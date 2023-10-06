You are here

  • Home
  • Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker
State Duma the country's lower house of parliament is expected to vote on the ratification (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/49zsy

Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker

Russia to move toward revoking ratification of nuclear test ban treaty — speaker
  • Putin held out possibility of resuming nuclear testing
  • Russia has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday indicated it was moving swiftly toward revoking ratification for the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty after President Vladimir Putin held out the possibility of resuming nuclear testing.
A resumption in nuclear tests by Russia, the United States or both would be profoundly destabilising at a time when tensions between the two countries are greater than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Putin on Thursday said Russia’s nuclear doctrine did not need updating but that he was not yet ready to say whether or not Russia needed to resume nuclear tests.
The Kremlin chief said that Russia should look at revoking ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) as the United States had signed it but not ratified.
Just hours after Putin’s words, Russia’s top lawmaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, said the legislature’s bosses would swiftly consider the need to revoke Russia’s ratification for the treaty.
“The situation in the world has changed,” parliament peaker Volodin said. “Washington and Brussels have unleashed a war against our country.”
“At the next meeting of the State Duma Council, we will definitely discuss the issue of revoking the ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty,” Volodin said.
Putin’s words, followed by Volodin’s, indicate that Russia is almost certain to revoke ratification of the treaty, which bans nuclear explosions  by everyone, everywhere.
Russia, which inherited the Soviet Union’s nuclear weapons, has the world’s biggest store of nuclear warheads.
In the five decades between 1945 and the 1996 Comprehensive Nuclear Test-Ban Treaty, more than 2,000 nuclear tests were carried out, 1,032 of them by the United States and 715 of them by the Soviet Union, according to the United Nations.
The Soviet Union last tested in 1990. The United States last tested in 1992.
Since the CTBT, 10 nuclear tests have taken place. India conducted two in 1998, Pakistan also two in 1998, and North Korea conducted tests in 2006, 2009, 2013, 2016 (twice) and 2017, according to the United Nations.
Putin said on Thursday that Russia had successfully tested a nuclear-powered and nuclear-capable cruise missile — the Burevestnik — whose capabilities he has called unmatched.
The Burevestnik, whose name translates as “storm petrel,” is a ground-launched, low-flying cruise missile that is not only capable of carrying a nuclear warhead but is also nuclear-powered. Putin first revealed the project in March 2018.
A 2020 report by the United States Air Force’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center said that if Russia successfully brought the Burevestnik into service, it would give Moscow a “unique weapon with intercontinental-range capability.”

Topics: Russia Nuclear weapon

Related

Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
World
Kremlin says Russia has not abandoned moratorium on nuclear testing
Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM
Middle-East
Japan proposes initiative to resume nuclear talks: Iran FM

Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years

Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years

Icy flood that killed at least 41 in India’s northeast after dam burst had been feared for years
  • Design and placement of 6-year-old Teesta 3 dam, largest in Sikkim state, were controversial from the time it was built
  • Activists argued that extreme weather caused by climate changes makes dam-building in the Himalayas too dangerous
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of rescuers dug through slushy debris and fast-flowing, icy water Friday in a search for survivors after a glacial lake overflowed and burst through a dam in India’s Himalayan north, a disaster that many had warned was possible for years.
The flood began in the early hours of Wednesday, when water overflowed a mountain lake with enough force to break through the concrete of a major hydroelectric dam downstream. It then poured into the valley below, where it killed at least 41 people and forced thousands to flee their homes.
Police said that 22 of the dead were found kilometers (miles) downriver in West Bengal state, while 100 people are still missing.
It wasn’t clear what triggered the flood. Experts pointed to intense rain, and a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck nearby Nepal on Tuesday afternoon, as possible contributors.

Locals assess damage after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in Sikkim, India, on October 6. 2023. (AP)

The deadly flood was the latest to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state, and record rains in northern India killed more than 100 people over two weeks in July.
The design and placement of the 6-year-old Teesta 3 dam, the largest in Sikkim state, were controversial from the time it was built, part of an Indian push to expand hydropower energy.
Local activists argued that extreme weather caused by climate changes makes dam-building in the Himalayas too dangerous, and warned that the dam’s design didn’t include enough safety measures.
A report compiled by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority in 2019 had identified the lake the Teesta 3 dam was built to contain as “highly vulnerable” to flooding that could cause extensive damage to life and property in downstream areas, warning of the risk of flash floods that could break through dams.
The dam’s operator, and local agencies responsible for dam safety, did not respond to requests for comment Friday.
A 2021 study by researchers in India, the United States and Switzerland warned that a catastrophic flood was becoming more likely as melting glaciers caused water levels in the lake to rise.
The Teesta 3 hydropower project, built on the Teesta River, took nine years and cost $1.5 billion to construct. The project was capable of producing 1,200 megawatts of electricity — enough to power 1.5 million Indian homes — and began operation in 2017.
“Despite being the biggest project in the state, there were no early warning systems installed even though the glacier overflowing was a known risk,” said Himanshu Thakkar of the non-governmental organization South Asian Network for Rivers, Dams and People.

Buildings are inundated after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in Sikkim, India, on October 6. 2023. (AP)

According to a release from India’s National Disaster Management Agency Friday, they plan to set up early warning systems for real-time alerts at most of India’s 56 known at-risk glacial lakes.
Thakkar said authorities failed to apply the lessons from a 2021 dam breach in Himalayan state of Uttarakhand that killed 81 people, allowing an “eerily similar” disaster to occur.
“We knew that this was coming,” said Gyatso Lepcha, general secretary of Affected Citizens of Teesta, an environmental organization based in Sikkim. “The same can happen with other dams also,” he wrote, in a statement that called for a safety review of all dams in the state.
Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.
Despite the risks, the Indian government has approved hundreds of new hydroelectric dams to be built across the Himalayan region. To meet ambitious clean energy goals, it aims to increase India’s hydroelectric dam output by half, to 70,000 megawatts, by 2030.
But the growing frequency and intensity of extreme weather, driven in part by climate change, puts many of these dams and the people living downstream from them at risk. A 2016 study found that over a fifth of the 177 dams built close Himalayan glaciers could fail if glacial lakes burst, including the dam in Sikkim.

Buildings are inundated after flash floods triggered by sudden heavy rainfall swamped Rangpo town in Sikkim, India, on October 6. 2023. (AP)

In 2021, the Indian federal government passed a dam safety law that requires operators and local governments to plan for emergencies, but the Teesta-3 dam is not listed as being monitored for safety by India’s chief dam regulator, the Central Water Commission.
Last month, dam breaches caused by Storm Daniel caused devastating damage to the city of Derna in Libya.
More than 2,000 people were rescued after Wednesday’s floods, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in a statement, adding that state authorities set up 26 relief camps for more than 22,000 people impacted by the floods.
One soldier was previously reported missing was rescued, and the bodies of seven have been found, state police said.
Eleven bridges in the Lachan Valley were washed away by the floodwaters, which also hit pipelines and damaged or destroyed more than 270 houses in four districts, officials said.
The army said it was providing medical aid and phone connectivity to civilians in the areas of Chungthang, Lachung and Lachen, and local media reported that said the army was erecting temporary bridges to bring food to affected areas.

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Updated 06 October 2023
Reuters

KOLKATA: At least 40 people were killed after a glacial lake burst its banks and triggered flash floods this week in the Indian Himalayas, government officials told Reuters on Friday as rescuers searched for dozens still missing.
The Lhonak Lake in the mountainous Sikkim state overflowed on Wednesday, causing major flooding that authorities said had impacted the lives of 22,000 people.
It is the latest deadly weather event in South Asia’s mountains being blamed on climate change
Sikkim officials had put the death toll at 18 on Thursday evening. Officials in the neighboring downstream state of West Bengal told Reuters that emergency teams recovered another 22 bodies that had been washed away.
The Indian army said it is planning to evacuate nearly 1,500 stranded tourists using helicopters as weather in the region improves.

Topics: India Himalayas Flood

Related

UAE, India discuss investment, trade at high-level talks in Abu Dhabi
Middle-East
UAE, India discuss investment, trade at high-level talks in Abu Dhabi
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity
World
US envoy: Aid to Libya for flood recovery will accelerate if country moves toward unity

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
Follow

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens

Fire sweeps through a 6-story residential building in Mumbai, killing 6 and injuring dozens
  • Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district
  • Fires are common in India where building laws and safety norms are often flouted
Updated 06 October 2023
AP

NEW DELHI: A fire swept through a six-story residential building Friday, leaving at least six dead and another 38 injured in Mumbai, India’s financial and entertainment capital, a fire official said.
Eight fire engines took three hours to extinguish the fire in the Goregaon West district, fire officer Ashok Tarapade said. The rescue work is over and the injured have been taken to two hospitals, he added.
Media reports said the fire started in some shops on the ground floor and the smoke engulfed some floors. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
The building was constructed in 2006 to house people who were shifted from a slum in Mumbai and it didn’t have proper fire fighting equipment, the Hindustan Times newspaper cited Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar as saying.
The smoke spread in the building through a lift duct, he said.
Fires are common in India, where building laws and safety norms are often flouted by builders and residents.
In 2022, a massive fire in a four-story commercial building in New Delhi killed at least 27 people. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi and killed 43 people.

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report

Trump told Australian businessman US nuclear subs secrets: report
  • Billionaire Anthony Pratt shared what Trump told him —sensitive details about the US submarines — with others, including foreign officials and journalists
  • Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

WASHINGTON: Former president Donald Trump shared classified information about US nuclear submarines with an Australian businessman shortly after he left office, in a meeting at his Florida private members club Mar-a-Lago, US media said Thursday.
The New York Times, citing unnamed sources, identified the businessman as billionaire Anthony Pratt, who heads one of the world’s largest packaging companies.
ABC News, which first revealed the story, said Pratt later shared sensitive details about the US submarines with “scores of others, including more than a dozen foreign officials, several of his own employees, and a handful of journalists.”
Sources told the Times that Trump’s disclosures “potentially endangered the US nuclear fleet.”

Federal prosecutors already investigating Trump for holding classified material at Mar-a-Lago after he left office, interviewed Pratt twice about the incident, the reports said.
Pratt may now be called by prosecutors to testify against Trump in his classified documents trial, which is due to start next May in Florida.
Pratt met Trump at his Palm Beach club in April 2021, and told the ex-president he thought Australia should start buying its submarines from the US, ABC reported.
In response, Trump allegedly told the businessman the exact number of nuclear warheads US submarines routinely carry, and precisely how close they can get to Russian submarines without being detected, the news outlet said.
Aside from the classified documents case, Trump faces three other indictments: one federal and one in Georgia over his efforts to overturn his election loss and stay in power, and one in New York stemming from election-eve hush money payments in 2016 to a porn star.
Trump is currently on trial in New York on charges of wildly and fraudulently inflating the value of his assets so as to get better terms from banks and insurance companies.
 

Topics: Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago Anthony Pratt

Related

Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
World
Trump charged over classified documents in first federal indictment of an ex-president
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
World
Trump faces fresh charges in documents case as legal woes grow
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
World
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case
World
Trump pleads not guilty in government secrets case

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones

Russia says downed eight Ukrainian drones
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP

MOSCOW: Moscow said Friday it had destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in western Russia, following a deadly Russian strike on a village across the frontline.
The Russian defense ministry said the attempted drone attacks on Belgorod and Kursk took place late Thursday.
“Kyiv regime’s attempt to carry out a terrorist attack by an aircraft-type UAV on objects on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted,” it said on Telegram.
It said one drone was destroyed over Kursk at around 8:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), and seven were shot down over Belgorod and the surrounding region a few hours later.
Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov initially spoke of six drone strikes in his region, saying on Telegram that “according to preliminary data, no victims.”
“Operational services are clarifying information about the consequences on the ground,” he wrote.
Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive in June, Russia has weathered waves of drone attacks that have sporadically damaged buildings, including in Moscow.
Russian officials have downplayed their significance.
On Wednesday, Russia said it downed 31 Ukrainian drones in the same region, as well as in Bryansk, further north.
Friday’s announcements came after a Russian strike killed at least 51 people gathered for a wake in a Ukrainian village on Thursday, in an attack described by President Volodymyr Zelensky as “absolute evil.”
The village of 330 people is around 30 kilometers (18 miles) from the frontline town of Kupiansk, an area Russian forces have been pushing to recapture after they lost territory to Ukrainian troops last year.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Latest updates

Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake
Deadly new strike as Ukraine mourns dozens killed at wake
'Coolest thing': breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow
'Coolest thing': breakdancing wows Asian Games ahead of Olympic bow
Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike
Global Markets – investors hope US job numbers give Fed less reason to hike
An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
An aid group says artillery fire killed 11 and injured 90 in a Sudanese city
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh
Freaks of Nature celebrates music, art in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.