SADAFCO partners with NTSC to implement zero-emission vehicles 

RIYADH: In a bid to further strengthen its commitment to sustainability, Saudia Dairy & Foodstuff Co. has entered into an agreement with National Transport Solutions Co. to introduce zero-emission vehicles into its fleet.

According to a press statement, this initiative, aimed at reducing carbon emissions, aligns with SADAFCO’s Sustainability 2030 Vision. Under the agreement, NTSC will assist SADAFCO in quantifying the current carbon emissions produced by its vehicle fleet and will help formulate a comprehensive roadmap for the transition to ZEVs.

“SADAFCO is committed to creating a sustainable future through decarbonization. The decarbonization journey with NTSC is another crucial step toward creating a more sustainable future,” said Patrick Stillhart, CEO of SADAFCO.

He added: “By switching to electric vehicles, SADAFCO will reduce carbon emissions and help create a cleaner, healthier world. Decarbonization is a long-term goal that requires a transformation of the energy systems. At SADAFCO, we have already set up our solar-powered warehouses and are planning to add more.”

The proposed project will be executed in several phases. In the initial phase, an analysis will be conducted to assess the current carbon emissions generated by SADAFCO’s vehicle fleet.

Subsequently, the focus will shift to assessing the availability of zero-emission vehicles in Saudi Arabia. This will be followed by integrating emissions data, fleet composition, operational cycles, and ZEV availability to formulate a strategic roadmap for the transition.

“This partnership underscores SADAFCO’s unwavering commitment to reducing its carbon footprint, driving sustainability initiatives, and fostering a greener future. Both SADAFCO and NTSC are eager to set a precedent for responsible corporate citizenship in the region with this move toward sustainable transportation,” stated the company in the press statement.

In July, SADAFCO, one of the prominent names in Saudi Arabia’s food market, announced a net profit of SR107.63 million ($28.69 million) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to SR56.27 million in the same period the previous year.