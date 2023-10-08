You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’
A participant of a 2022 edition of the Jagriti Yatra train journey across India poses before departure from Mumbai in December 2022. (Jagriti Yatra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6j92

Updated 8 sec ago
Follow

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’

Saudi startups ready for 8,000-km India train journey to ‘expand horizons’
  • 20 out of 70 participating G20 delegates will come from Saudi Arabia
  • They were in India earlier this year for Startup20 engagement group meetings
Updated 8 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
Follow

NEW DELHI: Saudi startups are preparing to participate in an 8,000-km train journey across India at the end of October to brainstorm with other innovators from G20 countries, the trip’s organizers said on Saturday.

The journey, Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023, will comprise 70 delegates from G20 countries who took part in the Startup20 engagement group, which was established under this year’s Indian presidency of the world’s biggest economies.

Twenty of the participants will come from Saudi Arabia on a trip that will start in Mumbai and take them through Bengaluru to Madurai, Sri City, Vizag, Odisha, Varanasi, Deoria, Delhi and Ahmedabad, encircling the whole country.

The Saudi co-organizer, startup incubator HealthGena, hopes that the 14-day journey will offer “a cultural exchange experience and opportunity for international friendship and collaboration,” its CEO Dr. Huda Alfardus told Arab News.

“The program falls under the umbrella of Startup20 Engagement Group, operating under India’s G20 presidency,” she said.

“My expectation from this collaboration and participation in the Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023 is to gain valuable insights and experiences that will enhance the entrepreneurial skills and mindset of our Saudi startup leaders.”

For Alfardus, participation in the event was prompted by “the desire to expand our entrepreneurial horizons, establish connections with international counterparts, and gain exposure to India’s thriving entrepreneurship ecosystem.”

As the Saudi delegation’s coordinator and strategic partner for the journey, she and her team were looking forward to the opportunities that will unfold.

“The prospect of exploring various Indian cities, attending inspiring lectures, participating in global events, and networking with fellow participants fills us with enthusiasm. We are eager to share ideas, exchange experiences, and learn from the wisdom of expert mentors and local communities,” Alfardus said.

“This journey promises to provide transformative experiences and insights that will contribute to our personal and professional growth as entrepreneurs.”

Jagriti Yatra, a non-profit organizing the journey from the Indian side, signed a cooperation agreement with HealthGena during the G20 Young Entrepreneurs Alliance Summit in New Delhi in July.

Chinmay Vadnere, COO of Jagriti Yatra, said that the aim of the journey was to establish connections, and engage in discussions that would help young entrepreneurs to collaborate.

“We’re trying to facilitate these conversations. We’re trying to understand what the cultural nuances,” he told Arab News, adding that it could also help the entrepreneurial ecosystems of both countries to enrich each other.

“We can see to it how can India, which already has a good, established ecosystem, how can we collaborate with Saudis and do a cross-border collaboration in a much more meaningful way,” Vadnere said.

“I am sure we will learn a lot from Saudis and Saudis will also get a lot of insight from this experience.”

Topics: saudi startups Jagriti Yatra India Jagriti Startup20 G20 Yatra 2023

Related

MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze
Business & Economy
MENA startups secure $36m in funding despite regional squeeze
Regional startups fuel surge in investments
Business & Economy
Regional startups fuel surge in investments

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says

Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
  • A statement from Brazil’s Foreign Ministry reaffirmed a commitment to a ‘two-state solution’
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
Reuters

BRASILIA: Brazil hopes to prevent escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Saturday, after his country called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to address the crisis.

Diplomats said the council is due to meet on Sunday.

Brazil, which assumed the Security Council’s rotating presidency this month, condemned the violence that killed dozens of people.

A statement from the South American country’s Foreign Ministry also reaffirmed a commitment to a “two-state solution,” with Palestinians and Israelis coexisting within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders.

“Brazil will spare no effort to prevent an escalation of the conflict, during its tenure as President of the UN Security Council,” Lula wrote on the social media platform X.

“The Brazilian government reiterates that there is no justification for resorting to violence, especially against civilians, and urges all parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of the situation,” Brazil’s Foreign Ministry said.

It added that “the mere management of the conflict is not a viable alternative for addressing the Israeli-Palestinian issue, and the resumption of peace negotiations is urgent.”

Topics: Palestine-Israel Conflict Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva

Related

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Middle-East
UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Update Saudi Arabia joins global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia joins global calls for de-escalation of conflict between Palestinians, Israelis

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News Japan
Follow

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint

Japan urges Israelis and Palestinians to exercise maximum restraint
  • Japan offers its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the injured
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japan on Saturday strongly condemned the launch of several rockets as well as infiltration into the Israeli territories from the Gaza Strip by Hamas and other “Palestinian militants” on October 7 local time.
In an official statement by the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo “Japan offers its condolences to the bereaved families and expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the injured.”

 


“Japan urges all the parties concerned to exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid further damage and casualties,” the statement said while avoiding condemning the attacks by Israel on Gaza.
 

 

Topics: Japan Gaza Palestinians Israelis

Related

Update Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza video
Middle-East
Israel ‘at war’ as Hamas launches unprecedented attack from Gaza
Gaza unrest sends message about economic misery under Israeli blockade
Middle-East
Gaza unrest sends message about economic misery under Israeli blockade

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia

Calls to suspend London mayoral candidate accused of Islamophobia
  • Poll reveals two-thirds majority view Susan Hall’s social media activity as racist
Updated 07 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Conservative candidate for London’s mayoralty is facing fresh criticism over controversial tweets and alleged Islamophobia, with a new poll finding that two-thirds of those surveyed view her social media activity as racist.

Several days ago, Susan Hall received the support of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in her bid to become mayor of the capital, The Guardian reported.

But a series of retweets and comments on social media have ignited controversy, with claims that the 68-year-old fails to “fairly represent” the diversity of the capital.

Hall had liked a tweet in support of former Conservative minister Enoch Powell, who delivered a speech in the 1960s linking immigration to “rivers of blood.”

The candidate also engaged in “Islamophobic tropes” concerning London mayor Sadiq Khan, The Guardian reported, adding that Hall claimed the mayor’s “divisive attitude” left Jewish residents frightened.

The poll, commissioned by advocacy group Hope Not Hate, found that six in 10 respondents believe Hall should be suspended from the Conservative party and investigated.

A further 64 percent said that they view a mayoral candidate who “likes“ Islamophobic tweets as racist.

Georgie Laming, director of campaigns at Hope Not Hate, said: “It’s clear that Londoners think that Hall is not fit to represent London.

“The Conservative party must suspend Susan Hall immediately and she must be removed as a candidate.”

Hall had also used X to reply to a tweet that described Khan as “our nipple-height mayor of Londonistan.”

The tweet was published by Katie Hopkins, a right-wing media personality, with Hall replying: “Thank you Katie!”

Hall, speaking to the Conservative Friends of Israel on the sidelines of the national party’s conference last week, said: “I live in north London and I know the wealth and joy of the (Jewish) community.”

Sunak said in his keynote speech at the conference that Hall “is doing a great job holding Sadiq Khan to account.”

In response to the findings of the Hope Not Hate poll, a spokesperson for Hall said: “Susan is proud to celebrate London’s diverse communities and as mayor she will fix the bread-and-butter issues that people care about — making our streets safer and putting money back in your pocket.

“Susan regularly engages with people on Twitter without endorsing their views and wholly condemns any racism or Islamophobia on the platform.”

Topics: UK London London Mayor Islamophobia

Related

Upheaval within UK Conservative Party has slowed action on Islamophobia: Expert
World
Upheaval within UK Conservative Party has slowed action on Islamophobia: Expert
Special Qur’an burning in Sweden underscores importance of combating Islamophobia from Europe to Latin America photos
World
Qur’an burning in Sweden underscores importance of combating Islamophobia from Europe to Latin America

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake kills 15 in western Afghanistan
  • Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours
  • Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the seismically active Hindu Kush region
Updated 07 October 2023
AFP

HERAT: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan on Saturday killing 15 and injuring dozens more, officials said, predicting the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.
The United States Geological Survey said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (25 miles) northwest of the region’s largest city Herat, and was followed by seven aftershocks with magnitudes between 4.6 and 6.3.
Crowds of residents fled buildings in the city at around 11:00 am (0630 GMT) as the quakes began, lasting just under three hours.
“We were in our offices and suddenly the building started shaking,” 45-year-old Herat resident Bashir Ahmad told AFP.
“Wall plasters started to fall down and the walls got cracks, some walls and parts of the building collapsed.”
“I am not able to contact my family, network connections are disconnected. I am too worried and scared, it was horrifying,” he said.
Men, women and children stood out in the wide streets, away from tall buildings, in the moments after the first quake and remained wary of returning to homes as aftershocks continued.
“The situation was very horrible, I have never experienced such a thing,” said 21-year-old student Idrees Arsala, the last to safely evacuate his classroom as the quakes began.
In a video statement, National Disaster Management Authority spokesman Mullah Jan Sayeq said “around 40” had been injured in tremors felt across three provinces, in addition to 15 killed.
“These are the preliminary numbers. There is the possibility the numbers could increase,” he said.
Earlier in the day he told AFP there had been landslides in nearby rural and mountainous areas.
Public health director of Herat province Mohammad Taleb Shahid put the fatality figure slightly lower at 14, with 78 injured, but agreed the tally would likely rise.
“We have information that people are buried under rubble,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of fatalities were possible, according to a USGS preliminary report.
“Significant casualties are likely and the disaster is potentially widespread. Past events with this alert level have required a regional or national level response,” it said.
The USGS had earlier reported the first quake’s magnitude as 6.2. It had a shallow depth of just 14 kilometers, it said.
Herat — 120 kilometers east of the border with Iran — is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan.
It is the capital of Herat province which is home to an estimated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data.
Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hindu Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed and tens of thousands left homeless after a 5.9-magnitude quake — the deadliest in Afghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impoverished province of Paktika.
In March of this year, 13 people were killed in Afghanistan and Pakistan by a magnitude 6.5 quake, which hit near Jurm in northeastern Afghanistan.
Afghanistan is already in the grip of a grinding humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of foreign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021.

Topics: Afghanistan earthquake

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
Updated 07 October 2023
AP
Follow

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast

Deaths rise to 47 after an icy flood swept through India’s Himalayan northeast
  • Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season
  • Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there
Updated 07 October 2023
AP

GANGTOK, India: Rescuers found more bodies overnight as they dug through slushy debris and ice-cold water in a hunt for survivors after a glacial lake burst through a dam in India’s Himalayan northeast, washing away houses and bridges and forcing thousands to flee.
Officials said the hundreds of rescuers recovered six more bodies early Saturday, bringing the death toll to 47. At least 150 people are still missing.
The flood began shortly after midnight Wednesday, when the waters of a glacial lake overflowed, cracking open the biggest hydroelectric dam in Sikkim state. The icy waters then cascaded through towns in the valley below, where it killed scores of people and carried some bodies kilometers (miles) away downstream, where they were found in the neighboring state of West Bengal and Bangladesh, police said.
Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan region during the June-September monsoon season. Scientists say they are becoming more frequent as global warming contributes to the melting of glaciers there.
Police said nearly 4,000 tourists were stranded in two locations, Lachung and Lachen in the northern part of the state, where access was severely restricted as the floods had washed away roads. But the bad weather has made rescue efforts more challenging, with authorities unable to deploy helicopters to assist those stuck in vulnerable areas.
Some 3,900 people were currently in 26 relief camps set up by the state, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Saturday. Out of the 23 Indian army soldiers who were earlier reported missing, one had been rescued and eight had died, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said, adding that search operations were carrying on.
It wasn’t clear what triggered the deadly flood in the mountainous Sikkim state, the latest to hit northeast India in a year of unusually heavy monsoon rains. Nearly 50 people died in flash floods and landslides in August in nearby Himachal Pradesh state. In July, record rains killed more than 100 people over two weeks in northern India.
Experts pointed to intense rain and a 6.2 magnitude earthquake that struck nearby Nepal on Tuesday afternoon as possible contributors.
But the disaster also underscores a climate dilemma that pits local environmental activists who say dams in the Himalayas are too dangerous against authorities pursuing a national green energy agenda.
The design and placement of the 6-year-old Teesta 3 dam, the largest in Sikkim state, were controversial from the time it was built. A 2019 report compiled by the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority identified Lhonak Lake as “highly vulnerable” to flooding that could breach dams and cause extensive damage to life and property.
Despite risks to dams due to the increasing frequency of extreme weather, the Indian federal government aims to increase India’s hydroelectric dam output by half, to 70,000 megawatts, by 2030.
Prakash Chetri, an employee of the Teesta 3 dam operator, was working at the site when he and others were told that water levels were increasing and they should evacuate. Nearly an hour later, “we saw a lot of water — the whole dam was filled with water,” he said, adding that while he was lucky to escape, 14 others who worked with him were still missing. “I was running to save my life ... in those moments, I thought this was the last day of my life,” Chetri said.
Eleven bridges in the Lachen Valley were washed away by the floodwaters, which also hit pipelines and damaged or destroyed more than 270 houses in four districts, officials said on Friday.
Several towns, including Dikchu and Rangpo in the Teesta basin, were flooded, and schools in four districts were ordered shut until Sunday, the state’s education department said. The floods also hit several army camps, burying vehicles in feet of mud, according to images released by the Indian military.
Himalayan glaciers could lose 80 percent of their volume if global warming isn’t controlled, according to a report from the International Center for Integrated Mountain Development.
Last month, dam breaches caused by Storm Daniel caused devastating damage to the city of Derna in Libya.
In February 2021, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand state in northern India.

Topics: India Himalaya flash floods

Related

At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
World
At least 40 killed after glacial lake flooding in Indian Himalayas – officials
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state
World
Heavy rain and landslides have killed at least 72 people this week in an Indian Himalayan state

Latest updates

Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
Brazil aims to prevent escalation of conflict, Lula says
UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Riyadh gears up for MENA Climate Week 2023 – a catalyst for sustainable solutions and global action
Riyadh gears up for MENA Climate Week 2023 – a catalyst for sustainable solutions and global action

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.