Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets
Roman Safiullin of Russia hits a return to Alexander Zverev of Germany during their men's singles match at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai on Friday. (AFP)
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets

Third seed Rune, Zverev out of Shanghai Masters on day of upsets
  • World No. 5 Rune never found his rhythm as he fell 6-0, 6-2 to 22-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, ranked 122nd in the world
  • Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness
Updated 13 sec ago
AFP
SHANGHAI: Shanghai Masters third seed Holger Rune crashed out of the tournament in straight sets on Friday, the highest-profile of several top-20 players to be knocked out that day.

World No. 5 Rune never found his rhythm as he fell 6-0, 6-2 to 22-year-old American Brandon Nakashima, ranked 122nd in the world.

Despite the crowd enthusiastically cheering the Dane on, Nakashima made short work of Rune, defeating him in an hour and nine minutes.

“I had to play my best tennis to pull through,” Nakashima said after the match.

“(Rune) is a player who has been at the top of the game for a while so I know against him it’s going to be tough every time.”

World No. 10 Alexander Zverev is also out after being overpowered by 50th-ranked Roman Safiullin.

It was sweet revenge for the Russian, who missed out on a first tour-level title in late September when Zverev came back from a set down to beat him in the Chengdu Open.

This time the visibly frustrated German couldn’t recover in the second set, ultimately conceding 6-3, 6-1.

“I would say (I had) a very good performance today,” said Safiullin after the match, adding he had studied his “many mistakes” in the Chengdu final to avoid them reoccurring.

There was also an upset for Alex de Minaur, who lost 6-3, 7-5 to Hungarian Fabian Marozsan, who is ranked 91st to the Australian’s 11th.

It was Marozsan’s second high-profile knock-out of the year — in May he inflicted a shock defeat on Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Hungary claimed another top-20 scalp later in the afternoon, when 31-year-old Marton Fucsovics beat the world number 15, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Fucsovics, ranked 57th, ripped off his shirt and roared in jubilation after a tightly fought match that lasted almost three-and-a-half hours and ended 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-3.

Qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu meanwhile dismissed the world number 18, Lorenzo Musetti, in straight sets.

Things went more to plan for a dominant Casper Ruud, who cruised through to the next round by easily dispatching Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka 7-5, 6-0.

And 26-year-old Zhang Zhizhen made history in his hometown, becoming the first Chinese player to progress to the third round of the tournament with a nail-biting win over Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Before a raucous crowd who bellowed encouragement at every opportunity, Zhang determinedly fought back from a first-set loss to eventually prevail 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Earlier, Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness.

Alcaraz, the top seed in Shanghai in the absence of Novak Djokovic, was mobbed by fans as he made his way to training Friday.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in Beijing earlier this week before going on to win the China Open, was also looking relaxed and smiling on the practice courts.

Both Alcaraz and Sinner are in action on Saturday, the latter against the US’s Marcos Giron, ranked 80th in the world.

“He’s a very, very good player, moving very, very fast, so it’s going to be a very difficult match for me, especially as first rounds are never easy,” Sinner said Friday.

“I’m very focused and obviously happy to be here, so hopefully, I can start off in a positive way.”

Topics: tennis Russia Germany

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi

Neymar announces the birth of his daughter with Bruna Biancardi
Updated 41 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Hilal superstar Neymar had other reasons to be cheerful off the pitch this weekend when he announced the birth of his daughter with his girlfriend Bruna Biancardi.

“Our Mavie arrived to complete our lives,” the Brazilian soccer sensation said on social media early on Saturday morning. “Welcome, daughter! You are already very loved by us.. thank you for choosing us.”

The happy images show the couple smiling and kissing their daughter and includes one of Neymar bathing Mavie.

The meaning of the couple’s new bundle of joy’s name is “my life,” Biancardi said.

The announcement attracted an outpouring of congratulations from celebrities and fans across the world. 

Al-Hilal, which he joined in the summer from French giants PSG, congratulated him on the addition to his family in a Portuguese post on X a few minutes after the announcement.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together back in April. Biancardi documented her pregnancy journey on her social media account.  

The player has a 12-year-old son, Davi Lucca, with Carolina Dantas.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NJ (@neymarjr)

Neymar’s reception in the Saudi capital, particularly from the Hilal faithful, has been immense and he has settled in well with his new team. His debut saw The Blues put six past Al-Fayha and this week he opened his account with a goal in Tehran in the Champions League.

Al-Hilal are aiming to extend their three-match winning streak as they travel to Al-Akhdoud on Saturday.

Topics: Neymar Bruna Biancardi

Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football

Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football

Philippines break Asian Games basketball drought as Japan defy crowd for gold in women’s football
  • American-born naturalized player Justin Brownlee was the star for the basketball-mad Philippines, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help down Jordan 70-60
  • India thrashed holders Japan 5-1 to reclaim the men’s hockey title they last held in 2014
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

HANGZHOU: The Philippines won their first Asian Games basketball gold since 1962 while Japan defied the Hangzhou crowd to thrash North Korea 4-1 and retain their women’s football crown on Friday.

American-born naturalized player Justin Brownlee was the star for the basketball-mad Philippines, pouring in 20 points and grabbing 10 rebounds to help down Jordan 70-60.

Former Brooklyn Nets starter Rondae Hollis-Jefferson poured in a game-high 24 points but it was not enough to inspire Jordan to a first Asian Games gold in history in basketball.

“Everyone came together and that was a great team effort,” said Ivory Coast-born Angelo Kouame, who added 14 points for the Philippines.

“It means a lot after all these years, and that’s bigger than all of us.”

At Huanglong Sports Center Stadium, holders Japan found it hard going in the first half against a determined North Korea in the women’s football final.

The crowd of more than 35,000 gave the North Korean national anthem a huge cheer and were overwhelmingly in favor of Japan’s opponents.

The teams were deadlocked 1-1 at the break but Japan broke North Korea’s resistance with three quickfire goals in the space of six second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

Breakdancing made its Asian Games debut ahead of an even bigger landmark appearance at the Olympics next year.

Making its Asiad debut even more significant, qualification for the Paris Games is up for grabs along with medals in Hangzhou.

In more traditional sport, India thrashed holders Japan 5-1 to reclaim the men’s hockey title they last held in 2014.

They also nabbed a spot for Paris.

“We have made the nation proud,” said India’s South African coach Craig Fulton.

India crushed Bangladesh by nine wickets to power into the gold medal match of the men’s cricket and will face Afghanistan in Saturday’s final.

India are enjoying their best Asian Games ever and are set to soar past 100 medals.

Separately, the World Anti-Doping Agency warned the Olympic Council of Asia of “consequences” for allowing the North Korean flag to be repeatedly flown at the Games, saying they were treating it “extremely seriously.”

WADA declared North Korea’s national anti-doping body “non-compliant” in 2021 and imposed sanctions that remain today.

They include not being able to fly its flag at any regional, continental or world sports event, excluding the Olympics and Paralympics.

Despite this North Korea carried the flag at the opening ceremony and it has been routinely hoisted in Hangzhou when their athletes won medals.

In a statement to AFP, WADA said the OCA had breached its obligations as a signatory to its anti-doping code.

“WADA takes this matter extremely seriously and has written to the OCA on several occasions before and after the opening ceremony of the Games, explaining in clear terms the possible consequences that could arise for the OCA if this matter is ignored,” it said.

The OCA declined to comment.

Speaking to AFP in Hangzhou, a senior official for the 2026 Asiad in Japan said the Games can “wipe away” public doubts over holding major sporting events in the country following a wide-ranging corruption scandal surrounding the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

It came as Japanese media reported that Sapporo is set to abandon its bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and may now instead try for 2034 or later.

Yasuhiro Nakamori, acting director-general of the organizing committee for the 2026 Games in Nagoya-Aichi, believes holding a successful Games will dispel any public skepticism.

“We want to wipe away that image by putting on an event that shows the athletes giving their best performance,” he said.

Topics: 2023 Asian Games Team Philippines Hangzhou

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
Updated 07 October 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order

2 years of PIF at Newcastle United: The dawn of Al-Rumayyan’s age of expectation as Magpies challenge world order
  • Stunning 4-1 win over PSG on Wednesday night showed Eddie Howe’s team now ready to take on Europe’s finest
Updated 07 October 2023
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Two years ago, around about this time, a roar swept across Tyneside. One of joy, right from the heart, the soul. One that rippled through the hundreds of Newcastle United fans gathered at St. James’ Park — which soon became tens of thousands. A roar heard across all four corners of the globe; a noise that one feels is yet to reach its crescendo.

This was it. The moment: 5:18 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021. A timestamp etched in the history of the Magpies. This was what Newcastle fans had been waiting for; all they hoped and dreamed of.

“The Premier League, Newcastle United Football Club and St James Holdings Limited have today settled the dispute over the takeover of the club by the consortium of PIF, PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media.”

It continued: “Following the completion of the Premier League’s Owners’ and Directors’ Test, the club has been sold to the consortium with immediate effect.”

Months of waiting for words from the Premier League, and in two tweets it lit up a city. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia was the new custodian of hopes and dreams for every man, woman and child with black and white blood coursing through their veins.

Two years on, that landscape has altered immeasurably, both on and off the field — and with it, so has expectation. The Magpies are no longer the plucky underdog, the downtrodden sleeping giant. The giant is rumbling, and all of Europe, indeed the world, are taking note.

Take Wednesday, for example. Few so-called experts expected Newcastle to lay a glove on the first real “new money” world football project, Paris Saint-Germain.

It was billed by many as the established order against the young pretender — a lazy comparison given Newcastle have proudly stood at the top of the English game since 1892, while Paris were a city merger project in the 1970s.

This was more than football; it was about ideology. Saudi Arabia v Qatar. Galacticos super spends v sustainable investment. And throw in the traditional England v France rivalry and you have an explosive mix. St. James’ Park did not disappoint in that regard.

The white hot bomb that went off on Wednesday evening — from the raucous home following which sucked every ball into the net, to the straining of every sinew by the 11 black and whites on the park — blew a shell-shocked Kylian Mbappe and his teammates into insignificance. Well, for one night at least. If Newcastle’s Saudi owners have anything to do with it — spoiler, they definitely will — this will become a regular occurrence.

The man tasked with leading the Magpies in this new era of expectation is Eddie Howe. His appointment was the first major decision taken by the owners — and there has barely been a day of regret for either side, with Newcastle climbing from 19th in the Premier League to Champions League football, all with less of a transfer spend than a third of the English top flight.

The next step has to be consolidation in the top four and maybe even a trophy.

“Hopefully, upwards and in the right direction,” Howe said when asked about what he thinks the future direction of his team and the club will be in the next phase of development.

“In the two years the owners have been here it has been incredible for the football club.

“They have had a path, a plan, and they have tried to implement that plan. They’ve tried to give stability to the football club. They’ve just been very consistent and very level. That helps enormously internally when you are trying to work at the football club to try and make good decisions. So, full credit to everyone involved.

“The future looks bright but that depends on so many things to work and go well. There are no guarantees in football; you have to work every day to progress things forward. That’s the wish, but money doesn’t guarantee it. Good decisions are the key.”

Yasir Al-Rumayyan strode down from the directors’ box at St. James’ Park on Wednesday, having watched with a beaming smile as wide as the Tyne, to congratulate every player, the manager and his coaches on their 4-1 success.

It feels like a long, long time since he made the same journey, with fewer smiles, following a January 2022 shock FA Cup defeat to third tier Cambridge United.

PIF chief and Newcastle chair Al-Rumayyan is a man who knows what he wants and makes no apology for talking about the Magpies targeting the top of the world footballing tree.

His deputies, Amanda Staveley and others, have also talked of “winning everything.” These types of statements seemed fanciful six months ago, but look less so given Newcastle’s Champions League start. A lot of water has passed under the bridge in 24 months; a lot more is yet to flow.

“I did, very briefly, because I was in the middle of my press conference,” said Howe when asked whether he spoke to Al-Rumayyan after the game.

“We had a couple of minutes together and it was short and sweet. There were words of encouragement, from both sides. From him to me, and me to him. It’s always great to see him, we love it when he comes to watch us play.

“We haven’t had a meeting together for some time. This season is different because of the amount of games. But I’m sure there are decisions and meetings going on that I’m not aware of.

“The aim is to be the best we can be, as quickly as we can be. But I’ve not been set any targets. The target is to maximize and get everything I can out of the squad. That’s the message, really.”

Newcastle’s first game in the third year of majority Saudi ownership comes on Sunday when they face a trip to UEFA Conference League winners West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Topics: Newcastle United

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point
Updated 07 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point

Abha make Al-Nassr pay for missed chances to snatch valuable SPL point
  • Equalizer in added time completes comeback from 2 goals down against Ronaldo’s side
Updated 07 October 2023
John Duerden

Al-Nassr dropped two points on Friday following a 2-2 draw at home to Abha, the visitors equalizing in added time after the hosts missed chances to seal their seventh successive win.

The late strike from Karl Toko Ekambi also prevented the Yellows from going second in the table.

Few would have predicted such an outcome in the first half as it took just three minutes for the hosts to give fans in Riyadh something to cheer about. Cristiano Ronaldo’s sublime backheel found Marcelo Brozovic on the left side of the area and the Croatian squared the ball to Otavio in a central position. The Portuguese star beat one defender and then stroked the ball into the bottom corner for the smoothest of finishes.

Al-Nassr were moving the ball around in impressive fashion to leave the visitors chasing shadows.

It was no surprise that the second goal arrived two minutes before the half hour. Sadio Mane crossed from the left and Anderson Talisca nipped in front of two defenders to nudge home from the edge of the six-yard box.

It looked as if Abha were going to take a serious beating but they were soon back in the game.

Otavio may have scored the first but was guilty of a clumsy challenge on the edge of the area and Tunisian midfielder Saad Bguir sent Nawaf Al-Aqidi the wrong way from the spot.

The home team continued to push forward after the break, but while they got in good positions on numerous occasions, either the final ball was lacking or Abha were able to get a body or a foot in the way.

Ronaldo had been waiting for a clear chance and thought he had got his goal midway through the second half, but as he turned to send Brozovic’s pass into the net, the 38-year-old had strayed offside. Soon after, he sent a free-kick into the wall.

With 15 minutes remaining, Talisca, who had just headed over, was pushed over in the area by Ahmad Jamal. Fans shouted for a penalty but the referee shook his head.

Al-Nassr tried hard but could not finish the game off and there was always the danger that Abha would snatch another.

Fahad Jumayah produced an almost perfect pass from the edge of the area to find Toko Ekambi, but Al-Aqidi got down quickly to make a crucial save.

His opposite number did the same with five minutes remaining. Ronaldo’s quick low shot from outside the area looked destined for the bottom corner but Ciprian Tatarusanu just managed to stop what would have been a killer strike.

And by keeping his side in the game, the Romanian helped earn a point as Abha made Al-Nassr pay for their missed chances, Toko Ekambi picking up the ball outside the area before unleashing a fierce shot that beat the flying hand of Al-Aqidi.

There is still a long way to go this season but the dropped points could prove costly for Al-Nassr.

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby
Updated 07 October 2023
John Duerden
Follow

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby

Benzema frustrated as Kessie gives Al-Ahli famous win in Jeddah Derby
  • “Al-Ahli are back” chanted the delighted away fans
  • Benzema, returned from injury, came so close to putting Ittihad ahead in the 11th minute
Updated 07 October 2023
John Duerden

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has missed the Jeddah Derby but it returned with a vengeance on Friday as a huge crowd of over 55,000 at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium saw Al-Ahli win 1-0 at Al-Ittihad. 

“Al-Ahli are back” chanted the delighted away fans and with results like these, few could argue that the visitors, back in the top flight after a one-season spell in the second tier, are not a force to be reckoned with.  Now, they are level with Ittihad on 19 points, just three behind leaders Al-Taawoun.

Winning at the home of the champions is one thing but when the atmosphere is as colourful and intense as this then it really was a special night for the thousands of visiting supporters.

It was far from an easy win however as Al-Ittihad had the tiger’s share of possession and chances with Karim Benzema putting the ball in the net twice.

Benzema, returned from injury, came so close to putting Ittihad ahead in the 11th minute but Edouard Mendy just managed to get a leg out to the French striker’s shot and save his team.

The breakthrough came on the half-hour. Firas Al-Buraikan headed the ball back to Kessie just inside the area and the midfielder, signed in the summer from Barcelona and with his head bandaged, volleyed a low shot into the bottom corner past the despairing dive of Marcelo Grohe.

Just before the break, Benzema should have equalised. N’Golo Kante gently lobbed the ball over the defenders from the edge of the area leaving the French striker with just Mendy to beat from close range. Agonisingly for home fans, the ball bounced off the foot of the post.  He was getting closer.

It was not a surprise then that the current holder of the Ballon D’Or eventually found the back of the net with 20 minutes remaining in a second half that had been more open than the first. He picked up a loose ball on the right side of the area, held off a challenge and then fired home at the far post. The goal was, however, ruled out for a foul in the build up with Igor Coronado the offender.

The hosts continued to push for the equaliser and it looked like it had come deep in the 101st minute. Once again it was Benzema who put the ball in the net, firing home high from a similar position from the first goal, but once again it was ruled out, this time for offside.

That signalled the start of the celebrations in the away end as Al-Ahli collected a win that they won’t forget in a hurry.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Al-ittihad Al-Ahli

