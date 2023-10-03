You are here

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
NEW YORK: Michael Andretti cleared a major hurdle in his bid to launch an American team in Formula One after the FIA said Monday that Andretti Global meets all required criteria to expand the world’s top motorsports series to 11 teams.

The decision does not guarantee Andretti will get the two-car team he wants and just how far he has to go was made clear in the brusque response issued by F1 after the announcement.

“We note the FIA’s conclusions in relation to the first and second phases of their process and will now conduct our own assessment of the merits of the remaining application,” Formula One said in a statement.

Liberty Media holds the F1 commercial rights and it is to the corporate giant that Andretti Global and partner Cadillac must next prove their commercial value. Liberty Media and F1 President Stefano Domenicali have mostly sided with the existing 10 teams, which vehemently oppose expanding the 20-car grid. The teams, however, have no vote on expansion.

Approval from the FIA was a first, important step in Andretti’s three-year quest to return his family’s storied name to the pinnacle of auto racing. Mario Andretti, his father, won the 1978 F1 championship and Michael ran 13 races in 1993.

The father and son are among the most successful racers in American open wheel history and rank third and fourth on IndyCar’s all-time win list. Michael Andretti said the Andretti Cadillac group was honored by the FIA’s approval.

“We appreciate the FIA’s rigorous, transparent and complete evaluation process and are incredibly excited to be given the opportunity to compete in such a historic and prestigious championship,” the statement said. “The formation of this distinctly American team is an important moment of pride for all our employees and fans. We feel strongly that Andretti Cadillac’s deep racing competencies and the technological advancements that come from racing will benefit our customers while heightening enthusiasm for F1, globally.”

Andretti said the team looked forward to engaging with the current F1 stakeholders.

California businessman Gene Haas owns an F1 team, but Andretti contends his team will truly represent the United States since Haas doesn’t field American drivers. Andretti’s plan had been to put Colton Herta in his car, but the 23-year-old Californian has failed to earn the Super License required to compete in F1.

Herta, who received both a lengthy and expensive contract extension before last season, went winless and finished 10th in the IndyCar standings. Teammate Kyle Kirkwood, who is from Florida, won twice and received his own contract extension last month.

So Andretti has American options and has insisted that with the support of Cadillac, his team would truly represent the red, white and blue. Haas does operate a portion of his team in North Carolina.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has been vocally supportive of the Andretti effort and formalized that by sending it to the next stage.

“Andretti Formula Racing LLC was the only entity which fulfills the selection criteria that was set in all material respects,” he said. “I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough submission.”

Ben Sulayem, who took over as head of FIA in late 2021, led the opening this year of the process for potential new teams after Andretti petitioned for the grid to be expanded to allow new entrants. Andretti’s motion came after his failed 2021 bid to purchase an existing team.

The FIA received seven applicants at the first phase. Five went through to the second round, which required a $300,000 fee and deep-dive by F1’s governing body. Only four applicants completed the entire process; Andretti, with engines that would be General Motors-badged under the Cadillac banner, was deemed to be the only worthy applicant.

The applicant had to meet FIA’s sporting, technical and financial requirements to be recommended as a future team. Ben Sulayem said Monday “our objective, after rigorous due diligence during the application phase, was to only approve prospective entries which satisfied the set criteria and illustrated that they would add value to the sport.”

Most of the existing teams have been publicly against expanding the grid for anyone, even an American with General Motors branding. F1 this year will have three races in the US, five in North America, and has targeted a new sponsorship market by tapping into American popularity of the European racing series.

Current F1 teams — namely top players Red Bull and Mercedes — argue they have invested too much into F1 for someone to buy their way into the series. There is a $200 million anti-dilution fee for any new entrant, but the teams have argued expansion takes away from their financial cut.

And, they’ve said, if Andretti wants a team so bad then he should just buy one. None admit to being for sale as the value of an F1 team has gone up tremendously with the popular Netflix docudrama “Drive to Survive.”

Ben Sulayem said opening the process for new teams to join “also attracted further commitment from Audi, Honda and Ford and interest from Porsche and General Motors.”

This was the third time the FIA has been opened to pitches from potential teams. The first, in 2009, led to four teams joining the series but all eventually went bankrupt and are no longer part of the sport. For that reason, the parameters to join F1 and the entire application process is now extremely stringent.

Haas got his team in a 2014 expression of interest and remains on the F1 grid. Haas launched in 2016 and has already said that Kevin Magnussen of Denmark and Nico Hulkenberg of Germany will return next season.

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli launches Blue Rising to compete in new electric powerboating series

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli launches Blue Rising to compete in new electric powerboating series
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News
Cricket superstar Virat Kohli launches Blue Rising to compete in new electric powerboating series

Cricket superstar Virat Kohli launches Blue Rising to compete in new electric powerboating series
  • The Blue Rising team will compete against the electric RaceBird outfits announced by Tom Brady, Rafael Nadal, Steve Aoki, Didier Drogba, Sergio Perez
  • Former Indian cricket captain spearheads the team in the UIM E1 World Championship in partnership with UAE-based sports tech entrepreneur Adi K. Mishra
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The latest team to join the UIM E1 World Championship, the first all-electric powerboating series, will have a duo of high-profile principals at the helm of The Blue Rising Team in cricket superstar Virat Kohli and sports technology entrepreneur Adi K. Mishra.

Former captain of the Indian cricket team and ICC Cricketer of the Year in 2017 and 2018, Kohli is regarded as one of the game’s greatest batsmen, and boasts an Instagram following of 260 million.

“I want to inspire people to have a competitive spirit and to raise awareness about sustainability issues, something I am becoming more and more passionate about as we build a family,” Kohli said. “I can’t wait to cheer for our male and female pilots racing for our team. I’m looking forward to lining up against the likes of Tom Brady, Rafa Nadal, Sergio Perez, Steve Aoki and Didier Drogba — we’re going electric, we’re going ﬂying over the water and we’re going to try to win it for The Blue Rising.”

The Blue Rising Team name was chosen to draw attention to marine conservation and the threat posed by rising sea levels around the world, and also as a celebration of the color at the heart of India’s sports teams.

Kohli will be supported by leading entrepreneur and League Sports Co. Founder and CEO Adi K. Mishra. The LSC is a sports technology holding company that owns and operates sports teams, gaming businesses, and brands including the World Bowling League.

“We are excited to partner with one of the best athletes of our generation and arguably one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket,” said Mishra. “It has also been a pleasure to work alongside Bunty Sajdeh, CEO of Cornerstone Sport & Entertainment, who has played a key role.

“And the ﬁrm has already brought insightful conversations with brands that share our combined values with the UIM E1 World Championship of sustainability and gender inclusion. We are keen to explore partnerships with the UIM E1 World Championship and some of the other team owners with the World Bowling League in order to elevate both sports.”

The inaugural season, scheduled to start in February 2024, will see up to 10 teams and 20 mixed-gender pilots racing on the water in iconic cities around the world, with the US due to host a race in season two.

Rodi Basso, co-founder and CEO of the championship, said: “The start line for the ﬁrst season of the UIM E1 World Championship is ﬁlling up fast, and our seventh team is a big one for us. Virat Kohli’s passion for sustainability, combined with Adi’s ability to drive success, will make The Blue Rising Team a force to be reckoned with on the water.”

Meanwhile Alejandro Agag, co-founder and chairman of the UIM E1 World Championship — and also chairman of the one-seater electric series Formula E — revealed his delight at announcing another “fantastic team” to the new sport.

“Spearheaded by cricket superstar Virat Kohli, The Blue Rising Team says it all in their name,” he said. “No doubt on the water, their sportsmanship will allow their team to thrive and guide their team to success. Off the water, their strength in championing sport with purpose is something we want to elevate and by joining forces together especially with our diverse fan base, I believe we can inspire and educate future generations. The race is on and I cannot wait for the ﬁrst race of the UIM E1 World Championship in Jeddah next year.”

Nuggets gear up for title defense, guard against complacency as NBA scenery changes with big trades

Nuggets gear up for title defense, guard against complacency as NBA scenery changes with big trades
Updated 03 October 2023
AP
Nuggets gear up for title defense, guard against complacency as NBA scenery changes with big trades

Nuggets gear up for title defense, guard against complacency as NBA scenery changes with big trades
  • What the two-time NBA MVP and the Nuggets can see quite clearly is a path toward repeating, despite losing veteran leader/sixth-man Bruce Brown through free agency
  • Just before camps opened, the NBA saw the landscape dramatically change with some big names being traded
Updated 03 October 2023
AP

DENVER: Nikola Jokic couldn’t take his gaze off the NBA championship trophy sitting next to his arm.

The Denver Nuggets big man stared and stared at the list of teams engraved on the shiny gold prize, before something suddenly hit him.

“They didn’t put our name on here,” he said Monday at media day.

Actually, it was — on the very front, where Jokic couldn’t quite see.

What the two-time NBA MVP and the Nuggets can see quite clearly is a path toward repeating, despite losing veteran leader/sixth-man Bruce Brown through free agency.

That’s provided, of course, they can guard against one thing — complacency.

“No one cares what you did last season,” said Nuggets coach Michael Malone, whose team beat Miami in five games to win the NBA title. “We had success in that moment. But that moment is gone. We have a new opportunity and challenge in front of us.”

The Nuggets certainly enjoyed the summer after winning the franchise’s first NBA crown. There were parades and parties before scattering for the offseason.

Jokic headed back to Sombor, Serbia, where he did a little bit of everything. He was spotted doing flips into a river off a rubber raft, dancing at a party with family and friends, hanging out with Aaron Gordon who paid him a visit and watching his beloved horses race.

Any chance to touch a basketball?

“A couple times,” Jokic said. “Not much.”

“No, he didn’t,” point guard Jamal Murray playfully chided.

The team simply trusts Jokic to be his triple-double self come the season. He averaged 30 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists in the postseason on his way to winning the Finals MVP. It more than made up for the fact he lost out to Philly’s Joel Embiid in his bid to win a third straight NBA MVP.

“I never tell Nikola to go home and work on a lefty jump hook,” Malone said. “The greatest challenge for Nikola is to continue to find ways to be a leader and to be more vocal.”

Just before camps opened, the NBA saw the landscape dramatically change with some big names being traded. Damian Lillard is now with Milwaukee and Jrue Holiday wound up with Boston. Holiday’s older brother, Justin, plays for the Nuggets and said their dad sent a message on the family’s text chain.

“Something like, ‘I’m excited for you. Congrats. You all are going to get a championship,’” Justin Holiday recounted with a laugh. “I’m like, ‘Hold on.’ I mean, I’m excited for him, but ...”

The Nuggets have a void to fill with the departure of Brown, who signed a two-year, $45-million deal with the Indiana Pacers. Christian Braun will see a bump in minutes after his dependable play last season as a rookie. So, too, will veteran guard Reggie Jackson. The team also lost the leadership of Jeff Green and Ish Smith.

“I think right now a lot of teams view the league, quite frankly, as wide open,” general manager Calvin Booth said. “We’re going to be hunted — can we still have a hunter’s mindset?“

Murray definitely believes so. So does Michael Porter Jr., who pointed out that Denver won even with Murray (knee) and Porter (back) pretty much rehabbing throughout last season.

“To have this summer to make some steps has been amazing,” Porter said.

Murray raised his game in the postseason, averaging 26.1 points and 7.1 assists.

Next step, carry it through an entire season and earn accolades such as All-Star, which Malone fully believes Murray can.

It would be nice and all, but reaching All-Star status is down on his priority list.

“I’d rather be a champion,” Murray said. “A lot of guys are All-Stars, but not champions.”

Josh Kroenke, the president/governor of the Nuggets, has recently seen how difficult it is to win back-to-back titles. One of his other teams, the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche, won the Stanley Cup in 2022 but was eliminated in the first-round last season.

His advice?

“Not to allow complacency to set in,” Kroenke said. “When you achieve the ultimate goal, your natural reaction is to ... relax a little bit. We don’t have the exact same rosters we did last year. We have the same starting five, which we feel is the best in the NBA.”

Kroenke said the team is exploring all avenues to remedy the fact that many Nuggets and Avalanche fans can’t watch their teams on local television.

In 2019, the region’s biggest cable operator, Comcast, stopped carrying Altitude due to a disagreement over fees the cable giant was charging to carry the network. The ensuing legal battle has kept the Nuggets off the local airwaves in millions of homes for the last four seasons.

“I can assure you that we’re doing all we can,” Kroenke said. “We want the best for the fans to see their teams.”

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah
Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence

Steven Gerrard on the drive for footballing excellence
  • Liverpool and England legend wants major silverware with Al-Ettifaq
  • Education is critical for lifelong success, Gerrard tells fans during appearance at Riyadh Book Fair
Updated 03 October 2023
Khaled Al-Arafah

Liverpool and England legend Steven Gerrard believes that the key to success in life is continuous learning — as he described his own journey in football from player to coach.

The coach of Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia made the remarks on Monday at the Riyadh Book Fair, where he attended a seminar titled “Sports and Cultural Exchange” — in front of adoring football fans.

Gerrard said that reading has always been an integral part of his life, at airports waiting for flights, and during rest periods at football camps.

He said football was not just a sport but also a form of cultural exchange.

“Saudi Arabia has been of interest to me since the football explosion, and I received a warm welcome from Saudi fans, making me feel special. I am grateful for that. After experiencing wearing the Saudi thobe, I designed another one for myself because I liked it and found it very comfortable. Sports are evolving in the Kingdom, and I wanted to be a part of this development. My presence in this league will bring me experience and benefit.”

He said he committed himself to further education to make the transition to management. “After retirement, I had the desire to continue in the field of football, specifically in coaching, and I read many books related to coaches. It is in my nature, and ever since I was in Liverpool, I loved challenges and taking first place, and this motivates me to give my all here.”

“The difference between being a coach and a former player is that coaching comes with a lot of pressure because you are leading a whole team. It was better for me to gradually progress in the field, starting as a player, then a team manager, and finally, a technical coach.”

He ended his speech by talking about the most beautiful strike in his football career. “The best goal I scored in my career was against Milan in the Champions League final in 2005.”

At the end of the seminar, Gerrard graciously stopped to interact with the fans and posed for photographs — which made it a memorable day for many at Riyadh’s iconic cultural event.

Death or glory? World Cup anchors changing game of one-day cricket

Death or glory? World Cup anchors changing game of one-day cricket
Updated 03 October 2023
AFP
Death or glory? World Cup anchors changing game of one-day cricket

Death or glory? World Cup anchors changing game of one-day cricket
  • One of the criticisms of ODIs is they are too often reduced to ‘meaningless’ bilateral series
  • Format is also viewed as too pedestrian in the slipstream of high velocity, smash-and-grab T20 format
Updated 03 October 2023
AFP

LONDON: The World Cup which gets underway on Thursday will provide a sharp focus for one-day international cricket and a chance to show how the 50-over game has evolved since India last staged the tournament in 2011.

One of the criticisms of ODIs, once the economic driving force of the global game, is that they are too often reduced to ‘meaningless’ bilateral series.

The format is also viewed as too pedestrian in the slipstream of the high velocity, smash-and-grab Twenty20 format.

“The ODI has been reduced to virtually depending on a World Cup year for its importance,” wrote former Australia captain Ian Chappell in a recent ESPNCricinfo column.

Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar during a news conference a day after his retirement in Mumbai, November 17, 2013. (REUTERS/File)

Meanwhile, India great Sachin Tendulkar, a 2011 World Cup winner, believes the format is now too formulaic.

“The game is becoming too predictable,” he said.

“From the 15th to the 40 over, it’s losing its momentum. It’s getting boring.”

And yet the ODI remains a key plank of the International Cricket Council’s schedule, with the 50-over format still capable of providing an entertaining spectacle.

Perhaps the biggest on-field development since 2011 has been the change in what constitutes a big total.

There have been 24 occasions on which 400 has been passed in ODI cricket and 15 of those have come since the 2011 World Cup

The 2011 final saw India reach a target of 275 with just 10 balls to spare.

But in an age where World Cup-holders England have lifted the world record for an ODI total to 444 in 2016, 481 in 2018 and 498, against the Netherlands, last year, 275 rarely represents a challenging target.

Yet for all the prevalence of shorter boundaries and the impact of the wider range of shot-making developed by T20 cricket on all other formats, ODIs are not always run-fests.

The very length of a 50-over game allows for the possibilities of both bowlers getting on top and teams recovering from a top-order collapse.

England were 55-5 in an ODI against New Zealand at Southampton last month but still managed to post a total of 226-7 in a match reduced by rain to 34 overs per side.

And they won by the large margin of 79 runs after dismissing New Zealand for 147, with left-arm quicks David Willey and Reece Topley taking three wickets apiece.

Even so the days when 300 was considered a significant ODI total do seem to belong to an earlier age, although the sheer pressure of a World Cup gives ODIs an edge lacking in bilateral series.

Indeed the greatest off-field change since 2011 is the number of people questioning whether the ODI has much of a future outside of a World Cup.

TV cricket commentator Mark Nicholas arrives at a memorial service for the South African born, former England cricket captain Tony Greig, at Saint Martin-in-the-fields church in central London on June 24, 2013. (AFP/File)

Incoming MCC president Mark Nicholas believes all other ODIs ought to be on the way out.

“We believe strongly that ODIs should be World Cups only,” Nicholas told ESPNcricinfo.

“We think it’s difficult bilaterally now to justify them. They’re not filling grounds in a lot of countries. And there is a power at the moment to T20 cricket that is almost supernatural.”

He added: “In a free market, the most money wins. And that’s just the end-game.

“The players can see that bubbling away and they want to be a part of it. So, it is an extraordinary power that T20 has, and I think scheduling 50-over cricket alongside it just continues the story of the death knell of the ODI game.”

ODIs, which date back to 1971, are not going anywhere anytime soon, however.

And the World Cup will feature at least one match between India and Pakistan — a fixture which is effectively being kept going by ICC tournaments while political interference prevents bilateral matches between the arch-rivals.

Al-Ittihad's match against Iran's Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium

Al-Ittihad’s match against Iran’s Sepahan cancelled due to Qassem Soleimani busts in stadium
  • AFC Champions League match in Isfahan between Sepahan and Jeddah team Al-Ittihad was called off
  • Iranian club refused to remove banners and busts of late Revolutionary Guard warlord from edge of pitch
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: A furious row erupted on Monday after an Iranian football club tried to use a match against Saudi opponents for political propaganda.

The AFC Champions League match at the Naghsh-e-Jahan Stadium in Isfahan between Sepahan and Jeddah team Al-Ittihad was called off when the Iranian club refused to remove political banners and busts of the late Revolutionary Guard warlord Qassem Soleimani from the edge of the pitch.

Al-Itiihad staff and some players noted the busts and banners at an initial pitch inspection, and reported the issue to the referee and observers from the Asian Football Confederation. AFC rules explicitly outlaw the use of a football match to promote a political message. Confederation officials asked Sepahan staff to remove the offending propaganda, but they refused.

After requesting a delay of half an hour to assess the situation, the Saudi team and staff left the stadium to head to the airport and back to Saudi Arabia.

The confederation said Monday’s second round group stage match had been “canceled due to unanticipated and unforeseen circumstances. The AFC reiterates its commitment toward ensuring the safety and security of the players, match officials, spectators, and all stakeholders involved. This matter will now be referred to the relevant committees.”

The Saudi Football Federation said in an Arabic statement on Tuesday that it confirms “its full support for Al-Ittihad Club and will be taking all legal measures to preserve the rights” of the Saudi Pro League champions.

The Jeddah club said, “Al-Ittihad Club will follow up on the circumstances of the decision and calls on the AFC to protect the club’s rights guaranteed by the rules and regulations,” in an Arabic post on X.

Saudi Arabia and Iran signed a Chinese-brokered agreement in March to resume diplomatic relations after seven years of tension. Home-and-away football matches between Saudi and Iranian teams resumed only in September, after being played at neutral venues since 2016.

