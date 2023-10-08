Jose Mourinho: I will definitely work in Saudi Arabia

You are here

Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day after his compatriot, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, led the way by joining Al-Nassr.
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
  Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel
Reuters
CAIRO: Roma coach Jose Mourinho said he fully expects to work in Saudi Arabia one day after his compatriot, Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, led the way by joining Al-Nassr, with a stream of players subsequently signing for Saudi Pro League teams.

The Portuguese coach seemed confident about moving to Saudi Arabia during an interview MBC Egypt TV channel, owned by Saudi MBC Group, saying: “I will go to Saudi Arabia in some free time, but I am convinced that I will work there. I don’t know when, but I am pretty sure of it.”

“I am committed to my work with Roma and I want to give everything to the club until the last day,” added under-pressure Mourinho after a disappointing start to the season.

“No one knows the future, but I will definitely do this (working in Saudi Arabia),” he said.

Mourinho, 60, said recently that he had rejected a huge offer from Saudi Arabia in order to stay in Roma for a third season after leading the team to win the Conference League and reach the UEFA Europa League final.

But last July he also joined the board of directors of Mahd Academy, which works on talent discovery in Saudi Arabia.

“Doors are always open for me in Saudi Arabia. I want to feel the development there,” said the coach, who has led teams to domestic league titles in Spain, England, and Italy as well as to two European Champions League titles.

“Cristiano was the first to go there and give a different perspective immediately. The players thought at first that it was a one-man show but they realized in the summer that everything was really changing.

“Many players, not just at the last period of their careers, but also some players at the best years of their careers, are coming because the competition is real, not just at domestic League, but also the AFC Champions League is very interesting,” he said.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Jose Mourinho

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
Updated 29 sec ago
AP
Follow

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia

Pogacar makes it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia
  • Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927
  • More misery for Evenepoel who once again crashed in Il Lombardia. A crash in 2020 sent the Belgian champ flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis
Updated 29 sec ago
AP

BERGAMO, Italy: Tadej Pogacar made it a hat trick of wins at Il Lombardia, fighting off cramp to again successfully defend his title in the final one-day classic of the season on Saturday.

Pogacar attacked on the final descent, with around 30 kilometers (19 miles) remaining of the 238-kilometer (148-mile) route from Como to Bergamo, and the Slovenian cyclist swiftly built a gap.

He could clearly be seen grimacing in pain and banging his thigh in the final 10 kilometers (6 miles) as he struggled with cramp but the two-time Tour de France champion held on for a comfortable victory.

Pogacar had plenty of time to celebrate on the approach to the finish line. He crossed 51 seconds ahead of Andrea Bagioli and compatriot Primoz Roglic, who was riding in his last race for Jumbo-Visma before moving to Bora-Hansgrohe.

“To win for the third time in my third participation and for the second time here in Bergamo, it’s a dream come true,” said Pogačar, who rides for UAE Team Emirates. “I wanted to win solo but I thought Alexander Vlasov would stay with me for longer because he was one of the strongest today.

“In the moment I got a little gap, I did the descent much better than two years ago. I got cramps on my right leg and I’ve thought I was done but I pushed through. It’s amazing!”

Pogacar is the third rider to win three consecutive editions of Il Lombardia after Fausto Coppi in 1946-1949 (4) and Alfredo Binda in 1925-1927.

There was more misery for Remco Evenepoel in Italy as the Belgian champion once again crashed in Il Lombardia, although fortunately the incident was a lot less serious than three years ago.

Evenepoel, who was one of the pre-race favorites, crashed early on Saturday and although he was able to continue he was left with a bloodied knee and elbow and eventually finished ninth, 1 minute, 26 seconds behind Pogacar.

A crash at Il Lombardia in 2020 sent Evenepoel flying over a bridge and left him with a broken pelvis.

His first race back was the Giro d’Italia the following year but he also crashed out of that. Evenepoel had to withdraw from this year’s Italian Grand Tour after testing positive for coronavirus when he was leading the race.

Topics: Il Lombardia Tadej Pogacar Remco Evenepoel Italy cycling

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention
Updated 10 min 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention

Messi and Miami eliminated from MLS playoff contention
  • Messi returned from injury as a substitute in the 55th minute but Cincinnati grabbed the win with a goal from Argentine Alvaro Barreal
  • Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since Sept. 3, having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month
Updated 10 min 16 sec ago
AFP

MIAMI, Florida: Lionel Messi and Inter Miami were eliminated from contention for Major League Soccer’s playoffs after a 1-0 defeat at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Messi returned from injury as a substitute in the 55th minute but Cincinnati, who have earned top seed in the playoffs, grabbed the win with a goal from Argentine Alvaro Barreal.
With other results going against Miami, Messi’s side were left next to bottom of the Eastern Conference, seven points off the last playoff spot with just two games remaining.
Messi had played just 37 minutes for his club since September 3, having returned with an injury from international duty with Argentina last month.
Without him Miami struggled, paying the price for their successful run to the Leagues Cup title in August when Messi lit up the tournament and collected his first trophy since joining the club in July.
Saturday’s loss was the second straight for Miami following their 4-1 crushing at Chicago on Wednesday and Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s team have won just once in their last six MLS games.
Messi had played in the only win in that stretch, coming off in the first half of their 4-0 win over bottom club Toronto.
After the Leagues Cup triumph in Nashville on August 19, there was talk of Miami adding two more trophies this season but, without Messi, they lost their US Open Cup final to Houston and then faded out of contention in the league.
Miami’s final two games are both against Charlotte with the last on the road on October 21. It remains to be see if Messi, who has been called up for Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers, will feature.
Wayne Rooney’s D.C United were also eliminated from contention for the playoffs despite beating New York City FC 2-0 in their final game of the season.
 

Topics: Major League Soccer Lionel Messi Inter Miami FC Cincinnati

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa

Pulisic strikes, Giroud saves as Milan move top with late drama at Genoa
  • Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation from their local rivals
  • Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino
Updated 52 min 46 sec ago
AFP

 MILAN: Christian Pulisic fired AC Milan top of Serie A on Saturday after a 1-0 win at Genoa decided in a wild final few minutes in which Olivier Giroud slipped on his goalkeeping gloves and saved the day.

Little had happened at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris until Pulisic struck with three minutes remaining, spinning and slamming home the controversial winning goal which was only given after a long VAR check for a possible handball.

The decision to give that goal would eventually lead to a livid Genoa president Alberto Zangrillo alluding to a conspiracy in which the “usual suspects always come out on top.”

Pulisic’s fourth Milan goal moved his team two points ahead of Inter thanks to a fourth straight win since last month’s five-goal humiliation suffered at the hands of their local rivals, who could only draw 2-2 with Bologna.

His strike also sent the match spiralling into chaos as the home side tried to scramble a point, Mike Maignan shown a straight red card in the seventh minute of stoppage time for charging out of his goal and clattering into Caleb Ekuban.

Coach Stefano Pioli had made his fifth substitute moments before so Giroud, who had been brought on in the 66th minute to score a winner, was then tasked with stopping Genoa and immediately watched on helpless as Albert Gudmundsson clipped a free-kick onto the crossbar.

“Pulisic wanted to go in goal but we told him he was too short, so Oli got picked to go in,” said Pioli to Sky Sport.

With the home crowd baying for blood Genoa’s goalkeeper Josep Martinez came up for the subsequent corner but ending up being sent off himself for a second bookable offense.

And Giroud capped an incredible evening by rushing out of his goal to twice to deny Genoa and ensure Milan took the three points back to the San Siro.

When asked what he would do with the goalkeeper’s jersey, he said: “I’m going to frame it!“

“I didn’t know if Cala (Hakan Calhanoglu) was going to head me the ball so I said to myself, ‘go’. I don’t have the natural skills of a goalkeeper and I really hurt my arm but that’s OK.”

Juventus are four points behind Milan in third after their 2-0 derby victory over struggling Torino.

Second-half goals from Federico Gatti and substitute Arkadiusz Milik made sure Juve stayed within sight of Milan and moved three in front of fourth-placed Napoli ahead of the champions’ home clash with Fiorentina on Sunday.

“We’re not looking at what other teams are doing, we just want to win every game that we play, that’s the only way to the top... there’s a very long way to go,” said Milik.

Juve’s win came without starting center-forward Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, both out injured for the match at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

Chiesa risks missing out on Italy’s two Euro 2024 qualifiers with Malta and England but was selected in the Azzurri squad by coach Luciano Spalletti on Friday.

Simone Inzaghi’s Inter looked set to hold on to top spot in Italy when Francesco Acerbi and Lautaro Martinez gave the hosts a commanding lead in the first 13 minutes at the San Siro.

But a Riccardo Orsolini penalty six minutes later and Joshua Zirkzee’s fine finish shortly after half-time snatched a draw for Bologna.

“I’m angry just as the players are in the dressing room,” said Inzaghi to DAZN.

“It’s the second time, after Sassuolo (a 2-1 defeat), that we lead and don’t win because of mistakes and lack of attention which have cost us dearly.”

The one positive for Inter was the continued superb form of Argentina forward Martinez, who took his league tally to 10 in eight matches with his rocket of a strike.

Topics: Serie A Christian Pulisic AC Milan genoa Stadio Luigi Ferraris

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics
Updated 08 October 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN
Follow

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics

Asian Games put Saudi team on track ahead of Paris Olympics
  • Saudi Arabia has gained most of its medals in athletics so far
  • Saudi team’s performance at the 19th Asian Games is already their best since 2014
Updated 08 October 2023
SUBAS HUMAGAIN

HANGZHOU: The performance of young Saudi athletes at this year’s Asian Games so far has shown the world the support they receive from their country and sparked expectations of even better performances in upcoming international events. 

Saudi participants in the 19th Asian Games in China have so far won 10 medals, including four golds — the country’s best performance in the Games since 2014. 

Most of the medals were won in track and field, traditionally the Kingdom’s strongest area in the Asian Games. 

Saudi Arabia’s medal tally at this year’s Games is already nearly double its total at the last edition of the event in Indonesia in 2018. 

On Sept. 30, Yousef Ahmed Masrahi won Saudi Arabia’s first gold in the men’s 400m event with a time of 45.55 seconds, just 0.02 seconds ahead of Japan’s Sato Kentaro, who won the Asian Championship a few months ago.  

The 35-year-old Masrahi had the fastest reaction time in the finals, proving age is just a number for him. 

Martial artist Abdulmalik Al-Murdhi won Saudi Arabia’s first-ever medal in ju-jitsu on Wednesday, picking up bronze in the under-62kg category.  

The 21-year-old runner Essa Kzwani won the Kingdom’s second gold in the men’s 800m on Tuesday. While the other finalists struggled to better their timing from the heats, Kzwani finished in 1:48.05, nearly a second faster than his time in heat one. 

Niranjan Rajbanshi, treasurer of the Asian wing of the International Sports Press Association, was particularly struck by Kzwani’s performance. 

“I remember there used to be very little Saudi Arabian participation in track events, but now they’re competing for gold medals. In fact, to see a 21-year-old Saudi win the medal against all odds is a good message for Asian athletics too. Other nations should learn from this,” he told Arab News. 

Another two Saudi golds came from the equestrian team, along with silvers in the men’s 200m and men’s shot, and three further bronzes, in pole vaulting, the men’s jiu-jitsu under-85kg category, and the men’s karate over-84kg category. 

Abdullah Akbar Mohammed, who picked up silver in the men’s 200m final, said the pressure took a toll on him as he missed out on gold by a whisker, finishing 0.03 seconds behind Japan’s Koki Ueyama (20.60 seconds).  

“Honestly, I aimed for the gold, but the pressure of the race caused the loss,” he told reporters. “But I’m grateful for winning a silver medal. Thank God for the win. Hopefully, next time I’ll do better.” 

“Next time” could be the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics. Rajbanshi, for one, believes Saudi athletes have reason to be optimistic. 

“There are talents, and with the support that Saudi Arabia’s government is giving, this is a good message for the Asian contingent as a whole,” he said. “We saw experienced Masrahi making a comeback, and a few days later the youngster Kzwani winning gold, too. We can expect good things to follow at the Olympics next year.”

Topics: Asian Games Paris Olympics Saudi athletes Saudi Arabia

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games

Bellingham matches Ronaldo's start at Real Madrid with 10 goals in first 10 games
  • The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0
  • “I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Jude Bellingham equaled the fantastic scoring numbers at Real Madrid of Cristiano Ronaldo's start with the club on Saturday, showing again that Real Madrid got much more than a promising midfielder when they signed him this summer.
The England international took his tally to 10 in as many games after netting twice to help Madrid rout Osasuna 4-0 and keep the Spanish league lead. That was the best scoring start for a new Madrid player since Ronaldo also scored 10 in his first 10 games after his 2009 transfer from Manchester United.
“I’m a confident guy, but I didn’t expect such a good start,” Bellingham said. “At this stage of the season you can’t ask for more."
Not only has the 20-year-old Bellingham started filling the big boots of an aging Luka Modric, he is also helping Madrid to quickly move past the exit of Karim Benzema amid a still unsuccessful pursuit of Kylian Mbappé.
“He puts on his Superman cape in nearly every game," veteran defender Dani Carvajal, who set up Bellingham’s opener, said about his new teammate.
Bellingham sent a message that he was ready to handle high expectations when he accepted the No. 5 of Zinedine Zidane at Madrid. But nobody expected him to score at this rate, not even his coach. And this was for a team that were supposed to struggle after Benzema, their top scorer for the past four seasons, left for Saudi Arabia.
Bellingham leads the league with eight goals — and has scored in six of eight league games. He has also scored in both of Madrid’s Champions League games, including a 3-2 win at Napoli this week.
“His start to the season has been a surprise in every aspect. Nobody expected him to score like this,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
His sudden transformation into a serial goal-scorer since joining Madrid from Borussia Dortmund, where he scored 14 times in 42 games last season, has quickly elevated Bellingham to the role of team leader.
He has proven nearly unstoppable for defenders to keep track of when he makes his runs forward from the midfield. His first goal on Saturday in the ninth minute was a product of one of those runs, when Carvajal saw him coming and used one touch to knock a pass by Modric into the path of the charging Bellingham.
Bellingham used one touch to cut further into the heart of the box and fired over goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
He struck again in the 54th when he worked a quick one-two with Federico Valverde while surrounded by defenders in the area.
It was his second brace for Madrid after also scoring two in a 3-1 win at Almeria.
Vinícius Júnior added a third goal on the break in the 65th and five minutes later set up Joselu Mato for Madrid’s fourth to crush Osasuna in a rematch of last year’s Copa del Rey final.
“(Bellingham is) incredible. He was born to play for Madrid and to define an era,” Vinícius said.
“I hope this connection that we have lasts for the many years that we can play together. I love playing with Jude.”
Madrid remained two points ahead of Girona, which won at Cadiz 1-0. Barcelona are four points behind Madrid before the defending champion visit Granada on Sunday.
Aurélien Tchouaméni, a holding midfielder, had to play as a central defender for Madrid with Éder Militão and David Alaba injured and Nacho Fernández suspended. That left Antonio Rüdiger as the only central defender available, but Osasuna were unable to take advantage of Tchouaméni's lack of experience.
Osasuna slipped into 11th place. Their only relief in an otherwise painful game was Herrera's save of a penalty kick by Joselu to deny Madrid a fifth goal.
Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate also praised Bellingham.
“(Bellingham) is a super complete player. He plays well, scores, gives assists. He is still young and will only get better,” said Arrasate, who watched the game from the stands while serving a suspension.
GARCÍA GOAL FOR GIRONA
Aleix García’s goal in the 59th minute gave Girona the win against a Cadiz team that played for 80 minutes down a man.
Darwin Machis saw a direct red card in the 10th minute for a foul on Yangel Herrera.
Cadiz are 13th after losing their first home game of the season.
Girona, a team from northeast Catalonia partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership, entered the previous round as leader after winning six games in a row before they lost to Madrid 3-0 last weekend.
Valencia also drew 1-1 at Mallorca.

Topics: real madrid Jude Bellingham La Liga Osasuna

