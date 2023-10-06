You are here

KSA, Kazakhstan set for trade boost after first direct flight, envoy says

Air Astana operates direct flight service between Jeddah and Almaty with initial services operating on Wednesdays and Sundays. (Supplied)
Air Astana operates direct flight service between Jeddah and Almaty with initial services operating on Wednesdays and Sundays. (Supplied)
Rashid Hassan
  • Air Astana plane touched down in Jeddah on Thursday
  • Berik Aryn, Kazakhstan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are set to boost bilateral trade, including tourism, after the Central Asian country’s Air Astana flag carrier operated its first direct flight to the Kingdom on Oct. 5.
Berik Aryn, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on Friday: “Yes, Air Astana has operated the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. It was launched yesterday (Thursday) and was received upon arrival by our consulate team in Jeddah.”
He added that this month, flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“Hopefully, from the beginning of December, a third frequency on Mondays will be added to the schedule,” said the envoy.
“(Saudi budget airline) Flynas is also planning to operate flights in November from Jeddah,” said Aryn, adding: “We are also trying to operate direct flights from Riyadh.
“We are also in conversation with other airlines here to operate flights between the two countries,” said the envoy.
“This is good for further deepening bilateral ties and will encourage tourism and trade flourish between the two countries.”
In December last year, speaking at a roadshow titled “Tourism in Almaty,” organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Riyadh, Aryn told Arab News that Kazakhstan had relaxed visa requirements for Saudis visiting the Central Asian country.
“From January to September 2022, we witnessed an increase in tourists to Kazakhstan. I would also like to mention the increase in the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Saudi Arabia in 2022, which reached 20,000,” he said at the time.
“We understand that these figures still do not respond to the potential partnership in tourism. Nevertheless, we believe that our joint efforts are now providing favorable conditions for increasing tourism and building up trade and economic cooperation,” the envoy added.
An official statement from the Kazakh airline said: “Air Astana performed the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. In October, flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From the beginning of December, a third frequency will be added to the schedule on Mondays.”
The flights are operated by comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft with a two-class layout and a capacity of 166 seats. The duration of the flight to Jeddah is six hours, 50 minutes, and five hours, 45 minutes inbound to Almaty, the statement added.
The port city of Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea, is known as the gateway to the holy city of Makkah.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kazakhstan Air Astana bilateral trade

KSrelief delivers 20 ambulances to Turkish Ministry of Health

KSrelief delivers 20 ambulances to Turkish Ministry of Health
Arab News
  • Saudi ambassador to Turkiye Fahd Abualnasr attended the handover ceremony
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered 20 fully equipped ambulances to the Turkish Ministry of Health, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The move comes as part of KSrelief’s efforts to support health facilities affected by the recent earthquake that struck Turkiye. 

The Saudi ambassador to Turkiye Fahd Abualnasr attended the handover ceremony.

The Turkish deputy minister of Health Shuaib Berinci, the Director General of Foreign Relations at the Turkish Ministry of Health Salami Kilic and the representative of the King Salman Relief Center, Khalaf bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, also attended the ceremony.

Berinci thanked the Saudi government under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the relief and humanitarian assistance provided to those affected by the earthquake in his country, indicating that this contributed to alleviating the suffering of those affected.

On February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey near the Syrian border, which left 55,000 people dead, 130,000 injured and millions displaced.

Topics: Syria-Turkiye earthquake Turkiye Saudi Arabia King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan

Saudi Fund for Development Inaugurates New Public School in Tajikistan
AP
  • The new school will contribute toward meeting the country's educational needs, and will accommodate 36 classrooms and 620 students
  • SFD has financed 4 development projects in the education sector to construct and equip 57 secondary schools across 4 phases
AP

SHAHRINAV: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, Sultan Al-Marshad, officially inaugurated today in Tajikistan, Shahrinav School, with the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdullzoda Ziyodullo.

The school was inaugurated as part of the fourth phase of the “Constructing and Equipping of Secondary Schools” project in Tajikistan, for which SFD had previously made a contribution of $35 million USD, and which will benefit 25,000 students in the country.
Attending the inauguration ceremony were the Representative of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Akramzoda Mahmadyusuf, the Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan, Waleed Alreshiadan, the Chairman of Shahrinav district, Valizoda Abduqodir, and the Director of PIU, Vohidzoda Umeda, alongside other officials from both sides.
The new school will contribute toward meeting the country’s educational needs, and will accommodate 36 classrooms and 620 students. It is one of 34 new schools built as part of the fourth phase of the project.
Additionally, it will contribute toward the achievement of the UN SDGs, specifically SDG 4, Quality Education, and SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth.
The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdullzoda Ziyodullo, said: “I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the development support they have provided in the education sector, through SFD. Education is vital toward supporting Tajikistan’s development plans, and is closely tied to socio-economic growth in our country, and the prosperity of our people.”
On his part, the CEO of the SFD, Sultan Al-Marshad, said: “SFD believes in the importance of education, which is key to empowering all students. It raises their competencies, develops their skills, enhances their capabilities, and qualifies them for vital opportunities in their lives. This school’s inauguration is part of a broader educational project, aimed at enhancing the educational landscape of Tajikistan across the entire country.”
The school’s inauguration comes as a continuation of SFD’s support toward Tajikistan’s education sector. SFD has financed 4 development projects in the education sector to construct and equip 57 secondary schools across 4 phases, in different regions, with a total funding amount of $75 million USD. SFD has financed 12 development projects in Tajikistan, worth over $193 million USD, in different key sectors.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi Fund for Development

Saudi doctors perform 16-hour surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins

Saudi doctors perform 16-hour surgery to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins
Arab News
  • Operation took place under the supervision of leading pediatric surgeon Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah
  • Surgical team separated Hassan and Hussein, aged 2, at King Abdullah Specialist Children's Hospital
Arab News

RIYADH: A Saudi surgical team carried out a complex 16-hour operation on Thursday to separate conjoined Tanzanian twins.

The operation took place under the supervision of leading pediatric surgeon Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, head of the Saudi humanitarian aid agency KSrelief chief.

The medical and surgical team separated Hassan and Hussein, aged 2, at King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in the King Abdulaziz Medical City at the Ministry of National Guard in Riyadh.

The operation lasted 16 hours over nine stages, with 35 consultants, specialists, and technical, nursing and support staff taking part.

Following the surgery, which marked the 59th operation for the Saudi conjoined twins program, Dr. Al-Rabeeah thanked members of the medical team for their efforts and congratulated the mother of the twins and the Tanzanian people on the successful procedure.

He reiterated the Kingdom’s pioneering role in humanitarian work in general and medical work in particular, which would not have been achieved without the unlimited support from the Saudi government.

Al-Rabiah also said the achievement reflects the Saudi medical excellence in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop the health sector and raise its quality and efficiency. 

The mother of the twins expressed her thanks to the leadership and medical team, commending the Kingdom’s great humanitarian work and the warm reception and generous hospitality she received throughout her stay in Saudi Arabia.

The medical and surgical team working on separating conjoined Tanzanian twins Hassan and Hussein. (SPA)

Tanzania’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ali Mwadini expressed his thanks and gratitude to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and members of the medical team.

He praised the development of the Saudi medical sector that reached prestigious international levels, wishing the twins a speedy recovery.

The twins arrived from Dar es Salaam in August for medical examinations that showed they were conjoined at the lower chest, abdomen, pelvis, liver, urinary tract, intestines and one reproductive organ.

The Kingdom is a world leader in one of the most complex surgical procedures in modern medicine. Since its launch in 1990, Saudi Arabia’s Conjoined Twins Program has treated about 130 cases of conjoined twins from countries around the world. Al-Rabeeah himself has conducted 58 operations on conjoined twins born to poor families from 23 countries.

King Abdullah Specialized Children’s Hospital plays a crucial role in the program. Equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities and advanced technology, the hospital is staffed by a highly skilled medical team specializing in complex pediatric care. 

Operations carried out under the program are fully sponsored by the Saudi government. They offer children a chance to enjoy a long and healthy life, free of round-the-clock care, and relieved of the mental and physical strain of their condition. 

According to medical studies, about 60 percent of conjoined twins are stillborn, while some 40 percent of those who survive birth then die within a few days. About 70 percent of conjoined twins are girls. 

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space

Meet Anna Fisher, the first mother to fly to space
Haifa Alshammari
Haifa Alshammari

RIYADH: She was eight-and-a-half months pregnant when Anna Fisher’s manager delivered the news that she would be joining a NASA mission to space. 

A few days after giving birth to her daughter in July 1983, Fisher continued her duties and reported to a pilots’ meeting to let co-workers know that she would be part of the mission even after having a baby.  

The nature of the mission was to deploy two communication satellites for the US and retrieve two satellites for refurbishment, and Fisher served as the a robotic arm operator and flight engineer.

Her daughter was only 14 months old when Fisher flew in the space shuttle Discovery from Nov. 8-16, 1984. 

Fisher, a chemist and emergency physician, will forever be the first mother to fly to space. 

“There is nothing I love more than seeing a bunch of people who love space as much as I do,” said Fisher during her presentation “My Journey to Space” on Tuesday at the American Chamber of Commerce business meeting at the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh

AmCham serves as a platform for American businesses to network, socialize, and align their engagement efforts to have a more significant impact on relevant policy issues in the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Fisher also shed light on her career highlights, met young girls who looked up to her, and spoke about her visit to the Kingdom. 

She expressed her pleasant surprise regarding the remarkable changes she witnessed since day one in the city of Jeddah. The development and the transformation that took place in the country, she said, were very clear to see since her last visit to Saudi Arabia 10 years ago.

“It is a wonderful time to be a (woman in) Saudi Arabia … right now. Like I said, (you are) catching the wave at just the right time. The young women that are here today in the Kingdom are very lucky to be alive right now as opposed to in the past.”

She added: “I was very privileged to visit Saudi Arabia around 2011. We had our association of space explorers meeting here. And I remember that before I left, I was told I had to have an abaya, even though I was a female astronaut attending a professional meeting… I arrived in Jeddah a few days ago and just arrived today in Riyadh, I am amazed at the changes that I have seen in many respects — the buildings, and the many things going on — but in particular, I am most amazed by how women are being treated and how are they acting.

“The atmosphere is so different than when I was here in 2011.”

Fisher talked about how change can be difficult, yet very rewarding once accomplished. “I am just so happy for the Kingdom for having this vision. And being willing to change because change is hard. We tend to cling to the way things were and traditions. The US, probably 10 years prior to when I became an astronaut, that would’ve never even happened.”

Topics: Anna Fisher NASA space

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair

Rare Jewish manuscript inspires visitors to Riyadh book fair
Dhai Al-Mutairi
Rahaf Jambi
Dhai Al-Mutairi Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: A rare centuries-old Jewish Torah manuscript has become a major drawcard after going on display for the first time at the Riyadh International Book Fair.

The book fair is being held at King Saud University under the slogan “An Inspiring Destination.” 

The scroll — written in Hebrew, and about 40 meters in length and 90 centimeters in width — is displayed in a secure glass case as part of a special pavilion.

It appears alongside other rare manuscripts belonging to several libraries in the Kingdom, including King Abdulaziz Complex for Endowment Libraries, King Salman Library at King Saud University, and King Fahd National Library.

Talal Al-Shammari, director of the manuscripts department at King Fahd National Library, said the library owns a variety of historic manuscripts written on leather, copper plates, leather and parchment used at various times in the past.

The scroll contains 39 lines of explanations and texts of the Torah written in Hebrew and dating back to the 16th century, he said.

The rare manuscript is said to belong to the Falash Mura, descendants of the Beta Israel community in Ethiopia.

Al-Shammari said the scroll, or “tumar” in Arabic, consists of pieces of leather stretched and bound together.

“The Hebrew copyists were careful not to add any new material to their writings, especially in the sacred texts, as they were keen to use ancient tools. Therefore, we find that they use leather, ancient natural inks, and traditional tools such as quills and parchments,” he said.

Visitors at the book fair were seen reading the information material accompanying the scroll. 

The Torah manuscript and other archaeological collectibles are acquired by King Fahd National Library either through direct legal purchase from the owners or endowment, Al-Shammari said.

Owners will offer a piece to the library to preserve and make it available to researchers, or items can be gifted to the library, he added.

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, or Ithra, pavilion is also popular with visitors eager to learn about the center’s initiatives and programs. 

The center, which is participating in the book fair for the eighth time, produces a number of books, either on its own or in collaboration with other Saudi publishing houses. 

Two of its books are featured at the fair.

“Al-Mu’allaqat for Millennials,” which has been translated into five languages, elaborates on the 10 odes (Al-Mu’allaqat), and describes the poets’ lives and works in Arabic and English.

The second book, “In the Footsteps of the Prophet,” documents the events surrounding the Prophet’s migration. 

Abdullah Al-Hawas, developer of the Ithra Library programs, said that the pavilion offers an introduction to several projects, including the Reading Enrichment Initiative, which falls under the Iqra competition, offered to all male and female students in the Arab world at various educational levels. 

The pavilion also offers a virtual visit to the Ithra Library, which contains more than 326,000 books, and an interactive screen that displays issues of the magazine Ithraeyat. 

Topics: Riyadh International Book Fair 2023 King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra)

