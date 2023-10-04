You are here

Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition to open in Sharjah

Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition to open in Sharjah
The event will offer exclusive deals on a variety of high-end Arabian perfumes and oud. (Supplied)
  Event will showcase over 500 local and international brands
LONDON: The inaugural Emirates Perfumes and Oud Exhibition will open on Friday, showcasing over 500 local and international brands, Emirates News Agency reported on Wednesday. 

The event, which will take place in Sharjah till Oct. 14, will provide a forum for leading manufacturers, traders and perfume lovers to exchange knowledge and experiences in the fragrance industry.

It will also offer exclusive deals on a variety of high-end Arabian perfumes and oud. 

“This exhibition will undoubtedly serve the needs of a diverse range of traders, industrialists, young entrepreneurs and experts seeking opportunities in this thriving industry, which has been experiencing significant growth in the region,” Abdullah Sultan Al-Owais, chairman of Expo Center Sharjah, said.

Saif Mohammed Al-Midfa, CEO of Expo Center Sharjah, said the event will highlight the industry’s traditions and connection with Arab cultures.
 

BEIRUT: Turkish warplanes launched a new round of airstrikes against Kurdish militant targets in Iraq on Wednesday hours after the foreign minister warned that Turkiye would hit the militant group’s positions in Syria and Iraq in retaliation for a suicide bombing in Ankara earlier this week.
The outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, claimed responsibility for Sunday’s attack outside the Interior Ministry in Ankara in which one attacker blew himself up and another would-be bomber was killed in a shootout with police. Two police were wounded in the attack.
The Turkish jets targeted 22 suspected PKK positions in northern Iraq on Wednesday, destroying caves, shelters and depots used by the militants, the Turkish defense ministry said. The PKK maintains bases in the region, where its leadership has a foothold.
It was the Turkish air force’s third airstrike against suspected Kurdish militant sites in northern Iraq following the attack, which came as parliament prepared to reopen after a long summer recess. Meanwhile, dozens of people suspected of links to the PKK have been detained in a series of raids across Turkiye.
Ankara said a large number of PKK militants were “neutralized” in the strikes.
There was no immediate comment from Kurdish officials in Iraq.
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference that Turkish intelligence officials have established that the two assailants arrived from Syria, where they had been trained. He said Turkiye would now target facilities in Syria and Iraq belonging to the PKK, or its affiliated Kurdish militia group in Syria, which is known as People’s Defense Units, or YPG.
“From now on, all infrastructure, superstructure and energy facilities belonging to the PKK or the YPG in Iraq and Syria are legitimate targets of our security forces, armed forces and intelligence elements,” Fidan said. “Our armed forces’ response to this terrorist attack will be extremely clear and they will regret committing such an act.”
A Syrian Kurdish commander denied on Wednesday that the Ankara attackers were trained in Syria or crossed into Turkiye from Syria.
Mazloum Abdi, the commander of the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Force that controls large parts of northeastern Syria tweeted that those who carried out the attack in Ankara “did not pass through our territories.”
The Syrian Kurdish-led force is a coalition of several factions, including the YPG.
“We are not a side in the internal conflict in Turkiye,” Abdi wrote. He added that Turkiye is looking “for a pretext to legitimatize its continuous attacks on our region and to launch a new aggression and this is raising our concerns.”
Abdi, who is wanted by Turkiye on terrorism charges, said that targeting the infrastructure and economic targets in northeast Syria and cities “is considered a war crime.”
Fidan later joined a previously unannounced security meeting with Turkiye’s interior minister, defense minister, top military commander and intelligence chief, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.
Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Muhammad Al-Abbasi was scheduled to visit Turkiye on Thursday, the agency also reported.
The PKK has led a decades-long insurgency in Turkiye and is considered a terror organization by the United States and the European Union. Tens of thousands of people have died since the start of the conflict in 1984.
Meanwhile, Turkish intelligence agents killed a wanted Kurdish militant in an operation in Syria, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported Wednesday.
The militant, identified as Nabo Kele Hayri, who also went by Mazlum Afrin, was wanted for his alleged role in planning an attack last year on Istanbul’s main pedestrian street, Istiklal. The attack killed six people.

  Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi claimed more than 30% of crime in Lebanon is committed by Syrians, and the country's identity is under threat
  805,326 refugees are officially registered with the UN's refugee agency but Lebanese authorities estimate the total number exceeds 2 million
Updated 04 October 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Bassam Mawlawi, Lebanon’s caretaker interior minister, said on Wednesday that his country “will not allow the random Syrian presence.”

He claimed that “a large percentage, exceeding 30 percent, of various and major crimes are committed by Syrians in Lebanon” and “cooperation” is required “to preserve our environment and our country’s identity.”

His comments came against the backdrop of growing concern in Lebanon about the increasing numbers of Syrian refugees crossing the border.

“Lebanon cannot carry on with the same leniency toward the Syrian presence,” Mawlawi said. “We must limit the number of Syrians present in each apartment and we will not allow more than one family to reside in it.”

The aim “is not to regulate the Syrian presence but rather to limit it,” he added.

The number of Syrian refugees officially registered with the UNHCR, the UN’s refugee agency, had fallen to 805,326 by the end of March, but officials believes the true figure is double that.

Lebanese authorities, who asked the UN agency to stop registering new refugees in 2015, estimate the total number of Syrians in the country now exceeds 2 million. They fear the presence of so many refugees will cause a shift in the demographic balance along sectarian lines.

During meetings with governors and mayors, Mawlawi asked authorities not to sign any contracts for Syrians who do not possess proper, legal documentation, and called for Lebanese laws to be applied in full to Syrians just as they are to Lebanese citizens.

“We will not accept the exploitation of our country and changing its demographics in exchange for money,” Mawlawi said.

“Lebanon is not for sale and we are working as a permanent beehive to address the crisis and stand against the immense harm inflicted on Lebanon, the Lebanese people, and Lebanese demographics as a result of the chaos and unacceptable behavior due to the Syrian displacement.”

Syrians are said to run about 4,000 businesses in central and western Bekaa. In the town of Bar Elias alone, about 1,700 out of a total of 2,000 are run by Syrians. In Taalabaya, there are 450, and in Qab Elias, 350.

As part of the tightening of controls on refugees, the Ministry of Industry on Wednesday renewed a warning to factory owners that they must not hire Syrians who do not possess the required legal documents and permits, otherwise they could lose their licenses to operate.

The crisis caused by the growing numbers of Syrians entering Lebanon via illegal crossings along the northern and eastern borders has escalated in the past two weeks. Concerns grew further when Lebanese security services seized weapons last week during raids on refugee camps in the Bekaa Valley.

The anti-refugee sentiment in Lebanon was further fueled by a statement on Tuesday from the official spokesperson for the EU in the Middle East and North Africa, Luis Miguel Bueno, who said. “There is no return for Syrian refugees at the present time and they must be assisted in Lebanon. The conditions for refugees to return to Syria with dignity and voluntarily are not available.”

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah earlier sparked controversy when he suggested Lebanon should adopt a policy of “not preventing Syrian refugees from sailing toward Europe.”

He said: “Let them board ships, not just rubber boats, and head toward Europe, and this will lead to an inevitable outcome, which is that European countries will come submissively to Beirut.”

On Wednesday, MP Ghayath Yazbeck said the Lebanese Forces Party’s parliamentary bloc is considering signing a parliamentary petition demanding the closure of the UNHCR office in Lebanon, “because the commission is now promoting the new Syrian occupation of Lebanon.”

He blamed the recent Syrian influx on the Lebanese government, “which does not mobilize its powers to control this situation and mitigate its impact,” and criticized the Free Patriotic Movement for its refusal to organize a Cabinet session to discuss possible solutions to this imminent threat.

A number of organizations have emerged with the aim of confronting or addressing the presence of so many Syrian refugees in Lebanon, one of which is the National Campaign to Repatriate Displaced Syrians.

One of its leaders, Maroun Al-Khauli, sent a letter to UNHCR’s regional office in which he accused it of working to “settle Syrian refugees by supporting them financially and morally, encouraging them not to return to their land, and urging them to integrate into Lebanese society.”

As the unrest grows, Lebanese security agencies have warned of “kidnapping operations targeting Syrian people by gangs that lure them outside Lebanese borders to avoid detection, through fake social media accounts, most notably on TikTok.”

These gangs “deceive lured Syrians into believing that they can secure their travel from Lebanon to European countries, either through illegal routes or by securing travel visas abroad, in exchange for a financial fee,” the General Directorate of Internal Security Forces said.

“The victims are kidnapped upon arrival at the border areas with Lebanon, then transported outside the Lebanese borders and detained inside rooms within Syrian territory near the borders. There, they are brutally tortured and the torture acts are filmed, and photos and videos are sent to the kidnapped person’s family to pressure them and expedite the payment of a ransom in exchange for their release.”

In the past two days, video clips of one of these victims being tortured spread on social media but news organizations have not broadcast them because of the graphic nature of the footage.

  Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States are leading the call for the Human Rights Council to name a three-person fact-finding mission
  "Reports indicate the most appalling violations and abuses by all parties to this wholly unnecessary conflict," Britain's ambassador in Geneva, Simon Manley
Updated 04 October 2023
AFP

GENEVA: Four Western countries floated a proposal Wednesday for the United Nations’ top human rights body to appoint a team of experts to monitor and report on abuses and rights violations in war-wracked Sudan.
Britain, Germany, Norway and the United States are leading the call for the Human Rights Council to name a three-person fact-finding mission to look into possible crimes against refugees, women and children, and others in Sudan.
Sudan was plunged into chaos when long-simmering tensions between the military, headed by Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary, led by Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, escalated into open warfare in April.
The UN estimates that 5,000 people have been killed and more than 12,000 others wounded since the conflict began.
Over 5.2 million people have fled their homes, including more than 1 million who crossed into neighboring countries, and around 25 million people — half of the country’s population — need humanitarian aid, the UN says.
“Reports indicate the most appalling violations and abuses by all parties to this wholly unnecessary conflict,” Britain’s ambassador in Geneva, Simon Manley, told The Associated Press. “It is crucial for an independent UN body to establish the facts, so that those responsible can be held to account and so that these heinous acts stop.”
The draft resolution is set to come up for consideration by the 47-member rights council in Geneva at the end of next week, before then end of its fall session.
The fact-finding mission would aim in part to identify those responsible for rights violations and abuses, in the hope that one day perpetrators might be held to account.

  El-Sisi confirmed on Monday that he will seek a third term in office in elections due to be held in December
  "We are on the cusp of our new republic, which seeks to complete the process of the state's survival and rebuild it on the foundations of modernity and democracy"
Updated 04 October 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi’s decision to run for a third term in office came in response to the “call of Egyptians in the streets throughout the republic,” his campaign managers said on Wednesday.
El-Sisi confirmed on Monday that he will seek a third term in office in elections due to be held in December, with his election team promising to outline a consensus vision involving all political parties “as a continuation of the democratic process.”
“Just as I responded to the call of the Egyptians before, today I respond to their call again,” he said in the closing speech for a three-day event that promoted policies under his rule at a new capital being built outside Cairo.
“We are on the cusp of our new republic, which seeks to complete the process of the state’s survival and rebuild it on the foundations of modernity and democracy.”
El-Sisi’s campaign managers said that a consensus vision will be prepared for the next stage, entitled “We will complete the dream.”
The vision will involve all supporting parties and experts in various fields, they said.
El-Sisi hopes that Egyptians will set a good example and “show the world the size of their participation in the presidential elections,” a statement from his campaign office said.
Details and procedures would be announced shortly, it added.
Earlier, the Egyptian leader reiterated that he would continue to work “for the benefit of the nation.”
He said: “I promise you that this term will be an extension of our joint efforts for the sake of Egypt and its people.”
Mahmoud Fawzi, secretary-general of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, has been chosen by El-Sisi to lead his election campaign.
As of Thursday, the National Elections Authority will begin receiving applications for the 2024 presidential elections for a period of 10 days at the authority’s headquarters in central Cairo.
The Homat Watan, or Protectors of the Nation party, said that El-Sisi’s candidacy “is a message of reassurance to complete the development and construction process that began in the country since he assumed power.”
The pro-government Mostaqbal Watan, or Nation’s Future party, renewed its pledge to support El-Sisi.
In August, several other parties extended support to El-Sisi’s candidacy.

  During the past three years, AQAP, and other armed groups, have killed and kidnapped a number of international charity workers across the country
  Yemenia, the country's national airline, has announced the resumption of flights from Sanaa airport to Amman
Updated 04 October 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A court in Yemen’s southeastern province of Hadramout on Tuesday sentenced four Yemenis to death for kidnapping international humanitarian workers last year. 

The Specialized Criminal Court of First Instance for Terrorism and State Security in the port city of Al-Mukalla, Hadramout’s capital, charged Mohammed Ali Al-Harethi, Ali Ghaled Al-Salehi, Abdul Rahman Ali Al-Salehi and Shehab Abdullah Al-Salehi with kidnapping two employees of the international humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders, or MSF, and ordering their execution by firing squad or beheading.

Five others were absolved in the same case.

In March 2022, armed men believed to be Al-Qaeda militants intercepted a vehicle transporting a German and a Mexican in the Hadramout province between Al-Aber and Al-Khasha. 

Six months later, the captors were apprehended, and Yemeni security forces raided their hideout and freed the two hostages.

During the past three years, the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, and other armed groups have killed and kidnapped a number of international charity workers across the country. 

In August, MSF said that two of its foreign employees had been kidnapped in the central province of Marib, not far from where their colleagues had been kidnapped in 2022. 

The organization’s Yemen office refused to share with Arab News any information on the situation of the two workers or the identity of the abductors, saying it is “still working on the safe return of colleagues.”

Armed men on a motorcycle assassinated a UN food program employee in the southern city of Taiz in July, prompting the UN agency to suspend operations in the besieged city and increase security around its employees.

Meanwhile, Yemenia, the country’s national airline, has announced the resumption of flights from Sanaa airport to Amman, days after suspending the only commercial operations from the capital due to Houthi restrictions on the company’s access to its bank accounts. 

The company said it would resume its near-daily flights between Sanaa and Amman on Friday, without explaining how it resolved the dispute with the Houthis.

Yemenia recently announced that it will suspend flights between Sanaa and Amman in protest at the Houthi refusal to allow the airline to withdraw funds from its accounts in Houthi-controlled banks.

The Houthis responded by stopping a Yemenia plane from taking off from Sanaa airport, alleging that they blocked the company from withdrawing large amounts of money from its accounts over corruption concerns.

