You are here

  • Home
  • Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack

Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack

Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
1 / 7
Residents react near a fire after rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip to Ashkelon, Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
2 / 7
The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. Israel. (AFP)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
3 / 7
A man works to put out a fire engulfing a van as rockets are launched from the Gaza Strip, in Ashkelon in southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. (Reuters)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
4 / 7
Palestinians walk away from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza Israel, near the fence with the Gaza strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
5 / 7
A house is on fire in the kibbutz of Kfar Azza that Palestinians stormed from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
6 / 7
People mourn the death of Palestinians who were killed in the latest infiltration operation into Israel outside Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023. (AFP)
Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
7 / 7
Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian killed in the latest infiltration operation into Israel, outside Aal-Shifa hospital in Gaza City on Oct. 7, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcytr

Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack

Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
  • Israeli leader: Hamas would ‘pay a price that it hasn’t known until now’
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.”

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border, a massive show of force that caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Political commentators lambasted the government over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.

The Israeli rescue service said that its medics were tending to 16 casualties in southern Israel, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit, and two people in serious condition.

There were reports of many more casualties on both sides, but authorities did not immediately release details. Israeli media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported injuries among “many citizens” without giving numbers and loudspeakers on mosques broadcast prayers of mourning for killed militants.

 

 

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza in response for over 2,000 rockets that sent air raid sirens wailing constantly as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It said its forces were engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who had infiltrated Israel in at least seven locations. The fighters had sneaked across the separation fence and even invaded Israel through the air with paragliders, the army said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch its attack, which came after weeks of simmering tensions along the Gaza frontier. The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

“Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and promised that “the state of Israel will win this war.”

The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu’s proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds military reservists to avoid volunteer duty — turmoil that has raised fears over the military’s battlefield readiness.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great.” Other footage appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away an Israeli soldier, still alive, on a motorcycle and Palestinian men dancing atop a stolen Israeli tank that had been set ablaze. The authenticity of the videos could not immediately be verified.

“We are in a state of war,” said Kobi Shabtai, the Israeli police chief. “There is no other explanation.”

The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel marked a major accomplishment — and escalation — by Hamas. Millions of people were hunkering down in safe rooms, sheltering from rocket explosions and ongoing gunbattles with Hamas fighters. Cities and towns emptied as the military closed roads near Gaza. The army ordered residents near the Palestinian enclave to stay inside. Israel’s rescue service appealed to the public to donate blood.

“We understand that this is something big,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesperson. He said the Israeli military had called up the army reserves.

Hect declined to comment on how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard. “That’s a good question,” he said.

Salah Arouri, an exiled Hamas leader, said the operation was a response “to the crimes of the occupation.” He said fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”, the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has built a massive fence along the Gaza border meant to prevent infiltrations. It goes deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.

The escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It also comes at a delicate time for Netanyahu’s far-right government, with hundreds of soldiers in the military reserves have either pulling out of training sessions or promising they won’t report for duty over government’s deeply divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

The divisions within army ranks have threatened to undermine Netanyahu’s reputation as a security expert who would do anything to protect Israel and the cohesion of an institution crucial to the stability of a country locked in low-intensity conflicts on multiple fronts and facing threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas on Friday, praising the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing.” The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. In the volatile northern West Bank, scores of militants and residents poured into the streets in celebration at the news of the rocket barrages.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel strikes Gaza again amid new violence at border
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza again amid new violence at border
Update Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates
Middle-East
Israeli warplanes strike Gaza as Al-Aqsa crisis escalates

Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel

Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Agencies
Follow

Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel

Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel
  • Egypt calls for ‘maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger’
Updated 2 min 8 sec ago
Agencies

DUBAI: Egypt has warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians amid widespread condemnation of Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israel.

Egypt, through a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday, called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan meanwhile has called “on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint, refrain from aggressive acts that will exacerbate situation.”

“We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions,” Erdogan said.

Russia has also urged for ‘restraint’ after the attacks on Israel.

“We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: “Of course, we always call for restraint.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that she ‘unequivocally’ condemned the ‘terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel’, adding that it was ‘terrorism in its most contemptible form’.

“This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte meanwhile said: “Appalling images from Israel. Terror organization Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel... This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself.”

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a post on social media.

Italy meanwhile said it backed “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The Italian government said it “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians”, adding: “We back the right of Israel to defend itself”.

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on social media platform X on Saturday condemned attacks from Gaza against Israel.

 

 

“We strongly condemn the very serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“Overwhelmed by this indiscriminate violence. All our solidarity (is) with the victims.”

German top envoy Annalena Baerbock said that Germany “firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel” and it “has our full solidarity” and “the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism.”

The French foreign ministry also condemned “in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population” after the firing of hundreds of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

France “expresses its full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks. It reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel’s security”, the ministry added.

French president Emmanuel Macron has also strongly condemned attacks in a post on social media.

 

 

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament meanwhile said: We condemn the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel.”

 

 

Stephanie Hallett, the US Chargé d’Affaires to Israel said on social media: “I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from such terrorist acts.

“Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry also condemned what it described as “ongoing terrorist attacks” on Israel.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.

Topics: Hamas Israel

Related

Update Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack video
Middle-East
Netanyahu: Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack
Israeli troops kill Hamas militant after firebomb attack at military post in West Bank
Middle-East
Israeli troops kill Hamas militant after firebomb attack at military post in West Bank

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
  • As of July 2023 at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died in Iran for protesting, says UN probe report
  • Nationwide protests erupted in Iran following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish who was arrested for wearing a hijab “improperly” 
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Iran is cracking down on protesters, unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, and carrying out an “alarming” number of executions, the UN independent investigator on human rights in the Islamic Republic said in a report circulated Friday.
The wide-ranging report by Javaid Rehman, covering the period from October 2022 through July, was written before the announcement early Friday that the Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Mohammadi, a longtime campaigner for women’s rights even from her current cell in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.
Rehman, a Pakistani-born professor of international human rights law at Brunel University in London, singled out Mohammadi among lawyers and human rights defenders imprisoned for their work in the report to the General Assembly.
He was highly critical of the “excessive and lethal use of force” unleashed by Iranian authorities in reaction to nationwide protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old member of the Kurdish minority who was arrested for wearing an “improper hijab” or head scarf.
By the end of July, Rehman said, at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died for protesting and hundreds more had been injured “while thousands have been reportedly arrested, detained or incarcerated.”
Rehman expressed disappointment that Iran has not carried out an independent and transparent investigation into Amini’s death or the unlawful use of force against protesters.
He recommended that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country’s government, judiciary and parliament “accept full responsibility” for Amini’s death and take immediate remedial actions.
The investigator, appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, also recommended that Khamenei and Iranian authorities undertake prompt, independent investigations into the killings of protesters and “immediately end all forms of violence, including sexual violence and harassment of girls and women protesters.”
In the aftermath of the protests, Rehman said, Iranian security forces arrested at least 576 civil rights activists ,including teachers and advocates from labor unions and minority groups.
“The arrests and attacks appear to be aimed at punishing and silencing human rights defenders and civil rights activists, in particular in relation to women’s rights and those calling for accountability for the death of Ms. Amini,” he said, adding that human rights lawyers also continue to be imprisoned for their work.
“Human rights defender Narges Mohammadi remains in prison serving a 16-year prison sentence,” Rehman said, singling her out by name.
He added that “innumerable reports” he received “establish that the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and to participate are under serious threat” in Iran.
His report also cited “significant reports” of arrests and threats against journalists for their independent reporting, including on the protests.
As of the end of July, Rehman said, 21 journalists remained jailed, including Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who reported Amini’s death and are accused of “collaborating with the hostile American government,” “colluding against national security” and engaging in propaganda activity against the authorities.
“These charges carry harsh sentences and potentially even the death penalty.” he said.
Rehman also cited “alarming reports of suspected poisonings in girls’ schools across the country.” He expressed concern at the timing of the incidents, which began only a few weeks after the nationwide protests.
Since the first case was reported in Qom Province last Nov. 30, he said, 78 targeted poison attacks have been reported in more than 100 girls’ schools across Iran. More than 13,000 students, the majority of them girls, reportedly received medical treatment, he said. Symptoms included coughing, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, headaches, nausea, vomiting and numbness in arms and legs.
Many parents reportedly took their daughters out of school for fear of these attacks, Rehman said.
He expressed serious concern that authorities have subjected the schoolgirls, their parents, teachers, journalists and others to harassment and violence — and have intimidated and arrested those calling for accountability and accusing Iranian authorities of complicity or failure to stop the poisonings.
Rehman reported an “alarming increase in the number of executions” in 2022 — at least 582, including 256 for drug-related offenses. As of July 31, he added, 419 people had reportedly been executed this year, including at least 239 for drug-related offenses.
Since the nationwide protests began, at least seven people have been executed for their involvement, Rehman said. The government claimed that six of the defendants confessed to attacking and killing Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic, or police officers, he said.
Rehman said he is “extremely concerned at reports of confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.” He said he views the executions of the seven protesters as a violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Topics: Iranian aggression Nobel Peace Prize Javaid Rehman Brunel University Narges Mohammadi

Related

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Middle-East
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
UN names three women to probe Iran protests crackdown
Middle-East
UN names three women to probe Iran protests crackdown
Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini
Middle-East
Conservative women join Iran protests for Amini

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent

Tunisian judge orders imprisonment of Saied’s opponent
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

 TUNIS: A Tunisian judge has ordered the imprisonment of Abir Moussi, a prominent opponent of President Kais Saied, two days after she was arrested at the presidential palace entrance, her lawyer said, as part of a crackdown on opposition politicians.
Investigations of Moussi, the Free Constitutional Party or PDL leader, went on for hours while her supporters gathered, raising slogans demanding her immediate release and slogans against Saied.
Interior Ministry officials declined to comment.
Police this year have detained more than 20 leading political figures, including Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha Party, accusing some of plotting against state security.
Saied has described those detained as “terrorists, traitors, and criminals.”
Saied, a retired law professor elected president in 2019, shut down the elected parliament in 2021 and moved to rule by decree, actions his opponents described as a coup that he rejects.
“After five hours of investigation, the judge ordered the imprisonment of Moussi on suspicion of processing personal data, obstructing the right to work, and assault intended to cause chaos,” lawyer Nafaa Laaribi said.
Moussi was arrested on Tuesday when she went to the presidential reception office to file an appeal in a local election decree expected at the year’s end.
She said in a video that this step was necessary so that she could later file an appeal in the Administrative Court.
Moussi’s Party warned in a statement against “attempts to fabricate legal obstacles to remove her from participating in the presidential elections” expected next year.
In recent months, the party has organized protests against Saied. Moussi accuses Saied of ruling outside the law.
Moussi is a supporter of late President Zine El Abidine ben Ali who was toppled in 2011.
She describes these revolutions as a “spring of destruction” and accused Western intelligence of changing the rulers in the region and pushing political Islam into power.

Topics: Tunisia

‘Proud of my mother,’ says Nobel Peace Prize winner’s son

‘Proud of my mother,’ says Nobel Peace Prize winner’s son
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP
AP
Follow

‘Proud of my mother,’ says Nobel Peace Prize winner’s son

‘Proud of my mother,’ says Nobel Peace Prize winner’s son
  • The a 51-year-old Iranian journalist and activist was honored “for her fight against the oppression of women and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all"
Updated 06 October 2023
AFP AP

PARIS: The son and husband of imprisoned Iranian women’s activist Narges Mohammadi on Friday paid tribute to the winner of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

“I am very, very proud of my mother, very happy,” said her 17-year-old son, Ali Rahmani, at a Paris news conference also attended by his father and twin sister.

He had not seen his mother in eight years, he added.

“This prize is an award for her struggle,” he said.

Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, said the prize was also “an award for all the men and the women who fight for Woman, Life, Freedom.”

“Their voices will never be silenced,” he added.

The Nobel award “will give them even more strength to express themselves.”

Rahmani said it was not sure his imprisoned wife had been told she had won the Nobel Prize.

“There’s a chance that she doesn’t know yet,” he said.

Mohammadi, a 51-year-old journalist and activist, has spent much of the past two decades in and out of jail.

The head of the Norwegian Nobel Committee urged Iran to release Mohammadi, a call echoed by the UN. “I appeal to Iran: Do something dignified and release the Nobel laureate, Narges Mohammadi,” chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said.

Mohammadi was honored “for her fight against the oppression of women and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all,” Reiss-Andersen said.

“Her brave struggle has come with tremendous personal costs. Altogether, the regime has arrested her 13 times, convicted her five times, and sentenced her to 31 years in prison and 154 lashes,” she added.

Mohammadi is the vice president of the Defenders of Human Rights Center, founded by Iranian human rights lawyer Shirin Ebadi, who herself won the Peace Prize in 2003.

“This year’s Peace Prize also recognizes the hundreds of thousands of people who in the preceding year have demonstrated against the theocratic regime’s policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women,” Reiss-Andersen said.

The leaders of France, Germany, the EU, and NATO hailed Friday’s award. Amnesty International called for Mohammadi’s immediate release.

“Her recognition by the Nobel Peace Committee sends a clear message to the authorities that their crackdown on human rights defenders will not go unchallenged,” Amnesty Secretary-General Agnès Callamard said in a statement.

Mohammadi’s brother, Hamidreza Mohammadi, said from Norway, where he lives, that he has not been able to speak with his sister but knows the prize “means a lot to her.”

“The prize means that the world has seen this movement,” but he said it would not affect the situation in Iran.

Mohammadi is the second Iranian to win the Nobel Peace Prize after Ebadi.

The Peace Prize has on five occasions honored jailed activists, including last year’s winner Ales Bialiatski of Belarus, whose prize was accepted by his wife at the ceremony, and Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in 2010, whose chair remained empty.

Topics: Nobel Peace Prize Narges Mohammadi Defenders of Human Rights Center Iran

Related

Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Middle-East
Narges Mohammadi wins the Nobel Peace Prize for fighting the oppression of women in Iran
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize
World
Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse wins Nobel literature prize

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’

Turkish drone downed over Syria ‘was 500 meters from US forces’
  • High-level talks to de-escalate tension between NATO allies
  • Ankara strikes more Kurdish targets
Updated 06 October 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: The US and Turkiye held high-level talks on Friday to de-escalate growing tension in northeast Syria between the two NATO allies.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan spoke to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken a day after a US fighter jet shot down a Turkish combat drone that was targeting Kurdish forces backed by Washington. The Pentagon said the drone had been less than 500 meters from US troops, and was deemed a threat.

Tension has soared since a suicide bomb attack in Ankara last Sunday by the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party, the PKK. Turkiye said the two bombers came from Syria, and that Kurdish assets in northeast Syria were therefore legitimate military targets.

Ankara launched a wave of airstrikes on oil facilities and other infrastructure in Syria controlled by the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, a Kurdish militia that is the main component of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces. Turkiye says the YPG is an offshoot of the PKK. Most Western countries designate the PKK as terrorists, but not the YPG.

The Syrian Democratic Forces led the battle to dislodge Daesh militants from the region in 2019, and USsupport for its fighters has strained Ankara’s ties with Washington ever since. The Turkish presidency said on Friday that foreign support for the YPG was “a colossal folly.”

Fidan told Blinken on Friday that despite the downing of the Turkish drone, Ankara’s operations in Syria would “continue with determination," a Turkish diplomatic source said. The two men reached an agreement on ways to de-escalate future conflicts in the region, the source said.

Meanwhile Turkiye continued its wave of attacks on Kurdish targets on Friday. The military said they had killed 26 Kurdish militants in northern Syria overnight, and destroyed 30 militant targets elsewhere in northern Syria, including an oil well, a storage facility and shelters.

“All the capabilities and revenue sources developed by the terrorist organization in Syria will continue to be destroyed in a systematic way,” the Foreign Ministry said.

In Turkey, two PKK militants were killed in eastern Agri province in a clash with commandos during an operation with combat drone and attack helicopter support, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

Topics: Middle East Turkiye Syria US

Related

Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Middle-East
Turkiye says 26 militants ‘neutralized’ as conflict escalates in Syria
Update Syria buries dead after military academy drone attack photos
Middle-East
Syria buries dead after military academy drone attack

Latest updates

Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel
Widespread condemnation amid Hamas attacks on Israel
Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
Individual silver and bronze, team bronze for UAE show jumpers at Asian Games
UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations
UN warns Pakistan that forcibly deporting Afghans could lead to severe human rights violations
Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games
Asma Alhosani wins UAE’s second jiu-jitsu gold at Asian Games
Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister
Saudi media minister holds talks with Kuwaiti information minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.