crosses that came his way.

The Yellows came close after half an hour as Abdulrahman Ghareeb cut inside from the left and let fly with a fierce shot from 30 meters that beat the goalkeeper but not the woodwork. It would have been a contender for the goal of the tournament.

Ronaldo shot weakly at the goalkeeper from close range six minutes later but there was a feeling that a goal was coming.

It arrived, but at the other end, just before the break. Sebai’s low shot from just inside the area should have been a comfortable save but it somehow slipped through the fingers of Nawaf Al-Aqidi to silence the home fans.

Talisca’s header then looked to be heading in until Rustam Yatimov threw himself across goal to make a fine save.

After the break Al-Nassr went close when Sultan Al-Ghannam’s low cross from the right found Ghareeb at the far post but his left-footed shot went back across the face of goal and missed the target.

Marcelo Brozovic headed straight at the goalkeeper from close range after 53 minutes, but Ronaldo grabbed the all-important strike 13 minutes later.

Fed by Ghareeb on the left side of the area, Ronaldo’s first shot was blocked but he delicately lifted the loose ball into the net from the edge of the six-yard box for the coolest of finishes.

It opened the floodgates as the Saudi Arabians were soon two goals ahead. Ayman Yahya’s shot bounced off the deck and there was Talisca at the far post to head his team into the lead.

And with 13 minutes remaining, the Brazilian collected the ball on the right corner of the area and then curled the ball home.

All the frustrations over, Al-Nassr could now look forward to the clash against Qatar’s Al-Duhail. A third win in a row will give them a foot in the knockout stages.

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo will look to get his AFC Champions League goalscoring account up and running on Monday night when the Riyadh giants welcome Istiklol of Tajikistan to Al-Awwal Park in the second round of matches in Group E.

The Portuguese legend is the all-time record goalscorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140, in a career that saw him win the competition once with Manchester United and four times with Real Madrid.

The match will be Ronaldo’s third in Asia’s premier club competition, having taken part in a successful qualifier against Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai, and on Group E Matchday 1 against Persepolis of Iran, which Al-Nassr won 2-0.

Ronaldo is currently the top scorer in the Roshn Saudi League with 10 goals, four ahead of his nearest challengers, after eight rounds of matches.

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
Updated 02 October 2023
AP
Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league

Atletico rally from two goals down to score 3rd straight win against Cadiz in Spanish league
  • The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid
  • Cadiz, winless in three matches and sitting in 12th place, got off to a fast start with Lucas Pires scoring in the 12th and Roger Martí in the 27th
Updated 02 October 2023
AP

MADRID: Atletico Madrid rallied from a two-goal deficit to win their third straight game and move into the Champions League spots in the Spanish league.

With a brace from Angel Correa and a goal by Nahuel Molina, Atletico went from 2-1 down at halftime to beating Cadiz 3-2 on Sunday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

The victory moved Diego Simeone’s team to fourth place behind Girona, Barcelona and leaders Real Madrid. Atletico have a game in hand and were coming off wins at Osasuna and against Madrid in the first city derby of the season.

“The team had the tranquility to find the way to victory,” Simeone said. “The guys have been showing great effort, and today’s comeback makes me happy because it wasn’t easy after conceding those two goals.”

Cadiz, winless in three matches and sitting in 12th place, got off to a fast start with Lucas Pires scoring in the 12th and Roger Martí in the 27th. Atletico pulled closer with Correa’s goal in the 32nd, and Nahuel Molina equalized for the hosts early in the second half before Correa got the winner from inside the area in the 66th.

Atletico have won 12 straight home matches at home in the league going back to last season, and the have not lost in 16 consecutive home matches against Cadiz, with 15 wins and a draw.

Cadiz remain winless in their last nine away league matches, since a 2-0 win at Real Betis in April.

HAT TRICK IN 5 MINUTES

Last-place Almeria couldn’t hold on to a three-goal lead at halftime after a hat trick by Luis Suarez in five minutes, drawing 3-3 with second-to-last Granada at home.

Suarez scored Almeria’s goals in the 41st, 44th and in the first minute of first-half stoppage time but the Colombian forward had to leave the game late in the second half with a leg fracture. He was taken to a hospital in an ambulance after being substituted.

Granada rallied with goals from Bryan Zaragoza in the 66th, Ricard Sanchez in the 70th and Myrto Uzuni in the 86th.

Almeria, which was led by interim coach Alberto Lasarte after Vicente Moreno was fired this week, remains the only team without a win in the league this season. It has three points from three draws. Granada has five points from a win and two draws.

BETIS BEAT VALENCIA

Real Betis ended their four-game winless streak in all competitions with a 3-0 win over Valencia.

Assane Diao scored in the first half, and Marc Roca and Ez Abde added second-half goals for the hosts.

The win moved Betis to seventh place, with midtable Valencia winless in three matches.

The game at Benito Villamarin Stadium was moved to a night slot because of high temperatures in the southern Spanish city of Seville.

OSASUNA WIN

Osasuna ended a five-game winless streak in all competitions with a 2-0 victory at promoted Alaves, with José Arnaiz and Ante Budimir scoring a goal in each half.

Osasuna’s last win had come at Valencia in August. They next visit league leader Real Madrid.

Alaves, winless in four matches, played a man down from the 49th because of a red card for midfielder Antonio Blanco.

