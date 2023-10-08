You are here

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle 'will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem'

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas. (Reuters/File)
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
AP
Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’

Hamas leader Haniyeh: Battle ‘will spread to West Bank, Jerusalem’
  • Today, the people are regaining their revolution
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters AP
GAZA: Ismail Haniyeh, the leader of Hamas, said on Saturday that armed Palestinian factions intend to expand the ongoing battle in Gaza to the West Bank and Jerusalem. 

The battle moved into the heart of the “zionist entity,” he said. 

“This was the morning of defeat and humiliation upon our enemy, its soldiers, and its settlers,” he said. 

“What happened reveals the greatness of our preparation. What happened today reveals the weakness of the enemy.”

He told fellow Arab countries that Israel cannot provide them with any protection despite recent diplomatic rapprochements.

In a televised speech, Haniyeh addressed the Arab countries that have normalized ties with Israel in recent years.

“We say to all countries, including our Arab brothers, that this entity, which cannot protect itself in the face of resistors, cannot provide you with any protection,” he said.

“All the normalization agreements you signed with that entity cannot resolve this (Palestinian) conflict.”

The leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said Saturday’s assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, Israeli raids inside West Bank cities over the past year, violence at Al-Aqsa and increasing attacks by settlers on Palestinians, and growth of settlements.

“Enough is enough,” Deif said in the recorded message. 

He said the morning attack started “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from East Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight. 

“Today, the people are regaining their revolution.”

Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”

Videos released by Hamas appeared to show at least three Israelis captured alive.

The Israeli military confirmed that a number of Israelis had been taken captive. 

A top Hamas official, Saleh Arouri, said that his group was holding “a large number” of Israeli prisoners, including senior officers, adding that they would be used in a prisoner exchange to free Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails. 

Abu Obeida, spokesman for the group’s military wing, said the soldiers were captured during a surprise infiltration into southern Israel.

He said the captives were being held in “safe places.”

Topics: Palestine-Israel Conflict Ismail Haniyeh West Bank Jerusalem

Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
AP
Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack

Israeli soldiers battle Hamas on second day of surprise attack
  • Israel struck 426 targets in Gaza, its military said, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions
Updated 8 min 28 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli soldiers fought to repel Hamas militants Sunday, a day after they broke out of the blockaded Gaza Strip and rampaged through nearby Israeli communities in an unprecedented surprise attack, while Israel’s retaliation strikes leveled buildings in Gaza and its prime minister said the country was at war.
In an assault of startling breadth, Hamas gunmen rolled into as many as 22 locations outside the Gaza Strip, including towns and other communities as far as 24 kilometers from the Gaza border, while Hamas launched thousands of rockets at Israeli cities. They gunned down at least 250 people and took hostages as Israel’s military scrambled to muster a response.
On Sunday, Israel was fighting Hamas incursions in eight places, the Israeli military said. An Israeli military spokesperson said Sunday morning that two hostage situations had been “resolved,” but did not say whether all the hostages had been rescued alive.
Israel struck 426 targets in Gaza, its military said, flattening residential buildings in giant explosions. That included a 14-storey tower that held dozens of apartments as well as Hamas offices in central Gaza City. Israeli forces fired a warning just before.
At least 256 people in the Gaza Strip were killed in Israeli strikes, including 20 children, and close to 1,800 wounded, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
Israeli media, citing rescue service officials, said at least 250 people were killed and 1,500 wounded in Saturday’s attack, making it the deadliest in Israel in decades. Hamas fighters took an unknown number of civilians and soldiers captive into Gaza.
The conflict threatened to escalate with Israel’s vows of retaliation, and fears of attacks from Hezbollah, a militant group allied with Hamas in Lebanon, on Israel’s northern border.
The Israeli military said that it was striking an area in Lebanon from which strikes on Israeli towns had come, but did not say who had launched the strikes. In previous Israel-Hamas conflicts, Hezbollah has sat on the sidelines while smaller Palestinian groups have launched rockets from Lebanon.
In a televised address Saturday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military will use all of its strength to destroy Hamas’ capabilities. “All the places that Hamas hides in, operates from, we will turn them into ruins,” he added.
“Get out of there now,” he told Gaza residents, who have no way to leave the tiny, overcrowded Mediterranean territory.
Overnight, the Israeli military issued warnings in Arabic to communities near the border with Israel to leave their homes for areas deeper inside the tiny enclave.
Gaza’s 2.3 million people have endured a border blockade, enforced to varying degrees by Israel and Egypt, since Hamas militants seized control in 2007.
Previous conflicts between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers brought widespread death and destruction in Gaza and days of rocket fire on Israeli towns. The situation is potentially more volatile now, with Israel’s far-right government stung by the security breach and with Palestinians in despair over a never-ending occupation in the West Bank and suffocating blockade of Gaza.
The strength, sophistication and timing of the Saturday morning attack shocked Israelis. Hamas fighters used explosives to break through the border fence enclosing Gaza, then crossed with motorcycles, pickup trucks, paragliders and speed boats on the coast.
In an amateur video, hundreds of terrified young people who had been dancing at a rave fled for their lives after Hamas militants entered the area and began firing at them.
Among those killed Saturday was Col. Jonathan Steinberg, a senior officer who commanded the Israeli military’s Nahal Brigade, a prominent infantry unit.
Before daybreak Sunday, militants fired more rockets from Gaza, hitting a hospital in the Israeli coastal town of Ashkelon, said senior hospital official Tal Bergman. Video provided by Barzilai Medical Center showed a large hole punched into a wall and chunks of debris scattered on the ground of what appeared to be an empty room and a hallway. The military said patients had been evacuated from Barzilai before the strike.
School was canceled across Israel.
Around 3 a.m., a loudspeaker atop a mosque in Gaza City blared a stark warning to residents of nearby apartment buildings: Evacuate immediately. Just minutes later, an Israeli airstrike reduced one nearby five-storey building to ashes.
After one Israeli strike, a Hamas rocket barrage hit four cities, including Tel Aviv and a nearby suburb. Throughout the day, Hamas fired more than 3,500 rockets, the Israeli military said.
The shadowy leader of Hamas’ military wing, Mohammed Deif, said the assault was in response to the 16-year blockade of Gaza, and a series of recent incidents that have brought Israeli-Palestinian tensions to a fever pitch.
Over the past year, Israel’s far-right government has ramped up settlement construction in the occupied West Bank, Israeli settler violence has displaced hundreds of Palestinians there, and tensions have flared around the Al-Aqsa mosque, a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site.
“Enough is enough,” Deif, who does not appear in public, said in the recorded message. He said the attack was only the start of what he called “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” and called on Palestinians from east Jerusalem to northern Israel to join the fight.
The Hamas incursion on Simchat Torah, a normally joyous day when Jews complete the annual cycle of reading the Torah scroll, revived painful memories of the 1973 Mideast war practically 50 years to the day, in which Egypt and Syria launched a surprise attack on Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, aiming to take back Israeli-occupied territories.
Comparisons to one of the most traumatic moments in Israeli history sharpened criticism of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, who had campaigned on more aggressive action against threats from Gaza. Political commentators lambasted the government and military over its failure to anticipate what appeared to be a Hamas attack unseen in its level of planning and coordination.
Asked by reporters how Hamas had managed to catch the army off guard, Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, an Israeli army spokesman, replied, “That’s a good question.”
The abduction of Israeli civilians and soldiers also raised a particularly thorny issue for Israel, which has a history of making heavily lopsided exchanges to bring captive Israelis home. Israel is holding thousands of Palestinians in its prisons. Hecht confirmed that a “substantial” number of Israelis were abducted Saturday.
Associated Press photos showed an elderly Israeli woman being brought into Gaza on a golf cart by Hamas gunmen and another woman squeezed between two fighters on a motorcycle. AP journalists saw four people taken from the kibbutz of Kfar Azza, including two women.
In Gaza, a black jeep pulled to a stop and, when the rear door opened, a young woman stumbled out, bleeding from the head and with her hands tied behind her back. A man waving a gun in the air grabbed her by the hair and pushed her into the vehicle’s back seat.
A major question now was whether Israel will launch a ground assault into Gaza, a move that in the past has brought intensified casualties. Netanyahu vowed that Hamas “will pay an unprecedented price.” But, he warned, “This war will take time. It will be difficult.”
Israel’s military was bringing four divisions of troops as well as tanks to the Gaza border, joining 31 battalions already in the area, a spokesperson said.
Hamas said it had planned for a potentially long fight. “We are prepared for all options, including all-out war,” the deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, Saleh Al-Arouri, told Al-Jazeera TV. “We are ready to do whatever is necessary for the dignity and freedom of our people.”
In Gaza, much of the population was thrown into darkness after nightfall as electrical supplies from Israel — which supplies almost all the territories’ power — were cut off. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that Israel would stop supplying electricity, fuel and goods to Gaza.
The attack comes at a time of historic division within Israel over Netanyahu’s proposal to overhaul the judiciary. Mass protests over the plan have sent hundreds of thousands of Israeli demonstrators into the streets and prompted hundreds of military reservists to avoid volunteer duty — turmoil that has raised fears over the military’s battlefield readiness.
Palestinians demonstrated in towns and cities around the West Bank on Saturday night. Palestinian health officials said Israeli fire killed five there, but gave few details.

Topics: Hamas Israel

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 
Updated 08 October 2023
Pakistan's president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 

Pakistan’s president condemns Israel for brutalizing Palestinians 
  • Israel killed at least 232 Palestinians amid escalating tensions in Middle East
  • Pakistani president says time to move forward in line with UN resolutions
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s President Dr. Arif Alvi on Sunday criticized Israel for usurping Palestinians’ rights and brutally killing them, as Israel continues to pound Gaza with bombs in response to an unprecedented attack by Hamas fighters a day earlier. 

Gunmen from Hamas, which governs Gaza, launched a full-scale military operation into Israeli towns and settlements located along the separation fence with Gaza on Saturday morning. At least 200 Israelis were killed, Israel’s ambulance service said, while 1,100 had been wounded, according to the Israeli health ministry. 

Tel Aviv responded by conducting deadly air strikes in Palestine, killing at least 232 people and wounding 1,697 others. While Hamas said its operation against Israel was in response to the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli authorities and their high-handedness against the Palestinians, media reports said Israeli forces were still bombing Gaza and fighting with Hamas gunmen in parts of southern Israel in the early hours of Sunday. 

“Progress toward peace cannot materialize without condemnation of usurpation & brutalization of Palestinian rights & people by Israel,” Alvi wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. 

Alvi said the time had come for the world to move in line with UN resolutions to solve the crisis. “International community can play a big role today toward world peace,” he wrote. 

On Saturday, Pakistan said it was closely monitoring the evolving situation in the Middle East and voiced concerns over the rising death toll in Gaza. 

Pakistan has consistently advocated for a two-state solution for durable peace in the Middle East, with a just, comprehensive, and lasting solution to the Palestinian question anchored in international law and in line with relevant United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) resolutions.

Topics: Palestine #israel Israel Palestine war

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters
Follow

Israel's security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps

Israel’s security forces face questions after Hamas attack lays bare intelligence gaps
  • "Israel was completely surprised, by a very well coordinated attack": former National Security Council chief Giora Eiland
  • Former National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata. “Unfortunately they were able to surprise us tactically and cause devastating damage”
Updated 08 October 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: As Israel reeled from a deadly attack by Hamas militants who broke through barriers around Gaza and roamed at will, killing scores of civilians in Israeli towns, defense chiefs faced growing questions over how the disaster could have happened.

A day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, when Israeli forces were caught off guard by Syrian and Egyptian tank columns, the military appeared once again to have been surprised by a sudden attack.
“It looks quite similar to what happened at that time,” said retired General Giora Eiland, a former head of Israel’s National Security Council. “As we can see it, Israel was completely surprised, by a very well coordinated attack,” he told a briefing with reporters.
An army spokesman said there would be discussions on the intelligence preparation “down the road” but for the moment the focus was on fighting. “We’ll talk about that when we need to talk about it,” he told a briefing with reporters.
Israel has always regarded Hamas as its sworn enemy, but since inflicting heavy damage on Gaza in a 10-day war in 2021, Israel had adopted a mix of carrot and stick to maintain stability in the blockaded enclave.
It offered economic incentives including thousands of work permits allowing Gazans to work in Israel or the occupied West Bank, while maintaining a tight blockade and the constant threat of air strikes.
For the past 18 months as violence has raged across the West Bank, Gaza had been relatively quiet, apart from sporadic cross border clashes mainly involving the smaller Islamic Jihad movement with Hamas remaining largely on the sidelines.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s right-wing government has always made great play of its security credentials and taken an uncompromising stance toward the Palestinian militant factions including Hamas, which has controlled Gaza since 2007.

‘Intelligence failure’
However when the time came, Israel’s security apparatus appeared to break down as a force of Hamas gunmen estimated in the hundreds by the military broke through security fences and scattered into towns.
“This was an intelligence failure; it could not be otherwise,” said Jonathan Panikoff, the US government’s former deputy national intelligence officer on the Middle East, who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank.
“It was a security failure, undermining what was thought to be an aggressive and successful layered approach toward Gaza by Israel,” he said.
For Israelis, images of dead bodies lying in the streets or groups of civilians being driven or marched into captivity in Gaza came as a profound shock.
More than 250 Israelis were killed and over 1,500 wounded, an unprecedented number of Israeli victims in a single day. The military suffered significant losses and Palestinian militant groups said they had captured dozens of soldiers.
The gunmen also seized security posts including a police station in the southern town of Sderot and overran the Erez crossing, a high security facility that channels people entering and leaving Gaza through a tight series of controls.
On Saturday, Hamas media circulated footage showing fighters ranging through abandoned offices and running past the high concrete walls of the site.
“They’ve been planning this for a long time,” said former Israeli National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata. “Obviously this is a very coordinated attack, and unfortunately they were able to surprise us tactically and cause devastating damage.”

Topics: Israel-Hamas Hamas-Israeli War 2023 Giora Eiland

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

UN Security Council 'must act to protect Palestinian rights'

UN Security Council ‘must act to protect Palestinian rights’
  • Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately”
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

CAIRO: The international community was urged on Saturday to call on Israel to cease its attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry called on the UN Security Council to “uphold its responsibility” and “put measures in place to protect Palestinian rights.”

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi warned of a “vicious cycle” of violence.

El-Sisi received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, the Egyptian presidency said, and the two discussed “coordinating efforts to stop the escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinian and Israeli sides.”

El-Sisi’s spokesman said he “warned against the danger of the situation deteriorating and sliding into more violence, the worsening of humanitarian conditions in Gaza and the region entering into a vicious cycle of tensions threatening regional stability and security.”

The Foreign Ministry had appealed to “both the Palestinian and Israeli sides to exercise the highest degrees of restraint.”

Shoukry made a series of calls, including to his counterparts in Russia, Turkiye, Germany, France, and Spain, to rally “international actors” to “intervene immediately.”

In a call with Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, both men “expressed their deep concern about the progressive and dangerous deterioration of events.”

In a separate statement, Safadi warned of the “volatility” of the situation, “particularly in light of what cities and areas of the West Bank are witnessing of Israeli attacks and violations against the Palestinian people.”

Shoukry also called UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed to discuss “the gravity of the current situation and the need to make every effort to prevent the security situation from getting out of control.”

In a call with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Shoukry stressed the “importance of stopping the escalation and all sides exercising restraint.”

A Foreign Ministry statement said that Shoukry and Russia’s Sergei Lavrov stressed “the need for an immediate stop to the escalations” ahead of Sunday’s emergency UN Security Council meeting.

Cairo called on the international community to “urge Israel to stop the attacks and provocative actions against the Palestinian people and to adhere to the principles of international humanitarian law with regard to the responsibilities of an occupying state.”

A Turkish Foreign Ministry source said that Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held phone calls with his Qatari, Saudi, Egyptian, Palestinian, and Iranian counterparts to discuss the conflict between Israeli forces and Pales.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Foreign Ministry said Ankara was in close contact with all parties and stood ready to help de-escalate the situation.

Topics: UN Security Council (UNSC) Palestinian rights

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP
Follow

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000

Sudan war spreading as death toll tops 9,000
  • Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict
Updated 08 October 2023
AFP

WAD MADANI: A paramilitary attack on Jabal Awliya south of Khartoum killed at least 10 people on Saturday, activists reported, as the death toll from Sudan’s six-month war hit more than 9,000.

“Bombs fell inside civilian homes” in the small town some 50 km south of the city, the local “resistance committee” said.

The volunteer group is one of many across Sudan that used to organize pro-democracy protests. 

Since the war broke out between the army and paramilitaries on April 15, these groups have helped people caught up in the conflict.

The committee in Jabal Awliya reported the paramilitaries unleashing “heavy artillery” on the town in their latest attack on areas previously spared the fighting between Sudan’s rival generals.

The war between army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his former deputy, Rapid Support Forces or RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has been mainly in Khartoum and the western region of Darfur.

By October, “more than 9,000 fatalities” had been recorded by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project reported late on Friday, stressing its conservative estimates.

The fighting has displaced almost 4.3 million people within Sudan and around 1.2 million more who have fled across borders.

In recent weeks, the violence has also moved further south, threatening the fragile safety of more than 366,000 people who have sought shelter in Al Jazira state just south of the capital.

Witnesses report the RSF setting up checkpoints along the road between Khartoum and Jazira state capital, Wad Madani, which is 200 km south of the capital.

Khartoum, where millions remain trapped, has not had a single day of respite since the war began.

On Saturday, witnesses in the north of the city again reported “artillery fire” and street battles.

Topics: Clashes in Sudan Sudan war

