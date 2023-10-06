You are here

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Ozempic has become increasingly popular for weight loss. (Reuters)
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis

Popular weight loss drugs linked to higher risk of stomach paralysis
Updated 29 sec ago
AFP
WASHINGTON: Drugs like Ozempic, which have become increasingly popular for losing weight, heighten the risk of certain severe gastrointestinal problems including stomach paralysis, according to a large study published Thursday.
The paper, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), looked at a class of drugs called GLP-1 agonists that includes the brands Wegovy, Ozempic, Rybelsus and Saxenda.
It then compared the rate of serious side effects to another class of weight loss drug, bupropion-naltrexone.
The GLP-1 agonists were associated with an almost four times increased risk of stomach paralysis, a nine times higher risk of pancreatitis and four times greater risk of bowel obstruction.
These conditions can cause hospitalization and require surgery, depending on their severity.
“Given the wide use of these drugs, these adverse events, although rare, must be considered by patients thinking about using them for weight loss,” said lead author Mohit Sodhi, a medical student at the University of British Columbia in Canada, in a statement.
“The risk calculus will differ depending on whether a patient is using these drugs for diabetes, obesity or just general weight loss,” he added. “People who are otherwise healthy may be less willing to accept these potentially serious adverse events.”
Originally developed for managing Type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 agonists have soared in popularity in recent years as a means to lose weight, mainly through “off-label” use.
Saxenda and Wegovy were approved for weight loss in 2020 and 2021, but the clinical trials used to greenlight them involved too few people with too short a follow-up time to detect very rare events, the researchers said.
Epidemiologist and co-author Mahyar Etminan said that while there had been anecdotal reports of some patients using these drugs for weight loss and then having repeated episodes of nausea and vomiting as a result of stomach paralysis, the current study was the first to examine the question at a larger scale.
The authors trawled through US patient records searching for people prescribed liraglutide or semaglutide — the two main GLP-1 agonists — or bupropion/naltrexone, a non GLP-1 weight loss medication, to see how many went on to develop certain gastrointestinal conditions.
Their analysis included patients with a recent history of obesity, but excluded those with diabetes or who had been prescribed another antidiabetic drug. Just over 5,400 records were included in the final analysis.
“The results from this study highlight how important it is that patients access these drugs only through trusted medical professionals, and only with ongoing support and monitoring,” said Simon Cork, a senior lecturer at Anglia Ruskin University, who was not involved in the research.
“It is vital that regulation is tightened to ensure that these drugs are only prescribed under the right circumstances.”

Topics: weight Loss Ozempic

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
Updated 3 sec ago
AP
Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims

Hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of victims in Prigozhin's plane crash, Putin claims
  • A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash
Updated 3 sec ago
AP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday that hand grenade fragments were found in the bodies of people who died in the Aug. 23 crash of mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane.
Experts investigating the crash found no indication the private jet had suffered an “external impact,” he said. Prigozhin and two of his top lieutenants of the Wagner private military contractor were among the 10 people killed when the jet came down as it flew from Moscow to St. Petersburgh.
There was no way to independently verify Putin’s statement.
A preliminary US intelligence assessment concluded that an intentional explosion caused the crash, and Western officials have pointed to a long list of Putin foes who have been assassinated. The Kremlin called allegations he was behind the crash as an “absolute lie.”
A Russian investigation was launched but no findings have been released. Moscow rejected an offer from Brazil, where the Embraer business jet was built, to join the inquiry.
While Putin noted the probe was still ongoing and stopped short of saying what caused the crash, his statement appeared to hint the plane was brought down by a grenade explosion.
Prigozhin’s aborted rebellion in June marked the most serious challenge to Putin, who has been in power for more than two decades. The crash came two months to the day after the rebellion’s start.
Putin also noted that while investigators haven’t tested the remains for alcohol and drugs, 5 kilograms (11 pounds) of cocaine was found during searches at Prigozhin’s office in St. Petersburg following the mutiny — an apparent attempt to denigrate the mercenary chief.
After his death, Putin described Prigozhin, 62, as “a man of difficult fate” who had “made serious mistakes in life.”
Prigozhin owed his fortune to his ties with the Russian leader dating to the early 1990s and was dubbed “Putin’s chef” for the lucrative Kremlin catering contracts.
The Wagner Group military contractor that he created has been active in Ukraine, Syria and several African countries and counted tens of thousands of troops at its peak. It played a key role in the fighting in Ukraine, where it spearheaded capture of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut in May after months of bloody combat.
In the June 23-24 rebellion, Prigozhin said it was intended to oust the Defense Ministry’s leadership that he blamed for mistakes in pressing the fighting in Ukraine. His mercenaries took over Russia’s southern military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don and then rolled toward Moscow before abruptly halting the mutiny under a deal that offered them amnesty from prosecution. The mercenaries were given a choice to retire from the service, move to Belarus or sign new contracts with the Defense Ministry.
Last week, Putin met with one of Wagner’s top commanders to take charge of “volunteer units” fighting in Ukraine in a sign that the Kremlin intends to keep using the mercenaries after Prigozhin’s death.
Putin said Thursday that several thousand Wagner troops have signed contracts with the Defense Ministry.

Topics: Yevgeny Prigozhin

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP
Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister

Germany will ensure Ukraine can protect itself: minister
Updated 11 min 32 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: Germany will “do everything possible” so that Ukraine can protect itself from Russian missiles, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Thursday after Moscow’s latest deadly strike in Ukraine.
“More than 50 people dead in #Hrosa,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “As long as bombs hail on supermarkets and cafes, we do everything for #Ukraine to protect itself from Putin’s missile terror.”
Earlier Thursday, at a meeting of European leaders in Granada, Spain, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced that Berlin was working on supplying Kyiv with a new Patriot air-defense system.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google's billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple

DuckDuckGo CEO says Google’s billions got in the way of a deal with Apple
Updated 25 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

The CEO of privacy-oriented search engine DuckDuckGo said its talks with Apple about a potential contract failed because the smartphone maker was reluctant to give up Google’s multibillion dollar paychecks, according to newly transcripts of a landmark antitrust trial of the Alphabet unit.
Gabriel Weinberg, who also founded the company, testified on Sept. 21 on the effect on DuckDuckGo of Google’s $10 billion in annual payments to smartphone makers and others to keep its search engine as the default on computers or mobile devices.
Some of his testimony took place outside of public view.
A redacted transcript unsealed late on Wednesday showed DuckDuckGo had struck a deal with Apple in 2014 to be shown as an option on Apple devices. Soon after, DuckDuckGo began pressing Apple to be made the default choice for users who wanted to work in privacy mode, which limited data collected on the user.
App makers seek to be the default in their area, whether it be search or maps or anything else, because many users are unable or reluctant to change defaults.
Weinberg said Apple seemed “really interested” in 2016, and executives of the two companies had meetings in 2017 and 2018 to discuss the shift to DuckDuckGo as the default in privacy mode. DuckDuckGo has about 2.5 percent of the search market, he testified.
In those meetings, Weinberg said, Apple executives would bring up the concern that its distribution agreements with Google may bar the change. The potential deal died in 2019, Weinberg argued because of the Google payments.
Apple’s John Giannandrea, in charge of machine learning and AI strategy whose testimony behind closed doors was also unsealed late Wednesday, had testified in September that Apple had compared Bing and Google with an eye toward playing the two against each other.
Giannandrea testified about Apple’s toying with the idea of buying Bing or using it as a default search engine instead of Google, an idea that Giannandrea opposed because of Bing’s lower quality search results.
The Justice Department has said that Google, which has some 90 percent of the search market, pays some $10 billion annually to Apple, other smartphone makers and others to be the default search. That clout in search has made Google a heavy hitter in the lucrative advertising market, boosting its profits.

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case

Trump says US presidents immune from charges in challenge to election case
  • Trump has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House
Updated 29 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump, seeking to dismiss the federal case accusing him of trying to overturn his loss in the 2020 presidential election, argued on Thursday that he cannot be prosecuted because US presidents are immune from criminal charges.
“Here, 234 years of unbroken historical practice — from 1789 until 2023 — provide compelling evidence that the power to indict a former President for his official acts does not exist,” Trump’s lawyers wrote to the US District Court in Washington.
It was one of two efforts Trump’s legal team pursued on Thursday to toss criminal cases against the former US president. They also asked a New York judge to dismiss charges tied to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election, calling them “politically motivated” and legally flawed.
Trump, president from 2017 to 2021, has regularly made sweeping claims of immunity both while in office and since leaving the White House. Courts have rejected these claims.
The US Supreme Court in 2020 spurned Trump’s argument that he was absolutely immune from state criminal investigations while president.
A US judge last year ruled that Trump was not immune from civil lawsuits seeking to hold him liable for his supporters’ violence during a Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. The judge said Trump’s actions leading up to the riot, casting doubt on the election results, were not official responsibilities.
Trump is appealing that ruling.
In the Washington case, US Special Counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in August with four felony counts for attempting to interfere in the counting of votes and to block the certification of the 2020 US presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty.
The case is one of four criminal prosecutions Trump, 77, faces as he seeks to retake the White House. He is the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in 2024.
In their court filing on Thursday, his lawyers assert that acts mentioned in the indictment aimed at ensuring “election integrity” are “at the heart of his official responsibilities as President.”
These acts include meetings where Trump allegedly urged the Justice Department to investigate baseless claims of voter fraud and pressured then-Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to certify the election.
A spokesperson for Smith’s office declined to comment.
Trump has asserted that impeachment, where the US Congress can charge and try presidents for misconduct, is the appropriate way to hold presidents accountable for official actions.
The House of Representatives impeached Trump for allegedly inciting the Jan. 6 riot. The Senate later acquitted him.

Topics: Donald Trump

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
AP
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition

US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Updated 34 min 45 sec ago
AP

SAN FRANCISCO: The Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday it is seeking a court order that would compel Elon Musk to testify as part of an investigation into his purchase of Twitter, now called X.
The SEC said in a filing in a San Francisco federal court that Musk failed to appear for testimony on Sept. 15 despite an investigative subpoena served by the SEC and having raised no objections at the time it was served.
But “two days before his scheduled testimony, Musk abruptly notified the SEC staff that he would not appear,” said the agency’s filing. “Musk attempted to justify his refusal to comply with the subpoena by raising, for the first time, several spurious objections, including an objection to San Francisco as an appropriate testimony location.”
X, which is based in San Francisco, didn’t immediately return a request for comment.
The SEC said it has been conducting a fact-finding investigation involving the period before Musk’s takeover last year when Twitter was still a publicly traded company. The agency said it has not concluded that anyone has violated federal securities laws.

Topics: Twitter X Elon Musk

