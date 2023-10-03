You are here

  • Home
  • Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
1 / 4
The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition includes a specialized museum providing insights into the history of falconry, as well as an art, painting and calligraphy exhibition. (SPA)
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
2 / 4
The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition includes a specialized museum providing insights into the history of falconry, as well as an art, painting and calligraphy exhibition. (SPA)
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
3 / 4
The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition includes a specialized museum providing insights into the history of falconry, as well as an art, painting and calligraphy exhibition. (SPA)
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
4 / 4
The International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition includes a specialized museum providing insights into the history of falconry, as well as an art, painting and calligraphy exhibition. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bevkm

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage

Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
  • Fifth International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition will begin in Riyadh on Thursday
  • Exhibition highlights the Saudi Falcons Club’s commitment to preserving and enriching the traditions of falconry
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: The fifth International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition, a cultural and entertainment event showcasing the ancient sport, will begin in Riyadh on Thursday.

Held over 10 days at the Saudi Falcons Club’s headquarters in Malham, north of Riyadh, the exhibition highlights the club’s commitment to preserving and enriching the traditions of falconry.

Bringing together the heritage of falconry, hunting, land and sea trips, and related hobbies, the exhibition features a large pavilion of weapons.

Targeting visitors from all walks of life, especially falconry enthusiasts, hunters and camping enthusiasts, the exhibition aims to pass down this rich heritage to current and future generations as a key cultural legacy in the Kingdom.

The exhibition includes a specialized museum providing insights into the history of falconry, as well as an art, painting and calligraphy exhibition. It offers a multitude of events and pavilions, combining cultural and entertainment aspects to enhance visitors’ experience.

The previous four exhibitions attracted a significant number of attendees. In 2018, there were about 150 exhibitors and a total of 120,000 visitors, averaging 24,000 visitors a day. In 2019, the number of exhibitors increased to 300, attracting 350,000 visitors, averaging 70,000 visitors daily.

The exhibition achieved even greater success in its third outing in 2021, rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic. It featured 350 exhibitors and drew half a million visitors, with weapon sales surpassing SR200 million ($53 million). In 2022, the number of exhibitors rose to 400, and the total number of visitors exceeded 512,000.

These improved results are the outcome of the exhibition’s continuous development, aiming to attract more than 550,000 visitors this year, representing various dimensions of heritage and national culture.

The Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority is also participating in the exhibition. The authority’s involvement coincides with the upcoming second season of the North Reserve, the Kingdom’s first sustainable hunting reserve. It aims to promote the culture of sustainable hunting, conserve natural balance and adhere to environmental sustainability standards.

The reserve is currently accepting applications from those interested in participating in hunting and camping activities in the coming months.

Topics: International Saudi Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Saudi Falcons Club (SFC) Imam Turki bin Abdullah Royal Reserve Development Authority (ITBA)

Related

Saudi Falcons Club’s exhibition launches on Thursday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club’s exhibition launches on Thursday
Special Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000 photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Falcons Club spokesman says auction sales reached $172,000

OIC conference stresses building ‘resilient’ food systems

OIC conference stresses building ‘resilient’ food systems
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

OIC conference stresses building ‘resilient’ food systems

OIC conference stresses building ‘resilient’ food systems
  • The conference recognized the need to establish the necessary financial infrastructure and legal frameworks to improve financial inclusion for farmers
  • The final statement emphasized the significance of cooperation and coordination with relevant OIC institutions
Updated 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Ninth Ministerial Conference of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Food Security and Agricultural Development emphasized the importance of enhancing cooperation within the OIC framework in the food and agricultural sector.
The goal is to build more resilient food systems and achieve sustainable development objectives through knowledge exchange and the implementation of best practices. This will enhance food security and productivity.
Held in Doha, Qatar, from Oct. 1-2 under the theme “Towards Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 in the OIC Member States,” the conference recognized the need to establish the necessary financial infrastructure and legal frameworks to improve financial inclusion for farmers.
The conference also highlighted the importance of supporting farmers by providing access to financial products and services, including Islamic finance models that can enhance economic resilience and increase production and income.
The final statement of the conference emphasized the significance of cooperation and coordination with relevant OIC institutions in conducting a study and developing a business model and cooperation framework for contract farming. Additionally, the conference aimed to assess the needs and capabilities of member states in this area. The study and business model will be presented for consideration and decision in the next session of the conference.
The participants of the conference expressed their appreciation to Qatar for hosting the event and acknowledged its role in supporting efforts to enhance food security in OIC member states.
Meanwhile, OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha addressed the 6th session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Organization for Food Security in Doha on Tuesday.
Taha, through a statement delivered on his behalf by the assistant secretary-general for economic affairs, Ahmed Kawesa Sengendo, called for discussions on how the IOFS, as an OIC specialized organ, can support small farmers in OIC countries. The aim is to increase local food production, meet local and regional food demands, develop markets and reduce food wastage.
Taha highlighted that small farmers, constituting 76 percent of total farmers in OIC countries, often employ traditional labor-intensive methods, resulting in low productivity.
He stressed the need for concrete action and effective programs and projects at national, regional and international levels to address the challenges posed by food insecurity in OIC countries.
Taha emphasized the importance of the IOFS’s role in implementing OIC projects and programs related to agriculture, rural development and food security. He called for a tangible focus on agricultural projects to promote agricultural growth.
The OIC chief also underscored the significance of fostering cooperation and synergy between member states, particularly in capacity-building, cooperative research programs and efficient resource management, to enhance agricultural productivity. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of encouraging technological innovation and implementing policies that promote capacity development and support investment.

Topics: Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Food Security and Agricultural Development Doha sustainable development Hissein Brahim Taha

Related

Saudi Arabia to host 12th session of OIC’s statistical committee
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia to host 12th session of OIC’s statistical committee
OIC chief holds talks with foreign ministers in New York
Saudi Arabia
OIC chief holds talks with foreign ministers in New York

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia maintain fruitful bilateral coordination: Envoy

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia maintain fruitful bilateral coordination: Envoy
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
Follow

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia maintain fruitful bilateral coordination: Envoy

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia maintain fruitful bilateral coordination: Envoy
  • Ambassador Yahaya Lawal: Our bilateral cooperation, which was initially Hajj-centric, has witnessed diversification to cover a number of mutually beneficial areas
  • Yahaya Lawal: We share similar aspirations as members of OPEC+ for a stable oil market
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Nigeria and Saudi Arabia have maintained a fruitful mechanism of bilateral consultations and coordination between them since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1961, according to Nigerian ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yahaya Lawal.

Speaking at Nigeria’s 63rd independence day anniversary function in Riyadh, the envoy on Monday said: “Last week we joined Saudi brothers and sisters in commemorating their 93rd National Day. We wish them further progress in their remarkable journey toward a prosperous future. Our heartfelt appreciation goes to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman for sustained endeavours in consolidating and advancing the age-long historical and cordial relations binding our two brotherly countries.”

After independence on Oct. 1, 1960, Nigeria established formal diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia in 1961.

“I am happy to inform you that for the past six decades, our bilateral cooperation, which was initially Hajj-centric, has witnessed diversification to cover a number of mutually beneficial areas. I am pleased to note that a large number of our compatriots and professionals, including valued Nigerian football players, are actively working and contributing silently to the strengthening of these relations in various fields. This is expected to receive an additional boost when more than a dozen agreements and MoUs currently under negotiation within the framework of the Nigeria-Saudi Joint Commission are concluded,” the envoy said.

“It is our firm belief that these agreements, when finalized and implemented, would contribute in unlocking the existing huge potentials in the relationship and elevate our cooperation to a strategic level,” Lawal said.

“As members of several international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the International Energy Forum, the G77, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Islamic Development Bank, the Digital Cooperation Organization and the Saudi-led Islamic Military Counter Terrorism Coalition, our two nations have effectively used these and other platforms for close interaction and coordination,” he said.

“We share similar aspirations as members of OPEC+ for a stable oil market. We also subscribe to the promotion of South-South cooperation for enhancing trade, investment and sustainable economic development.”

Nigeria, like the Kingdom under its “Vision 2030,” was diversifying its economy away from oil dependence by focussing on agriculture, mining, the digital economy and tourism to promote sustainable development, he said.

“Our country is also cleansing and liberalizing the business environment to attract more domestic and Foreign Direct Investments. We have introduced in this regard a number of programs, which include a new National Digital Economic Policy and Strategy, the establishment of Special Agro Industrial Processing Zones, the Agriculture for Food and Jobs Programme and the Petroleum Industry Act, which seeks to transform and open up the oil and gas sector,” he said.

“Our country has also put in place sufficient incentives to attract Foreign Direct Investments. These include a tax holiday for up to five years on agriculture and solid minerals, easy company registration within 24 hours, pioneer status incentives of up to three years, easy repatriation of profits, easy access to credit facility, low import duties, and equal treatment of local and foreign companies,” he said.

The envoy also thanked Saudi Arabia for sending a ministerial delegation to Abuja to participate in the investiture ceremony of the new cabinet. The delegation held fruitful bilateral talks with Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

The president reaffirmed Nigeria’s full backing for the Kingdom to host Expo 2030 in Riyadh and wished it success at the election coming up in December in Paris.

As regional leaders, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia share similar visions for peace in their respective environment.

“In this regard, we thank the Kingdom for its peace endeavours in Sudan. We are also thankful for the annual scholarship awards to Nigerians to study in Saudi universities, and wish to acknowledge with gratitude the numerous humanitarian interventions in Nigeria by the Kingdom through the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center,” he said.

He also commended the Kingdom for its initiative to host the Saudi-Africa and Arab-Africa summits in Riyadh and for its faith in the continent.

“It is our hope that the upcoming historic fora would lay the foundation for a new era of partnership between the Kingdom and Africa, especially with the coming into force of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area. The World Bank estimates that the AfCFTA will increase Africa’s income by $450 billion by 2035 and raise intra-African exports by more than 81 percent.”

This single market trade agreement will enable the African economy to reach the 29 trillion dollar mark by 2050, according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

The function was attended by Riyadh Deputy Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz.

Topics: Nigeria Saudi Arabia Yahaya Lawal

Related

Saudi deputy minister attends Nigerian president’s inauguration
Saudi Arabia
Saudi deputy minister attends Nigerian president’s inauguration
KSrelief chief meets Nigerian ambassador in Riyadh
Saudi Arabia
KSrelief chief meets Nigerian ambassador in Riyadh

Air quality in Kingdom monitored by 240 stations

Air quality in Kingdom monitored by 240 stations
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Air quality in Kingdom monitored by 240 stations

Air quality in Kingdom monitored by 240 stations
  • Stations aim to inform the public about the quality of air in their surroundings, allowing them to take necessary precautions when needed
  • National Center for Environmental Compliance takes immediate action as soon as the stations detect high levels of air pollution
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Center for Environmental Compliance has installed 240 monitoring stations across various regions in the Kingdom in an effort to provide real-time information on air quality. The stations collect data on 22 different air components and update indicators every five minutes.

The stations aim to inform the public about the quality of air in their surroundings, allowing them to take necessary precautions when needed, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Ali Al-Qarni, the project supervisor at the center, said that the distribution of the sites had taken into account population density and the presence of industrial cities and facilities with potential environmental impact.

The center takes immediate action as soon as the stations detect high levels of air pollution, in accordance with the executive regulations of the environmental system, Al-Qarni added.

He said: “We’ve created a website for the public that maps the locations of air monitoring stations in all regions of the Kingdom.

“We will soon launch an application on mobile phones to keep the public updated with the findings of the stations.”

Some of the monitoring stations are mobile and can be relocated to areas with higher demand, Al-Qarni said.

He added that industrial cities will also receive periodic reports to ensure the maintenance of air quality.

Topics: National Center for Environmental Compliance Ali Al-Qarni Saudi Arabia

Related

Saudi building managers plan to invest in better air quality, says survey
Business & Economy
Saudi building managers plan to invest in better air quality, says survey
Special How Arab countries can address pollution and improve urban air quality
Middle-East
How Arab countries can address pollution and improve urban air quality

King, crown prince attend Saudi Cabinet meeting

King, crown prince attend Saudi Cabinet meeting
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

King, crown prince attend Saudi Cabinet meeting

King, crown prince attend Saudi Cabinet meeting
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday attended the Saudi Cabinet’s weekly meeting.

Ministers discussed the outcomes of recent talks between senior officials from the Kingdom and their foreign counterparts and reviewed the country’s budget for the fiscal year 2024.

Cabinet members also looked at labor market indicators in the second quarter of this year. Figures showed a drop in the unemployment rate on the same period last year, from 9.7 percent to 8.3 percent.

The fall in the number of jobless Saudis was attributed to initiatives and programs related to Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 130kg of qat

Saudi Arabia border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 130kg of qat
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 130kg of qat

Saudi Arabia border guards thwart attempt to smuggle 130kg of qat
Updated 03 October 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s border guards in the Jazan region have foiled an attempt to smuggle 130 kg of the narcotic qat into the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, agents from the General Directorate of Narcotics Control arrested two Saudi Arabia nationals in Jazan for attempting to sell hashish, methamphetamine, and pills subject to medical regulations.

They were referred to the Kingdom’s Public Prosecution authority.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

Bahrain’s economy grows 2% as non-oil sector expands
Bahrain’s economy grows 2% as non-oil sector expands
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Riyadh exhibition to revive falconry heritage
Social media platform X tests game streaming and live shopping features
Social media platform X tests game streaming and live shopping features
Public Investment Fund creates Al Balad Development Co. to develop historic Jeddah area 
Public Investment Fund creates Al Balad Development Co. to develop historic Jeddah area 
Barajoun Studios partners with ORI Animation
Barajoun Studios partners with ORI Animation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.