UN Security Council 'must act to protect Palestinian rights'

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Palestinians celebrate by a destroyed Israeli tank in the Gaza Strip on Saturday. (AP)
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
UN Security Council 'must act to protect Palestinian rights'

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
  • Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately”
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
CAIRO: The international community was urged on Saturday to call on Israel to cease its attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on the UN Security Council to “uphold its responsibility” and “put measures in place to protect Palestinian rights.”

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of a “vicious cycle” of violence.

El-Sisi received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said, and the two discussed “coordinating efforts to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

El-Sisi’s spokesman said he “warned against the danger of the situation deteriorating and sliding into more violence, the worsening of humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the region entering into a vicious cycle of tensions threatening regional stability and security.”

The Foreign Ministry had appealed to “both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint.”

Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately.”

In a call with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, both men “expressed their deep concern about the progressive and dangerous deterioration of events.”

In a separate statement, Safadi warned of the “volatility” of the situation, “particularly in light of what cities and areas of the West Bank are witnessing of Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.”

Shoukry also called UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss “the gravity of the current situation and the need to make every effort to prevent the security situation from getting out of control.”

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Shoukry stressed the “importance of stopping the escalation and all sides exercising restraint.”

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Shoukry and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov stressed “the need for an immediate stop to the escalations” ahead of Sunday’s emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Cairo called on the international community to “urge Israel to stop the attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people and to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law with regard to the responsibilities of an occupying state.”

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with his Qatari, Saudi, Egyptian, Palestinian, and Iranian counterparts to discuss the conflict between Israeli forces and Pales.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Ankara was in close contact with all parties and stood ready to help de-escalate the situation.

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Pakistan's president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 
  • Israel killed at least 232 Palestinians amid escalating tensions in Middle East
  • Pakistani president says time to move forward in line with UN resolutions
Updated 18 min 4 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday criticized Israel for usurping Palestinians’ rights and brutally killing them, as Israel continues to pound Gaza with bombs in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters a day earlier. 

Gunmen from Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched a full-scale military operation into Israeli towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza on Saturday morning. At least 200 Israelis were killed, Israel’s ambulance service said, while 1,100 had been wounded, according to the Israeli health ministry. 

Tel Aviv responded by conducting deadly air strikes in Palestine, killing at least 232 people and wounding 1,697 others. While Hamas said its operation against Israel was in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities and their high-handedness against the Palestinians, media reports said Israeli forces were still bombing Gaza and fighting with Hamas gunmen in parts of southern Israel in the early hours of Sunday. 

“Progress toward peace cannot materialize without condemnation of usurpation & brutalization of Palestinian rights & people by Israel,” Alvi wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Alvi said the time had come for the world to move in line with UN resolutions to solve the crisis. “International community can play a big role today toward world peace,” he wrote. 

On Saturday, Pakistan said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and voiced concerns over the rising death toll in Gaza. 

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution for durable peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Israel's security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
  • "Israel was completely surprised, by a very well coordinated attack": former National Security Council chief Giora Eiland
  • Former National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata. “Unfortunately they were able to surprise us tactically and cause devastating damage”
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: As Israel reeled from a deadly attack by Hamas militants who broke through barriers around Gaza and roamed at will, killing scores of civilians in Israeli towns, defense chiefs faced growing questions over how the disaster could have happened.

A day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, when Israeli forces were caught off guard by Syrian and Egyptian tank columns, the military appeared once again to have been surprised by a sudden attack.
“It looks quite similar to what happened at that time,” said retired General Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel’s National Security Council. “As we can see it, Israel was completely surprised, by a very well coordinated attack,” he told a briefing with reporters.
An army spokesman said there would be discussions on the intelligence preparation “down the road” but for the moment the focus was on fighting. “We’ll talk about that when we need to talk about it,” he told a briefing with reporters.
Israel has always regarded Hamas as its sworn enemy, but since inflicting heavy damage on Gaza in a 10-day war in 2021, Israel had adopted a mix of carrot and stick to maintain stability in the blockaded enclave.
It offered economic incentives including thousands of work permits allowing Gazans to work in Israel or the occupied West Bank, while maintaining a tight blockade and the constant threat of air strikes.
For the past 18 months as violence has raged across the West Bank, Gaza had been relatively quiet, apart from sporadic cross border clashes mainly involving the smaller Islamic Jihad movement with Hamas remaining largely on the sidelines.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government has always made great play of its security credentials and taken an uncompromising stance toward the Palestinian militant factions including Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

‘Intelligence failure’
However when the time came, Israel’s security apparatus appeared to break down as a force of Hamas gunmen estimated in the hundreds by the military broke through security fences and scattered into towns.
“This was an intelligence failure; it could not be otherwise,” said Jonathan Panikoff, the US government’s former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank.
“It was a security failure, undermining what was thought to be an aggressive and successful layered approach toward Gaza by Israel,” he said.
For Israelis, images of dead bodies lying in the streets or groups of civilians being driven or marched into captivity in Gaza came as a profound shock.
More than 250 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 wounded, an unprecedented number of Israeli victims in a single day. The military suffered significant losses and Palestinian militant groups said they had captured dozens of soldiers.
The gunmen also seized security posts including a police station in the southern town of Sderot and overran the Erez crossing, a high security facility that channels people entering and leaving Gaza through a tight series of controls.
On Saturday, Hamas media circulated footage showing fighters ranging through abandoned offices and running past the high concrete walls of the site.
“They’ve been planning this for a long time,” said former Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata. “Obviously this is a very coordinated attack, and unfortunately they were able to surprise us tactically and cause devastating damage.”

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle 'will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem'

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
  • Today, the people are regaining their revolution
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters AP

GAZA: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said on Saturday that armed Palestinian factions intend to expand the ongoing battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

The battle moved into the heart of the “zionist entity,” he said. 

“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers, and its settlers,” he said. 

“What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”

He told fellow Arab countries that Israel cannot provide them with any protection despite recent diplomatic rapprochements.

In a televised speech, Haniyeh addressed the Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel in recent years.

“We say to all countries, including our Arab brothers, that this entity, which cannot protect itself in the face of resistors, cannot provide you with any protection,” he said.

“All the normalization agreements you signed with that entity cannot resolve this (Palestinian) conflict.”

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday’s assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al-Aqsa and increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians, and growth of settlements.

“Enough is enough,” Deif said in the recorded message. 

He said the morning attack started “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. 

“Today, the people are regaining their revolution.”

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”

Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive.

The Israeli military confirmed that a number of Israelis had been taken captive. 

A top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, said that his group was holding “a large number” of Israeli prisoners, including senior officers, adding that they would be used in a prisoner exchange to free Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. 

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, said the soldiers were captured during a surprise infiltration into southern Israel.

He said the captives were being held in “safe places.”

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
  • Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: A paramilitary attack on Jabal Awliya south of Khartoum killed at least 10 people on Saturday, activists reported, as the death toll from Sudan’s six-month war hit more than 9,000.

“Bombs fell inside civilian homes” in the small town some 50 km south of the city, the local “resistance committee” said.

The volunteer group is one of many across Sudan that used to organize pro-democracy protests. 

Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict.

The committee in Jabal Awliya reported the paramilitaries unleashing “heavy artillery” on the town in their latest attack on areas previously spared the fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces or RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has been mainly in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur.

By October, “more than 9,000 fatalities” had been recorded by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported late on Friday, stressing its conservative estimates.

The fighting has displaced almost 4.3 million people within Sudan and around 1.2 million more who have fled across borders.

In recent weeks, the violence has also moved further south, threatening the fragile safety of more than 366,000 people who have sought shelter in Al Jazira state just south of the capital.

Witnesses report the RSF setting up checkpoints along the road between Khartoum and Jazira state capital, Wad Madani, which is 200 km south of the capital.

Khartoum, where millions remain trapped, has not had a single day of respite since the war began.

On Saturday, witnesses in the north of the city again reported “artillery fire” and street battles.

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
Updated 07 October 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY
Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident

Concerns over US-Turkiye relations after drone incident
  • No one wants to see countries’ relationship deteriorate to a point that would delay Sweden’s NATO accession, analyst says
Updated 07 October 2023
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The downing of a Turkish drone by US forces in northeastern Syria on Thursday night has raised concerns over its ramifications for the already-fragile relationship between Ankara and Washington. But both parties have moved quickly to de-escalate tensions.

Turkiye’s armed forces and its National Intelligence Organization launched military operations in northern Syria in response to the suicide bombing outside the Turkish Interior Ministry in Ankara on the morning of Oct. 1, which Turkish authorities have stated was carried out by individuals affiliated with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) who had infiltrated the country from Syria.

The operations targeted several locations connected to the PKK and its Syrian affiliate, the People’s Protection Units (YPG), in the Tell Rifaat, Jazira, and Derik regions of northern Syria.

Turkiye launched retaliatory airstrikes just a few hours after its foreign minister, Hakan Fidan, publicly declared that the PKK and its infrastructure in Syria and Iraq were “legitimate targets.”

The US military took the decision to shoot down the Turkish drone when it came within 500 meters of American troops in Hasakah, Syria.

This rare incident has placed the two NATO member states in a precarious situation.

US officials moved quickly to mend relations, while underscoring the value of its partnership with Ankara.

Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said the drone incident was “regrettable” and emphasized that US troops were responsible for taking safety precautions when Turkiye conducted airstrikes nearby.

“We have no indication that Turkiye was intentionally targeting US forces,” Ryder stressed to reporters.

Turkiye’s National Defense Minister Yasar Guler and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also held a meeting over the phone to discuss recent developments, as did Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Armed Forces Gen. Metin Gurak and Gen. Charles Brown Jr., the US Air Force chief of staff.

The Pentagon acknowledged Turkiye’s legitimate security concerns, called for de-escalation in northern Syria, and emphasized the need for continued communication through military channels with Turkiye.

Austin “reaffirmed his commitment to close coordination between the US and Turkey to minimize any risk to US forces or the Global Coalition’s Defeat-ISIS Mission in northeast Syria, in support of the campaign to defeat (Daesh),” according to a statement. 

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke with Fidan on Friday evening.

“We discussed coordinating and de-conflicting activities in pursuit of our common objective of defeating terrorist threats,” Blinken posted on social media platform X. 

Fidan reportedly told his US counterpart that “the US, as an ally, should stop working with the terrorist organization YPG in northern Syria,” according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

There are approximately 900 US troops in northern Syria. They predominantly cooperate with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

However, this collaboration has long been a point of contention for Ankara, which views the SDF as an offshoot of the PKK and has, since 2015, been urging Washington to stop training and arming Kurdish YPG militants in Syria.

While a ground operation in Syria remains an option for Turkiye, Soner Cagaptay, senior fellow at The Washington Institute, does not consider it a likely course of action. Instead, he expects tactical operations to continue in much the same vein.

“The US reaction is not so much (about preventing) Turkiye from attacking the PKK and its affiliates, but is mainly driven by Washington’s message to Ankara not to come near or target US troops, which goes back to the targeting of YPG leader Ferhat Abdi Sahin — codenamed Mazloum Abdi — by suspected Turkish drones when US personnel accompanied him in a convoy near Sulaimaniyah International Airport,” Cagaptay told Arab News. 

“I think the US red line is that US personnel and troops must not be put in harm’s way. Washington does not want to escalate beyond that, and Ankara is also not interested in escalating the tension,” he added.

A statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Ankara’s cross-border attacks against the PKK and its affiliates in Iraq and Syria on Friday did not mention the US. Ankara said the drone “was lost due to different technical assessments in the deconfliction mechanism with third parties. Necessary measures are being taken to ensure a more effective operation of the deconfliction mechanism with the relevant parties.” 

Reading between the lines, Cagaptay said that the statement meant: “Basically, we don’t want to escalate with the US, but we also retain the right to operate in the area against the PKK.”

Fidan and Blinken reportedly agreed to continue operating the current de-escalation mechanism between Turkish and US forces in Iraq and Syria “in a way that would not hinder” Turkiye’s counter-terrorism efforts. 

In Cagaptay’s opinion, the US government has always — grudgingly and to the dismay of US Central Command — given the green light to Turkish operations in Syria targeting the YPG.

“The pattern is that whenever they make an incursion, the US pulls out of the way, and there is some coordination to ensure US troops don’t come to harm,” he said. 

Turkiye’s last major military operation in Syria took place in late 2019 and was intended to push terror groups back from its borders.

Cagaptay does not expect a full-scale Turkish incursion, as that would require coordination with both Russia and President Bashar Assad’s regime in Syria.

“There are so many other powers holding veto over that decision, especially Russia. I think Turkiye will double down on its drone war against the YPG and the PKK while using special operations and other troops inside to go after PKK camps and establish a cordon sanitaire inside Iraq that now stretches, in most places, 10 km deep inside Iraqi territory and takes the Iraqi-Turkish border from a very rugged line with 7,000-feet-tall mountains to a more defensible perimeter with 1,000-feet-high mountains,” he said. 

He added that a full-scale incursion would “require threading the needle with Russia and the US, requiring a meeting between President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin, and approval from Assad.”

The US has, meanwhile, recently urged Ankara to approve Sweden’s NATO accession. In response, Turkiye reminded Washington of its commitment to provide Ankara with F-16 fighter jets.

Turkiye also insists that Sweden must eliminate all PKK activities on its soil.

Cagaptay believes that Turkiye now has the upper hand in those discussions. 

“Washington is expecting Turkiye to ratify Sweden’s accession to NATO, and no one wants to see the relationship reach a crisis point that would delay (that). If not for this PKK bomb attack, ratifications would have happened and relations would have improved significantly with confidence-building measures put in place.”

Cagaptay concluded that the PKK’s attack in Ankara had achieved its goal, “because the Turkish-US relations reset is now set back.”

