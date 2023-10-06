Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders

Elegant Pose: A multiracial modeling agency in Jeddah

RIYADH: Saudi model Abadi Al-Aseeri decided to launch a modeling agency which included all types of models, including youngsters, after noticing a gap in the market.

Elegant Pose is a recently established Saudi modeling agency that aims to bring together all models in the Kingdom from all races, while serving as a one-stop shop for businesses requiring models for advertising or fashion shows.

Al-Aseeri told Arab News: “Elegant Pose agency gathers all kinds of beauty — not just Arabic Saudi features — and it’s necessary to be diverse since some clients ask for a certain type of model.

“The world should be aware that Saudis, especially in Jeddah, are mixed-race people because we have Asian Saudis, African Saudis, Black Saudis, and even Caucasian Saudis.

“I am a Black model and I’m dispelling the stereotypical idea that all Saudis have one feature. I also don’t represent the stereotypical Saudi beauty.”

Efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the modeling industry in the Kingdom are increasing. In recent years there has been a push to showcase a wider range of models, including those with different body types, skin tones, and cultural backgrounds.

This effort to promote diversity and inclusion is not only important for the industry itself but also for society as a whole. By showcasing a diverse range of models, the industry can help challenge narrow standards and promote a more inclusive and accepting society.

Al-Aseeri is keen to discuss his multiracial models, and spoke of how he gathers information about each one of them and how distinctive they are.

He said: “Depending on the needs of the clients, we have many models. Model Kendah, an East Asian Saudi, stands out as a gifted and experienced model for clothing and accessories.

“We also have model Layan with her curly hair, tanned skin and glasses that make her a fit as a model from a coastal region.”

Al-Aseeri underwent extensive training to become a professional model. He also attended workshops, traveled for photo shoots and advertisements, and worked on campaigns for well-known Saudi firms including Mobily and Bupa Arabia.

He added: “At Elegant Pose we recruit models and teach them how to react with the camera and with lighting because when I first started modeling, years ago, I needed this guidance, and I was so grateful to find classes in Jeddah.

“After my work in advertising, I woke up one day to calls informing me that my picture was spread across the main roads of Jeddah, so I took my children and my wife to see it together, and the moment was one of the most important moments of my professional life.”

The model believes that Riyadh Fashion Week — which takes place later this month — will provide the ideal setting for local talent to advance the region’s artistic and creative culture.

He said: “The fact that this event is taking place in Riyadh, which displays the nation’s impressive accomplishments in both arts and design, makes it even more exciting.

“The beginning of Riyadh Fashion Week in October will be a significant and lovely event for the fashion industry. Local designers and creatives will have the chance to display their talent to a passionate audience interested in the fashion industry thanks to this event, which is being hosted for the first time in Riyadh.”

The modeling industry in Saudi Arabia has the potential for significant growth and expansion. With a population of over 35 million people and a growing interest in fashion and beauty, the country’s market for modeling is increasing.

There has been a surge of interest in the industry, with new modeling agencies and opportunities emerging across the Kingdom. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years as the industry becomes more established and recognized, both nationally and internationally.

The country’s fashion market is projected to reach $33.6 billion by the end of this year. This growth has been fueled by a number of factors, including an increase in disposable income, a growing young population, and a shift toward more liberal attitudes. As a result, Saudi Arabia has become an important player in the global fashion industry, with several local designers and brands gaining international recognition.