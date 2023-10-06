Snapchat launches first machine learning lens at Riyadh Book Fair

DUBAI: Snapchat, in partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture, has launched an augmented reality lens to help improve interactive experiences for the hearing-impaired.
The lens was launched at the Riyadh International Book Fair on Sept. 28 at the King Saud University in Riyadh.
It utilizes machine learning technology, which allows the camera to accurately identify and interpret 28 distinct hand gestures from the Arabic alphabet used in Arabic Sign Language.
“This year’s participation in the book fair is unique and innovative, as we are launching special services for the deaf community,” said Mohammed Hasan Alwan, CEO of the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission.
“We look forward to the impressive results of the augmented reality experiences at the exhibition, which align with our mission to promote cultural exchange and make literature more accessible to different segments of society through the positive impact on visitors.”
The fair features a unique 3D technology display, encouraging attendees to participate in an interactive experience in which books spring to life through a selfie camera, each tap of which unveils inspirational quotes.
The event will also introduce a specially designed lens experience for children, aimed at promoting a passion for reading. The experience will take users on a hot air balloon ride, with the balloon designed in the shape of a book and featuring the message “Reading Uplifts You” alongside Riyadh Book Fair’s logo and branding.
The lens marks a milestone for Snapchat as it is the first Arabic sign language lens ever introduced in the Middle East and North Africa region.
A survey found 83 percent of consumers say they are interested in AR for learning, according to Abdulla Alhammadi, regional business lead for the Saudi market at Snap Inc.
“AR can provide powerful opportunities to enhance learning, from educational guides to recipes and beyond,” Alhammadi said. “This is the greatest untapped opportunity for brands to become early adopters, further highlighting the growing interest in AR for educational purposes.
“We believe AR is the next technological advancement that will impact industries, and our AR is powered by AI to make it more creative and useful,” he added.
