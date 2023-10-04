You are here

Young Saudi authors shine at Riyadh book fair

Kendah Jambi published a sequel titled Al-Moarekh or The Historian in English. (Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
22-year-old Raghad Abdullah is a Consultant for the Ministry of Culture and the author of a book titled Baseerah or Insight in English. (Abdulrahman bin Shalhoub)
Updated 20 sec ago
Ghadi Joudah
  Event provides new writers exposure to publishers, agents and readers
  Kendah Jambi, a 23-year-old Saudi writer, told Arab News that despite taking part in other book fairs across the Kingdom, this was her first time at the Riyadh event
Ghadi Joudah
RIYADH: The Riyadh International Book Fair is shaping the domestic and regional cultural scene for emerging authors since launching on Sept. 28, with young writers telling Arab News that the event is providing them much-needed exposure.
In Saudi Arabia, book fairs have gained significance as the publishing industry undergoes continuous transformation. The events offer young writers the opportunity to display their skills and publish their novels.
The gatherings have promoted a strong feeling of camaraderie among aspiring authors, while also giving them the chance to make valuable connections with publishers, agents, and readers.
Kendah Jambi, a 23-year-old Saudi writer, told Arab News that despite taking part in other book fairs across the Kingdom, this was her first time at the Riyadh event.
“I think that participating in the Riyadh International Book Fair is important as it helps authors connect with their readers, especially as we really need constructive criticism, as authors and readers really like to see the people behind the books,” she said.
After the success of her first book “Al-Rahala” or “The Voyagers” in English, Jambi published a sequel titled “Al-Moarekh” or “The Historian,” which she is presenting at the fair.
“The Voyagers” tells the story of a group of people who develop their consciousnesses and travel through a multiverse.
Jambi said: “I decided to make my books a trilogy even before taking part in the Riyadh International Book Fair, yet the book fair helped in giving me more exposure and publicity as a writer, and the chance to meet current and prospective readers.”
By creating an environment that fosters learning and crafts, book fairs have become integral to the journey of young authors, providing them with invaluable experiences that shape their writing and career paths.
Malek Al-Saggaf, an 18-year-old writer, joined this year’s fair to showcase his first book, “The Concealed Facets of Us,” where every page is a story of its own.
“Previously, I participated in book fairs locally in Jeddah and Madinah, as well as regionally in Muscat and Cairo,” he said.
Al-Saggaf told Arab News that “The Concealed Facets of Us” is a poetry and self-help book that delves into different topics in life, such as dealing with relationships, friendships, depression and a vast array of emotions.
“I decided to write this book at a young age once I became aware that everybody is either going through something or is healing, so I asked myself how I can help these people.”
He added that the Riyadh event is one of the largest book fairs he has taken part in.
“It has provided me with a great deal of exposure, enough to propel my career as a writer.”
Whether attending panel discussions, taking part in writing workshops, or meeting their literary idols, writers can build passion, motivation and inspiration at the event, empowering them to pursue their dreams and make their mark on the literary scene.
Raghad Abdullah, 22, is a consultant for the Ministry of Culture and the author of a book titled “Baseerah” or “Insight” in English.
“I am not only a writer, but I also assist other aspiring authors to create their own books by guiding them through the process.”
Her book helps readers to collect data from their daily lives and transform the information into tangible processes to aid decision-making.
The cultural impact of the Riyadh International Book Fair on young authors cannot be understated. As they pave their way toward success, such an event serves as a stepping stone to hone their skills and provide them with the opportunities they need to flourish.
The fair is open daily from 11 a.m. to midnight until Oct. 7.

