Saudi crown prince holds calls with Thai, Korean and Indonesian leaders

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’ s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to Thai Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Srettha Thavisin, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
During the call, the two sides reviewed Saudi-Thai relations and ways to develop and strengthen them in various fields.
The crown prince also made a call to South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to discuss ties between the two countries and promising opportunities for developing them in various fields.
He also made a call to Indonesian President Joko Widodo to review bilateral relations and issues of common interest.
Updated 06 October 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi model Abadi Al-Aseeri decided to launch a modeling agency which included all types of models, including youngsters, after noticing a gap in the market.
Elegant Pose is a recently established Saudi modeling agency that aims to bring together all models in the Kingdom from all races, while serving as a one-stop shop for businesses requiring models for advertising or fashion shows.
Al-Aseeri told Arab News: “Elegant Pose agency gathers all kinds of beauty — not just Arabic Saudi features — and it’s necessary to be diverse since some clients ask for a certain type of model.
“The world should be aware that Saudis, especially in Jeddah, are mixed-race people because we have Asian Saudis, African Saudis, Black Saudis, and even Caucasian Saudis.
“I am a Black model and I’m dispelling the stereotypical idea that all Saudis have one feature. I also don’t represent the stereotypical Saudi beauty.”
Efforts to promote diversity and inclusion within the modeling industry in the Kingdom are increasing. In recent years there has been a push to showcase a wider range of models, including those with different body types, skin tones, and cultural backgrounds.
This effort to promote diversity and inclusion is not only important for the industry itself but also for society as a whole. By showcasing a diverse range of models, the industry can help challenge narrow standards and promote a more inclusive and accepting society.
Al-Aseeri is keen to discuss his multiracial models, and spoke of how he gathers information about each one of them and how distinctive they are.
He said: “Depending on the needs of the clients, we have many models. Model Kendah, an East Asian Saudi, stands out as a gifted and experienced model for clothing and accessories.
“We also have model Layan with her curly hair, tanned skin and glasses that make her a fit as a model from a coastal region.”
Al-Aseeri underwent extensive training to become a professional model. He also attended workshops, traveled for photo shoots and advertisements, and worked on campaigns for well-known Saudi firms including Mobily and Bupa Arabia.
He added: “At Elegant Pose we recruit models and teach them how to react with the camera and with lighting because when I first started modeling, years ago, I needed this guidance, and I was so grateful to find classes in Jeddah.
“After my work in advertising, I woke up one day to calls informing me that my picture was spread across the main roads of Jeddah, so I took my children and my wife to see it together, and the moment was one of the most important moments of my professional life.”
The model believes that Riyadh Fashion Week — which takes place later this month — will provide the ideal setting for local talent to advance the region’s artistic and creative culture.
He said: “The fact that this event is taking place in Riyadh, which displays the nation’s impressive accomplishments in both arts and design, makes it even more exciting.
“The beginning of Riyadh Fashion Week in October will be a significant and lovely event for the fashion industry. Local designers and creatives will have the chance to display their talent to a passionate audience interested in the fashion industry thanks to this event, which is being hosted for the first time in Riyadh.”
The modeling industry in Saudi Arabia has the potential for significant growth and expansion. With a population of over 35 million people and a growing interest in fashion and beauty, the country’s market for modeling is increasing.
There has been a surge of interest in the industry, with new modeling agencies and opportunities emerging across the Kingdom. This growth is expected to continue in the coming years as the industry becomes more established and recognized, both nationally and internationally.
The country’s fashion market is projected to reach $33.6 billion by the end of this year. This growth has been fueled by a number of factors, including an increase in disposable income, a growing young population, and a shift toward more liberal attitudes. As a result, Saudi Arabia has become an important player in the global fashion industry, with several local designers and brands gaining international recognition.
Updated 06 October 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi
RIYADH: Maha Alsharif’s Riyadh-based Instagram shop, Crystal Ages, opens a window on the past with vintage Saudi items, antiques from the Victorian Era, and more.
During her trips abroad, Alsharif visited flea markets, vintage shops, and auction houses and began collecting her finds.
She said: “In 2014, my mother looked at all my collectibles and jokingly said, ‘you should open a museum and show them to the public.’ We both laughed, but later, I thought, why not an online shop?
“In 2015, I decided to sell the items I collected, and it turned out to be great.”
With no business model, Alsharif took the risk of opening her shop through Instagram.
“It started without a business model, a plan, or even a budget. It came out organically through social media and has remained the same,” she added.
Crystal Ages now has more than 41,000 online followers.
On trading vintage items, Alsharif pointed out that research was vital.
She said: “Research, always, before or after finding the items. Uniqueness, rich history, handmade, are usually part of the process when working to find an item.”
Alsharif studied economics at university, a course that motivated her to open her shop.
“I truly believe in the law of supply and demand. I have a strong sense of what people are looking for. I aim for it and try to find a reaction.
“We are currently living in a factorized world. Millions of copies are spreading around the world, so if I share an item with you and tell you only 100 were made 50 years ago, will you be interested?” she added.
Alsharif noted that she had always had an appreciation for vintage items because of their power to evoke sentiments.
She said: “I’ve always been fond of vintage and antiques since an early age. I like to believe that I work and trade with nostalgia, memories, and even feelings rather than just items.
“When we were younger, there were classic movies with typewriters, and a writer. From a young age, I have always been so curious to try a typewriter. Although they are available today, they don’t resemble what I saw in the films.”
The first item Alsharif sold was a typewriter from the 1930s. But when speaking to older members of her community, she received perplexed reactions.
Alsharif said people born in the 1950s to 1970s era generally questioned the idea of her reselling old items and instead encouraged her to enjoy the luxuries of the digital age.
Despite receiving mixed reviews from the Saudi community, Alsharif hopes to preserve items that hold historical or sentimental value.
She said: “Some pieces may remind individuals of a difficult time of their lives, like a tough childhood. But to me, it’s amazing. It’s considered a national legacy.”
For her, physical books and vinyl records provide a more enjoyable experience.
“For humans to truly enjoy an item, we need to go through the process. Listening to music is now all digital; it’s all in the palm of your hand. Even reading a book is now on apps on an iPad, instead of reading a book,” she added.
The most expensive item Alsharif has sold was a rare Patek Philippe pocket watch King Saud special edition 1956 for approximately SR250,000 ($66,700).
Her shop has sold a variety of items including Saudi jewerly and books, products from Japan and Scandinavia, and finds from the Victorian and French Art Nouveau eras.
For more information on Crystal Ages visit Instagram at @crystalages.
Updated 06 October 2023
Rashid Hassan
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Kazakhstan are set to boost bilateral trade, including tourism, after the Central Asian country’s Air Astana flag carrier operated its first direct flight to the Kingdom on Oct. 5.
Berik Aryn, Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News on Friday: “Yes, Air Astana has operated the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. It was launched yesterday (Thursday) and was received upon arrival by our consulate team in Jeddah.”
He added that this month, flights will be carried out on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.
“Hopefully, from the beginning of December, a third frequency on Mondays will be added to the schedule,” said the envoy.
“(Saudi budget airline) Flynas is also planning to operate flights in November from Jeddah,” said Aryn, adding: “We are also trying to operate direct flights from Riyadh.
“We are also in conversation with other airlines here to operate flights between the two countries,” said the envoy.
“This is good for further deepening bilateral ties and will encourage tourism and trade flourish between the two countries.”
In December last year, speaking at a roadshow titled “Tourism in Almaty,” organized by the Kazakhstan Embassy in Riyadh, Aryn told Arab News that Kazakhstan had relaxed visa requirements for Saudis visiting the Central Asian country.
“From January to September 2022, we witnessed an increase in tourists to Kazakhstan. I would also like to mention the increase in the number of Kazakh citizens who visited Saudi Arabia in 2022, which reached 20,000,” he said at the time.
“We understand that these figures still do not respond to the potential partnership in tourism. Nevertheless, we believe that our joint efforts are now providing favorable conditions for increasing tourism and building up trade and economic cooperation,” the envoy added.
An official statement from the Kazakh airline said: “Air Astana performed the first regular flight from Almaty to Jeddah. In October, flights will be operated on Wednesdays and Sundays, and from November, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. From the beginning of December, a third frequency will be added to the schedule on Mondays.”
The flights are operated by comfortable Airbus A321LR aircraft with a two-class layout and a capacity of 166 seats. The duration of the flight to Jeddah is six hours, 50 minutes, and five hours, 45 minutes inbound to Almaty, the statement added.
The port city of Jeddah, on the shores of the Red Sea, is known as the gateway to the holy city of Makkah.
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has delivered 20 fully equipped ambulances to the Turkish Ministry of Health, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The move comes as part of KSrelief’s efforts to support health facilities affected by the recent earthquake that struck Turkiye.
The Saudi ambassador to Turkiye Fahd Abualnasr attended the handover ceremony.
The Turkish deputy minister of Health Shuaib Berinci, the Director General of Foreign Relations at the Turkish Ministry of Health Salami Kilic and the representative of the King Salman Relief Center, Khalaf bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, also attended the ceremony.
Berinci thanked the Saudi government under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the relief and humanitarian assistance provided to those affected by the earthquake in his country, indicating that this contributed to alleviating the suffering of those affected.
On February 6, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked southeast Turkey near the Syrian border, which left 55,000 people dead, 130,000 injured and millions displaced.
Updated 06 October 2023
AP
SHAHRINAV: The Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Chief Executive Officer, Sultan Al-Marshad, officially inaugurated today in Tajikistan, Shahrinav School, with the Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdullzoda Ziyodullo.
The school was inaugurated as part of the fourth phase of the “Constructing and Equipping of Secondary Schools” project in Tajikistan, for which SFD had previously made a contribution of $35 million USD, and which will benefit 25,000 students in the country.
Attending the inauguration ceremony were the Representative of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Akramzoda Mahmadyusuf, the Saudi Ambassador to Tajikistan, Waleed Alreshiadan, the Chairman of Shahrinav district, Valizoda Abduqodir, and the Director of PIU, Vohidzoda Umeda, alongside other officials from both sides.
The new school will contribute toward meeting the country’s educational needs, and will accommodate 36 classrooms and 620 students. It is one of 34 new schools built as part of the fourth phase of the project.
Additionally, it will contribute toward the achievement of the UN SDGs, specifically SDG 4, Quality Education, and SDG 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth.
The Deputy Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Tajikistan, Abdullzoda Ziyodullo, said: “I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the development support they have provided in the education sector, through SFD. Education is vital toward supporting Tajikistan’s development plans, and is closely tied to socio-economic growth in our country, and the prosperity of our people.”
On his part, the CEO of the SFD, Sultan Al-Marshad, said: “SFD believes in the importance of education, which is key to empowering all students. It raises their competencies, develops their skills, enhances their capabilities, and qualifies them for vital opportunities in their lives. This school’s inauguration is part of a broader educational project, aimed at enhancing the educational landscape of Tajikistan across the entire country.”
The school’s inauguration comes as a continuation of SFD’s support toward Tajikistan’s education sector. SFD has financed 4 development projects in the education sector to construct and equip 57 secondary schools across 4 phases, in different regions, with a total funding amount of $75 million USD. SFD has financed 12 development projects in Tajikistan, worth over $193 million USD, in different key sectors.