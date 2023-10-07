Regime shelling kills seven civilians in Syria: monitor

You are here

Syrian men stand on the damaged balconies of a building that took a direct hit during bombardment by Syrian pro-regime forces, in the rebel-held northwestern city of Idlib on Oct. 7, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
  Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations
  Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces
AFP
BEIRUT: Shelling by government forces targeting several locations in rebel-held northwest Syria killed seven civilians including four children on Saturday, a war monitor said.
The Damascus regime has been bombing opposition-held areas in apparent retaliation for an attack on a military academy graduation ceremony in Homs on Thursday that killed dozens of people.
“Seven civilians, including four children, were killed in ground bombardment by regime forces on several locations” on Saturday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor reported.
It said three civilians, among them two children, died when government forces shelled a market and homes in the city of Idlib, and two more children were killed in shelling on the Idlib countryside.
Two men were also killed in separate bombardments in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, said the Britain-based monitor which has a wide network of sources inside Syria.
Swathes of Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Aleppo, Hama and Latakia provinces are controlled by Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), led by Al-Qaeda’s former Syria branch.
The Observatory said that more than 30 people, mostly civilians, had been killed in government bombardment of rebel-held areas since the Homs attack on Thursday.
State media said the attack on the academy had killed 89, while the Observatory reporting a higher toll of 123 dead.
No group has claimed responsibility for the Homs attack, but the Syrian army accused “armed terrorist organizations” for the attack that used “explosive-laden drones,” and vowed to “respond with full force.”
HTS is considered a terrorist group by Damascus, as well as by the United States and United Nations.
Civil war erupted in Syria after President Bashar Assad’s government crushed peaceful protests in 2011.
The conflict has killed more than half a million people and displaced millions after spiralling into a devastating war involving foreign armies, militias and militants.

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Follow

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
  No one wants to see countries' relationship deteriorate to a point that would delay Sweden's NATO accession, analyst says
Updated 3 min 32 sec ago
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The downing of a Turkish drone by US forces in northeastern Syria on Thursday night has raised concerns over its ramifications for the already-fragile relationship between Ankara and Washington. But both parties have moved quickly to de-escalate tensions.

Turkiye’s armed forces and its National Intelligence Organization launched military operations in northern Syria in response to the suicide bombing outside the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara on the morning of Oct. 1, which Turkish authorities have stated was carried out by individuals affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who had infiltrated the country from Syria.

The operations targeted several locations connected to the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in the Tell Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria.

Turkiye launched retaliatory airstrikes just a few hours after its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, publicly declared that the PKK and its infrastructure in Syria and Iraq were “legitimate targets.”

The US military took the decision to shoot down the Turkish drone when it came within 500 meters of American troops in Hasakah, Syria.

This rare incident has placed the two NATO member states in a precarious situation.

US officials moved quickly to mend relations, while underscoring the value of its partnership with Ankara.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the drone incident was “regrettable” and emphasized that US troops were responsible for taking safety precautions when Turkiye conducted airstrikes nearby.

“We have no indication that Turkiye was intentionally targeting US forces,” Ryder stressed to reporters.

Turkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also held a meeting over the phone to discuss recent developments, as did Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Metin Gurak and Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the US Air Force chief of staff.

The Pentagon acknowledged Turkiye’s legitimate security concerns, called for de-escalation in northern Syria, and emphasized the need for continued communication through military channels with Turkiye.

Austin “reaffirmed his commitment to close coordination between the US and Turkey to minimize any risk to US forces or the Global Coalition’s Defeat-ISIS Mission in northeast Syria, in support of the campaign to defeat (Daesh),” according to a statement. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Fidan on Friday evening.

“We discussed coordinating and de-conflicting activities in pursuit of our common objective of defeating terrorist threats,” Blinken posted on social media platform X. 

Fidan reportedly told his US counterpart that “the US, as an ally, should stop working with the terrorist organization YPG in northern Syria,” according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

There are approximately 900 US troops in northern Syria. They predominantly cooperate with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

However, this collaboration has long been a point of contention for Ankara, which views the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK and has, since 2015, been urging Washington to stop training and arming Kurdish YPG militants in Syria.

While a ground operation in Syria remains an option for Turkiye, Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at The Washington Institute, does not consider it a likely course of action. Instead, he expects tactical operations to continue in much the same vein.

“The US reaction is not so much (about preventing) Turkiye from attacking the PKK and its affiliates, but is mainly driven by Washington’s message to Ankara not to come near or target US troops, which goes back to the targeting of YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Sahin — codenamed Mazloum Abdi — by suspected Turkish drones when US personnel accompanied him in a convoy near Sulaimaniyah International Airport,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 

“I think the US red line is that US personnel and troops must not be put in harm’s way. Washington does not want to escalate beyond that, and Ankara is also not interested in escalating the tension,” he added.

A statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ankara’s cross-border attacks against the PKK and its affiliates in Iraq and Syria on Friday did not mention the US. Ankara said the drone “was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.” 

Reading between the lines, Cagaptay said that the statement meant: “Basically, we don’t want to escalate with the US, but we also retain the right to operate in the area against the PKK.”

Fidan and Blinken reportedly agreed to continue operating the current de-escalation mechanism between Turkish and US forces in Iraq and Syria “in a way that would not hinder” Turkiye’s counter-terrorism efforts. 

In Cagaptay’s opinion, the US government has always — grudgingly and to the dismay of US Central Command — given the green light to Turkish operations in Syria targeting the YPG.

“The pattern is that whenever they make an incursion, the US pulls out of the way, and there is some coordination to ensure US troops don’t come to harm,” he said. 

Turkiye’s last major military operation in Syria took place in late 2019 and was intended to push terror groups back from its borders.

Cagaptay does not expect a full-scale Turkish incursion, as that would require coordination with both Russia and President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria.

“There are so many other powers holding veto over that decision, especially Russia. I think Turkiye will double down on its drone war against the YPG and the PKK while using special operations and other troops inside to go after PKK camps and establish a cordon sanitaire inside Iraq that now stretches, in most places, 10 km deep inside Iraqi territory and takes the Iraqi-Turkish border from a very rugged line with 7,000-feet-tall mountains to a more defensible perimeter with 1,000-feet-high mountains,” he said. 

He added that a full-scale incursion would “require threading the needle with Russia and the US, requiring a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin, and approval from Assad.”

The US has, meanwhile, recently urged Ankara to approve Sweden’s NATO accession. In response, Turkiye reminded Washington of its commitment to provide Ankara with F-16 fighter jets.

Turkiye also insists that Sweden must eliminate all PKK activities on its soil.

Cagaptay believes that Turkiye now has the upper hand in those discussions. 

“Washington is expecting Turkiye to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO, and no one wants to see the relationship reach a crisis point that would delay (that). If not for this PKK bomb attack, ratifications would have happened and relations would have improved significantly with confidence-building measures put in place.”

Cagaptay concluded that the PKK’s attack in Ankara had achieved its goal, “because the Turkish-US relations reset is now set back.”

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu

Israel ‘at war’ with Hamas after unprecedented attack, says PM Netanyahu
  Israeli prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants
  Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country's heavily fortified border
Updated 07 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told Israel that it is “at war” with Hamas militants that rule the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu’s comments in a televised address mark his first since the Gaza Strip’s Hamas rulers launched a major, multi-front attack on Israel at daybreak Saturday. He ordered a call-up of reservists and promised that Hamas would “pay a price that it hasn’t known until now.”

“We are at war,” Netanyahu said. “Not an ‘operation,’ not a ‘round,’ but at war.”

The prime minister also ordered the military to clear the infiltrated towns of Hamas militants that remained locked in gunfights with Israeli soldiers.

Hamas on Saturday fired thousands of rockets at Israel and sent dozens of fighters across the country’s heavily fortified border, a massive show of force that caught Israel off-guard on a major holiday.

Political commentators lambasted the government over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.

The Israeli rescue service said that its medics were tending to 16 casualties in southern Israel, including a woman in her 60s who was killed when a rocket fired from Gaza made a direct hit, and two people in serious condition.

There were reports of many more casualties on both sides, but authorities did not immediately release details. Israeli media reported that dozens of people were hospitalized in southern Israel. The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported injuries among “many citizens” without giving numbers and loudspeakers on mosques broadcast prayers of mourning for killed militants.

The Israeli military struck targets in Gaza in response for over 2,000 rockets that sent air raid sirens wailing constantly as far north as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. It said its forces were engaged in gunfights with Hamas militants who had infiltrated Israel in at least seven locations. The fighters had sneaked across the separation fence and even invaded Israel through the air with paragliders, the army said.

It was not immediately clear what prompted Hamas to launch its attack, which came after weeks of simmering tensions along the Gaza frontier. The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, announced the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.”

“Enough is enough,” he said in the recorded message, as he called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. “Today the people are regaining their revolution.”

In a televised address, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that Hamas had made “a grave mistake” and promised that “the state of Israel will win this war.”

The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu’s proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds military reservists to avoid volunteer duty — turmoil that has raised fears over the military’s battlefield readiness.

Videos posted on social media showed what appeared to be the lifeless body of an Israeli soldier being trampled by an angry crowd of Palestinians shouting “God is Great.” Other footage appeared to show Palestinian militants dragging away an Israeli soldier, still alive, on a motorcycle and Palestinian men dancing atop a stolen Israeli tank that had been set ablaze. The authenticity of the videos could not immediately be verified.

“We are in a state of war,” said Kobi Shabtai, the Israeli police chief. “There is no other explanation.”

The infiltration of fighters into southern Israel marked a major accomplishment — and escalation — by Hamas. Millions of people were hunkering down in safe rooms, sheltering from rocket explosions and ongoing gunbattles with Hamas fighters. Cities and towns emptied as the military closed roads near Gaza. The army ordered residents near the Palestinian enclave to stay inside. Israel’s rescue service appealed to the public to donate blood.

“We understand that this is something big,” said Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesperson. He said the Israeli military had called up the army reserves.

Hect declined to comment on how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard. “That’s a good question,” he said.

Salah Arouri, an exiled Hamas leader, said the operation was a response “to the crimes of the occupation.” He said fighters were defending the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and the thousands of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Saturday that the Palestinian people have the right to defend themselves against the “terror of settlers and occupation troops”, the official news agency WAFA quoted him as saying.

He spoke at an emergency meeting held in Ramallah with a number of top officials from the Palestinian Authority.

Israel has built a massive fence along the Gaza border meant to prevent infiltrations. It goes deep underground and is equipped with cameras, high-tech sensors and sensitive listening technology.

The escalation comes after weeks of heightened tensions along Israel’s volatile border with Gaza, and heavy fighting in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It also comes at a delicate time for Netanyahu’s far-right government, with hundreds of soldiers in the military reserves have either pulling out of training sessions or promising they won’t report for duty over government’s deeply divisive plan to weaken the Supreme Court.

The divisions within army ranks have threatened to undermine Netanyahu’s reputation as a security expert who would do anything to protect Israel and the cohesion of an institution crucial to the stability of a country locked in low-intensity conflicts on multiple fronts and facing threats from Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group.

Hezbollah congratulated Hamas on Friday, praising the attack as a response to “Israeli crimes” and saying the militants had “divine backing.” The group said its command in Lebanon was in contact with Hamas about the operation.

Israel has maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007. The bitter enemies have fought four wars since then. There have also been numerous rounds of smaller fighting between Israel and Hamas and other smaller militant groups based in Gaza.

The blockade, which restricts the movement of people and goods in and out of Gaza, has devastated the territory’s economy. Israel says the blockade is needed to keep militant groups from building up their arsenals. The Palestinians say the closure amounts to collective punishment.

The rocket fire comes during a period of heavy fighting in the West Bank, where nearly 200 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military raids this year. In the volatile northern West Bank, scores of militants and residents poured into the streets in celebration at the news of the rocket barrages.

Israel says the raids are aimed at militants, but stone-throwing protesters and people uninvolved in the violence have also been killed. Palestinian attacks on Israeli targets have killed over 30 people.

The tensions have also spread to Gaza, where Hamas-linked activists held violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks. Those demonstrations were halted in late September after international mediation.

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis
Updated 07 October 2023
Agencies
Follow

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Saudi Arabia leads global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis
  Countries urge utmost restraint to avoid exposing civilians to further danger
  'Unequivocal' condemnation of 'terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel'
Updated 07 October 2023
Agencies

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has called for an “immediate halt to the escalation of conflict between Palestinians and Israel” after Hamas militants carried out an unprecedented attack on daybreak Saturday.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that it “is closely following developments in the unprecedented situation between a number of Palestinian factions and the Israeli occupation forces, which has resulted in a high level of violence taking place on a number of fronts there.”

“We recall our repeated warnings of the dangers of the situation exploding as a result of the continued occupation,” the statement said. It also called on the international community to activate a credible peace process that would lead to a two-state solution.

The Gulf Cooperation Council secretary general Jasem Mohamed Al-Budaiwi urged for an immediate cease-fire, the protection of innocent civilians, and a statement said he held Israeli occupation forces responsible for the current situation.

The UAE foreign affairs ministry, in a statement on social media, also called for an ‘end to the escalation between the Israelis and the Palestinians.’

The UAE has called for exercising the utmost restraint and an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid serious repercussions, and “urged the international community to immediately reactivate the international Quartet to revive the path process of Arab-Israeli peace, and increase all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and prevent the region from experiencing further violence, tension, and instability.”

Oman also called on both parties to “exercise utmost levels of restraint, stressing the importance of protecting civilians.”

“Oman is following with concern the ongoing escalation between the Palestinian and Israeli sides as a result of continued illegal Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, constant Israeli aggressions, which portend serious repercussions,” Oman’s state media said.

Egypt has warned of “grave consequences” from an escalation in tensions between Israel and the Palestinians amid widespread condemnation of Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israel.

Egypt, through a statement from the foreign ministry carried by the state news agency on Saturday, called for “exercising maximum restraint and avoiding exposing civilians to further danger”.

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan meanwhile has called “on Israelis, Palestinians to act with restraint, refrain from aggressive acts that will exacerbate situation.”

Qatar’s foreign ministry issued a statement saying that Israel alone was responsible for the ongoing escalation of violence with the Palestinian people.

It said Qatar calls on both sides to exercise utmost restraint and calls on the international community to prevent Israel from using these events as an excuse to launch a disproportionate war against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“We invite all parties to act reasonably and to stay away from impulsive steps that raise tensions,” Erdogan said.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson said the US “unequivocally condemns” attacks by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas against Israeli civilians and firmly stands with the government and people of Israel, CNN reported on Saturday.

Citing a statement from the spokesperson, CNN reported that White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had spoken with his Israeli counterpart, Tzachi Hanegbi, and would remain in close contact.

US President Joe Biden on Saturday warned “against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation” after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a large-scale surprise attack.

Biden said in his statement that he had spoken to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and underlined that the United States stood “ready to offer all appropriate means of support.”

“I made clear to Prime Minister Netanyahu that we stand ready to offer all appropriate means of support to the Government and people of Israel,” Biden said in a statement issued after their call.

“Israel has a right to defend itself and its people. The United States warns against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation,” Biden added.

Russia has also urged for ‘restraint’ after the attacks on Israel.

“We are now in contact with everyone. With the Israelis, Palestinians, Arabs,” Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told Russian private news agency Interfax, adding: “Of course, we always call for restraint.”

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that she ‘unequivocally’ condemned the ‘terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel’, adding that it was ‘terrorism in its most contemptible form’.

“This horrific violence must stop immediately. Terrorism and violence solve nothing. The EU expresses its solidarity with Israel in these difficult moments,” EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell meanwhile said.

Dutch prime minister Mark Rutte meanwhile said: “Appalling images from Israel. Terror organization Hamas is waging an unprecedented attack on Israel... This violence must stop; Israel has every right to defend itself.”

“The UK unequivocally condemns the horrific attacks by Hamas on Israeli civilians. The UK will always support Israel’s right to defend itself,” Britain’s Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a post on social media.

Italy meanwhile said it backed “Israel’s right to defend itself” against the “brutal attack” underway after hundreds of rockets were fired on its territory from Gaza.

The Italian government said it “condemns in the strongest terms the terror and the violence underway against innocent civilians”, adding: “We back the right of Israel to defend itself”.

Spain’s acting Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on social media platform X on Saturday condemned attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“We strongly condemn the very serious terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel.

“Overwhelmed by this indiscriminate violence. All our solidarity (is) with the victims.”

German top envoy Annalena Baerbock said that Germany “firmly condemns the terrorist attacks from Gaza against Israel” and it “has our full solidarity” and “the right, guaranteed by international law, to defend itself against terrorism.”

The French foreign ministry also condemned “in the strongest possible terms the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel and its population” after the firing of hundreds of rockets into Israel from the Gaza Strip.

France “expresses its full solidarity with Israel and the victims of these attacks. It reaffirms its absolute rejection of terrorism and its commitment to Israel’s security”, the ministry added.

French president Emmanuel Macron has also strongly condemned attacks in a post on social media.

Roberta Metsola, the president of the European Parliament meanwhile said: We condemn the attacks launched by Hamas on Israel.”

Stephanie Hallett, the US Chargé d’Affaires to Israel said on social media: “I condemn the indiscriminate rocket fire by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians. I am in contact with Israeli officials, and fully support Israel’s right to defend itself from such terrorist acts.

“Sickened by the images coming out of southern Israel of dead and wounded civilians at the hands of terrorists from Gaza. The United States stands with Israel.”

Ukraine’s foreign ministry also condemned what it described as “ongoing terrorist attacks” on Israel.

“Ukraine strongly condemns the ongoing terrorist attacks against Israel, including rocket attacks against the civilian population in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv,” the ministry said on the social media platform X.

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Mhawish
Follow

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza

Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza
  Israeli military said it had responded with air strikes into Gaza
  232 Palestinians dead, 1,700 injured in Israeli retaliation
Updated 15 min 8 sec ago
Mohammed Mhawish

JERUSALEM/GAZA: After weeks of escalating tensions along the Gaza-Israel border and deadly confrontations in the occupied West Bank of Palestine, Palestinian resistance factions in Gaza, primarily led by Hamas, declared today morning a full-scale military operation into the towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza.

Military confrontations along the borders were ongoing Saturday evening, with an Israel response of airstrikes across the Gaza Strip on multiple residential neighbourhoods. 

The latest barrage of rockets fired by Palestinian militants in Gaza Saturday evening has resulted in the collapse of a building in Tel Aviv, as reported by Israel's fire department according to Haaretz. The death toll among Palestinians has now reached 232, with 1,697 individuals wounded, including dozens in critical condition. The ongoing power cuts are anticipated to have severe health consequences, aggravated by the Israeli blockade and significant shortages of medical supplies.

An official report from the Palestinian news agency Wafa states that a complete power blackout has affected all regions of the besieged Gaza Strip. Israel's Energy Minister had previously announced plans to cut power to Gaza, a region that relies on Israel for about two-thirds of its electricity.

Mohamed Abu Silmiya, the director of Al-Shifa Hospital, has emphasized the critical situation faced by hospitals and medical facilities in the Gaza Strip due to Israel's power cuts. They are struggling to provide adequate care to the increasing number of casualties resulting from Israel's ongoing air assaults. Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical facility in the besieged enclave, is particularly strained as it receives the highest volume of casualties. The power outage has exacerbated the workload upon medical professionals working to treat the injured.

In a tragic development, Israeli forces have fatally shot a 13-year-old boy in the occupied West Bank city of Qalqilya, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. In the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, Palestinian medics report that three individuals have been killed and over 30 wounded.

Additionally, it has been announced by the spokesperson of Hamas's military wing, Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, that Palestinian fighters have captured "dozens" of Israeli soldiers and officers, and they are currently being held "in secure underground locations."

Netanyahu, as announced by his Likud party, has extended an invitation to opposition leaders Lapid and Gantz to collaborate in forming a unity government. Notably, Lapid had previously expressed his willingness to work alongside Netanyahu to demonstrate unity. Meanwhile, Gantz has indicated that he is considering this offer.

Furthermore, Israel has conducted airstrikes targeting multiple high-rise buildings in recent hours, with one of these strikes being captured on live coverage by Al Jazeera. The situation remains extremely volatile and fluid.

Meanwhile, at least 200 Israelis were killed in the Palestinian resistance attack, Israel’s ambulance service said. More than 1,100 Israelis had been wounded, the health ministry said, while dozens had been taken hostage, according to reports.

The attack marked an unprecedented infiltration into Israel by an unknown number of Hamas gunmen crossing from the Gaza Strip, and the heaviest blow for Israel in the conflict with Palestinians since the suicide bombings of the Second Intifada some two decades ago.

‘PLEASE SEND HELP’

Speaking to Israel N12 News by phone from Nir Oz, a kibbutz near Gaza, a woman identified as Dorin said militants had infiltrated her house and tried to open the bomb shelter where she was hiding.

“They just came in again, please send help,” she said. “There are a lot of homes harmed ... My husband is holding the door closed ... They are firing rounds of bullets.”

Israeli Defense Minister Gallant said “troops are fighting against the enemy at every location” and authorized the call-up of reservists.

Israeli media reported that gunmen had opened fire on passers-by in Sderot, and footage circulating on social media appeared to show clashes in city streets as well as gunmen in jeeps roaming the countryside.

“We were told there are terrorists inside the kibbutz, we can hear gunfire,” a young woman named Dvir, from Beeri Kibbutz, told Israeli Army Radio from her bomb shelter.

BACKDROP OF SURGING VIOLENCE

The escalation comes against a backdrop of surging violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the West Bank, which together with the Gaza Strip is part of the territories where Palestinians have long sought to establish a state.

Hamas media displayed videos of what it said were bodies of Israeli soldiers brought into Gaza by fighters, and Palestinian gunmen inside Israeli homes and touring an Israeli town in jeeps reportedly been driven into Israel by the attackers.

Reuters was not immediately able to verify the footage.

Hamas media also circulated video footage apparently showing a destroyed Israeli tank.

In Gaza, the roar of rocket launches could be heard and residents reported armed clashes along the separation fence with Israel, near the southern town of Khan Younis, and said they had seen significant movement of armed fighters.

Palestinians in Gaza were bracing for Israel’s response.

“We are afraid,” Palestinian woman, Amal Abu Daqqa, said as she left her house in Khan Younis.

Others in Gaza expressed disbelief at the infiltration into Israel. “It is like a dream. I still can’t believe it,” said one Gaza shopkeeper.

The attack came a day after Israel marked the 50th anniversary of the 1973 war that brought the country to the verge of catastrophic defeat in a surprise attack by Syria and Egypt.

* With Agencies

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate

UN expert: Iran is unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel peace laureate
  As of July 2023 at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died in Iran for protesting, says UN probe report
  Nationwide protests erupted in Iran following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a young Kurdish who was arrested for wearing a hijab "improperly" 
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

UNITED NATIONS: Iran is cracking down on protesters, unlawfully detaining human rights activists, including new Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, and carrying out an “alarming” number of executions, the UN independent investigator on human rights in the Islamic Republic said in a report circulated Friday.
The wide-ranging report by Javaid Rehman, covering the period from October 2022 through July, was written before the announcement early Friday that the Nobel Peace Prize had been awarded to Mohammadi, a longtime campaigner for women’s rights even from her current cell in Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison.
Rehman, a Pakistani-born professor of international human rights law at Brunel University in London, singled out Mohammadi among lawyers and human rights defenders imprisoned for their work in the report to the General Assembly.
He was highly critical of the “excessive and lethal use of force” unleashed by Iranian authorities in reaction to nationwide protests following the 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old member of the Kurdish minority who was arrested for wearing an “improper hijab” or head scarf.
By the end of July, Rehman said, at least 537 people, including 68 children and 48 women, had died for protesting and hundreds more had been injured “while thousands have been reportedly arrested, detained or incarcerated.”
Rehman expressed disappointment that Iran has not carried out an independent and transparent investigation into Amini’s death or the unlawful use of force against protesters.
He recommended that Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the country’s government, judiciary and parliament “accept full responsibility” for Amini’s death and take immediate remedial actions.
The investigator, appointed by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, also recommended that Khamenei and Iranian authorities undertake prompt, independent investigations into the killings of protesters and “immediately end all forms of violence, including sexual violence and harassment of girls and women protesters.”
In the aftermath of the protests, Rehman said, Iranian security forces arrested at least 576 civil rights activists ,including teachers and advocates from labor unions and minority groups.
“The arrests and attacks appear to be aimed at punishing and silencing human rights defenders and civil rights activists, in particular in relation to women’s rights and those calling for accountability for the death of Ms. Amini,” he said, adding that human rights lawyers also continue to be imprisoned for their work.
“Human rights defender Narges Mohammadi remains in prison serving a 16-year prison sentence,” Rehman said, singling her out by name.
He added that “innumerable reports” he received “establish that the rights to freedom of opinion and expression and to participate are under serious threat” in Iran.
His report also cited “significant reports” of arrests and threats against journalists for their independent reporting, including on the protests.
As of the end of July, Rehman said, 21 journalists remained jailed, including Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, who reported Amini’s death and are accused of “collaborating with the hostile American government,” “colluding against national security” and engaging in propaganda activity against the authorities.
“These charges carry harsh sentences and potentially even the death penalty.” he said.
Rehman also cited “alarming reports of suspected poisonings in girls’ schools across the country.” He expressed concern at the timing of the incidents, which began only a few weeks after the nationwide protests.
Since the first case was reported in Qom Province last Nov. 30, he said, 78 targeted poison attacks have been reported in more than 100 girls’ schools across Iran. More than 13,000 students, the majority of them girls, reportedly received medical treatment, he said. Symptoms included coughing, difficulty breathing, heart palpitations, headaches, nausea, vomiting and numbness in arms and legs.
Many parents reportedly took their daughters out of school for fear of these attacks, Rehman said.
He expressed serious concern that authorities have subjected the schoolgirls, their parents, teachers, journalists and others to harassment and violence — and have intimidated and arrested those calling for accountability and accusing Iranian authorities of complicity or failure to stop the poisonings.
Rehman reported an “alarming increase in the number of executions” in 2022 — at least 582, including 256 for drug-related offenses. As of July 31, he added, 419 people had reportedly been executed this year, including at least 239 for drug-related offenses.
Since the nationwide protests began, at least seven people have been executed for their involvement, Rehman said. The government claimed that six of the defendants confessed to attacking and killing Basij, paramilitary volunteers who are fiercely loyal to the Islamic Republic, or police officers, he said.
Rehman said he is “extremely concerned at reports of confessions extracted through torture and of the death penalty having been implemented after court proceedings that substantially violated the right to fair trial.” He said he views the executions of the seven protesters as a violation of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

