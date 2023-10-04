You are here

Saudi experts to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins

Conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussien. (SPA)
RIYADH: A complex surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins will take place on Thursday in Riyadh, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The operation, which follows directives from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, will be carried out under the supervision of KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah.

A medical and surgical team is set to separate the two-year-olds Hassan and Hussien at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in the King Abdulaziz Medical City at the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

Al-Rabeeah said in a statement that the operation is expected to last 16 hours over nine stages, with 35 consultants, specialists, and technical, nursing and support staff taking part.

He said that the twins arrived from Dar es Salaam in August for several medical examinations, which showed that they are conjoined in the lower chest, abdomen, pelvis, liver, urinary tract, intestines and one reproductive organ.

Al-Rabeeah thanked King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their support of the Saudi conjoined twins separation program.

Since its launch in 1990, the scheme has operated on 58 twins from countries around the world.
 

RIYADH: Saudi authorities foiled attempts to smuggle drugs in the regions of Najran, Jazan, Asir, Makkah and the Eastern Province, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Border Guard land patrols seized 29 tons of qat, 421 kg of hashish and 108,422 pills.

The spokesperson of the General Directorate of Border Guard Col. Misfer Al-Quraini said that initial legal procedures had been taken against those allegedly involved in the smuggling attempts and seized items had been handed over to the authorities.

Saudi security forces are calling on the public to report information concerning drug smuggling or dealing by calling 911 in the Makkah, Riyadh and the Eastern Province regions, and 999 in the rest of the Kingdom.

Members of the public can also contact the General Directorate of Narcotics Control on 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah began an official visit to Morocco and Tunisia, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

He met with Moroccan Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Ahmed Al-Tawfiq on Wednesday to discuss boosting coordination to ensure the comfort of Moroccan pilgrims.

Al-Rabiah will meet with officials and relevant authorities in both countries to explore ways of facilitating the arrival procedures for Moroccan and Tunisian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

His visit is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to build communication networks with the Islamic world and showcase the unprecedented services and facilities that it is providing to pilgrims.

RIYADH: Mohammed Albumijdad, a Saudi national robotics team member, is competing in the 15th season of the “Stars of Science” television show.
Albumijdad’s innovative project “Crawler Robot for Vertical Surfaces” is one of more than 3,000 innovations.
Albumijdad, who studied mechanical engineering at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, and holds a master’s degree in robotics and autonomous intelligent systems engineering, said that the project took three years to develop.
The robot can walk on vertical surfaces in order to carry out complex tasks, such as inspecting dams and skyscrapers, as well as detecting cracks in bridges and cleaning hard-to-reach windows.
“Stars of Science” is broadcast every Friday at 9 p.m. on a variety of international, regional and local broadcasters, including Alrai Alsumaria and YouTube.
Finalists will be announced in the sixth episode on Oct. 13, and the winner will be determined through online voting.
Albumijdad expressed his appreciation to the Saudi Federation for Robotics and RC Sports for their support, which has enabled him to represent the Kingdom in several international competitions.
“Stars of Science,” an initiative of the Qatar Foundation, aims to encourage Arab innovators to develop technological solutions for their communities, benefitting people’s health and helping to preserve the environment.

LONDON: Imam Mohammed Ibn Saud Islamic University in Riyadh has launched a bachelor’s degree in cinema and theater as part of the creation of a new department.

The Department of Cinema and Theater is part of the university’s College of Media and Communication.

The bachelor’s degree will train students in the arts of filmmaking and theater, while also ensuring that the content they produce is consistent with Saudi customs and culture.

Though details of the program have yet to be announced, the college is expected to offer courses in directing, filming and scriptwriting taught by both Arab and international experts.

The new department is part of a comprehensive academic restructuring of the university, which also includes the creation of new departments in cybersecurity, early childhood education, industrial engineering, psychiatry, radiology and translation.

The university has also merged the Higher Institute for Da’wah and Ihtisab with the College of Fundamentals of Religion under the new name of the College of Fundamentals of Religion and Da’wah.

Last year, Prince Saad bin Saud bin Mohammed Al-Saud, dean of the College of Media and Communication, revealed the draft program in an interview with Arab News.

He said that the new degree would have a “direct positive impact” on the cinema and theater industry in the Kingdom through the training of a pool of skilled professionals.

The College of Media and Communication at IMSIU is one of the largest colleges in the Kingdom, and is the latest to cater to new specializations in the field.

A few years ago, the college launched a marketing advertising department, a graphics and multimedia department, in addition to departments covering journalism, radio and TV, and public relations.

SAO PAULO: The Saudi General Authority of Civil Aviation and Brazil’s National Civil Aviation Agency signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of civil aviation during a conference in Rio de Janeiro.

The conference highlighted investment opportunities in the aviation sector. The two countries intend to reinforce cooperation to exchange knowledge, aiming to improve the passenger experience in air transport, among other goals.

The Saudi Press Agency reported that the partnership fulfills the objectives of the National Aviation Strategy, which seeks to make the Kingdom a global aviation hub.

With this partnership, Brazil can provide expertise in infrastructure projects and other areas of the Saudi aviation sector.

“By participating in the event, the Kingdom seeks to prove its global leadership in the field of aviation and its readiness to expand and strengthen cooperation with Brazil,” the SPA said.

The MoU includes information exchanges such as reports, service quality indicators and passenger satisfaction surveys related to practices adopted in Brazil and Saudi Arabia.

The agreement also includes the exchange of information, standardized procedures for passengers with disabilities or reduced mobility, and training courses and workshops focusing on improving the passenger experience. The MoU will be implemented according to the laws and regulations of both countries.

GACA President Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Duailej, who attended the conference’s opening ceremony, said the Kingdom values relationships built on trust and hard work.

“Despite the long distance between Saudi Arabia and Brazil, the two countries have a long history of cooperation and partnerships in various fields,” he added.

Saudi Arabia is heavily investing in its aviation sector to boost tourism by 2030, targeting 330 million passengers by the end of the decade.

