You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri presenting a check to an UNRWA official. (UNRWA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4833j

Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees

Kuwait donates $2m to UNRWA to help Palestinian refugees
  • Contribution affirms country’s support for Palestinian cause, ambassador says
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: Kuwait has donated $2 million to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees.

Kuwaiti Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Rashid Al-Marri presented a check to UNRWA Director of External Relations and Communications Tamara Al-Rifai in Amman, the Kuwait news agency said

“UNRWA plays a vital role in providing basic services to Palestinian refugees in its five fields of operation, including through education, healthcare and social protection,” Al-Marri said.

“Kuwait attaches great importance to UN efforts and values constructive cooperation with it to achieve the development goals in society.”

The donation affirmed Kuwait’s support for the Palestinian cause and the humanitarian situation regarding refugees in the region, he said.

Al-Rifai said: “With this annual contribution, Kuwait continues to show its steadfast support to Palestinian refugees. UNRWA is truly grateful to the government and people of Kuwait for their generosity and solidarity.

“As the challenges around the refugees intensify, a long-term partnership with Kuwait can contribute to the stability of UNRWA and with it to a sense of safety of Palestinian refugees in the region.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said last month that the funding crisis regarding Palestinian refugees in Jordan and other host countries had created an “absolutely unbearable” situation that could soon approach a tipping point.

The agency required $170-190 million just to keep its activities in Jordan, Lebanon, Gaza and elsewhere running until the end of the year, he said.

 

 

 

Topics: Kuwait UNRWA

Related

Palestinians carry bags of flour received as aid to poor families, at the UNRWA distribution center, in the Rafah refugee camp.
Middle-East
US allocates $73m to UNRWA amid funding crisis
Palestine refugee funding woes ‘absolutely unbearable’: UNRWA chief
Middle-East
Palestine refugee funding woes ‘absolutely unbearable’: UNRWA chief

Arab League chief heads to Moscow to discuss Gaza crisis

Arab League chief heads to Moscow to discuss Gaza crisis
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Arab League chief heads to Moscow to discuss Gaza crisis

Arab League chief heads to Moscow to discuss Gaza crisis
  • Proper negotiation is necessary to provide for the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Russia says
Updated 22 min 43 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Arab League Chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit headed to Moscow on Sunday for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the situation in Gaza after Hamas launched the most significant attack on Israel in years.

Aboul Gheit, who served as Egypt’s foreign minister during the final seven years of Hosni Mubarak’s rule, will discuss the “ongoing escalation in the Gaza Strip,” said a spokesman for the Cairo-based league of Arab states.

After violence flared on Saturday, Russia expressed grave concern, calling on both Palestinian and Israeli sides to cease violence and blamed the West for blocking the Middle East Quartet.

Moscow said that a proper negotiation was necessary to provide for the creation of an independent Palestinian state within the borders of 1967 with a capital in East Jerusalem.

“We regard the current large-scale escalation as another extremely dangerous manifestation of a vicious circle of violence resulting from chronic failure to comply with the corresponding resolutions of the UN and its Security Council and the blocking by the West of the work of the Middle East Quartet of international mediators made up of Russia, the US, the EU and the UN,” Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged diplomatic efforts in the Middle East in order to prevent wider conflict, saying that “only through negotiation leading to a two-state solution can peace be achieved.”

The UN’s human rights chief Volker Turk said: “I call for an immediate stop to the violence, and appeal to all sides and key countries in the region to de-escalate to avoid further bloodshed.”

The German government said it was reviewing its hundreds of millions of dollars of aid for Palestinians.

Development Minister Svenja Schulze said the government had always been careful to check that the money was only used for peaceful ends.

“But these attacks on Israel mark a terrible fracture,” she said. 

“We will now review our entire engagement for the Palestinian territories.”

Germany would discuss with Israel how development projects in the region could best be served, and coordinate with international partners, said the minister for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s center-left government.

Some German lawmakers, from the opposition conservatives in particular, called for an end to the aid.

“All of Europe, all 27 states, must now say: We need a new start, and we will no longer finance terrorists,” said Armin Laschet, chancellor candidate for the conservatives at the last federal election, calling for an end to EU cooperation with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is based in the West Bank.

Gregor Gysi, a prominent member of the opposition Left party, argued against such a move, saying Hamas, and not all Palestinians, were responsible for the attack.

Topics: Palestine Israel Arab League

Related

Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense
Middle-East
Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense
Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
World
Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK

Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense

Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense

Raisi backs Palestinians’ right to self-defense
Updated 29 min 19 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: President Ebrahim Raisi said on Sunday that Iran supports the Palestinians’ right to self-defense and warned Israel must be held accountable for endangering the region.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza strip, penetrated Israel at dawn on Saturday under the cover of a massive rocket barrage.

Almost 1,000 people have been killed in the conflict so far, with Israel reporting more than 600 lives lost and Gaza’s Health Ministry putting its toll at 370 dead.

“Iran supports the legitimate defense of the Palestinian nation,” Raisi said, quoted by state television.

Israel and its supporters “are responsible for endangering the security of nations in the region, and they must be held accountable in this matter.”

He urged Muslim governments to “support the Palestinian nation” while praising “resistance” efforts by Hamas and Islamic Jihad as well as in countries including Syria, Lebanon, and Iraq.

Raisi had spoken earlier with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad, official media said.

State news agency IRNA said he had “discussed the developments in Palestine” in separate phone calls with Islamic Jihad secretary-general Ziyad Al-Nakhalah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh.

Iran hosted talks with leaders of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in June.

At the time, Raisi said Israel was seeking to normalize ties with more Arab and Muslim countries “to discourage young Palestinians from (seeking to) liberate the occupied territories,” according to the presidency.

On Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in major cities of Iran, including in Tehran’s Palestine Square, carrying the Palestinian flag.

Topics: Palestine Israel Iran

Related

Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
World
Hamas attacks on Israeli citizens ‘had been coming,’ says Palestinian ambassador to UK
The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel
World
The Republican field is blaming Joe Biden for dealing with Iran after Hamas’ attack on Israel

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict

Jordan’s King Abdullah calls regional, EU leaders to discuss Israel-Hamas conflict
  • Monarch stresses need for joint action to de-escalate tensions
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah spoke to regional and international leaders on Sunday in a bid to de-escalate the rising tensions between Israel and the Palestinians.

In a telephone conversation with Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, the king warned of the repercussions a prolonged conflict could have on regional security, the Jordan News Agency reported.

The leaders agreed on the need for both Palestinians and Israelis to demonstrate self-restraint, protect civilian lives and adhere to international humanitarian law, while also reiterating their support for the Palestinian cause.

In a conversation with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, King Abdullah said coordination among Arab nations was vital in supporting the Palestinians to achieve their legitimate rights.

He also reiterated the need for collective action to prevent the conflict from escalating.

The king also spoke to European Council President Charles Michel about the situation. He stressed the need to find a just solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and said cooperation between Jordan and the EU was vital to achieving peace in the region.

 

Topics: Jordan's King Abdullah II Hamas-Israeli War 2023

Related

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Middle-East
Egypt, Italy express support for all initiatives to de-escalate Hamas-Israel violence
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence
Middle-East
Israel’s envoy to Turkiye says too early to talk mediation, calls for end of Hamas presence

Egypt, Italy express support for all initiatives to de-escalate Hamas-Israel violence

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Egypt, Italy express support for all initiatives to de-escalate Hamas-Israel violence

Fire and smoke rise after an Israeli air strike targeted the National Bank on Gaza City, on October 8, 2023. (AFP)
  • Antonio Tajani urges Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt to help end hostilities
  • Italian FM: Rome has received ‘no negative news’ about any of its citizens in the region
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Italy and Egypt support all initiatives to de-escalate the conflict between Hamas and Israel on Sunday.

Posting on X, Tajani said he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry and their countries are “ready to promote humanitarian corridors for the release of prisoners held in Gaza,” especially the most fragile including women, children, and the elderly.

Tajani also condemned the attack on southern Israel by Hamas and the killing of two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian guide in the Egyptian city of Alexandria. 

Hundreds of gunmen entered Israel in the early hours of Saturday morning, killing hundreds of people and abducting and injuring many more.

In retaliation, Israeli air strikes hit housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza, killing more than 370 people, including 20 children, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance for this black day.”

Tajani, who is also Italy’s deputy prime minister, said the two sides need to “avoid a new war.”

He urged Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Egypt to help bring about an end to hostilities.

“We condemn the Hamas attack against Israel, which has the right to defend itself,” Tajani said. “This week I will be in Egypt to also discuss how to find a solution.”

He added that so far, Rome knows of no Italian citizens or dual nationals caught up in the fighting.

“The Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv and the consulate in Jerusalem are following the situation of our compatriots: 18,000 with (dual) passports in Israel, around 500 tourists (are) temporarily present in Israel and about 10 in the Gaza Strip,” Tajani said. “At the moment we have no negative news.”

He added that the embassy and consulate are “available to all Italians who are in Israel and the Gaza Strip. We have invited everyone to be extremely cautious and not to move too much because the situation is truly (dangerous).”

Israel’s Ambassador to Italy Alon Bar said: “Israel received a declaration of war from Hamas, with an unprecedented attack of thousands of rockets, launched indiscriminately from the Gaza Strip against Israeli cities, and (the country) is also having to deal with the infiltration of armed terrorists, who killed a large number of Israeli citizens.”

He added: “This is a horrible attack, launched against the civilian population in the midst of a Jewish religious holiday … It must be reiterated that the inhabitants of Gaza are not our enemies and that Hamas cynically uses them as human shields to launch missiles.

“On behalf of the State of Israel I thank the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, all the leaders of the Italian government and politics, including the opposition parties, the presidents of the regions and dozens of organizations, for their public support for Israel. Thanks also to the thousands of Italian citizens who move us with messages of solidarity.”

Topics: Egypt Italy Palestinian Israel Gaza Hamas

Related

Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Media
Media watchdog calls for investigation into killing of Palestinian journalist in Gaza
Gaza unrest sends message about economic misery under Israeli blockade
Middle-East
Gaza unrest sends message about economic misery under Israeli blockade

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News
Follow

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects

Jordan, Australia discuss water projects
  • Climate change, population growth, refugee burden have exacerbated Jordan's water crisis, minister says
Updated 08 October 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s Minister of Water and Irrigation Raed Abu Soud met with Australian Ambassador to Jordan Bernard Lynch on Sunday to discuss strategic water projects.

Abu Soud said the challenges of climate change, population growth and the refugee burden have exacerbated the kingdom’s water crisis, Jordan News Agency reported.

He emphasized government efforts to improve water resources, such as integrated water management, reducing water loss, and recycling treated water for commercial and agricultural purposes. 

He said Jordan plans to use alternative energy sources to power water facilities, and implement energy efficiency programs to reduce costs.

Abu Soud praised Australian-Jordanian collaboration in the fields of water and sanitation, anticipating an increase in Australian aid to implement renewable energy programs and critical water projects.

Lynch praised Jordan’s humanitarian efforts toward refugees, saying the country has successfully dealt with water scarcity despite limited resources.

He expressed Australia’s enthusiasm to help Jordan’s water sector in meeting the problems posed by climate change.

Topics: Jordan Australia

Related

Special Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister photos
Middle-East
Jordan facing water crisis amid wet season delays: Minister
Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows
Middle-East
Jordan’s water crisis deepens as climate changes, population grows

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe
What We Are Reading Today: The Mirrored Door by Ellen Connelly Taaffe
Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall
Saudi athletes end Asian Games with 10 medals, 19th-placed ranking overall
Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
Saudi Arabia expresses sorrow for victims of Afghan quakes
What We Are Reading Today: The Planet Remade
What We Are Reading Today: The Planet Remade
Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless
Azeem Rafiq: Cricket’s voice for the voiceless

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.