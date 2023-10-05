You are here

Dubai's rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE
The analysis examined about 703,000 rental transactions between January 2018 and July 2023, including apartments and villas.
Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE

Dubai’s rentals on the rise, tenancy contracts up 43.5% in 4 years: CBRE
RIYADH: Dubai’s residential rental market has experienced an upswing in activity over the past two years, ending a negative growth cycle that persisted from mid-2015 until late 2021, according to real estate services firm CBRE.

In its latest report, the company disclosed that in the year-to-date figures up to July 2023, there was a 43.5 percent increase in the total number of tenancy contracts, reaching 325,727, compared to the agreements recorded during the same period in 2019.

The analysis examined about 703,000 residential rental transactions between January 2018 and July 2023, including apartments and villas.

The report highlights a growing divergence between new and renewed rental rates as current market conditions compel tenants to remain in their residences.

The data also presents a comprehensive analysis of recent trends in new and existing leases and offers insights into the future direction of Dubai’s housing market.

According to the figures, average apartment rental costs have reached their highest levels since February 2017, as villa fees have also surged exponentially. 

However, the  market is undergoing significant fragmentation. The report highlights a 12.6 percent drop in the total number of new contracts registered, contrasted by a 29 percent growth in renewed lease signups.

This suggests renters are becoming less inclined to relocate due to the additional costs associated with acquiring new leases, particularly in prime and core residential areas.

Many tenants are also capitalizing on the protection provided by the Real Estate Regulatory Agency rental regulations. These directives aim to limit annual increases to a maximum of 20.0 percent, and achieving the highest permissible rate is rare in most cases.

Taimur Khan, head of research at CBRE, commented on the findings: “The surge in demand has substantially altered the dynamics of Dubai’s residential rental market. In this landlord-favored market, new rental contracts can command significant premiums compared to renewed contracts.”

He added: “While this trend is starting to wane in the apartment segment as affordability limits are tested and renewals catch up with market rents, the villa segment continues to experience a significant disparity between demand and supply, ensuring that premiums in this segment are likely to remain elevated for an extended period.”

Dubai’s evolving rental landscape is driven by many factors, including robust demand, regulatory measures, and an overall shift in tenant preferences.

Topics: Dubai residential rents CBRE

Iraq to end all dollar cash withdrawals by Jan. 1, 2024, central-bank official says 

Iraq to end all dollar cash withdrawals by Jan. 1, 2024, central-bank official says 
Iraq to end all dollar cash withdrawals by Jan. 1, 2024, central-bank official says 

Iraq to end all dollar cash withdrawals by Jan. 1, 2024, central-bank official says 
BAGHDAD: Iraq will ban cash withdrawals and transactions in US dollars as of Jan. 1, 2024, in the latest push to curb the misuse of its hard currency reserves in financial crimes and the evasion of US sanctions on Iran, a top Iraqi central bank official said. 

The move aims to stamp out the illicit use of some 50 percent of the $10 billion that Iraq imports in cash from the New York Federal Reserve each year, Mazen Ahmed, director-general of investment and remittances at the Iraqi central bank, told Reuters. 

It’s also part of a broader push to de-dollarize an economy that has seen the greenback preferred over local notes by a population weary of recurring wars and crises following the 2003 US invasion. 

People who deposit dollars into banks before the end of 2023 will continue to be able to withdraw funds in dollars in 2024, Ahmed said. But dollars deposited in 2024 could only be withdrawn in local currency at the official rate of 1,320. 

The parallel market rate of the Iraqi dinar sat at 1,560 on Thursday, roughly 15 percent below the official rate. 

“You want to transfer? Transfer. You want a card in dollars? Here you go, you can use the card inside Iraq at the official rate, or if you want to withdraw cash, you can at the official rate in dinars,” Ahmed said. 

“But don't talk to me about cash dollars anymore.” 

Iraq has already set up a platform to regulate wire transfers that make up the bulk of its dollar demand and that used to be a hotbed of fake receipts and fraudulent transactions that siphoned dollars to Iran and Syria, both countries under US sanctions. 

Set up in concert with authorities in the U.S., where Iraq’s $120 billion in reserves from oil sales are held, that system was now nearly airtight, Ahmed said, providing dollars at the official rate to those engaged in legitimate trade such as imports of food and consumer goods. 

But the cash withdrawals have continued to be misused, he said, including by would-be travelers provided with a state quota of $3000 who have found ways to game the system. 

Iraq is heavily reliant on Washington’s goodwill to ensure oil revenues and finances do not face US censure. 

At the same time, the current government, which is backed by powerful parties and armed factions close to Iran, has been careful not to alienate Tehran, nor anger the parties and armed groups with deep interests in Iraq’s highly informal economy. 

DOLLAR SHORTAGE 

Many local banks have already been limiting dollar cash withdrawals in the past months, compounding a shortage that has seen the parallel market exchange rate continue to rise. 

Ahmed said some banks were low on dollars because many people were trying to withdraw dollars at once amid a feeling of unease over the financial system, while some banks also had shortages because they provided dollar-denominated loans that were then paid back in dinars. 

The CBI had also limited the amount of dollars it was providing as part of an agreement with the Fed to limit cash and shift toward e-payment, he said. 

Ahmed said the CBI expected the dinar to lose more value as the new measures went into force but said it was an acceptable side-effect of formalizing the financial system and the CBI was providing dollars at the official rate for all legitimate purposes. 

“The cost we are carrying today is nothing compared to this goal,” he said. 

“We don’t have a problem with the exchange rate hitting 1,700. If they tell me the rate is 1,700, I tell them: ‘you want to import from Iran. You want to smuggle. You have corrupt money that you want to get out.’” 

He added: “As long as all transparent and legal financing operations happen via us (at the official rate), the rest does not matter.” 

But signs have emerged that the CBI’s plans will not be met with open arms. 

On Thursday, a video circulated on social media showing a depositor at a Baghdad bank threatening to burn it down if he did not receive his deposit in cash dollars, a scene reminiscent of steps depositors have taken amid Lebanon’s banking crisis. 

“I swear I will burn it down. I swear I will enter the safe and take my money” the man says. 

Topics: Iraq Dollar

Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  

Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  

Saudi minister visits Austria to bolster economic ties  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade relations with Austria are poised for growth after the Kingdom’s minister of Economy and Planning held high-level meetings during his visit to the European country.  

Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, who visited Vienna to participate in a roundtable discussion, held talks with the Austrian Industries Federation, a prominent representative of the nation’s manufacturing sector. 

The federation plays a crucial role in Austria’s economic landscape, with its members accounting for over 80 percent of the nation’s manufacturers, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency. 

Topics: saudi - austria Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA

Renewable energy sector jobs nearly double over past decade: IRENA
RIYADH: In a significant stride toward a sustainable future, job opportunities in the renewable energy sector have nearly doubled over the past decade, reaching 13.7 million in 2022, up from 7.3 million in 2012, according to a recent report.

The report, compiled by the International Renewable Energy Agency and the International Labour Organization, noted that this increase in job opportunities was driven by a surge in investments in the renewable energy sector in recent years.

China accounts for 41 percent of jobs in the renewable energy sector globally, followed by Brazil, EU countries, India and the US. 

Breaking down the figures, the report indicated that by the end of 2022, the solar photovoltaics sector employed 4.9 million people, while hydropower and biofuels each hired 2.5 million individuals. Additionally, the wind power sector engaged 1.4 million people.

The study also underlined that the solar technology sector boasted the best gender balance compared to other industries, with 40 percent of jobs held by women.

IRENA Director General Francesco La Camera said: “2022 was another outstanding year for renewable energy jobs amid multiplying challenges. Creating millions of jobs will require a much faster pace of investments in energy transition technologies.”  

He added: “The G20 leaders agreed to accelerate efforts to triple global renewables capacity by 2030 aligned with our recommendations ahead of COP28. I call on all policymakers to use this momentum as an opportunity to adopt ambitious policies that drive the needed systemic change.” 

The report emphasized that an inclusive energy transition must prioritize workforce development and diversity. It also underscored the importance of expanding education and training and increasing career opportunities for youth, minorities and marginalized groups in the renewable energy sector.

“To seize the significant opportunities to attain full, productive and freely chosen employment, social inclusion and decent work for all during these complex transitions, there is a need to develop and implement specific policies for inclusive macroeconomic growth, sustainable enterprises, skills development, other active labor market interventions,” said Gilbert Houngbo, director general of ILO.

Topics: IRENA International Renewable Energy Agency ILO

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 
Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 

Saudi Airlines Catering Co. rebrands as CATRION 
RIYADH: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. has rebranded as CATRION as it seeks to diversify its business.

Under its new identity, the company is poised to explore fresh opportunities in various sectors, including retail, healthcare, railways, and integrated facilities management, in addition to its well-established aviation catering portfolio, as stated in a press release. 

Through this rebranding initiative, the company aims to attain a 50 percent revenue contribution from non-aviation ventures. These activities encompass laundry services, religious tourism hospitality, corporate hospitality, and sports/entertainment catering. 

Presently, aviation catering accounts for 76 percent of the company’s revenue.  

Under its aviation operations, Saudi Airlines Catering Co., which is now CATRION, manages 37 airport lounges across Saudi Arabia and it served over 2 million guests in 2022. 

Mohammed Abdulaziz Al-Sarhan, chairman of CATRION, said: “Our unwavering commitment to innovation has been the hallmark of the continued growth and success of CATRION. The new brand positioning signifies the bold direction we are taking and reflects the company’s energy and dynamism at this exciting point in our evolution.”  

He added: “Looking ahead, we aspire to make significant inroads into new sectors to fulfil the mandate of Vision 2030 and contribute to the diversification of the Kingdom’s economy.”  

The company’s CEO Wajdy Al-Ghabban emphasized that the new brand name will facilitate the company’s diversification into Saudi Arabia’s emerging growth industries. 

“For over 40 years, CATRION has been elevating customer experiences through its commitment to excellence, quality, and attention to detail while continuously diversifying its operations into the Kingdom’s new growth industries,” said Al-Ghabban.  

He added: “The new identity will further expedite this growth trajectory and accelerate the company’s movement into the future as a proud Saudi brand for the world.”  

In August, CATRION reported a net profit of SR120.9 million ($32.24 million) for the first half of this year, marking a 53 percent increase compared to the same period last year.  

In a statement to Tadawul, the company attributed the rise in profit to improved sales, increased in-flight operations, and stronger non-aviation business operations. 

Topics: Saudi Airlines Catering Co. (SACC) CATRION

Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains
Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains

Oil Updates — crude up after OPEC+ maintains output cuts but shaky demand caps gains
SINGAPORE: Oil prices inched up on Thursday, clawing back some of the previous session’s big losses after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, maintained output cuts to keep supply tight – though an uncertain demand outlook capped gains, according to Reuters.

Brent crude oil futures rose 55 cents to $86.36 a barrel at 9:40 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed 55 cents to $84.77.

Oil settled down more than $5 on Wednesday as a bleaker macroeconomic outlook and fuel demand destruction came into focus following a meeting of an OPEC+ panel. 

The OPEC+ ministerial panel made no changes to the group’s oil output policy, and Saudi Arabia said it would continue with a voluntary cut of 1 million barrels per day until the end of 2023, while Russia would keep a 300,000 bpd voluntary export curb until the end of December.

“We continue to see the market in deficit through the fourth quarter and the softer prices reduce the probability OPEC will ease supply constraints,” National Australia Bank analysts said in a note.

On the downside, the euro zone economy probably shrank last quarter, according to a survey which showed demand fell in September at the fastest pace in almost three years as consumers reined in spending amid rising borrowing costs and prices.

The latest data also showed a sharp decline in US gasoline demand. Finished motor gasoline supplied, a proxy for demand, fell last week to about 8 million bpd, its lowest since the start of this year, the US Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday.

“The three-month rally in crude oil prices has been riding on the narrative of tighter supply dynamics and resilient global economic conditions, so there is some discomfort for the bulls lately when the tailwinds were not as prominent as before,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Oil prices will struggle to push higher given the more uncertain demand outlook, along with weaker US economic data released on Wednesday and a significant build in gasoline inventories, he added.

The US services sector slowed in September as new orders fell to a nine-month low, though the pace remained consistent with expectations for solid economic growth in the third quarter.

Topics: oil updates OPEC+

